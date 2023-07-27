Use SharpSpring for Your Marketing Automation

When a new lead is created in SharpSpring ClickUp automatically creates new tasks that make it easy to hop right in to the next step of the process.



Create specific tasks from outreach, calls, return emails, and other marketing collateral for your team.



Connect professional marketing automation and customized project management software with our integration!

How does ClickUp work with SharpSpring?





Read more ClickUp's Zapier integration with SharpSpring allows users to automatically sync project-task updates across both platforms.

Want to ensure every new lead gets a prompt and personalized follow-up? Use this SharpSpring + ClickUp integration to keep track of new leads.