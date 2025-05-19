A 21 legjobb monday.com alternatíva és versenytárs 2025-ben

When I started using Monday. com, it seemed like the perfect solution. It gave me clear visibility and helped me structure tasks.
However, as my projects grew in complexity, I noticed gaps. Customization wasn’t particularly easy; simple workflow adjustments required too many steps. It didn’t integrate with many tools, which led to disconnected data and manual updates.
What began as a useful tool soon became an additional overhead.
If you’ve experienced similar challenges, this comprehensive list of the 21 best Monday alternatives will help you choose the right project management solution for your team.
Monday. com Limitations
Monday. com is a well-known tool for managing projects and tasks, simplifying sales activities, automating workflows, and tracking contacts and leads. But like any tool, it has its downsides, and I’ve encountered a few myself.
- Restricted dashboard customization: The interface is like a spreadsheet. Dashboards offer flexibility but may not always present information in the desired format. Linking charts to specific columns can be cumbersome
- Limited filtering: The ‘My Tasks’ section doesn’t allow for advanced filtering, for example, seeing tasks assigned to specific team members. This makes it difficult for managers to track their team’s workload on the go
- No locking/anchoring order: Monday. com boards are inherently dynamic, meaning items can be easily moved around. Currently, there’s no built-in feature to lock the order completely
- Complex automation setup: Setting up recurring tasks in monday. com requires using automation, which is a multi-step process compared to other tools like ClickUp or Asana, where it takes a few clicks
- No granularity in Gantt charts: Monday.com’s Gantt charts only allow scheduling by days, not specific times of day. This limitation can hinder detailed project management where time-specific tasks are crucial
- Steep learning curve: The extensive knowledge base, despite being useful, can be difficult to find. Users may not stumble upon it organically, increasing the learning curve
- Limited Gmail integration: You can’t use Gmail integration for mass email campaigns due to Gmail’s daily and API limits
- No offline capabilities: The software doesn’t work offline
💡Pro Tip: To choose the right project management tool, consider project complexity and your team’s needs—collaboration, task tracking, etc. Focus on features like task management, integrations, and customizable workflows.
Monday. com Alternatives at a Glance
|Project management software
|Use case
|Best for
|ClickUp
|All-in-one project management
|Freelancers, startups, small business businesses, large enterprises
|Asana
|Task management and project tracking
|Small teams and enterprises
|Airtable
|Database management
|Small teams
|Wrike
|Comprehensive project planning and advanced reporting
|Large organizations and teams
|Trello
|Visual task management
|Small teams, freelancers, and enterprises
|Basecamp
|Centralized communication and project management for remote teams
|Small teams
|Smartsheet
|Spreadsheet-like project management
|Teams familiar with spreadsheets
|Jira
|Agile project management for software development
|Software development teams
|Workfront
|Enterprise-level project management
|Medium and large organizations
|Zoho Projects
|Project planning, tracking, and collaboration
|Businesses already using Zoho products
|Microsoft Planner
|Task organization within the Microsoft 365 suite
|Large teams, small organizations
|nTask
|Meeting scheduling capabilities and time tracking
|Small to medium-sized teams
|Teamwork
|Client collaboration features
|Consultancies, agencies, or client-facing teams
|Nifty
|Project planning with timeline views
|Small teams needing visually appealing collaboration features
|Todoist
|Personal task management and prioritization features
|Individuals, freelancers, or small teams
|Hive
|Flexible project management and built-in chat features
|Small teams and large enterprises
|TeamGantt
|Gantt chart-based scheduling and resource allocation
|Teams needing a visual timeline
|ProofHub
|Project planning, collaboration, and time-tracking
|Small teams and freelancers
|Scoro
|Comprehensive business management
|Large companies needing detailed financial oversight
|Podio
|Customizable workspaces
|Teams needing tailored solutions
|MeisterTask
|Visual task management
|Creative teams
The 21 Best Monday. com Alternatives
From better integrations to more flexible plans, this list of the best alternatives to Monday. com brings you everything you need.
Let’s look at the specifics to see how they stack up against the tool. 🎯
1. ClickUp (Best for comprehensive project management and collaboration)
The ClickUp Project Management Software is easily one of the most flexible tools I’ve come across. It simplifies workflows and keeps teams productive, no matter their size. Everything you need to plan, brainstorm, and collaborate is there in one place.
It’s set up to keep projects structured, with a clear hierarchy that breaks everything down into workspaces, folders, lists, tasks, and subtasks. This makes it easy to stay on top of things without losing track.
Let’s look at some features that make it my go-to tool:
ClickUp Dashboards
ClickUp Dashboards give you a clear visual overview of your projects, team performance, and key metrics.
