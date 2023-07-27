Content calendars (also known as editorial calendars or blog calendars) are one of the most important tools for any content team. Organizing your content on a calendar (or on a list or spreadsheet) helps you plan, organize, and track content throughout the entire year.

The best content calendar templates give you a monthly visualization of:

What types of content are being produced (blogs, social media posts, emails, etc.)

(blogs, social media posts, emails, etc.) When they are scheduled to be published (including which channels and by whom)

(including which channels and by whom) Important links after they went live (traffic, mentions, engagement, conversions, etc.)

Highly effective content teams will also use content calendars to manage the production lifecycle of each content asset. This helps create clear workflows for production while also helping your team identify bottlenecks and areas to optimize the content creation process.

ClickUp Content Calendar Template

ClickUp's Content Calendar Template helps you manage all of your content operations in one place.

This template includes four highly visual views that can be customized for any need, from scheduling on a Calendar view to building a database for your content on a List view.

Calendar view: Manage and schedule your content on a flexible calendar

Manage and schedule your content on a flexible calendar List view: Organize your content asset on a List, with Custom Fields for URL links, reports, categories, and more

Organize your content asset on a List, with Custom Fields for URL links, reports, categories, and more Board view: Visualize your content workflows on a Kanban board

Visualize your content workflows on a Kanban board Timeline view: Schedule entire content campaigns across a horizontal timeline

This is the perfect content calendar template because it gives your team the ability to plan on a calendar (like traditional use cases) while also giving you additional views for different content use cases, such as managing workflows on a Board view or visualizing campaigns on a Timeline.

Each view also has it pre-built Custom Fields, which allows your team to add important details (such as links to drafts or reports) in addition to Custom Statuses which helps everyone understand where each content item stands at a glance.

is best for the following use cases: