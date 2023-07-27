Has Producteev
Left You Behind?
Why Choose ClickUp Over
Producteev
?

ClickUp offers the simplicity of Producteev combined with advanced task management features, making it the perfect project management tool for ALL teams!

Features
Producteev
paid
ClickUp
free
Embedded Email
Custom Statuses
/Slash Commands
Custom Fields
Smart Notifications
Goals
Template Everything
Priorities
Templates
Task Checklists
Tags
Unlimited Users
Custom Hierarchy
Start date
Assigned Comments
Notifications
Mentions
Subtasks
Docs
Spreadsheets
Conversations/Chat
Inbox
Profiles
Custom views

Great Projects Start With Great
Project Management

Project management should be cheap, not FEEL cheap.
Leader Spring 2020 ClickUp

ClickUp is the Fastest Growing Productivity Platform

Keep the simplicity of Producteev with a beautiful interface that gives you more features.
Statuses
Different teams will utilize different workflows, and we make custom statuses easy.
Custom Statuses
Priorities
Priorities are a great way of classifying tasks by importance and planning your day.
Priorities
ClickUp grows with you
As your team grows, use ClickUp’s more powerful features and integrations FREE.
ClickUp grows with you

ClickUp is Packed Full of Proprietary Features

You'll never lose a comment again. If a comment requires action, assign it.
New
Proprietary
Assign Comments
You’ll never lose a comment again. If a comment requires action, assign it. 
Create an action item from any comment
New
Proprietary
Resolve Comments
When a comment is assigned containing an action item, mark it complete with a single click to keep things organized. 
ecurring Tasks
New
Proprietary
Recurring Tasks repeat events
“The world’s most robust recurring tasks” - ClickUp covers literally every imaginable case. 
Google Calendar Integration
New
Google Calendar 2-Way Sync
Sync your ClickUp tasks with Google Calendar in real-time! Changes in Google are instantly reflected in ClickUp; and vice versa. 
Task Checklists
New
Task Checklists
Process check please? Simple to-do lists that structure what’s needed for each task. 
Filter and Search
Managers
Filter and Search
Finding your tasks has never been easier. Save simple or advanced filters to reuse. 
Sorting
New
Sorting
Sort by anything - plus, sort all of your tasks globally, not just by project. 
Customize ClickUp with multiple assignees
Proprietary
Customize Assignees
Choose whether you want one assignee or multiple - for each Space in ClickUp. 
Collaboration detection
New
Proprietary
Collaboration Detection
Stay on the same page (literally) - see in real-time when others view, comment, or edit. 
Image Markup
Proprietary
Image Markup
Comment, markup, and create tasks directly from images and screenshots with the ClickUp Chrome Extension. Unleash your inner creativity with rich formatting tools! 
Customize ClickUp with multiple assignees
Multiple assignees
When a task needs more than one person, enable multiple assignees. 
Threaded Comments (Replies)
Threaded Comments (Replies)
Keep the clutter out of here. Reply directly to relevant comments and avoid comment chaos. 
Update all of your tasks at once
Bulk Action Toolbar
With one click, select tons of tasks and perform any action on them (even works for subtasks). 
Customize your tasks
Super Rich Editing
With beautiful rich formatting, you can use ClickUp for docs and even use markdown. 
Chrome
Chrome
5 apps in 1! Create tasks, take & mark up screenshots, save websites, and much more. 
Find the perfect way to manage your tasks.
3 Different Views
Finding and organizing tasks can be tricky - having a one size fits all view is shortsighted. ClickUp has the perfect view for developers, managers, and everything in between. 
Use custom statuses in your workflow
Custom Statuses
Customize your workflow with statuses to fit each individual project. Use preselected statuses or create your own. 
How simple task statuses look in ClickUp
Simple Statuses
Tasks are either done or not done - as simple as a to-do list. 
Enable Priorities on Tasks
Priorities Priority priority
Deciding what to do next? Categorize tasks based on their importance to a project. 
Board View is the go-to view for agile teams
Agile Board View Kanban kanban cards image
ClickUp’s acclaimed board view allows you to view every single task on your team in one board. 
