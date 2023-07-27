Your entire sales funnel, in one place.

01. Tasks & Checklists

Create tasks with subtasks so everyone knows what needs to be completed and by whom. Add simple checklists to outline each step in completing larger tasks.

02. Comments

Leave comments on anything, assign action items, add docs, tables, bookmarks, and more for easy reference.

03. Custom Statuses

Customize statuses so your team knows which stage every account is in. Use pre-made templates or save your own to get started right away.

04. Chat

Collaborate and chat in anywhere in ClickUp. Send attachments, embed HTML and Google Docs, unfurl task links, and more.

05. Docs

Create docs, wikis, SOPs, proposals, and more. Bring them to life with rich text editing, leave comments, and collaborate with your team in real-time.

06. Column Calculations

Calculate numeric fields in List view to quickly total contract values, determine total cost to close, revenue, and more.

07. Task Templates

Save templates for common tasks with details, assignees, dates, rich editing, checklists and more. Streamline your process so you can get right to business.

08. Proof & Annotate

Proof and annotate contracts, PDFs, or images for seamless feedback and approval.

09. Spreadsheets

Add deal details to fields, edit in bulk, and export anywhere with ClickUp's robust Table view. It's the perfect replacement for bulky Excel or Google Sheets.

10. Custom Fields