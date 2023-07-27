See why teams choose ClickUp over Asana & Todoist.

Get more done with powerful tools that are free, easy to use, and scale to fit your needs.
Docs & wikis
Flexible features & views
Automations & reporting
Collaboration tools

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

Compare

Everything you need to get more work done.

Get hundreds of customizable features to streamline workflows, automate routine tasks, and keep your team aligned to hit goals big and small.
Compare

Everything you need to get more work done.

Get hundreds of customizable features to streamline workflows, automate routine tasks, and keep your team aligned to hit goals big and small.
Asana
paid
Todoist
paid
ClickUp
free
Custom Task Statuses
Custom Fields
Multi-feature Dashboards
Goals & OKRs
Task Checklists
Native Docs & Notepad
Native Chat
Kanban Boards with Custom Grouping
Gantt Charts with Critical Path
Mind Maps
Dynamic Recurring Tasks
Conditional Automations
Sprint Management & Automations
Email in ClickUp
CRM & Database Tools
Native Time Tracking & Estimates
Multiple Assignees
Assigned Comments
Native Video Recording
Native Formula Calculations
Import

Switching to ClickUp is easy.

Free
Automatic
Takes 60 seconds
Import Now See what you can do for free with ClickUp.
features

Simplify work with the right tools.

Create the perfect work solution with customizable tasks, fast-track teamwork with comments & chat, visualize progress with Dashboards, and more.
Tasks
Tasks
Choose from 35+ ClickApps to customize your task management for any work need, from time tracking to sprint management. Organize tasks with tags and priorities, and track every detail with Custom Fields.
Read more
Collaborate
Collaboration
Fast-track teamwork with multiple assignees and turn comments into action items. Chat in real-time, share attachments, and never miss a beat with fluid team communication.
Read more
Reminders
Reminders
Stay on top of everything by assigning reminders to yourself or your team. Capture every detail by adding attachments, scheduling reminders, and controlling how you get notified.
Read more
Checklists
Checklists
Create checklists in tasks, docs, comments, and more to track anything from multi-step workflows to simple to-do lists.
Read more
Dashboards
Dashboards
Bring key information into one place with customizable Dashboards. Streamline reporting and project management with visual widgets for team members, time tracking, docs, and more.
Read more
Docs & Notepad
Docs & Notepad
Create and track all your written work in ClickUp. Collaborate on docs that connect to your team's tasks, projects, and workflows—all while keeping track of your ideas in a personal Notepad.
Read more
Email
Email
Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Use email to create & automate tasks, collaborate with your team, and never lose track of important conversations in your inbox again.
Read more
Automations
Automations
Automate any process to spend more time on what matters. Streamline workflows by automating task assignment, comments, statuses, and more.
Read more
See More Features
integrations

Connect your favorite apps with ClickUp.

Chrome Toggl Harvest Clockify Timely Everhour Timeneye Timecamp PomoDoneApp CloudStorage Google Drive Dropbox OneDrive Box Github Gitlab Bitbucket Webhooks Api Figma Jira Integromat Zapier Google calendar task sync Calenadar syncing with outlook Outlook Calendly Slack Outlook Zoom Alexa Google Assistant Front Cloudapp Calendly Ring central Hubspot Google Forms Helpscout Evernote Intercom Zendesk Salesforce
ClickUp integrates with over 1,000 tools. Bring all your work into one place by syncing team calendars, messaging apps, cloud storage, and more.
View All Integrations
customize

Core views

Advanced views

Page Views

List

Board

Calendar

List view
List view
Sort, filter, group, and customize columns to organize your tasks the way that works best for you.
Board View
Board view
Track workflows with Kanban boards to maximize productivity. Quickly identify bottlenecks and limit work-in-progress to keep projects moving.
Calendar view
Calendar view
Plan, schedule, and prioritize tasks for you and your team. Drag-and-drop functionality makes this view perfect for resource management.

Map

Activity

Box

Gantt

Mind Map

Table

Timeline

Workload

Map view
Map view
Clearly visualize where your tasks, destinations, or any relevant location falls on a map.
Activity view
Activity view
Keep track of who's done what with Activity view. Quickly see everything that occurs in a project, including comments, edits, updates, and more.
Box view
Box view
See what people are working on, what has been completed, and who and who is under or over capacity with Box view.
Gantt view
Gantt view
Plan project timelines, manage resources, visualize dependencies, and more with a customizable Gantt view.
Mind Map view
Mind Map view
Build your Mind Map from scratch or from existing tasks. Create a visual outline to plan and organize ideas, projects, or entire workflows.
Table view
Table view
Arrange your project in a spreadsheet with Table view. Quickly navigate between fields, edit information in bulk, export data, and more.
Timeline view
Timeline view
Plan out roadmaps, marketing campaigns, development cycles, and more on a drag-and-drop timeline.
Workload view
Workload view
Assess bandwidth across an entire team at a glance. See who is overburdened and reallocate work to those with unused capacity.

Embed

Form

Doc

Chat

Embed View
Embed View
Embed spreadsheets, docs, videos, and more alongside tasks. Reduce context switching and consolidate resources for tutorials and training.
Form view
Form view
Build beautiful forms to collect information from customers, prospects, or internal stakeholders and organize it as tasks in ClickUp.
Doc view
Doc view
Create comprehensive wikis using rich formatting, nested pages, and task links. Collaborate on them as a team with tagging and real-time editing.
Chat view
Chat view
Add Chat view to a location so you can chat in real-time while keeping all your communication in one place.
Pricing

Save more time and money with ClickUp.

ClickUp offers more features, views, and customization to get more done—all for the best price.
Features
Views
Tasks
Goals
Reminders
Docs
Checklists
Recurring Tasks
$ 50
per month
for 10 users
Tasks
Reminders
Checklists
$ 50+
per month
for 10 users
Tasks
Goals
Priorities
$ 110+
per month
for 10 users
List
Board
Box
Calendar
Workload
Table
$ 50
per month
for 10 users
List
Calendar
Board
$ 50+
per month
for 10 users
List
Calendar
Board
$ 110+
per month
for 10 users

Choose ClickUp and save one
day every week, guaranteed.

Enter your email address
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week