How to Resolve Project Conflicts and Avoid Hours of Miscommunication

It’s no secret that conflict and miscommunication can be huge obstacles to speedy, effective, and successful projects. And yet it’s easy to underestimate the scope of the problem—and how easily it can take your teams off course.

In fact, according to a survey by The Economist, 44% of employees have experienced project delays or even failures because of miscommunication, 31% report low morale related to miscommunication, 25% have missed their performance goals, and 18% have lost sales (to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars).

In our experience, these miscommunications–and their resulting conflict–often stem from:

Insufficient planning or documentation at the start

A mismatch in communication styles or tools

Failures in active listening, empathy, or collaborative culture

So, how do we fix the problem?

Build a proactive planning framework to minimize and resolve conflict

Experts say establishing goals and expectations (on project outcomes, responsibilities, etc.) early is a good first step.

But it takes more than simple early planning. You need to build a proactive planning framework that helps avoid conflict from the start.

Under this simple—yet customizable—framewrok, you'll better understand communication styles, personalities, and how teams' familiarity with tools and processes differentiate from one to another.

Various teams—especially in a larger organization—rarely work off the same processes and workflows, which can cause a lot of tension from the get-go.

Instead of trying to "rid" conflict across the team, department, or company, advanced planning will actually embrace conflict to some degree without the unnecessary (and expensive) hours of back-and-forth.