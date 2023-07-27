See why teams choose ClickUp over Asana & Todoist.

Tasks Choose from 35+ ClickApps to customize your task management for any work need, from time tracking to sprint management. Organize tasks with tags and priorities, and track every detail with Custom Fields. Read more

Collaboration Fast-track teamwork with multiple assignees and turn comments into action items. Chat in real-time, share attachments, and never miss a beat with fluid team communication. Read more

Reminders Stay on top of everything by assigning reminders to yourself or your team. Capture every detail by adding attachments, scheduling reminders, and controlling how you get notified. Read more

Checklists Create checklists in tasks, docs, comments, and more to track anything from multi-step workflows to simple to-do lists. Read more

Dashboards Bring key information into one place with customizable Dashboards. Streamline reporting and project management with visual widgets for team members, time tracking, docs, and more. Read more

Docs & Notepad Create and track all your written work in ClickUp. Collaborate on docs that connect to your team's tasks, projects, and workflows—all while keeping track of your ideas in a personal Notepad. Read more

Email Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Use email to create & automate tasks, collaborate with your team, and never lose track of important conversations in your inbox again. Read more