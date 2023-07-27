See why teams choose ClickUp over Hive.

ClickUp helps you plan, collaborate, and organize all your work in one place with flexible work management tools.
|
Compare
Get everything Hive has
|
paid
|
free
|
Scalable Hierarchy
|
|
|
Customizable Dashboards
|
|
|Goals & OKRs
|
|
|
Workload Management Tools
|
|
|
Ideation Tools
|
|
|Docs & Wikis
|
|
|Real-time Chat
|
|
|
Multiple Calendar Sync Options
|
|
|Embedded Email
|
|
|Everything View
|
|
|
Conditional Automations
|
|
|Guest Accounts
|
|
|Task Checklists
|
|
|Assign Comments
|
|
|
Native Sprint Planning Tool
|
|
|
Status Templates
|
|
|
In-app Screen Recording
|
|
|
Multi-task editing
|
|
|
Rich Text Editing
|
|
|/Slash Commands
|
|
Create the perfect structure for your work in ClickUp. Get a bird's-eye view of tasks and projects across your entire organization, save frequently used workflows as templates, create in-task checklists, and much more.Get Started
All of your work in one place: Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, & more.