How to Maximize Employee Productivity With AI

Your competitors are ahead with AI, while your employees face high burnout levels and slower decision-making without it. But here's what tomorrow could look like: Your organization makes quicker, smarter decisions and delivers better results, all while your team members thrive in a modern workplace.

When employees from every function and level lack access to AI, there's a risk for the whole organization to fall behind at driving innovation and growth.

What's needed is a tailored AI integration strategy tailored to complement your operations, not disrupt or compete against them. Many companies have personalized their AI implementation process to perform better and have seen significant benefits. For example:

Klarna, an online financial services company, significantly reduced customer response times with their AI assistant handling 2.3 million chats in its first month live

Mayo Clinic used generative AI to save nurses 30 seconds per message and draft patient responses, potentially reclaiming 1,500 monthly hours when expanded to all nurses

Carvana leaned on AI in their creative workflows to personalize content at scale, generating over 1.3 million customized videos aligned with their customers' car-buying experience

Most organizations struggle to introduce AI across the organization—and it makes sense because everything is still so new. A common pitfall is companies not focusing enough on data quality and consistency. For AI to do its job effectively and give employees the results they need to save time, it needs high-quality data that is accurate, complete, and easy to access.

Organizational data is commonly scattered, stored in different systems, and has inconsistent formats. All of this makes it challenging to see any actual impact from adopting AI.

How do you avoid this?

Boost organization-wide productivity with AI-empowered teams

Pinpoint use cases to help your employees visualize an immediate problem they can solve. This prevents overthinking the possibilities.

We recommend starting with preparation-intensive meetings, information processing, data searching, and documentation writing. An Adobe global research report found 67% respondents said their No. 1 benefit from AI was saving time, followed by speeding up work, and cutting time-consuming tasks.

These numbers are encouraging, but achieving them requires breaking the mold to discover new ways of working with AI. This means understanding how AI fits into your growth goals.

On The McKinsey Podcast, Homayoun Hatami, Managing Partner, Global Client Capabilities at McKinsey, addressed the common failure of digital and AI transformations to meet expectations, as well as how leaders can drive performance from these initiatives.

Let's explore the four high-leverage activities where streamlining complex tasks will deliver measurable results...And maybe a couple of Why didn't we use AI sooner?! DMs from your people.