How to Create an Effective Productivity Plan Without Burning Out Your Team

Operational leaders across industries are expected to scale, grow, and produce results faster than ever. But with the demand to increase productivity comes the pressure to pile on more work to your team's workload.

Not only is this not sustainable, but it also leads to a domino effect of short- and long-term problems, including missed deadlines, unmet goals, and, most commonly, burnout.

A survey by Deloitte found 77% of professionals have experienced burnout in their current positions and more than half report it being a repeated issue. Burnout is the kiss of death to your biggest business goals.

It increases stress while decreasing productivity, leading to a culture of disengaged employees—an issue Gallup found that accounts for approximately $1.9 trillion in lost productivity.

Create 'burnout' guardrails

The solution is a streamlined, thorough, and flexible productivity plan rooted in the fundamentals of proven project management practices. Productivity plans are essential for any leader overseeing projects, processes, or teams.

They're the guardrails that ensure you stay on top of major deadlines while preserving your most valuable resource, your team. However, increasing productivity does not have to mean increasing your team's workload.

By following this framework, you can scale your output company-wide without pressuring your teams to produce.

As leaders, it's easy to get so wrapped up in delivering hard numbers that you lose sight of the people driving your action plan. Meeting your big-picture goals is only possible with the support of a well-balanced team and a well-crafted strategy.

This step-by-step strategy draws from real-world examples, research, and practices to help leaders do exactly that while putting the team first.