Have an idea that you want to try for a new ad, social, or web campaign? You should test it! A/B testing is one of the most powerful ways to learn what works and what doesn't.

However, organizing A/B testing can be a challenge, especially if you plan to track results across multiple experiments. This is where having an A/B testing template can help; it keeps your testing program organized and also saves you time.

The perfect A/B testing template should help you:

Get a high-level overview of your testing initiatives and progress

Keep track of testing workflows and details

Visualize testing timelines and priorities

ClickUp A/B Testing Template

Whether you're just starting out or already have tests in place, ClickUp's A/B Testing Template is the perfect resource for organizing and executing on your testing goals.

This testing template includes multiple views for organizing your tests, Custom Fields for tracking the details, and Custom Statuses to easily understand where tasks stand at a glance.

Each view in this template is fully customizable and gives you a unique angle to manage your testing framework:

List view: Organize your tests on a List with Custom Fields, statuses, tags, and more

Board view: Visualize test workflows and priorities on a Kanban board view

Visualize test workflows and priorities on a Kanban board view Calendar view: Drag-and-drop to schedule test tasks to easily manage start and end dates on a calendar

Timeline: Manage your tests and their duration on an adjustable timeline

This testing template also comes loaded with custom fields to help you keep track of the details that matter for any testing program. These include Custom Fields for measuring progress, notes for test outcomes, versioning, conversion rates, categories, and more.

And last but not least, this A/B testing template includes five different custom statuses to help you keep track of every step, from planning and launching to analyzing results!