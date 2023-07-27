Keep your teams &
work organized
with Spaces.

Create clear, high-level organization for all your teams, departments, projects, and more with ClickUp's customizable Spaces.
Based on 10,000+ reviews on
G2crowd Capterra Getapp
Keep your teams & work organized with Spaces.
Organize

Build the perfect workflow for any need.

Create processes tailored to your projects' needs with Custom Statuses for each Space. Save your custom workflows as templates and reuse them on future projects.
Gain new insights into your work.
Visualize

Gain new insights into your work.

Add views to your Space to get an overview of all your team's work. See projects, timelines, and schedules, all at a glance, with ClickUp's 15+ views.
compatibility

Control who can access each Space.

Keep your Spaces private or share access with individuals and entire teams. Set granular permissions to control who can access specific tasks, Lists, and Folders.

Improve productivity
with organized Spaces.

Folder

Organize your work with Folders.

Keep track of your task Lists by organizing them into Folders. Use Folders to store related projects, campaigns, or databases of work items, all within a designated Space.
List

Keep your tasks in order with Lists.

Arrange your tasks into Lists with their own views, statuses, fields, and more. Organize related information by storing multiple Lists in a Folder.
Task

Customize tasks for any work need.

Track and collaborate on your to-do's with tasks, each with its own description, assignees, statuses, comments, and more. Arrange related tasks in a List and sort, filter, and group them to see work from any angle.

Organize your work with Folders.

Keep track of your task Lists by organizing them into Folders. Use Folders to store related projects, campaigns, or databases of work items, all within a designated Space.

Keep your tasks in order with Lists.

Arrange your tasks into Lists with their own views, statuses, fields, and more. Organize related information by storing multiple Lists in a Folder.

Customize tasks for any work need.

Track and collaborate on your to-do's with tasks, each with its own description, assignees, statuses, comments, and more. Arrange related tasks in a List and sort, filter, and group them to see work from any angle.
ClickApps

Structure your Spaces for any project.

Choose from over 35+ ClickApps to tailor your Space for any work need. Save time with task
Automations, assign Sprint Points, add Custom Field data, and more.
Custom Fields
Custom Fields
Create Custom Fields to ensure no detail is omitted. Add web links, design files, cost calculations, and more to keep you and your team on track.
Read more
Tags
Tags
Categorize tasks your way by adding custom tags. Filter your tags to pull tasks together from different projects or locations.
Read more
Time Management
Time Management
Assess your team's workload using time estimates. Test and refine your estimates using ClickUp's time tracker to effectively gauge productivity.
Read more
Sprints
Sprints
Tackle any project by creating and assigning Agile Sprints. Roll up Sprint Points from subtasks, break them out by assignee, and track your team's progress with Sprint Dashboard widgets and WIP Limits.
Read more
Automations
Automations
Automate any process to spend more time on what matters. Automatically assign tasks, post comments, move statuses, and more with hundreds of possibilities.
Read more
Priorities
Priorities
Organize tasks using five different levels of priorities so everyone knows what to work on first.
Read more
See More Features

Create the perfect Space for your team.

Customize the structure and features of each Space for any kind of work.

Marketing

Development

Personal

External Clients

Marketing
Organize each major Marketing team function (SEO, Content, Paid Advertising, etc.) into separate Folders with task Lists. Add custom task statuses to each Folder based on each team's workflows, and create recurring tasks for routine work items, such as marketing meetings or weekly campaigns.
Recommended Templates:
A/B Testing Campaign Tracking Content Calendar Template
Development
Organize each major Development function (Frontend, Backend, UI/UX, etc.) into separate Folders with task Lists that include product and project-specific work. Integrate tools like GitHub to pull requests and commits into tasks, and enable the Sprint ClickApp to manage your Agile teams.
Templates to use:
Agile Management
Personal
Organize your personal interests, such as Creativity/Expression, Travel, Philanthropy, etc. into Folders with task Lists. Create a List for each project or event within the corresponding Folder. Use simple "open" and "closed" statuses to track progress, and add related tasks as Targets to personal Goals for automatic goal tracking.
Templates to use:
Apartment Search Job Search Vacation Planning
External Clients
Create a Folder for each client and divide their work into Lists such as Design, Manufacturing, Compliance, etc. Add Custom Statuses at the Folder or List level for client-specific workflows and include start and due dates on tasks to align timeline expectations. If a client isn't in your ClickUp Workspace, you can give them Guest access to their tasks so they have visibility on shared work.
Templates to use:
Account Management CRM Invoices

Save one day every week
with ClickUp's Spaces.

Please enter valid email address
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week