Why teams choose ClickUp over Jira & Asana.

ClickUp helps teams work smarter, collaborate better, and get more done—all in one place.
Agile Dashboards
Collaboration tools
Sprint management
Flexible views & features

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

Compare

Access more tools to get work done.

Get hundreds of features that can be customized for any work need. Create Agile workflows, automate routine tasks, and keep your team aligned to hit goals big and small.
Compare

Access more tools to get work done.

Get hundreds of features that can be customized for any work need. Create Agile workflows, automate routine tasks, and keep your team aligned to hit goals big and small.
Jira
paid
Asana
paid
ClickUp
free
Email in ClickUp
Scalable Hierarchy
Native Database Tools
Goals and OKRs
Workload view
Embedded Spreadsheets
Table View
Mind Maps
Dynamic Recurring Tasks
Multiple Assignees
Natural Language Processing
Kanban Boards with Custom Grouping
Docs & Notepad
Assigned Comments
Native Chat
Custom Task IDs
Custom Workspaces
In-App Video Recording for Desktop
Bird's-eye View
Embed View
Switching to ClickUp is easy.
Import

Switching to ClickUp is easy.

Takes a few easy steps
Import in minutes
100% free
Import Now See what you can do for free with ClickUp.
Leader Spring 2020 ClickUp
features

Create your perfect work solution.

Collaboration Tools

Customizable Tasks

Goals

No-Code Database

Sprint Management

Agile Dashboards

Docs

Email in ClickUp

Recurring Tasks

Get Started
Collaboration Tools
Collaboration Tools
Fast-track teamwork with multiple assignees and comment threads for any task. Assign comments as action items and save time with sharable screen recordings.
Customizable Tasks
Customizable Tasks
Configure tasks for any need with 35+ ClickApps that help your team work smarter. Add Automations, Sprint Points, Custom Fields, and more.
Trackable Goals
Trackable Goals
Measure your project goals by tying them to specific tasks, numbers, monetary values, and more. Set milestones to signify when an important stage in the project is complete.
No-Code Database
No-Code Database
Draw relationships between tasks and organize your work by connecting your tasks, documents, and dependencies. Link users to bug reports, connect customers to orders, and more.
Sprint Management
Sprint Management
Maximize productivity with sprint planning tailored to your team's workload. Cut down on manual work by automating sprint point assignments and rolling unfinished tasks into future sprints.
Agile Dashboards
Agile Dashboards
Create the perfect Agile Dashboard for real-time Sprint management. Add custom widgets to track burnup & burndown progress, cumulative flow, lead time, and more.
Docs
Docs
Collaborate with your team to create notes, wikis, SOPs, and more with ClickUp Docs. Connect Docs to your workflows to easily access all of your work in one place.
Embedded Email
Email in ClickUp
Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Use email to create & automate tasks, collaborate with your team, and never lose track of important conversations in your inbox again.
Recurring Tasks
Recurring Tasks
Stay on top of weekly meetings and daily routines with recurring tasks. Set them up in seconds and save hours by automating the busywork.
integrations

Connect your favorite tools to ClickUp.

Chrome Toggl Harvest Clockify Timely Everhour Timeneye Timecamp PomoDoneApp CloudStorage Google Drive Dropbox OneDrive Box Github Gitlab Bitbucket Webhooks Api Figma Jira Integromat Zapier Google calendar task sync Calenadar syncing with outlook Outlook Calendly Slack Outlook Zoom Alexa Google Assistant Front Cloudapp Calendly Ring central Hubspot Google Forms Helpscout Evernote Intercom Zendesk Salesforce
ClickUp integrates with over 1,000 work tools. Sync team calendars, messaging apps, Git tools, cloud storage and
more to keep all of your work in the same place.
View All Integrations
customize

Core views

Advanced views

Page Views

List

Board

Calendar

List view
List view
Sort, filter, group, and customize columns to organize your tasks in any way imaginable.
Board View
Board view
Track workflows with Kanban boards to maximize productivity. Quickly identify bottlenecks and limit work-in-progress to keep projects moving.
Calendar view
Calendar view
Plan, schedule, and prioritize tasks for you and your team. Drag-and-drop functionality makes this view perfect for resource management.

Map

Activity

Box

Gantt

Mind Map

Table

Timeline

Workload

Map view
Map view
Clearly visualize where your tasks, destinations, or any relevant location falls on a geographic map.
Activity view
Activity view
Keep track of who's done what with Activity view. Quickly see everything that occurs in a project, including comments, edits, updates, and more.
Box view
Box view
See what people are working on, what has been completed, and who and who is under or over capacity with Box view.
Gantt view
Gantt view
Plan project timelines, manage resources, visualize dependencies, and more with a customizable Gantt view.
Mind Map view
Mind Map view
Build your Mind Map from scratch or from existing tasks. Create a visual outline to plan and organize ideas, projects, or entire workflows.
Table view
Table view
Arrange your project in a spreadsheet with Table view. Quickly navigate between fields, edit information in bulk, export data, and more.
Timeline view
Timeline view
Plan out roadmaps, marketing campaigns, development cycles, and more on a drag-and-drop timeline.
Workload view
Workload view
Assess bandwidth across an entire team at a glance. See who is overburdened and reallocate work to those with unused capacity.

Embed

Form

Doc

Chat

Embed View
Embed View
Embed spreadsheets, docs, videos, and more alongside tasks. Reduce context switching and consolidate resources for tutorials and training.
Form view
Form view
Build custom-branded forms to collect information from customers, prospects, or internal stakeholders and organize it as tasks in ClickUp.
Doc view
Doc view
Create comprehensive wikis with rich formatting, nested pages, and task links. Collaborate on them as a team with tagging and real-time editing.
Chat view
Chat view
Add Chat view to a location so you can chat in real-time while keeping all your communication in one place.
Pricing

Get more and pay less with ClickUp.

ClickUp offers more features, views, and customization than both Jira and Asana—all at a lower price.
Features
Views
Tasks
Dashboards
Automations
Docs
Email
Mind Maps
$ 90
per month
for 10 users
Tasks
Dashboard
Automations
$ 265+
per month
for 10 users
Tasks
Dashboards
Automations
$ 110+
per month
for 10 users
List
Board
Box
Table
Calendar
Workload
$ 90
per month
for 10 users
List
Calendar
Board
$ 265+
per month
for 10 users
List
Board
Calendar
$ 110+
per month
for 10 users

Choose ClickUp and save one day every week, guaranteed.

Please enter a valid email address
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week