May 29th from 5pm GST
PMOs have a hard job that's not always seen by the teams they help.
They bridge the gap between big plans and team actions. Yet, 61% of business leaders admit it's difficult. PMOs deal with hidden issues like complicated systems and inefficiencies, leading to the failure of almost half of all strategic plans.
We could all use a little food for thought when it comes to driving operational efficiency.
Event Details
-- Date: Wednesday, May 29th
-- Time: 5pm GST (UTC +4)
-- Location: Online - Zoom Meeting
Explore below and find out why you won't regret joining this virtual event.
A curated series of virtual events designed for project managers who are eager to expand their network, gain practical insights into operational efficiency, and even learn how to make an impressive homemade pizza.
Join operational leaders to tackle the daily challenge of bridging strategic plans and execution. Get practical tips for creating scalable solutions.
Break into smaller groups to meet different operational leaders and discuss the systems and set-up that drive operational efficiency.
Learn to make pizza with a top chef! You'll receive a free guide and a gift card to craft the perfect pizza in your kitchen.
Virtual Brain Food Event Series
Choose another event that fits your schedule, no matter where you are in the world.
Perfect for: Asia & Australia
Date: Wednesday, June 12th
Time: 5pm AEST (UTC +10)
Perfect for: North & South America
Date: Wednesday, June 26th
Time: 5pm CDT (UTC -4)
Perfect for: UK & Europe
Date: Wednesday, July 10th
Time: 5pm CEST (UTC +2)
