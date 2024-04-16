How to Safeguard Creative Teams and Dodge Burnout

One of the biggest challenges creative leaders face is the constant threat of burnout. The very nature of creative work breeds demand for fresh ideas, always-on availability, and an enthusiastic "yes" to every request.

Add often unrealistic stakeholder expectations and unclear prioritization, and it's no wonder creative teams feel like they're constantly running on fumes.

Burnout is not just a personal struggle; it's a company-wide concern. Global burnout rates continue to climb, with 42% of employees reporting burnout—a record high since Future Forum began tracking this data in May 2021.

When left unchecked, burnout can:

Tank productivity

Compromise work quality

Strain internal/external relationships

Hurt your bottom line

Your best line of defense is implementing a concrete creative project tiering system.

Establish a simple, 3-tier system to categorize requests

This isn't new to creative leaders: Net new work is fundamentally unpredictable, and stakeholders underestimate the time and effort required. This is why a centralized system is needed to manage all project requests, including ones that are being handled without the creative leader's knowledge.

When requests come in from various channels and are not properly documented, it becomes nearly impossible to accurately assess your creative team's true workload.

You're probably experiencing it now: Delegating the most impactful projects versus the business-as-usual requests is difficult. This is a reactive approach, where your creatives constantly put out fires hour by hour.

Now, consider what a simple project tiering system could mean for the creative collaboration process. To start, stakeholders should easily track the progress of their requests, understand the reasoning behind prioritization decisions, and provide more meaningful feedback.

The challenge is to not overthink it. Let's break this framework down to build a solid project tiering system and stop endless fire drills.