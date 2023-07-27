Have Any View with ClickUp,
The Top-Rated Hygger Alternative.

Need a tool that's built for more than developers? When you need more than board view, technical features, and a design from 2018, ClickUp has you covered.

Why Choose ClickUp Over
Hygger
Airtable Asana Atlaz Basecamp Clarizen Flow Hive Hygger JIRA Monday.com Notion Pivotal Tracker Plutio Podio Producteev Redbooth Scoro Sprintly Smartsheet TaskWorld Teamwork Todoist Trello Workzone Wunderlist Wrike
?

Features
Hygger
ClickUp
Embedded Email
Free version
Assigned Comments
Goals
Custom Statuses
Time Tracking
Super Rich Editing
Image Mockups: Comments and Task
Multiple Assignees
Bulk Action Toolbar
24/7 FREE Support
List View
Box View
Customizable Board View
Machine Learning
Simple Statuses
Custom Fields
Smart Notifications
Template Everything

Great Projects Start With Great
Project Management

Project management should be cheap, not FEEL cheap.
Leader Spring 2020 ClickUp
The Fastest Growing Project Management Software

Voted Best Project Management App of the Year

"ClickUp eliminates frustrations caused by other tools with a simple, intuitive interface." Read more reviews
by TaskReports.com
Views

Create your own views.

Statuses, optional.

Simple checklists are good but when you need more, create your own custom statuses .
Custom
Create your own workflow and statuses
to fit your team.
Simple
Tasks are either done or not done. Just
like a traditional To Do list.
Each Space has customizable task statuses in ClickUp
Use Simple Statuses

100+ Proprietary features you'll
only find in ClickUp

Task Tray

Task Tray

Keep tasks minimized in your tray that you're actively working on and you'll never open a new tab again.

Learn more
Assigned Comments

Assigned Comments

If your comment requires action, assign it! Creating an assigned comment means nothing will fall through the cracks.

Learn more
Notepad ClickUp

Notepad

Capture ideas, create an agenda, tackle chores, and so much more with your own personal notepad.

Learn more
Favor

Favorites

Not your normal favorites - in ClickUp, you can save views, filters, and sorting - so you can jump right into what matters.

Learn more
Create Reccurence

Deep Recurring Tasks

We're talking the most robust recurring tasks in the world. You can literally create any type of repeating event imaginable.

Learn more
Collaboration Detection

Collaboration Detection

See in real time when other people are viewing, commenting, or editing a task you're looking at.

Learn more
Virtual Assistant

Voice Assistance

Creating tasks with your voice is empowering, convenient, and freaking fun! Use Alexa or Google Assistant to talk to ClickUp.

Learn more
Notifications

Custom Notifications

Get granular with what notifications you receive, when you receive them, and where they’re sent to.

Learn more
Templates

Template Everything

Save tasks, Projects, Lists, checklists, and even Spaces as templates. This is efficiency and process management on steroids.

Learn more
View all tasks

View All Tasks

No more flipping through projects to find tasks. In ClickUp, you can view all tasks in one view - and even sort and filter.

Learn more
Slash Commands

/slash Commands

Do everything without ever clicking your mouse. Just type / when creating or editing tasks.

Learn more
Calendar view scheduling

Scheduling

Drag and drop tasks onto daily, weekly, and monthly calendars. Tasks will automatically be scheduled based on time estimates.

Learn more
Plus 100+ more features >

Got questions?

Customer support is our highest priority. We're here to answer all your questions via our Support Docs, Video Demos, and 24/7 Live Chat.
Watch a Demo
Watch a Demo
Get in Touch
Get in Touch
Intercom Chat
Connect with Support
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
