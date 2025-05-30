AI-Powered Process Mapping Software
Map workflows with AI-powered suggestions, drag-and-drop editing, and real-time collaboration. Say goodbye to outdated flowcharts and hello to living, breathing process maps.
Your workflows should evolve with your work—not slow it down.
Siloed tools for mapping, tracking, and task management
Outdated diagrams that don’t reflect real-time progress
Manual updates and disconnected handoffs
No accountability or ownership
Teams unclear on who’s doing what, and when
Changes get lost in Slack, email, or meetings
Build dynamic process maps connected to real tasks
AI-powered suggestions to speed up workflows
Edit together, live—no version control headaches
Turn ideas into action with drag-and-drop task creation
Everyone stays aligned with a single source of truth
Process maps that evolve as your work does
The evolution of process mapping
ClickUp Whiteboards aren’t just for brainstorming. They’re deeply integrated with your workflows, docs, tasks, and communication—so you can move from sticky notes to shipped work, fast.
Turn mapped-out processes into real tasks with owners, deadlines, and priorities—without switching tools.
Keep your process maps alongside your SOPs, docs, and checklists so teams never lose context.
Collaborate in real time. Chat inside your process maps or embed them into conversations to keep ideas flowing and actionable.
Check out ClickUp's Library of 1,000+ Templates
Whether you're a blank canvas kind of person or love a head start, we've got you covered
Designed to identify inefficiencies, outline actionable steps, and track progress all in one collaborative Doc.
Is ClickUp a good fit for you?
When evaluating process mapping software, it's important to consider several aspects such as functionality, ease of use, integration capabilities, scalability, customer support, and cost.
