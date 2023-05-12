The challenge

As Shopmonkey’s growing marketing team brought new employees on board, the company knew it was time to dedicate someone to drive the adoption of ClickUp.

At the time, Shopmonkey’s marketing team was fielding requests from other departments within the company via multiple communication platforms. This caused information to become siloed and led to a lack of overall project visibility.

“Different people on the team were being approached to take on projects around our product launches and thought-leadership content, and there was a lot of key information missing from those asking us to do the work,” says Rachel Gilstrap, Marketing Project Manager at Shopmonkey.

Collaboration within the marketing team itself was also constrained. Many employees were working on projects separately, and information was being housed in a variety of places like Notion, Google Docs, Slack messages, and even personal notes. This stalled effective communication and collaboration, and it was a challenge to get approvals in a timely manner. It also led to miscommunications about responsibilities, and tasks fell through the cracks.

“There was no clear way to see a project’s status or each team member’s capacity at any given time,” Rachel says.