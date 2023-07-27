How the San Diego Padres Ballpark Ops Team builds for the future with ClickUp

As the Padres’ project management needs became more complicated and extensive, they turned to ClickUp to improve teamwork and efficiency.
Industry: Sports & Entertainment
Employees: 1,000+
Use Cases: Alignment, budgeting,
collaboration
The Padres Ballpark Operations team, led by Ken Kawachi, is responsible for all facilities management and event operations at Petco Park. Over the past 27 years with the Padres, Ken’s approach to running operations has evolved.

With several large projects on the horizon like ballpark suite renovations, Ken needed a way to stay organized and track departmental progress to report to his direct executive leader, the Padres’ CEO. The project management tool and spreadsheets he was using were no longer helping him hit home runs in the office.
  • Keep renovations and capital expenditures on track
  • Streamline meetings and updates organization-wide
  • Empower team collaboration
ClickUp has enabled the Padres to track projects and budgets in a single click, run more efficient meetings, and empower employees to become more productive.
By using ClickUp we're able to stay connected and have visibility into what's going on across the entire organization.
Ray Chan, VP of IT at San Diego Padres
