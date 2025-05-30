AI-Powered Process Mapping Software

Visualize and Collaborate on Process Maps in Real Time

Map workflows with AI-powered suggestions, drag-and-drop editing, and real-time collaboration. Say goodbye to outdated flowcharts and hello to living, breathing process maps.

Free forever.
No credit card.

Whiteboard_tasks

Process mapping is broken. We fixed it.

Your workflows should evolve with your work—not slow it down.

The old way

  • Siloed tools for mapping, tracking, and task management

  • Outdated diagrams that don’t reflect real-time progress

  • Manual updates and disconnected handoffs

  • No accountability or ownership

  • Teams unclear on who’s doing what, and when

  • Changes get lost in Slack, email, or meetings

The ClickUp way

  • Build dynamic process maps connected to real tasks

  • AI-powered suggestions to speed up workflows

  • Edit together, live—no version control headaches

  • Turn ideas into action with drag-and-drop task creation

  • Everyone stays aligned with a single source of truth

  • Process maps that evolve as your work does

The evolution of process mapping

Connect Your Process Maps to Work That Actually Gets Done

ClickUp Whiteboards aren’t just for brainstorming. They’re deeply integrated with your workflows, docs, tasks, and communication—so you can move from sticky notes to shipped work, fast.

  • Project Management

    Turn mapped-out processes into real tasks with owners, deadlines, and priorities—without switching tools.

  • Knowledge Management

    Keep your process maps alongside your SOPs, docs, and checklists so teams never lose context.

  • Chat

    Collaborate in real time. Chat inside your process maps or embed them into conversations to keep ideas flowing and actionable.

Check out ClickUp's Library of 1,000+ Templates

Start from scratch or customize a template

Whether you're a blank canvas kind of person or love a head start, we've got you covered

whiteboards

Process Map Template

A beginner-friendly template with a visually organized column format optimized for tracking the flow of a project.

Content Workflow Template

Content Workflow Template

Get insights into everything from receiving requests, creating a plan with docs, managing an editorial calendar, and delivering content.

process improvement 2

Process Improvement Doc

Designed to identify inefficiencies, outline actionable steps, and track progress all in one collaborative Doc.

Is ClickUp a good fit for you?

Key Criteria for Process Mapping Software

When evaluating process mapping software, it's important to consider several aspects such as functionality, ease of use, integration capabilities, scalability, customer support, and cost.

ClickUp

Everything you need to stay organized and get work done.

All of your work, in one place.

AccentAccentAccentAccentAccent
home-tabs-v3-whiteboards-desktop
ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime