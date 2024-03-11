July 10th from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM CEST 

Virtual Brain Food

Elevating PMO Efficiency & Pizza Making

PMOs are the unsung heroes. They bridge the gap between big plans and team actions.

Yet, 61% of business leaders admit it's hard. Everyday, they have to deal with hidden issues like complicated systems and inefficiencies, leading to the failure of almost half of all strategic plans.

We could all use a little food for thought when it comes to driving operational efficiency.

Explore below and find out why you won't regret joining this virtual event.


Event Details

  •  Date: Wednesday, July 10th
  •  Time: From 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM CEST (UTC +2)
  •  Location: Online - Zoom Meeting

Introducing ClickUp Brain Food Event

A curated series of virtual events designed for project managers who are eager to expand their network, gain practical insights into operational efficiency, and even learn how to make an impressive homemade pizza.

org minefield illustration 1

PMO Efficiency Takeaways

Join operational leaders to tackle the daily challenge of bridging strategic plans and execution. Get practical tips for creating scalable solutions.

Make new friends- 1

Speed Networking

Break into smaller groups to meet different operational leaders and discuss the systems and set-up's that drive operational efficiency.

Pizza Making

Pizza-making Workshop

Learn to make pizza with a top chef! You'll receive a free guide and a gift card to craft the perfect pizza in your kitchen.

Virtual Brain Food Event Series

Can't make it this time?

Choose another event that fits your schedule, no matter where you are in the world.

Perfect for: Middle-East & India
Date: Wednesday, May 29th
Time: 5pm GST (UTC +4)

Perfect for: Asia & Australia
Date: Wednesday, June 12th
Time: 5pm AEST (UTC +10)

Perfect for: North & South America
Date: Wednesday, June 26th
Time: 5pm CDT (UTC -4)

Perfect for: UK & Europe
Date: Wednesday, July 10th
Time: 5pm CEST (UTC +2)

Testimonials

What attendees said about ClickUp events

I loved meeting folks and making connections and over whiskey was super fun... I would definitely participate in another one! Keep them coming.

Anonymous

Great work - very interesting and appreciate the opportunity to join and learn more about ClickUp.

Anonymous

Great idea, right amount of people. I think a little more focus to the presentation/discussion topics would help at future events personally, but of course we had great conversations regardless. Thank you

Anonymous

Would be great to keep it to an hour next time, but I very much enjoyed it!

Anonymous

I really enjoyed the program - at the beginning I thought 2 hours may be too long, but it went by very quickly, and was a good mix of marketing content and whiskey tasting. A fun way to spend a Thursday evening.

Anonymous

Great event! Should have more topics, more discussion and sharing.

Anonymous

