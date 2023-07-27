Content Management

This template makes content marketing a breeze with everything you need for planning and creating content across multiple channels - website, blog, social, and email. Your one-stop shop, this template supports an end-to-end workflow that goes from request intake, to planning with docs, to maintaining an editorial calendar, to delivery of content.
Content ManagementAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +5
-
OPEN, CONCEPT, CLOSED, ON HOLD, PUBLISHED, IN REVIEW, IN DEVELOPMENT, READY
- Budget
- Channel
- Link
- Marketing Task Type
- Mockups / Inspiration
- Objective
- Primary Marketing Goal
- Requester
- Spend
- Target Audience
- Welcome!
- Team Docs
- Meeting Minutes
- Calendar
- Board
- List
- Gantt
- Timeline