A proprietary, high-level overview of tasks grouped by person - see what everyone’s working on.
Box View
A proprietary, high-level overview of tasks grouped by person - see what everyone’s working on. 
Task layout
Hierarchy
ClickUp’s hierarchy scales from personal users all the way up to enterprises - all customizable. 
Different settings for each team
Custom Notifications
Customize what you receive, when you receive, and where you receive notifications. 
Alert team members
Mentions
Mention users, tasks, and projects to notify the right people. 
Bookmark Websites
Bookmark Websites
Save websites as tasks using the ClickUp Chrome Extension - use the web clipper to save text. 
Authorize Slack in ClickUp
Slack Project Management
Connect our Slack integration to create tasks in any Slack channel and automatically unfurl task links to see a simple but rich actionable overview of the task. 
Drag and drop tasks in your projects
Drag and drop reordering
Literally everything in ClickUp is drag and drop - so fun and so fast.
Search your entire team's tasks
Smart Search
Searching in ClickUp uses AI to put what you’re looking for front and center. 
GitHub Integration
GitHub Integration
Automatically link and create pull requests, attach commits, create branches, and more! 
Gantt Charts
Gantt Charts roadmap Roadmap gannt Gannt gaant
Plan projects, manage resources, track progress percentage, and visualize dependencies with the Gantt chart! 
Manage your projects and team with ClickUp's calendar view
ClickUp Calendar
The native ClickUp calendar allows you to easily drag and drop tasks to make scheduling a breeze. Plus, we added a Scheduling Sidebar that lets you schedule tasks that aren't on the calendar yet. 
Mobile
Mobile
Five-star rated apps on iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire devices. 
Reporting for each task and every team member
Graphs Reporting
The days of arbitrary project management reporting are over. Gain deep insights into every relevant area of your project with ClickUp's beautiful graphs and reporting.
Clear all notifications with one click
Clear notifications
Keep notifications clean and organized. ClickUp can clear individual items or all notifications with just one-click. 
Edit Comments
Edit Comments
Say goodbye to deleting comments and adding corrections. 
Enables task predictions
Machine Learning
The more you use ClickUp, the smarter it gets. Over time, ClickUp automatically predicts who you'll assign certain tasks to, where you'll put those tasks, and can even determine if time estimates are accurate. 
Log time right within each task
Time Tracking time loged time logged Logged Loged Time tracker
Automatically track time in ClickUp, or use one of our integrations. 
Templates make things easier
Templates
Everything is templatable - Spaces, Projects, Lists, tasks, and more. Customize what to reuse. 
Set a due date for any task or subtask
Due Dates
Use due dates to add deadlines for tasks. In ClickUp, you can specify both time and day, and get notified when tasks are past due. 
ClickUp import options
Import import todoist
Automatically import from nearly every popular project management app. 
Milestones
Milestones
Make your most important tasks stand out more by easily turning them into progress markers. 
Scheduling
Scheduling
Drag and drop unscheduled tasks into Time view to automatically schedule tasks. 
Mentions replace the need to copy and paste
Task Mentions
Automatically associate tasks when you paste a URL or type ## to manually link a task. 
Sprints
Sprints
Easily manage Sprints in ClickUp with a dedicated ClickApp! Measure how well you scoped out work in your Dashboard and automatically move tasks to the next Sprint. 
ClickUp task notes
Notes
Say goodbye to unorganized notes. ClickUp's Notes feature allows you to quickly jot down notes, save as drafts, then attach them to tasks or keep them for yourself.! 
Organize you tasks on a whole new level
Tags
Add tags to your tasks to organize your workflow in ways only you can imagine. 
Start and Due Times
Start and Due Times
ClickUp not only allows dates, but also times, so you can truly do whatever you want with time. 
Start dates for your tasks
Start Dates
Add start dates to indicate when tasks start - you can use this with due dates and times. 
ClickUp API
ClickUp API
