The RISEN Framework: Fast Tracking AI Prompts for High-Quality Outputs

AI is making waves, but you need to see results worth adopting team-wide. What's the catch? The AI model's responses can be hit-or-miss, even when the queries are very similar in nature. How can you trust AI when it seems so inconsistent?

The hiccup in the grand scheme of things is the quality of your AI inputs.

It's a common challenge among occasional users of generative AI—you've been told over and over again that the key to success lies in being specific in your instructions, but it's hard to anticipate everything the AI might misinterpret. What level of specificity should you aim for? How can you make sure AI's writing stays clear and on-topic the whole way through?

You only need a simple prompt formula that easily integrates into your everyday tasks.

Use the RISEN framework to generate content that exceeds expectations

The RISEN framework breaks down the process of crafting effective prompts into five key parts: Role, Instructions, Steps, End Goal, and Narrowing. With all these elements strategically placed in your prompt, you'll talk to the AI model in a way that's clear and focused.

And for all those leading teams, it's worth mentioning RISEN doesn't just make AI more accessible; it makes your team more proactive and innovative. When everyone has the tools and the know-how to leverage AI effectively, they start seeing opportunities for improvement everywhere they look.

As a leader, that's exactly what you want: a team always looking for ways to optimize processes, save time, and deliver better results.