ClickUp's Video Library

Learn how to import from Todoist to ClickUp in just a few minutes.
Import from Wrike
3 min
Learn how to migrate from Wrike to ClickUp in just a few simple steps.
Import from CSV
5 min
Export your data via CSV from any project management platform and import it into ClickUp.
Import from Monday
4 min
Learn how to import from Monday to ClickUp in just a few easy steps.
Import from Asana
5 min
Learn how to import from Asana to ClickUp in just a few simple steps.
Import from Trello
5 min
Learn how to import from Trello to ClickUp in just a few easy steps.
Import from Jira
6 min
Learn how to import from Jira to ClickUp step-by-step.
Import from Basecamp
4 min
Learn how to import from Basecamp to ClickUp in a few easy steps.
Slack Integration
6 min
Learn how to integrate Slack so you chat, set up notifications, create tasks, and more.
Chrome Extension
3:17 min
Learn how to use ClickUp’s Chrome extension to get things done from your browser.
Embed View
2 min
Learn how to bring anything from websites to Google Sheets into your Workspace.
How to Write Effective OKRs with Examples | ClickUp Vlog
5 min
Welcome to the ClickUp Productivity Vlog! In this episode, we will show you how you can meet today's goals while progressing for tomorrow's challenges by writing effective OKR's.
We Are San Diego
2 min
We care more than anything about our employees being happy and the most important piece of being happy is enjoying where you live. ClickUp is San Diego, and it is our plan to only build it up even more!
Man on the Street
2 min
We hit the streets and beaches of San Diego to test the public's knowledge of ClickUp, or lack thereof.
How the Padres use ClickUp
2 min
Get an inside look at how different industries are benefitting from using ClickUp with the San Diego Padres!
Asana start dates
1 min
See our take on Asana’s ground-breaking project management feature.
ClickUp’s mission
1 min
Zeb Evans, founder and CEO, explains ClickUp’s mission.
What Is ClickUp?
2 min
A more lyrical way to explaining what ClickUp is. Turn up your speakers.
A full tour of ClickUp
11 min
Follow Tara Wagner as she gives you the full tour of ClickUp and how to set it up.
Task templates
12 min
Learn how to save time by creating templates for tasks, lists, and more with Layla.
How to use ClickUp
28 min
Learn why Jessica switched from Trello and watch and her tutorial on how to use ClickUp.
Yvi’s five favorite features
11 min
Yvi shares her five favorite features in ClickUp that most people don’t know about.
ClickUp 2.0
49 min
Discover Justin’s tips for setting up and using ClickUp to run your business or team.
Upgrading to ClickUp 2.0
9 min
How to navigate and set up the new views in ClickUp 2.0.
9 Reasons Why ClickUp is Better Than Asana and Trello
3 min
How you can set them up to track all of your business goals.
Features and pricing
18 min
Learn everything you need to know about ClickUp’s latest pricing and features.
Trello Vs ClickUp. Which is the best tool to manage tasks?
5 min
Zsofia of Myprocesses breaks down which tool wins the battle between Trello and ClickUp Free Plans!
Tara Wagner 2021 Review
21 min
Follow Tara Wagner as she gives you the full tour of ClickUp and explains how it is still the best project management tool in 2021.
ClickUp Basics in Spanish
17 min
Learn the basics of ClickUp in Spanish from Manage Your Work.
Why ClickUp beats Jira
9 min
Learn why Andres prefers using ClickUp over Jira and his favorite features.
What is ClickUp?
4 min
Learn the basics of project management and how ClickUp helps you power through goals faster.
ClickUp Basics in German
18 min
Learn the basics of ClickUp in German from Mint Blau Media.
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.