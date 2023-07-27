Keep your teams & work organized with Spaces.

Track and collaborate on your to-do's with tasks, each with its own description, assignees, statuses, comments, and more. Arrange related tasks in a List and sort, filter, and group them to see work from any angle.
Organize your work with Folders.
Keep track of your task Lists by organizing them into Folders. Use Folders to store related projects, campaigns, or databases of work items, all within a designated Space.
Keep your tasks in order with Lists.
Arrange your tasks into Lists with their own views, statuses, fields, and more. Organize related information by storing multiple Lists in a Folder.
Customize tasks for any work need.
Track and collaborate on your to-do's with tasks, each with its own description, assignees, statuses, comments, and more. Arrange related tasks in a List and sort, filter, and group them to see work from any angle.
ClickApps
Structure your Spaces for any project.
Choose from over 35+ ClickApps to tailor your Space for any work need. Save time with task Automations, assign Sprint Points, add Custom Field data, and more.
Custom Fields
Create Custom Fields to ensure no detail is omitted. Add web links, design files, cost calculations, and more to keep you and your team on track.
Tackle any project by creating and assigning Agile Sprints. Roll up Sprint Points from subtasks, break them out by assignee, and track your team's progress with Sprint Dashboard widgets and WIP Limits.
Organize each major Marketing team function (SEO, Content, Paid Advertising, etc.) into separate Folders with task Lists. Add custom task statuses to each Folder based on each team's workflows, and create recurring tasks for routine work items, such as marketing meetings or weekly campaigns.
Organize each major Development function (Frontend, Backend, UI/UX, etc.) into separate Folders with task Lists that include product and project-specific work. Integrate tools like GitHub to pull requests and commits into tasks, and enable the Sprint ClickApp to manage your Agile teams.
Organize your personal interests, such as Creativity/Expression, Travel, Philanthropy, etc. into Folders with task Lists. Create a List for each project or event within the corresponding Folder. Use simple "open" and "closed" statuses to track progress, and add related tasks as Targets to personal Goals for automatic goal tracking.
Create a Folder for each client and divide their work into Lists such as Design, Manufacturing, Compliance, etc. Add Custom Statuses at the Folder or List level for client-specific workflows and include start and due dates on tasks to align timeline expectations. If a client isn't in your ClickUp Workspace, you can give them Guest access to their tasks so they have visibility on shared work.
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.