3 Ways to Create Visibility Around Your Work Wins

Introduction
When teams don't share their wins, valuable knowledge often stays siloed within departments.
How can you create a system to document and distribute lessons learned from your successes?
At ClickUp, highlighting wins is as routine as updating our project boards. This practice reflects our core values of collaboration, ownership, and continuous improvement.
The tactics shared in this playbook, drawn from ClickUp leaders, offer practical ways to strengthen win-sharing in any organization.
You'll learn:
- 3 key indicators for selecting recognition-worthy achievements from Trish Sanderson, Head of Community at ClickUp
- How to communicate technical wins for different work audiences from Jeremy Galante, SEO Director at ClickUp
- The framework to track, record, and distribute team wins from Sarah Gold, Operations Manager at ClickUp
Trish SandersonHead of Community at ClickUp
Whether assisting with portfolios for senior-level promotions or documenting metrics and tasks, maintaining a clear perspective on completed work and its business impact is my goal to elevate my teams to the next level.