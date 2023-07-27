Change the Way You Use ClickUp

Change the Way
Create your own Favorites sidebar and quickly hop through exactly what you need.
What you can save

Don't just save a project - save everything and come back knowing things are just how you like.

Location

Space, Project, and/or List

Sorting

Due date, priority, status, assinge, etc.

Filtering

Assignees, statuses, keywords, tags, etc

View

Box, List, Board, or Calendar
How to Use Favorites

Due this Week

Pin this list and refer back to it throughout the week to keep things on schedule!

Team Members

See your teams progress on tasks so you know how best to help!

Sprint

Track where your builds are in development.
Our favorite, Favorites

Get the inspiration juices flowing with these great examples

All
my tasks

My tasks due in the
next 7 days

My tasks sorted
by priority

Recently created
tasks
