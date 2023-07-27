Your entire sales
funnel, in one place.

ClickUp activates your sales team by bringing everything from lead tracking to customer onboarding and deal collaboration into one place.
Visualize your pipeline
Track account activity
Collaborate on deals
Your entire sales funnel, in one place.

Automate sales processes and close faster.
Automation

Automate sales processes and close faster.

Minimize data entry and keep leads moving through your pipeline with automations. Automatically assign tasks based on each stage of your process, trigger status updates for customer activity, and update priorities to alert your team on where to focus next.
Visualize and manage your process with a flexible CRM.
CRM

Visualize and manage your process with a flexible CRM.

Manage your sales team, track prospects, and always know your next move so you never miss a sales opportunity. Customize your workflow to visualize your entire pipeline on a List, Kanban Board, Table, or any of ClickUp's 10+ views.
Data

Collect account details and track deal progress.

Qualify leads with custom Forms.
Qualify leads with custom Forms.
Streamline your intake process, organize response data, and automatically create tasks from branded Forms.
Eliminate bottlenecks with Dashboards
Eliminate bottlenecks with Dashboards.
See how deals track over time, who is closing, and how your team is performing overall. Easily identify hold-ups with Cumulative Flow, Burnup, Burndown, and Velocity charts.

Break down silos & collaborate on accounts.

features

01. Tasks & Checklists

Tasks & Checklists
Create tasks with subtasks so everyone knows what needs to be completed and by whom. Add simple checklists to outline each step in completing larger tasks.

02. Comments

Comments
Leave comments on anything, assign action items, add docs, tables, bookmarks, and more for easy reference.

03. Custom Statuses

Custom Statuses
Customize statuses so your team knows which stage every account is in. Use pre-made templates or save your own to get started right away.

04. Chat

Chat
Collaborate and chat in anywhere in ClickUp. Send attachments, embed HTML and Google Docs, unfurl task links, and more.

05. Docs

Docs
Create docs, wikis, SOPs, proposals, and more. Bring them to life with rich text editing, leave comments, and collaborate with your team in real-time.

06. Column Calculations

Column Calculations
Calculate numeric fields in List view to quickly total contract values, determine total cost to close, revenue, and more.

07. Task Templates

Task Templates
Save templates for common tasks with details, assignees, dates, rich editing, checklists and more. Streamline your process so you can get right to business.

08. Proof & Annotate

Proof & Annotate
Proof and annotate contracts, PDFs, or images for seamless feedback and approval.

09. Spreadsheets

Spreadsheets
Add deal details to fields, edit in bulk, and export anywhere with ClickUp's robust Table view. It's the perfect replacement for bulky Excel or Google Sheets.

10. Custom Fields

Custom Fields
Add all the information and data you need to get the job done: scoring, numbers, budgets, dropdowns, formula calculations, and more.
Sync your team's most important sales apps to ClickUp in seconds.
My service teams use Smartsheet, my sales use Wunderlist,  We all use Slack… Your product has the feature set we need & with the simple user interface my sales team desires.
Yancy Lancaster
Yancy Lancaster
As an entrepreneur with as many as 1-3 companies and 5-60 sales/service members I think somebody finally got it! I am looking forward to pressing further into ClickUp.
Cody Fisher
Cody Fisher
We have been using Trello, Favro, Asana etc. and none of the systems enabled us to have both marketing, sales, customer success and development in the same system. ClickUp makes that possible.

I'm a huge fan of the sub-tasks and nested views.
Emil K
Emil K
Simplify your sales process
and accelerate revenue.

Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
