SharpSpring + ClickUp

You’ll never lose a comment again. If a comment requires action, assign it.
New
Proprietary
Resolve Comments
When a comment is assigned containing an action item, mark it complete with a single click to keep things organized.
New
Proprietary
Recurring Tasks
repeat events
“The world’s most robust recurring tasks” - ClickUp covers literally every imaginable case.
New
Google Calendar 2-Way Sync
Sync your ClickUp tasks with Google Calendar in real-time! Changes in Google are instantly reflected in ClickUp; and vice versa.
New
Task Checklists
Process check please? Simple to-do lists that structure what’s needed for each task.
Managers
Filter and Search
Finding your tasks has never been easier. Save simple or advanced filters to reuse.
New
Sorting
Sort by anything - plus, sort all of your tasks globally, not just by project.
Proprietary
Customize Assignees
Choose whether you want one assignee or multiple - for each Space in ClickUp.
New
Proprietary
Collaboration Detection
Stay on the same page (literally) - see in real-time when others view, comment, or edit.
Proprietary
Image Markup
Comment, markup, and create tasks directly from images and screenshots with the ClickUp Chrome Extension. Unleash your inner creativity with rich formatting tools!
Multiple assignees
When a task needs more than one person, enable multiple assignees.
Threaded Comments (Replies)
Keep the clutter out of here. Reply directly to relevant comments and avoid comment chaos.
Bulk Action Toolbar
With one click, select tons of tasks and perform any action on them (even works for subtasks).
Super Rich Editing
With beautiful rich formatting, you can use ClickUp for docs and even use markdown.
Chrome
5 apps in 1! Create tasks, take & mark up screenshots, save websites, and much more.
3 Different Views
Finding and organizing tasks can be tricky - having a one size fits all view is shortsighted. ClickUp has the perfect view for developers, managers, and everything in between.
Custom Statuses
Customize your workflow with statuses to fit each individual project. Use preselected statuses or create your own.
Simple Statuses
Tasks are either done or not done - as simple as a to-do list.
Priorities
Priority priority
Deciding what to do next? Categorize tasks based on their importance to a project.
Agile Board View
Kanban kanban cards image
ClickUp’s acclaimed board view allows you to view every single task on your team in one board.
Box View
A proprietary, high-level overview of tasks grouped by person - see what everyone’s working on.
Hierarchy
ClickUp’s hierarchy scales from personal users all the way up to enterprises - all customizable.
Custom Notifications
Customize what you receive, when you receive, and where you receive notifications.
Mentions
Mention users, tasks, and projects to notify the right people.
Bookmark Websites
Save websites as tasks using the ClickUp Chrome Extension - use the web clipper to save text.
Slack Project Management
Connect our Slack integration to create tasks in any Slack channel and automatically unfurl task links to see
a simple but rich actionable overview of the task.
Drag and drop reordering
Literally everything in ClickUp is drag and drop - so fun and so fast.
Smart Search
Searching in ClickUp uses AI to put what you’re looking for front and center.
GitHub Integration
Automatically link and create pull requests, attach commits, create branches, and more!
Gantt Charts
roadmap Roadmap gannt Gannt gaant
Plan projects, manage resources, track progress percentage, and visualize dependencies with the Gantt chart!
ClickUp Calendar
The native ClickUp calendar allows you to easily drag and drop tasks to make scheduling a breeze.
Plus, we added a Scheduling Sidebar that lets you schedule tasks that aren't on the calendar yet.
Mobile
Five-star rated apps on iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire devices.
Graphs Reporting
The days of arbitrary project management reporting are over. Gain deep insights into every relevant area of your project with ClickUp's beautiful graphs and reporting.
Clear notifications
Keep notifications clean and organized. ClickUp can clear individual items or all notifications with just one-click.
Edit Comments
Say goodbye to deleting comments and adding corrections.
Machine Learning
The more you use ClickUp, the smarter it gets. Over time, ClickUp automatically predicts who you'll assign certain tasks to, where you'll put those tasks, and can even determine if time estimates are accurate.
Time Tracking
time loged time logged Logged Loged Time tracker
Automatically track time in ClickUp, or use one of our integrations.
Templates
Everything is templatable - Spaces, Projects, Lists, tasks, and more. Customize what to reuse.
Due Dates
Use due dates to add deadlines for tasks. In ClickUp, you can specify both time and day, and get notified when tasks are past due.
Import
import todoist
Automatically import from nearly every popular project management app.
