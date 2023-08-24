Content Production Scaling

Get Free Solution

  • Folder

  • Beginner

This Content Production Scaling template will give you a sneak peek into how our own ClickUp Content Team scales production of their blog content. While this template uses blog content as an example, you can use this production workflow for other kinds of content too!

Template Includes

    • +6
    • FINAL REVIEW, PUBLISHED, TO DO, UPDATE REQUIRED, BRIEF READY, SCHEDULED, READY, WITH WRITER, IN REVIEW

  • Blog Brief URL
  • Content Type
  • Live Blog URL
  • Publish Date
  • Target Publish Date
  • Writer Source

  • [object Object]

  • Next Month
  • This Month
  • Last Month
  • List

  • When status changes, change List, and change due date, and set custom field.

Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week