The world's most innovative Search.

Everything you've been looking for, suddenly at your fingertips, with Universal Search.

search still
search still

Search Everything

Find a needle in your (tech) stack.

Quickly find any file, whether it's in ClickUp, a connected app, or your local drive, all from one place.

Screen Shot 2023-02-24 at 3.59.41 PM

Find Anything

Easily connect your favorite apps.

Extend Search to your favorite apps and put and end to searching them one-by-one to find what you're looking for.

light

UNLEASH KNOWLEDGE

Bring people and information closer together.

Free knowledge trapped in siloed systems, and make it instantly accessible to everyone across your organization.

Group 1618868868 (1).png

PERSONALIZE RESULTS

Search that knows exactly what you're looking for.

Universal search is constantly getting to know you better to provide more personalized and relevant search results in the blink of an eye.

Search Doc

ACCESS ANYWHERE

Start your search, your way.

Access Universal Search from just about anywhere, including the Command Center, Global Action Bar, or your desktop - it's always a click or keystroke away.

Group 1618868324.png

Supported Apps

Find anything across your integrated work apps.

Make content across 20+ popular cloud apps searchable–all from one place.

google drive logo
dropbox logo
figma logo
hubspot logo
google calendar logo
slack logo
box logo
github logo
confluence logo

Experience ClickUp 3.0

Sign up for the waitlist to be among the first to get access to ClickUp 3.0.

icon of life preserver ring

Free training & 24-hours support

icon of a shield

Serious about security & privacy

icon of an odometer

Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months