How to Create Eye-catching Affinity Content and 2X Conversions

Who is this playbook for?
This playbook is for content marketers and marketing leaders looking to break through the noise with real, personable, and engaging content through affinity.
Plabook
Attention is the currency of the digital age. Learn how to write content that earns your audience's attention and the strategies to double your conversions through the power of affinity.
We're all trying to be so confident in the age of AI-generated content, but are we pushing ourselves to be truly differentiated? It's not about being louder or churning out more posts. It's about creating content that hits the right emotional notes and truly resonates with our audiences.
In 2023, LinkedIn reported that the No. 1 skill in demand for marketing professionals is advanced social media strategy, emphasizing the need for marketers who can integrate social media presence effectively with broader business objectives.
Picture this: You wake up every morning to a flood of notifications—comments, shares, and messages from people who are enthusiastic to engage with your content and can't wait to see what you'll post next.
They're not just passive readers but real fans who deeply connect to you and your brand. That's the power of creating attention-grabbing, affinity-building content—and friend, that power is within your reach.
So if you're ready to stop playing it safe and start creating content that runs on innovation, not red tape, you're in good company to 2X your conversions.
Let's do this!
Everyone uses the same AI tools and churns out generic posts. The only way to stand out is to be unapologetically yourself and create content that no one else could. One of the most powerful ways to do that is through storytelling.
"Storytelling" sounds like a buzzword thrown around in marketing circles. But it's more than just a trendy term. Forget that you're a marketer for a second. Consider the stories you tell yourself about your own life. Are they not the guiding narratives shaping your perception?
Every product, every brand, every idea—they all come alive when wrapped in the cloak of a compelling narrative.
Devin Reed, content strategy expert and Head of Content at Clari, shares how to stand out by framing insights in relatable stories and evoking emotion, not just choosing popular topics. For your topic, it comes down to they way you talk about it that can set you apart from your competitors.
Think of it this way: A single story can change the trajectory of someone's life or career. But for that story to stir up an emotional reaction, it needs to meet your audience where they're at.
So, how do you tell a good story in your content? Set the stage with context. The context is the "why" behind your story. It can take many forms, such as industry trends, workplace and cultural shifts, or personal anecdotes.
Why is it relevant to their lives, their challenges, and their goals? Once you've established context, then you can dive into the "Experience-Realization-Behavior" structure:
Is your content engaging enough? Put it through the "eyebrow test." Read your draft and notice your facial expression. Are your eyebrows raising in surprise or furrowing in concentration?
When your eyebrows are on the move, it means your content is making you think, feel, and react. And that's exactly what you want your readers to experience too.
Style points refer to how the author packages information beyond the facts—the humor, passion, visuals, -isms, or other distinctive qualities that resonate with their audience.
Your style points should feel natural and effortless, not forced. You don't have to be funny, clever, or outrageous if it's not authentic to you or your brand. Play to your strengths. Because when you try to be something you're not, your audience can sense the inauthenticity. And that's a surefire way to lose their trust and interest.
An example of content with style points (that passes the eyebrow test) is the work of Liz Fosslien. Her unique style of combining simple illustrations with concise, relatable copy has led to incredible growth in her following.
The bottom line? In a world where anyone can create content with the help of AI, style points are your secret sauce. But don't let this delay you from publishing content. You have to send some signals to get the signals back. Refine over time, find your voice, and keep going!
A thought leader is seen as an authority and go-to resource in their field. They consistently produce valuable, insightful content that helps their audience solve problems and achieve their goals.
Notice that we didn't say you had to be a household name to be a thought leader. What makes a thought leader is not their level of fame; it's the quality and impact of their work.
Amy Porterfield is a prime example of a thought leader who has built a strong affinity with her audience. Her success stems from her engagement with comments, questions, and stories, which helped her understand her audience's needs. She then used those first-hand insights to create valuable courses, such as one on using social media for business growth!
She hosts the top-ranked podcast Online Marketing Made Easy and is the creator of best-selling marketing courses with 50,000+ students.
Porterfield's high-quality content through her podcast, email marketing, and social media posts nurtures a responsive audience, ultimately more than doubling conversions. In just four years, she achieved her first million-dollar year.
"One of the biggest mistakes that course creators make is to throw everything they know at students and overwhelm them," Porterfield shared in her Forbes interview. "Instead of quantity, my programs focus on quality. I teach exactly what my students need to know. No fluff. No extra. Nobody has time for that."
To position yourself as a thought leader and increase conversions, we've put the key takeaways from this playbook into a pre-publish content audit checklist.
In the meantime, keep creating, keep experimenting, and keep pushing yourself to be the best business in your space. You got this!
