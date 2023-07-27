Vacation Planning

When it comes to getting the most out of your time out of office, trip planning (and leaving for the airport early) is the key to a stress-free getaway. With the perfect travel itinerary template, preparing for every part of your trip is the first step to total relaxation.
 
ClickUp's vacation planning template is designed to help you:
 
  • Organize important details like flight information, check-in times, and more
  • Keep everything in one place—from packing lists to emergency contacts
  • Maximize your time by planning activities, dining, and sight-seeing
 

ClickUp Trip Planning Template

 
ClickUp's vacation planning template equips you with everything needed to streamline the travel planning process. Create your perfect holiday with customizable views, tags, and statuses!
 
vacation planning template list view
 
Included in this template are five views to help you visualize your dream trip:
 
  • List view: Get a high-level overview of everything from budget to flight times on a List
  • Embed view: Import a Google Map of your destination city for instant directions
  • Docs view: Keep all recommendations, website links, and trip notes in one editable Doc
  • Board view: Track what's been done and prioritize what to do next on a drag-and-drop Kanban board
 
Your travel planning template is a Folder with four pre-built Lists to organize some of the most important aspects of a vacation: Lodging, Events, Restaurants, and a Packing List!
 
map view in vacation planning template
 
ClickUp's travel planning template has pre-built Custom Fields that let you add key information to your trip itinerary, such as:
 
  • Lodging prices
  • Hotel amenities
  • Contact information
  • Restaurant review pages
 
Lodging details in vacation template
 
Additionally, this vacation itinerary template comes with a collaborative Doc that provides the perfect jumping-off point to plan activities, cuisine recommendations, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
 
Doc view also comes with a handy Notepad to jot down the names, numbers, and social media handles of the awesome new people you meet!
 
Doc view in vacation template

Template Includes

    • TO DO, IN PROGRESS, READY

  • ice cream

  • loco moco

  • pancakes

  • poke

  • Budget
  • List
  • Map
  • Calendar
  • Docs
