When it comes to getting the most out of your time out of office, trip planning (and leaving for the airport early) is the key to a stress-free getaway. With the perfect travel itinerary template, preparing for every part of your trip is the first step to total relaxation.

ClickUp's vacation planning template is designed to help you:

Organize important details like flight information, check-in times, and more

Keep everything in one place from packing lists to emergency contacts

Maximize your time by planning activities, dining, and sight-seeing

ClickUp Trip Planning Template

ClickUp's vacation planning template equips you with everything needed to streamline the travel planning process. Create your perfect holiday with customizable views, tags, and statuses!

Included in this template are five views to help you visualize your dream trip:

Get a high-level overview of everything from budget to flight times on a List

Import a Google Map of your destination city for instant directions

Keep all recommendations, website links, and trip notes in one editable Doc

Track what's been done and prioritize what to do next on a drag-and-drop Kanban board

Your travel planning template is a Folder with four pre-built Lists to organize some of the most important aspects of a vacation: Lodging, Events, Restaurants, and a Packing List!

ClickUp's travel planning template has pre-built Custom Fields that let you add key information to your trip itinerary, such as:

Lodging prices

Hotel amenities

Contact information

Restaurant review pages

Additionally, this vacation itinerary template comes with a collaborative Doc that provides the perfect jumping-off point to plan activities, cuisine recommendations, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Doc view also comes with a handy Notepad to jot down the names, numbers, and social media handles of the awesome new people you meet!