Milestones
Make your most important tasks stand out more by easily turning them into progress markers.
Scheduling
Drag and drop unscheduled tasks into Time view to automatically schedule tasks.
Task Mentions
Automatically associate tasks when you paste a URL or type ## to manually link a task.
Sprints
Easily manage Sprints in ClickUp with a dedicated ClickApp! Measure how well you scoped out work in your Dashboard and automatically move tasks to the next Sprint.
Notes
Say goodbye to unorganized notes. ClickUp's Notes feature allows you to quickly jot down notes, save as drafts, then attach them to tasks or keep them for yourself.!
Tags
Add tags to your tasks to organize your workflow in ways only you can imagine.
Start and Due Times
ClickUp not only allows dates, but also times, so you can truly do whatever you want with time.
Start Dates
Add start dates to indicate when tasks start - you can use this with due dates and times.
ClickUp API
Whether you're building apps or developing integrations, direct access to ClickUp means our amazing users can build completely customized tools to make the world more productive, together.
Native Time Tracking
Track time without leaving ClickUp! Include notes, billable time, and timesheets, and quickly generate reports.
Status Templates
Team-wide workflow templates let you quickly re-use your favorite custom statuses in any Project or Space.
Zapier
Zapier gives you access to 1,000+ apps with pre-existing and customizable integrations.
Custom Color Themes
Why be boring? Choose your favorite color and make ClickUp your happy place.
List Details & Discussions
Add start dates, due dates, notes, attachments, colors, and even conversations to task lists.
Task Tray
Avoid tab fever. Keep important items top-of-mind all day. If you're in the middle of a task, don't close it - MINIMIZE IT!
Time Estimates
time loged time logged Logged Loged
Add time estimates to tasks and even split efforts between assignees.
Notepad
Task Notes task notes
Your own personal note taking machine. This is your own space to jot down anything!
Task Dependencies
Task Dependencies: Add different types of dependencies for tasks waiting on, linking to, or blocking others.
Saved filters
Save filters you use frequently. You can even choose to save for yourself or your entire team.
Cloud Storage Integrations
Connect Google Drive, Dropbox, and more to ClickUp so you can quickly link, attach, preview, and even create external cloud files!
Team Reporting
Use six incredible reports to see what your team is doing and what you’re behind on.
Natural Language Processing
ClickUp will interpret your dates and times without you having to explicitly set them via traditional methods.
Capture, Mark Up, and Edit Screenshots
Take screenshots with the Chrome Extension and mark it up by drawing or commenting.
Embed Links
Automatically unfurl links from popular platforms like YouTube, Figma, Loom, and many more.
Dark Mode
dark theme
“Dark mode changed my life”. If you work at night, you’ll freaking love dark mode.
Favorite Views
favorites
Create your own Sidebar - customized with sorting, filtering, and default views.
Email Comments and Attachments
Send emails to your tasks. Email addresses are created uniquely for each of your tasks.
GitLab
Automatically link GitLab commits, branches, pull requests, and issues - even change statuses.
Print Tasks
Printing in ClickUp is optimized so you can print anything - tasks, description, reporting, and more.
Sync with Calendars
Automatically update your Apple and Outlook calendars with tasks scheduled in ClickUp with this one-way sync!
/Slash Commands
Simple, revolutionary. Type / anywhere in ClickUp - you’ll never use your mouse again.
QuickSwitch
Press K anywhere in ClickUp to instantly switch to different Spaces and Lists.
Custom Fields
Use ClickUp for anything. Add numbers, dropdowns, budgets - literally add anything to your tasks.
Offline mode
offline mode
Work offline from anywhere! Tasks and reminders stay in sync as soon as you get a connection.
Bitbucket
Create and link pull requests, commits, and branches to ClickUp tasks instantly and automatically.
Reply to Notifications
Reply to task notification emails to drop a comment or add an attachment to the task!
Create Tasks Via Email
Send emails into ClickUp Lists. Email addresses are created uniquely for each List in your team.
Add Comments and Attachments Via Email
Send or forward emails into your ClickUp tasks. Email addresses are created uniquely for each of your tasks.
Notepad by ClickUp
Task Notes task notes
The Notepad by ClickUp Chrome Extension lets you add notes wherever you go!
A better way to manage everything.
Tasks, reminders, calendars, to do lists, for you and your teams - all in one place.
Based on 10,000+ reviews on
Got questions?
Customer support is our highest priority. We're here to answer all your questions via our Support Docs, Video Demos, and 24/7 Live Chat.
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.