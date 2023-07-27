Your entire sales funnel, in one place.

Create tasks with subtasks so everyone knows what needs to be completed and by whom. Add simple checklists to outline each step in completing larger tasks.
Leave comments on anything, assign action items, add docs, tables, bookmarks, and more for easy reference.
Customize statuses so your team knows which stage every account is in. Use pre-made templates or save your own to get started right away.
Collaborate and chat in anywhere in ClickUp. Send attachments, embed HTML and Google Docs, unfurl task links, and more.
Create docs, wikis, SOPs, proposals, and more. Bring them to life with rich text editing, leave comments, and collaborate with your team in real-time.
Calculate numeric fields in List view to quickly total contract values, determine total cost to close, revenue, and more.
Save templates for common tasks with details, assignees, dates, rich editing, checklists and more. Streamline your process so you can get right to business.
Proof and annotate contracts, PDFs, or images for seamless feedback and approval.
Add deal details to fields, edit in bulk, and export anywhere with ClickUp's robust Table view. It's the perfect replacement for bulky Excel or Google Sheets.
Add all the information and data you need to get the job done: scoring, numbers, budgets, dropdowns, formula calculations, and more.