Work smarter with the best Monday & Trello alternative.

Create the perfect work solution for any need with ClickUp's customizable work tools and flexible infrastructure.
Scalable hierarchy
Powerful automations
More customization
Better team collaboration

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

Compare

Get more features than Monday & Trello combined.

ClickUp gives you better collaboration tools, flexible views, detailed reports, and much more—all in one place.
Compare

Get more features than Monday & Trello combined.

ClickUp gives you better collaboration tools, flexible views, detailed reports, and much more—all in one place.
Monday
paid
Trello
paid
ClickUp
free
Custom Task Statuses
Custom Fields
Goals
Dashboards with 50+ Widgets
Native Docs & Notepad
Coversations/Real-time Chat
Native Time Tracking & Estimates
Conditional Automations
Embedded Email
Sprints
Assigned Comments
Kanban Boards with Custom Grouping
Unlimited Members
Embedded Spreadsheets
Dependencies
Birds-eye Views
Dynamic Recurring Tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Task Tray
24/7 Free Support
Switching to ClickUp is easy.
Import

Switching to ClickUp is easy.

Free
Automatic
Takes 60 seconds
Import See what you can do for free with ClickUp.
Leader Spring 2020 ClickUp
features

Save more time with the right tools.

Customizable Tasks

Sprints

Comments & Real-time Chat

Time Tracking & Estimates

Automations & Templates

Everything View

Embedded Email

Get Started
Customizable Tasks
Customizable Tasks
Plan, organize, and collaborate on any project with powerful task management. Choose from 35+ ClickApps tailored for any use case and add Custom Fields to keep every detail in one place.
Sprints
Sprints
Set sprint dates and mark priorities so everyone knows what to do and when. Automate unfinished work into your next sprint and manage your team's workload with a fully customizable point system.
Comments & Real-time Chat
Comments & Real-time Chat
Create comment threads for any task and assign comments as action items. Chat in real-time, share attachments, and never miss a beat with fluid team communication.
Time Tracking & Estimates
Time Tracking & Estimates
Track time from your desktop, mobile, or web browser to manage time more effectively. Add time estimates to any task and break them out by assignee to manage resources and set expectations.
Automations & Templates
Automations & Templates
Automate any process to spend more time on what matters. Automatically assign tasks, post comments, move statuses, and more with hundreds of possibilities.
Everything View
Everything View
Get an overview of where all your team projects stand at a glance. See multiple workflows in one view, even if they have different statuses or locations.
Embedded Email
Embedded Email
Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Use email to create & automate tasks, collaborate with your team, and never lose track of important conversations in your inbox again.
integrations

Connect your favorite tools to ClickUp.

Chrome Toggl Harvest Clockify Timely Everhour Timeneye Timecamp PomoDoneApp CloudStorage Google Drive Dropbox OneDrive Box Github Gitlab Bitbucket Webhooks Api Figma Jira Integromat Zapier Google calendar task sync Calenadar syncing with outlook Outlook Calendly Slack Outlook Zoom Alexa Google Assistant Front Cloudapp Calendly Ring central Hubspot Google Forms Helpscout Evernote Intercom Zendesk Salesforce
Seamlessly integrate any of 1,000+ tools to ClickUp—including email, cloud storage, messaging, and more.
View All Integrations
customize

Core views

Advanced views

Page Views

List

Board

Calendar

List view
List view
Sort, filter, group, and customize columns to organize your tasks the way that works best for you.
Board View
Board view
Track workflows with Kanban boards to maximize productivity. Quickly identify bottlenecks and limit work-in-progress to keep projects moving.
Calendar view
Calendar view
Plan, schedule, and prioritize tasks for you and your team. Drag-and-drop functionality makes this view perfect for resource management.

Map

Activity

Box

Gantt

Mind Map

Table

Timeline

Workload

Map view
Map view
Clearly visualize where your tasks, destinations, or any relevant location falls on a map.
Activity view
Activity view
Keep track of who's done what with Activity view. Quickly see everything that occurs in a project, including comments, edits, updates, and more.
Box view
Box view
See what people are working on, what has been completed, and who and who is under or over capacity with Box view.
Gantt view
Gantt view
Plan project timelines, manage resources, visualize dependencies, and more with a customizable Gantt view.
Mind Map view
Mind Map view
Build your Mind Map from scratch or from existing tasks. Create a visual outline to plan and organize ideas, projects, or entire workflows.
Table view
Table view
Arrange your project in a spreadsheet with Table view. Quickly navigate between fields, edit information in bulk, export data, and more.
Timeline view
Timeline view
Plan out roadmaps, marketing campaigns, development cycles, and more on a drag-and-drop timeline.
Workload view
Workload view
Assess bandwidth across an entire team at a glance. See who is overburdened and reallocate work to those with unused capacity.

Embed

Form

Doc

Chat

Embed View
Embed View
Embed spreadsheets, docs, videos, and more alongside tasks. Reduce context switching and consolidate resources for tutorials and training.
Form view
Form view
Build beautiful forms to collect information from customers, prospects, or internal stakeholders and organize it as tasks in ClickUp.
Doc view
Doc view
Create comprehensive wikis using rich formatting, nested pages, and task links. Collaborate on them as a team with tagging and real-time editing.
Chat view
Chat view
Add Chat view to a location so you can chat in real-time while keeping all your communication in one place.
Pricing

Pay less and do more with ClickUp.

ClickUp offers more features, views, and customization than both Trello and Monday—and at a better price.
Features
Views
Tasks
Automations
Email
Goals
Sprints
Templates
$ 50
per month
for 10 users
Tasks
Templates
Automations
$ 100+
per month
for 10 users
Tasks
Goals
Automations
Templates
$ 110+
per month
for 10 users
List
Board
Timeline
Table
Calendar
Mind Maps
$ 50
per month
for 10 users
Timeline
Calendar
Board
$ 100+
per month
for 10 users
List
Timeline
Board
Calendar
$ 110+
per month
for 10 users

Choose ClickUp and save one day every week, guaranteed.

Please enter a valid email address
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week