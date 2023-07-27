ClickUp's Video Library

A collection of our favorite videos to help you get started, customize your setup, and rap about project management. Really.
Getting Started
  • Onboarding
  • Views
  • Tasks
  • Hierarchy
Features
  • Workflow Management
  • Task Management
  • Time Management
  • Collaboration
tutoriaLS
  • Webinars
  • ClickTips
Integrations
  • Import
  • Native
Fun Stuff
Third-Party
  • English
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Portugese
  • German
ClickUp’s Hierarchy
1:51 mins
Learn ClickUp’s hierarchy and how to organize your work into different levels.
Home, Inbox, Notifications
2:07 min
Learn about ClickUp’s Home, Inbox, and Notification features.
Tasks and Views
3:52 min
Learn what you can do with tasks and how to organize them with views.
Advanced Onboarding
54 min
Learn how to use ClickUp for more advanced onboarding use cases: HR, training, testing, and more.
A message from our CEO
1:32 min
Learn why we built ClickUp and how its fundamental features can improve your work.
Beginner Onboarding
57 min
Learn how to onboard and train new teammates into ClickUp or employees in your company.
Chat View
1:54 min
Learn how to discuss anything with your team in real-time with Chat view.
Board View
3:03 min
Learn how to use a drag-and-drop Kanban workflow with Board view.
Form View
5:00 min
Learn how to collect information and create tasks from your intake process with Form view.
Box View
4:12 min
Learn how to view and plan your team’s work capacity with Box view.
Calendar View
6:59 min
Learn how to plan and schedule tasks with Calendar view.
Timeline View
3:58 min
Learn how to visualize your projects and create time-based roadmaps with Timeline view.
Doc View
5:05 min
Learn how to create Docs, notes, wikis, and more with ClickUp’s Doc view.
Workload View
8:24 min
Learn how to plan and monitor your team’s work capacity with Workload view.
Map View
4 min
Learn how to link tasks to specific locations and then visualize them on a map.
Gantt View
5 min
Use Gantt View to easily build, adjust, and visualize timelines in ClickUp!
Bulk Action Toolbar
2:17 min
Learn how to easiy select and make bulk changes to task with the Bulk Action Toolbar.
Sprints ClickApp
8 min
Learn how to easily identify and manage Sprints in ClickUp and use Sprint Automations.
Automations
4:21 min
Learn how to automate routine work, create error-free processes, and save time with Automations.
Milestones
1:53 min
Learn how to create and track key points in a project with Milestones.
Chrome Extension
3:17 min
Learn how to use ClickUp’s Chrome extension to get things done from your browser.
Home/Inbox
1:53 min
Learn how to access your most commonly accessed items, along with what you should be working on now and what's coming next with Home/Inbox.
LineUp
1:43 min
Learn how to pick out tasks for priority and share those tasks across your team.
Mind Maps
4 min
Learn how to organize your ideas with beautiful Mind Maps and create tasks from them.
Assignees
2 min
Learn how to delegate tasks to one person or multiple team members with Assignees.
Image & Doc Proofing
1 min
Learn how to discuss, request changes, and comment on files with ClickUp Proofing.
Formula Fields
7 min
Learn how to create custom figures, data points, and columns for tasks with Formula Fields.
Dashboards
7 min
Learn how to build real-time reports to identify work performance and trends with Dashboards.
Pulse
1 min
Learn how to get live overview of what your team is working on and what they’ve been focused on.
Email ClickApp
4 min
Use the Email ClickApp to bring your email correspondence into ClickUp seamlessly!
ClickUp for Marketing
49 min
Learn tips and tricks for organizing your marketing teams and using ClickUp’s features for advertising.
ClickUp for Remote Work
56 min
Learn ClickUp’s key features that can help you when working at home or remotely.
ClickUp for Development
60 min
Learn how to use ClickUp for software development: backlogs, roadmaps, sprints, etc.
ClickUp for Sales Teams
60 min
Learn how to use ClickUp as a CRM, sales, and lead management solution.
Construction Management
58 min
Learn how to use ClickUp for construction project management.
ClickUp for Finance
59 min
Learn how to use ClickUp for financial services and working with clients outside of ClickUp.
