21 Best Marketing Project Management Software for In-House & Agencies in 2025

Are you trying to keep one eye on the campaign request queue, another on your to-do list, and one more on your quarterly goals breakdown? Not only do you sound extremely dizzy, but you also seem in serious need of marketing project management software—and fast!

Modern marketing managers at startups, agencies, and enterprises regularly run multi-channel marketing campaigns. Without project management software, they’d risk wasting one working day per week searching for information lost in long email threads. Sound familiar? 🙋

Marketing project management software is a tool for organizing, collaborating and delivering marketing-related projects. But the best software for marketers handles a variety of workflows, manages handoffs between teams, and easily integrates with other apps for a complete tech stack.

The truth is, manual operations can’t ride the wave of growth, so it’s important to pause and consider bringing in a software engine to power your teams, marketing processes, and collaborators. 🔌

In this guide, we’ll cover the features efficient in-house and remote teams use to design cross-functional workflows and our recommended list of the best 21 marketing project management software.

What to Look for in Marketing Project Management Software?

Choosing the right marketing project management software can be overwhelming. When you’re deciding what’s right for your team keep these features in mind:

Automation: Look for software that can automate marketing tasks like setting up new projects and assigning tasks. This will help to quickly onboard new team members and avoid tedious manual work.

Team collaboration: Having the right communication tools is essential when it comes to managing marketing projects. Choose a system that allows teams to easily collaborate, chat and comment on tasks.

Integrations: Look for a platform that easily integrates with existing software like email marketing platforms and analytics tools. This will help to streamline your workflow and give you access to the data you need in one place.

Analytics & tracking: Ensure that the project management system you choose offers real -time analytics, tracking and reporting capabilities. This will help you stay on top of team performance and identify areas where improvements can be made.

Security & privacy: Security is always a key concern when it comes to online data management systems. Make sure the platform you choose has adequate measures in place to keep your data safe and secure.

21 Best Marketing Project Management Software

Align your goals and collaborate across tasks and docs for the ultimate strategy execution in ClickUp

We know you and your team are accustomed to pulling together processes on a project-by-project basis to make things happen. The legacy—and pricey—tools you’ve inherited are a point of friction rather than a contributor to marketing goals and operations.

ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customize it to best suit your team within a few clicks and seriously cut down your tool list (and spend on third-party apps!)

This tool lets teams of all types and sizes deliver marketing projects more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights! Take advantage of free task management features from ClickUp you, your collaborators, and your clients will thank you later for:

15+ project views to track projects and manage tasks. Create private or public project views for organizing personal and team tasks to suit different work styles. Tasks to record meetings and assign work. Set up recurring tasks for . Set up recurring tasks for meeting notes and takeaways, then assign action items to individuals to keep projects moving. Dashboards to measure ROI and marketing team efficiencies. Stay updated with . Stay updated with marketing OKRs , project progress, campaign insights, and more—no manual update is required! Docs and task list templates to standardize launch processes. Use a template from the . Use a template from the ClickUp Template Center or one you’ve built to standardize marketing workflows for incoming requests, campaign tasks, and documentation.

ClickUp pros

ClickUp cons

Learning curve due to the number of available features and level of customizability

No Dashboard export feature

Not all ClickUp views are available on the mobile app…yet! 🔮

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7 per month per user

Business : $12 per month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

If you need a full software suite to handle your Enterprise workloads and processes, we’d love to help set you up for success! Please contact Sales when you’re ready.

G2: 4. 7/5 (4,490+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,890+ reviews)

If you’re looking for a better way to manage your resources, sales pipeline, project scope, project delivery, and client feedback and onboarding processes, start with ClickUp’s Creative Agency Template!

via Asana

Asana is a task management tool that organizes all tasks into a single space. Marketing teams see what they need to do, which tasks are a priority, and when work is due. Fans of graph-based project views will value Asana’s data model to stay in sync and hit deadlines.

Asana pros

Attachments can be added to any task and accessed later in the team file storage

Real-time chat and collaboration features for every task

Project templates to speed up processes

Calendar view to see your schedules clearly

Asana’s Kanban view is similar to Trello

Asana cons

No multiple assignees option

Not ideal for complex projects with multiple workflows (find a flexible solution with Asana alternatives

Can’t convert comments into tasks

No feature that lets teams collaborate on the same document

Have to assign copies of a task to multiple team members, which can clutter your workspace with tons of clones

Asana pricing

Asana offers a free trial, free plan, and paid plans starting at $10. 99/month per user

Asana customer ratings

G2: 4. 3/5 (8,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (10,000+ reviews)

via Teamwork Projects

Teamwork is a project collaboration software ideal for marketing agencies and teams looking to organize tasks for simple navigation and client management. Key features in Teamwork Projects include resource scheduling, project time tracking, and task list templates.

Choose from 25+ marketing templates by ClickUp to jumpstart your project planning today!

Teamwork Projects pros

No extra cost to have client users, ideal for marketing agencies

Notebook feature for organized document sharing

Portfolio view to easily glance at all products and services

Burndown reporting, utilization reports, and invoicing

Teamwork Projects cons

Project templates are not available in the free plan

Integrated team chat is a paid feature

Expensive paid plans compared to other marketing project management software on this list

Teamwork Projects pricing

Teamwork Projects offers a free plan and paid plans starting at $10/user per month

Teamwork Projects customer ratings

G2: 4. 4/5 (990+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (700+ reviews)

4. Toggl Plan

via Toggl Plan

Toggl is a project management software comprised of three solutions: Toggl Track, Toggl Plan, and Toggl Hire. Toggl Plan’s visual roadmaps complement change management when managing multiple projects in spreadsheets introduces more work than support.

Try out these change management tools!

Toggl Plan pros

The custom color-coding feature makes it easy to identify different marketing project stages

Manage resource allocation with team timelines

Customize task statuses to meet all your teamwork project needs

Automate repetitive tasks with recurring tasks

Toggl Plan cons

No project management dashboards

The free plan is limited to five users

Offers only 10+ software integrations

Toggl Plan pricing

Toggl Plan offers a free trial, free plan, and paid plans starting at $8/user per month

Toggl Plan customer ratings

G2: 4. 3/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

Not sure about Toggl Plan? Check out some Toggl alternatives .

via Monday

The next marketing project management software on our list is Monday, a project planning solution helping cross-functional teams align on their most important work. For example, marketing agencies or teams looking for real-time reporting can easily create project dashboards to increase the communication workflow.

Monday pros

Unlimited boards and docs in the free plan

Customizable project view to easily track marketing projects

Automatic time tracking

Project intake forms

Monday cons

Features are not in-depth compared to other tools on this list

Dashboards are a paid premium feature

Lacks a native notepad feature

No recurring or private tasks

Monday pricing

Monday offers a free plan and paid plans starting at $8/user per month

Monday customer ratings

G2: 4. 6/5 (3,290+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,540+ reviews)

6. Wrike

via Wrike

Wrike project management software is ideal for small marketing agencies needing a customizable workspace to organize shared calendars, schedule projects, and collaborate with ease. What’s more, approvers can expedite feedback using Wrike’s visual markup tool.

Wrike pros

Kanban board allows complete visibility of tasks

Time tracking feature to compare estimated versus actual time spent

Custom task statuses for managing marketing campaigns

Wrike cons

Steep learning curve for new users

No conditional automations (a must-have feature for managing marketing projects!)

Gantt charts are not available in the free version

Lacks the ability to assign tasks to user groups (teams) or multiple assignees

Wrike pricing

Wrike offers free and paid plans starting at $9. 80/month per user

Wrike customer ratings

G2: 4. 2/5 (2,350+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (1,700+ reviews)

Check out these Wrike Alternatives!

via Trello

Under the Atlassian software family, Trello is a Kanban tool made of four key components—Kanban board, cards, lists, and board menu. Teams can move work forward using Trello’s custom card and board buttons.

Trello pros

The no-code automation feature, Butler, helps teams save time with administrative tasks

Advanced checklists (a paid feature) for granular task assignments

Easy project setup and onboarding

Tags, labels, and categories for task organization

Custom Trello automations , rules, and scheduled commands

Kanban boards to streamline your task processes

Trello cons

Free plan limited to 10MB per file attachment

No task tray to view your current tasks

Comments are found at the back of the card, which makes it challenging to collaborate

Need to pay up for some power-ups for full functionality

Trello pricing

Trello offers a free trial, free plan, and paid plans starting at $5/user per month

Trello customer ratings

G2: 4. 5/5 (20,410+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (12,390+ reviews)

Check out these Trello Alternatives!

8. Hive

via Hive

Hive is one of the best marketing project management tools that let your team manage projects the way they want. It has various integrations and multiple views for additional flexibility.

Hive pros

Plan campaigns easily with Gantt charts, Kanban boards, calendars, and tables

Invite clients and contractors to collaborate with you over the app

Proofing and approvals to simplify feedback loops

1,000+ integrations with software like Jira , Salesforce, Zoom, and Adobe Photoshop

Hive cons

Several add-ons are required for full functionality

Mobile apps aren’t as robust as the desktop app

No free plan

Hive pricing

Hive offers a free trial, free plan, and paid plans starting at $12/user per month

Hive customer ratings

G2: 4. 5/5 (290+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (140+ reviews)

9. ProProfs Project

via ProProfs Project

ProProfs Project is one of the best marketing project management options because it offers solid features to help marketing teams manage, track, and conduct successful marketing campaigns.

ProProfs Project pros

Ideate, plan, and execute multiple projects from a single dashboard

Instant messaging and file sharing ability for seamless collaboration

Gantt charts, Kanban boards, and Calendar view to plan and visualize projects

Incredible time tracking capabilities

ProProfs Project cons

No free plan

The trial version is only for 15 days

Setting roles and permissions is only available in the premium plan

ProProfs Project pricing

ProProfs Project offers a free trial and paid plans starting at $2/month per user

ProProfs Project customer ratings

G2: 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

10. Zoho Projects

via Zoho Projects

Zoho Projects is one of the best marketing project management options because of its cloud-based platform that helps you and your marketing team plan work, track project progress, and collaborate with your team. Their easy-to-use interface makes it easier for new users to adopt the software.

Zoho pros

Timeline view lets you see what employees are doing within a specific period of time

Use employee timesheets to log billable and nonbillable hours

Kanban boards to visualize your workflow

Zoho cons

The free plan only lets you create two projects and attach files up to 10MB

Limited integrations with non-Zoho software like Zoom

High-learning curve, especially during the initial setup process

Zoho pricing

Zoho Projects offers a free plan and paid plans starting at $5/user per month

Zoho customer ratings

G2: 4. 3/5 (280+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (250+ reviews)

Bonus: Best Project Management Software for Mac

via Basecamp

Basecamp is a project management software that provides teams with features for file storage, managing projects, and group chats. The tool aims to bring task management and project team communication under one tent with features like to-do lists and message boards.

Basecamp pros

Hill charts that give you an overview of how your projects are performing

The ‘Hey!’ menu groups notifications like new messages, @mentions, and to-dos

A portal for clients to view tasks and communicate

Save new messages or documents as drafts before you publish them

Integrates with ClickUp through Zapier

Basecamp cons

Lacks advanced project management features like task priorities and custom statuses

No labels or tags for better task organization

No native time tracking features

No free version

Not suitable for org structures like marketing agencies with multiple marketing projects happening simultaneously

Basecamp pricing

Basecamp offers a free trial and a paid plan at $99/month flat

Basecamp customer ratings

G2: 4. 1/5 (4,940+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (13,350+ reviews)

Check out these Basecamp alternatives!

12. nTask

via nTask

nTask is another one of the cloud-based project management tools that can help you and your marketing team manage everything from resource planning to project deliverables. Similar to other project software on this list, nTask offers Kanban boards to create a project plan and visualize tasks.

nTask pros

Team workload management tools to align remote teams

File attachment and document management

Roles and permissions customization

Project milestones to quickly track project progress

nTask cons

Not suitable for larger teams of 50 or more

Kanban boards are a paid feature

Users have less control over interface customization

nTask pricing

nTask offers free and paid plans starting at $3/month per user

nTask customer ratings

G2: 4. 4/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 3. 9/5 (10+ reviews)

13. Workfront

via Workfront

Fans and power users of Adobe will recognize Workfront, a collaborative work management tool for teams to connect, collaborate, and finish work faster. Workfront connects seamlessly with marketing solutions within Adobe to create an all-in-one system.

Workfront pros

Built-in approval feature for team collaboration and project feedback

Visual reports and dashboards

A consolidated task list that displays the most critical assignments and upcoming tasks

Integrates with Adobe, Slack, GSuite, and Salesforce

Workfront cons

More complex than other marketing software

Not suitable for small businesses since the integrations depend on your pricing plan

The Gantt chart is challenging to use compared to other project management tools listed

Workfront pricing

Inquire with Workfront for pricing

Workfront customer ratings

G2: 4. 1/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Check out these Workfront alternatives!

14. Ravetree

via Ravetree

Ravetree is a project management solution to manage projects, billings, resources, and clients. With key features like client portals, project templates, and portfolios, marketing teams can build custom workflows for every type of project category.

Ravetree pros

PDF, MOV, MP4, AI, PSD, XLSX, DOCX, and PNG file support

Invoices for approved time logs and expenses

Timeline View for easy resource management

Sprint planning tool

Ravetree cons

No native email integration

Expensive paid plans to other leading marketing tools on this list

Ravetree pricing

Ravetree offers paid plans starting at $29/month

Ravetree customer ratings

G2: 4. 1/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (10+ reviews)

15. Kissflow

via Kissflow

The next best marketing project management tool is Kissflow, a process and workflow automation tool for the entire organization to customize any process. It provides features you and your project managers need with an intuitive layout that doesn’t require specific training!

Kissflow pros

Drag-and-drop forms to create apps

Real-time analytics to automate processes

Process and workflow management without code

Scalable to handle large data volume and complexity

Kissflow cons

Average interface compared to other marketing project management software on this list

Lack of project visualization views

No free plan

Kissflow pricing

Kissflow offers paid plans starting at $10/user per month

Kissflow customer ratings

G2: 4. 3/5 (490+ reviews)

Capterra: 3. 8/5 (10+ reviews)

Try these Kissflow alternatives!

16. FunctionFox

via FunctionFox

FunctionFox is a timesheet and project management software that helps project managers keep everything on track, on time, and on budget. This tool aims to support marketing teams by aligning goals and resources for successful campaigns.

FunctionFox pros

Team task assignment lets you manage resources and workloads

Flexible project scheduling apps for marketing campaigns

Online request forms with unlimited custom fields

Communicate with team members using a project blog

FunctionFox cons

Project views are limited to schedule and Gantt charts

Limited free plan

Lack of a customizable workspace hierarchy (not suitable for Agile marketing teams

FunctionFox pricing

FunctionFox offers paid plans starting at $5/user per month

FunctionFox customer ratings

G2: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (150+ reviews)

17. iMeet Central

via iMeet Central

iMeet Central (formerly Central Desktop) by PGi is a project management software with team collaboration tools to help marketers, creative agencies, and enterprise businesses manage files, collaborate on projects and connect users. Teams can set up and customize private online communities for each department, project, client, or need.

iMeet Central pros

Powerful index feature for easy file searching

Integrations with PGi’s iMeet and GlobalMeet solutions for online meetings

Private, online moodboards for creative brainstorming

Online databases for creative briefs and processes

iMeet Central cons

Expensive paid plans compared to other project management tools on this list

Not user-friendly for marketing teams looking for an intuitive interface

Limited customization for advanced features

iMeet Central pricing

iMeet Central offers paid plans for marketers and agencies starting at $45/user per month

iMeet Central customer ratings

G2: N/A

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (10 reviews)

18. LiquidPlanner

via LiquidPlanner

LiquidPlanner is a project management tool helping teams automate project task scheduling, track project changes, and customize project data dashboards. One of the key features from LiquidPlanner marketing agencies will find helpful for resource management is its priority-based planning approach to projects.

LiquidPlanner pros

Smart Schedule Bars feature to capture changes in real time

Multiple owners to a task, which benefits project managers

Dependency chains to visualize the sequence of phases

LiquidPlanner cons

Not suitable for small agencies with multiple projects happening simultaneously (find in LiquidPlanner alternatives

Limited free plan compared to other marketing project management tools on this list

Steep learning curve for training and adoption

LiquidPlanner pricing

LiquidPlanner offers a free trial and paid plans starting at $15/user per month

LiquidPlanner customer ratings

G2: 4. 2/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (630+ reviews)

via Podio

Podio is a project management tool providing a structure for marketing teams to collaborate easier, find information faster, and choose between different work views. In addition, a project manager can create task automation to keep people and projects connected with a Podio workflow.

Podio pros

Set custom permissions to control who has access to your workspaces

Excellent file-sharing capabilities

Built-in team chat and video conferencing capabilities

Powerful mobile apps that let you manage any marketing project on the go

Podio integrates with ClickUp

Podio cons

A limited free plan that lacks automated workflows, contact syncing, and user management features

Can’t assign comments as tasks

Visual reports are only available in the premium versions

Podio pricing

Podio offers free and paid plans starting at $7. 20/month

Podio customer ratings

G2: 4. 1/5 (350+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

20. Workamajig

via Workamajig

Workamajig is a marketing project management tool for managing projects, budgets, schedules, and accounts all in one place. Key features for internal marketing teams include actionable dashboards, real-time daily activity feed, and creative project management templates.

Check out ClickUp’s creative and design templates to kick off your marketing project requests!

Workamajig pros

Built-in client management features

Turn client requests into active projects

Specific dashboards for different roles

Manage multiple projects and tasks at the same time

Workamajig cons

Expensive paid plans compared to other marketing project management software on this list

No free plan

Not a user-friendly interface

Workamajig pricing

Workamajig offers paid plans starting at $38/user per month for 10-19 users

Workamajig customer ratings

G2: 3. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 3. 7/5 (200+ reviews)

21. Projectsly

via Projectsly

Projectsly is a project management software that helps you to get all information in one place. Here you can add tasks to the team members and share files and also create customizable workflows based on your priority to not miss critical work.

Projectsly pros

Project timelines for simplifying workflow management

Task management through drag and drop

Easy task management and scheduling

Collaboration between team members will be easy

Projectsly cons

Additional features, such as budgeting, are missing

No advanced features like native mind maps

Projectsly pricing

Projectsly has a free plan for up to 10 users and paid plans starting at $14. 99/month

Projectsly customer ratings

G2: 4. 5/5 (2 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (5+ reviews)

Marketing Teams Need Project Management Software

Project management software has become an essential operations tool for globalized teams and cross-functional projects. But all operations aside, it helps the people perform at their best because they aren’t wasting time searching in too many places for information and tasks. 🔍

With powerful database functionality, online training videos, visualization tools, and more, ClickUp ticks all the boxes as the free, best marketing project management software.

Sign up today and customize ClickUp the way you need it to work for yourself, your team, and your organization! ⚡️