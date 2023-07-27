See why teams choose ClickUp over Hive.

ClickUp helps you plan, collaborate, and organize all your work in one place with flexible work management tools.

Task management
Collaboration tools
Reporting & goal tracking
Team & resource management
Get everything Hive has
and much more.

Empower your team to be more productive with tools for task management, collaboration,
goal tracking, and beyond—all in one platform.
Hive
paid
ClickUp
free
Scalable Hierarchy
Customizable Dashboards
Goals & OKRs
Workload Management Tools
Ideation Tools
Docs & Wikis
Real-time Chat
Multiple Calendar Sync Options
Embedded Email
Everything View
Conditional Automations
Guest Accounts
Task Checklists
Assign Comments
Native Sprint Planning Tool
Status Templates
In-app Screen Recording
Multi-task editing
Rich Text Editing
/Slash Commands
Brainstorm

Bring your team together
with ClickUp.

Whiteboards
Brainstorm with your team with a virtual Whiteboard. Collaborate in real time, visualize
processes and relationships, draw freehand, and more—all in one place.
Mind Map view
Visualize and share ideas, processes, and workflows in a flowchart-like interface. Then easily
turn your Mind Maps into actionable tasks to collaborate on with your team.
Docs
Connect docs and wikis to workflows and execute on ideas with your team. Convert text
into trackable tasks to stay on top of ideas and collaborate through comments.
Hierarchy

Organize work your way.

Create the perfect structure for your work in ClickUp. Get a bird's-eye view of tasks and projects across your entire organization, save frequently used workflows as templates, create in-task checklists, and much more.

Organize work your way.

Keep everyone on track to hit goals.

Dashboards
Streamline reporting by bringing important project indicators into one place. Build Dashboards using visual widgets for team members, tasks, sprints, and more.
Goals
Keep your teams goals and OKRs in one place. Easily track progress by connecting goals to specific tasks and values.
Activity view
Keep track of who's done what in a particular List, Folder, Space, or Workspace. Quickly see comments, edits, updates, and more.
Workflow Management
Real-time communication
Chat in real-time, assign comments as action items, and never miss a beat with fluid team communication.
Guest access
Invite fellow collaborators from outside your Workspace to review projects, access high-level reports, track billable hours, and more—all while controlling exactly what they can see and edit.
Email in ClickUp
Send and receive emails in ClickUp tasks to automate email workflows and never lose track of important conversations in your inbox again.
Workload Management
Time tracking
Track time from your desktop, mobile, or web browser. Add time estimates to tasks to manage resources and set expectations.
Box & Workload views
Stay in sync with your team's priorities by seeing what your team is working on, what has been completed, and who is under or over capacity.
Profiles
Keep up with your team's tasks and responsibilities with Profiles. See who's online and what they're working on by clicking into their user Profile from anywhere in ClickUp.
Databases
integrations

Connect your favorite tools to ClickUp.

ClickUp features native integrations with your most-used apps, including Slack, Google Calendar, Gmail, and Github, as well as 1,000+ Zapier integrations.
Chrome
Toggl
Harvest
Clockify
Timely
Everhour
Timeneye
Timecamp
PomoDoneApp
CloudStorage Google Drive
Dropbox
OneDrive
Box
Github
Gitlab
Bitbucket
Webhooks
Api
Figma
Jira
Integromat
Zapier
Google calendar task sync
Calenadar syncing with outlook
Timeneye
Calendly
Slack
Outlook
Zoom
Alexa
Google Assistant
Front
Cloudapp
Calendly
Ring central
Hubspot
Google Forms
Helpscout
Evernote
Intercom
Zendesk
Salesforce
Pricing

Get more, pay less.

ClickUp offers better work management, organization, and collaboration—all for a lower price.
Features
Views
Tasks
Docs
Automations
Goals
Chat
Dependencies
$ 90
per month
for 10 users
Tasks
Chat
Automations
$ 120
per month
for 10 users
Table
Gantt
Calendar
Timeline
Workload
Activity
$ 90
per month
for 10 users
Table
Gantt
Calendar
$ 120
per month
for 10 users
Reviews

Why teams love ClickUp.

Leader Spring 2020 ClickUp
Tracy S headshot
Tracy S, Marketing Automation Operations Manager
"ClickUp is easy for onboarding and user friendly. I particularly like the forms feature. It's all great for workload management and operations as well as sprint working."
Austin C headshot
Austin C,
Founder
"As a CEO, I love the dashboard view. It allows me to see the status of my team's projects. It comes with a time tracker, which lets me see how many hours each task takes. This data lets me adjust our budgets for future projects."
Cassandra P headshot
Cassandra P,
Copywriter
"I love the flexibility of ClickUp and how easy it is to customize the tool to your needs. I personally work in marketing and use it to track campaigns for clients, store content, and receive feedback."

One app to replace them all.

All of your work in one place: Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, & more.

