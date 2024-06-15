ClickUp Events


Learn how to maximize productivity from the experts by joining one of our upcoming events or watch a previous event on-demand!

Join one of our upcoming events

The ClickUp Showcase

See what's possible, ask questions live, and jumpstart your workflows–without the awkward sales call.

Get ready to transform your efficiency–Secure your spot today!

The 2024 State of Productivity Survey: What Teams Need to Know

We partnered with ProjectManagement.com to identify the productivity gaps that hinder team performance and how high high-performing teams overcome them.

Join Chris Hicken, Chief Productivity Officer at ClickUp, as he reveals key findings from our survey with actionable strategies for integrating teamwork, tools, and processes for greater efficiency.


Watch past events on-demand

Integrate to Elevate Marketing Series

AI disruption. Shifting organizational priorities. Limited budgets. We are all called to do more with less. But how?

Watch our video bootcamp where marketing leaders share their playbooks to adapt, scale, and stand out in 2024 and beyond.

Vision to Victory Summit

How do you operationalize a strategy that's both self-governing and efficient, especially when you can't oversee every detail?

Hear from founders, PMOs, and ops leaders across a variety of successful companies on how they align vision with efficient execution.

The Productivity Reimagined Show

A monthly show where operational leaders, project managers, and business heads talk about setting goals with OKRs, creating accountability, and managing change.

Sign up for free to watch all the on-demand sessions and get updates on upcoming shows.

How ClickUp's Marketing Team Uses ClickUp

Want to see how marketers really use ClickUp?

We've pulled together our favorite templates, playbooks, and tips on how to use our favorite features for marketing campaigns to make your campaigns shine.

