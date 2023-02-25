Search Everything
Quickly find any file, whether it's in ClickUp, a connected app, or your local drive, all from one place.
Everything you've been looking for, suddenly at your fingertips, with Universal Search.
Find Anything
Extend Search to your favorite apps and put and end to searching them one-by-one to find what you're looking for.
UNLEASH KNOWLEDGE
Free knowledge trapped in siloed systems, and make it instantly accessible to everyone across your organization.
PERSONALIZE RESULTS
Universal search is constantly getting to know you better to provide more personalized and relevant search results in the blink of an eye.
ACCESS ANYWHERE
Access Universal Search from just about anywhere, including the Command Center, Global Action Bar, or your desktop - it's always a click or keystroke away.
Supported Apps
Make content across 20+ popular cloud apps searchable–all from one place.