View all available webinars here!
Automations at Every Level
2 min
Learn how to create and use Automations at the Space, Folder, and List levels.
Doc Tricks
2 min
Some of the awesome new Doc View tricks brought to ClickUp.
Home
2 min
From here you can get an overview of everything in your ClickUp.
Formula Field
2 min
Check out all the amazing things you can do with Formulas in the Doc below.
Recurring Tasks
2 min
Diving into ClickUp 2.0 to take a look at the brand new recurring task feature.
Check out the entire playlist here!
Import from Todoist
4 min
Learn how to import from Todoist to ClickUp in just a few minutes.
Import from Wrike
3 min
Learn how to migrate from Wrike to ClickUp in just a few simple steps.
Import from CSV
5 min
Export your data via CSV from any project management platform and import it into ClickUp.
Import from Monday
4 min
Learn how to import from Monday to ClickUp in just a few easy steps.
Import from Asana
5 min
Learn how to import from Asana to ClickUp in just a few simple steps.
Import from Trello
5 min
Learn how to import from Trello to ClickUp in just a few easy steps.
Import from Jira
6 min
Learn how to import from Jira to ClickUp step-by-step.
Import from Basecamp
4 min
Learn how to import from Basecamp to ClickUp in a few easy steps.
Slack Integration
6 min
Learn how to integrate Slack so you chat, set up notifications, create tasks, and more.
Embed View
2 min
Learn how to bring anything from websites to Google Sheets into your Workspace.
How to Write Effective OKRs with Examples | ClickUp Vlog
5 min
Welcome to the ClickUp Productivity Vlog! In this episode, we will show you how you can meet today's goals while progressing for tomorrow's challenges by writing effective OKR's.
We Are San Diego
2 min
We care more than anything about our employees being happy and the most important piece of being happy is enjoying where you live. ClickUp is San Diego, and it is our plan to only build it up even more!
Man on the Street
2 min
We hit the streets and beaches of San Diego to test the public's knowledge of ClickUp, or lack thereof.
How the Padres use ClickUp
2 min
Get an inside look at how different industries are benefitting from using ClickUp with the San Diego Padres!
Asana start dates
1 min
See our take on Asana’s ground-breaking project management feature.
ClickUp’s mission
1 min
Zeb Evans, founder and CEO, explains ClickUp’s mission.
What Is ClickUp?
2 min
A more lyrical way to explaining what ClickUp is. Turn up your speakers.
A full tour of ClickUp
11 min
Follow Tara Wagner as she gives you the full tour of ClickUp and how to set it up.
Task templates
12 min
Learn how to save time by creating templates for tasks, lists, and more with Layla.
How to use ClickUp
28 min
Learn why Jessica switched from Trello and watch and her tutorial on how to use ClickUp.
Yvi’s five favorite features
11 min
Yvi shares her five favorite features in ClickUp that most people don’t know about.
ClickUp 2.0
49 min
Discover Justin’s tips for setting up and using ClickUp to run your business or team.
Upgrading to ClickUp 2.0
9 min
How to navigate and set up the new views in ClickUp 2.0.
9 Reasons Why ClickUp is Better Than Asana and Trello
3 min
How you can set them up to track all of your business goals.
Features and pricing
18 min
Learn everything you need to know about ClickUp’s latest pricing and features.
Trello Vs ClickUp. Which is the best tool to manage tasks?
5 min
Zsofia of Myprocesses breaks down which tool wins the battle between Trello and ClickUp Free Plans!
Tara Wagner 2021 Review
21 min
Follow Tara Wagner as she gives you the full tour of ClickUp and explains how it is still the best project management tool in 2021.
ClickUp Basics in Spanish
17 min
Learn the basics of ClickUp in Spanish from Manage Your Work.
Why ClickUp beats Jira
9 min
Learn why Andres prefers using ClickUp over Jira and his favorite features.
What is ClickUp?
4 min
Learn the basics of project management and how ClickUp helps you power through goals faster.
ClickUp Basics in German
18 min
Learn the basics of ClickUp in German from Mint Blau Media.
Sorry, no videos!
