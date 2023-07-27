See why teams choose ClickUp over Hive.

Tracy S, Marketing Automation Operations Manager "ClickUp is easy for onboarding and user friendly. I particularly like the forms feature. It's all great for workload management and operations as well as sprint working."

Austin C,

Founder "As a CEO, I love the dashboard view. It allows me to see the status of my team's projects. It comes with a time tracker, which lets me see how many hours each task takes. This data lets me adjust our budgets for future projects."