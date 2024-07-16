3 Ways to Create Visibility Around Your Work Wins

When teams don't share their wins, valuable knowledge often stays siloed within departments.

How can you create a system to document and distribute lessons learned from your successes?

At ClickUp, highlighting wins is as routine as updating our project boards. This practice reflects our core values of collaboration, ownership, and continuous improvement.

The tactics shared in this playbook, drawn from ClickUp leaders, offer practical ways to strengthen win-sharing in any organization.

You'll learn: