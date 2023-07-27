Say Hi to   ClickUp AI

Get your work done faster with the only AI-powered
assistant tailored to your role.

Take your productivity to new heights

Purpose-built for your work.

With hundreds of handcrafted and research-backed AI
tools, there is one for every role and use case.

ClickUp AI - Marketing
ClickUp AI - Product & Engineering
ClickUp AI - Project Management
ClickUp AI - Customer Support
ClickUp AI - Sales
ClickUp AI - Mike Coombe, MCM Agency

"With the addition of ClickUp AI, I'm more efficient than ever! It saves me 3x the amount of time spent previously on Project Management tasks. Not only has it enhanced my productivity, but it has also ignited my creativity."

Mike Coombe

MCM Agency

Work faster.

What used to take 30 minutes, now takes 30 seconds.

Summarize in seconds.

Generate summaries of comment threads, meeting notes, and other lengthy content.

Generate action items.

Instantly pull out action items and
insights from Docs and tasks.

Write better.

Communicate with consistency and clarity.

Your personal copy editor.

Elevate your writing to be clear,
concise, and engaging.

Perfectly formatted content.

Save time with pre-structured
headers, tables, and more.

ClickUp AI - Mike Coombe, MCM Agency

"We have been able to cut in half the time spent on certain workflows by being able to generate ideas, frameworks, and processes on the fly and right in ClickUp."

Yvi Heimann

Business Efficiency Consultant

Spark creativity.

The world's best brainstorming partner.

Campaign strategy

Craft your next big marketing push.

Feature naming

Generate great ideas, pick a winner.

Survey writing

Create intuitive questions in seconds.

Event planning

Brainstorm your venue, agenda, and more.

Marketing taglines

Amplify your creative genius.

...and lots more!

Why ClickUp AI

ClickUp AI Monday.com Asana Notion AI ChatGPT+
Elevate your writing
Summarize tasks, threads, & content
Built for business teams
Project & standup summaries
Coming soon!
Task & subtask creation
Coming soon!
Pre-built AI tools for your department
Access AI everywhere
Coming soon!
Available on the go
Coming soon!
Monthly price per member $5 Beta only Beta only $8+ $20