Whether you're building apps or developing integrations, direct access to ClickUp means our amazing users can build completely customized tools to make the world more productive, together. 
Native Time Tracking
Native Time Tracking
Track time without leaving ClickUp! Include notes, billable time, and timesheets, and quickly generate reports.  
Create templates for statuses
Status Templates
Team-wide workflow templates let you quickly re-use your favorite custom statuses in any Project or Space. 
Zapier Integrations
Zapier
Zapier gives you access to 1,000+ apps with pre-existing and customizable integrations. 
Custom Color Themes
Custom Color Themes
Why be boring? Choose your favorite color and make ClickUp your happy place. 
List Details & Discussions
List Details & Discussions
Add start dates, due dates, notes, attachments, colors, and even conversations to task lists. 
Task Tray
Task Tray
Avoid tab fever. Keep important items top-of-mind all day. If you're in the middle of a task, don't close it - MINIMIZE IT! 
Time Estimates
Time Estimates time loged time logged Logged Loged
Add time estimates to tasks and even split efforts between assignees. 
Notepad
Notepad Task Notes task notes
Your own personal note taking machine. This is your own space to jot down anything! 
Task Dependencies
Task Dependencies
Task Dependencies: Add different types of dependencies for tasks waiting on, linking to, or blocking others. 
Saved filters
Saved filters
Save filters you use frequently. You can even choose to save for yourself or your entire team. 
Cloud Storage Integrations
Cloud Storage Integrations
Connect Google Drive, Dropbox, and more to ClickUp so you can quickly link, attach, preview, and even create external cloud files! 
Team Reporting
Team Reporting
Use six incredible reports to see what your team is doing and what you’re behind on. 
Natural Language Processing
Natural Language Processing
ClickUp will interpret your dates and times without you having to explicitly set them via traditional methods. 
Capture, MockUp, and Edit Screenshots
Capture, Mark Up, and Edit Screenshots
Take screenshots with the Chrome Extension and mark it up by drawing or commenting. 
Embed Links
Embed Links
Automatically unfurl links from popular platforms like YouTube, Figma, Loom, and many more. 
Dark Mode
Dark Mode dark theme
“Dark mode changed my life”. If you work at night, you’ll freaking love dark mode. 
Favorite Views
Favorite Views favorites
Create your own Sidebar - customized with sorting, filtering, and default views. 
Email Comments and Attachments
Email Comments and Attachments
Send emails to your tasks. Email addresses are created uniquely for each of your tasks. 
ClickUp GitLab
GitLab
Automatically link GitLab commits, branches, pull requests, and issues - even change statuses. 
Print Tasks
Print Tasks
Printing in ClickUp is optimized so you can print anything - tasks, description, reporting, and more. 
Sync with Calendars
Sync with Calendars
Automatically update your Apple and Outlook calendars with tasks scheduled in ClickUp with this one-way sync! 
Slash Commands
/Slash Commands
Simple, revolutionary. Type / anywhere in ClickUp - you’ll never use your mouse again. 
QuickSwitch
QuickSwitch
Press K anywhere in ClickUp to instantly switch to different Spaces and Lists. 
Custom Fields
Custom Fields
Use ClickUp for anything. Add numbers, dropdowns, budgets - literally add anything to your tasks. 
Offline mode
Offline mode offline mode
Work offline from anywhere! Tasks and reminders stay in sync as soon as you get a connection. 
Bitbucket
Bitbucket
Create and link pull requests, commits, and branches to ClickUp tasks instantly and automatically. 
Reply to Notifications
Reply to Notifications
Reply to task notification emails to drop a comment or add an attachment to the task! 
Create Tasks Via Email
Create Tasks Via Email
Send emails into ClickUp Lists. Email addresses are created uniquely for each List in your team. 
Add Comments and Attachments Via Email
Add Comments and Attachments Via Email
Send or forward emails into your ClickUp tasks. Email addresses are created uniquely for each of your tasks. 
Notepad by ClickUp
Notepad by ClickUp Task Notes task notes
The Notepad by ClickUp Chrome Extension lets you add notes wherever you go! 

A better way to manage everything.

Tasks, reminders, calendars, to do lists, for you and your teams - all in one place.