You can customize each dashboard with different cards to display the data that matters most—like task progress, deadlines, and time estimates—keeping everything organized and easy to track.
ClickUp Docs
ClickUp Docs is a handy document editor that helps teams create, edit, and share documents while linking them directly to tasks. This way, everyone can easily find project plans, meeting notes, or important information in one place.
Features like real-time updates and comments keep everyone on the same page, helping teams stay connected and organized throughout the project lifecycle.
ClickUp Goals and Tasks
When you compare Monday to ClickUp, you’ll find that ClickUp offers more granular views of your team’s tasks and automates recurring tasks in just a few clicks.
ClickUp Goals and Tasks are integral parts of ClickUp’s project management capabilities. ClickUp Goals help teams set clear objectives, breaking them down into smaller, measurable targets. You can track progress and link goals to tasks to keep everyone aligned and focused.
ClickUp Tasks is where the work happens. Each task represents a step in the project, and you can organize them into lists or boards for better visibility. Tasks can be broken down into subtasks to plan and delegate work effectively.
With views like Gantt charts and calendars, you can easily manage timelines and workloads. Together, Goals and Tasks ensure teams stay organized, focused, and moving towards shared objectives.
ClickUp Brain and ClickUp Automations
ClickUp Brain is the platform’s AI-powered assistant that helps you create content, such as project plans or customer communications, based on your needs. You can use it to summarize task updates and comments for improved visibility and smoother communication across projects.
Speed up your projects with ClickUp Automations.
Put assignments, status updates, and notifications on autopilot so you don’t need to add them manually. By cutting down on manual work and minimizing mistakes, you can focus on the bigger picture instead of getting stuck in repetitive tasks.
ClickUp best features
- ClickUp Chat: Turn messages into tasks, link conversations to tasks, docs, and chats, and save more than one day every week with ClickUp Chat
- Multiple task views: Visualize your project timelines in 15+ views, including Gantt Chart, Kanban Board, List View, and Table View
- Real-time sync across devices: Log hours from any device and stay in sync, always. Set expected durations for tasks and analyze time spent on projects
- ClickUp Integrations: Effortlessly sync tools like Zoom, Monday, and Google to transfer information between platforms with ClickUp Integrations
- 1000+ pre-built templates: Access hundreds of templates for various use cases to save time and ensure consistency across projects
ClickUp limitations
- Customization options can be daunting at first
- Takes time for the initial setup
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?
ClickUp is the Swiss Army knife of project management systems. It has completely transformed how our team manages projects and tasks. The flexibility and customization options make it easy to adapt to any workflow, whether you’re managing simple to-do lists or complex projects with multiple dependencies. The user interface is intuitive, and the ability to integrate with other tools has significantly streamlined our processes. I love the detailed reporting features, which provide valuable insights into team performance. ClickUp’s continuous updates and new feature rollouts show they genuinely listen to user feedback. The recent AI update genuinely helps me to find things that need my attention. Would always recommend it.
I find ClickUp to be an incredibly beneficial project management tool. Its versatility, extensive features, seamless integrations, and customization options make it a standout choice. The live chat support is also a huge plus. I’m thoroughly impressed with this tool. It’s been incredibly helpful and I have nothing but positive things to say about it.
2. Asana (Best for project tracking)
Asana is a project management tool that helps you set company-wide goals, manage strategic plans, and get work done in a single platform.
It makes it easy for teams to plan, organize, and keep track of their work with features like time tracking, custom fields, reporting dashboards, and smart status updates.
One thing I enjoy about Asana is how well it integrates with other tools. You can connect it to over 300 apps, like Google Workspace, Microsoft tools, Zoom, and Vimeo.
Asana best features
- Get automatic updates about tasks in Asana’s in-built inbox. It lets you check what’s urgent, automatically pauses notifications during certain hours and days of weeks, and narrows your view with filters
- Measure how much time you’re spending on a task to budget your time correctly
- Visualize your work in different formats, such as lists, boards, calendars, and timelines
- Automate repetitive tasks; the software assigns work, adjusts due dates, and notifies stakeholders on command
Asana limitations
- Task assignment restriction—the platform doesn’t allow you to assign multiple tasks to the same user
- Task templates don’t exist on the mobile application, and the user can create only one per project
- Customer service is slow. There is no phone or chat support, and reviews have noted that email service takes 6 days to respond
- Limited sorting and filtering options for project management tasks
Asana pricing
- Free forever
- Starter: $10. 99/month per user (billed annually)
- Advanced: $24. 99/month per user (billed annually)
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
- Enterprise+: Custom pricing
Asana ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (10,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (12,000+ reviews)
When Asana Might Be Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need a clean and intuitive interface for project tracking
- You want multiple visual tools like timeline and calendar views
- You prefer simple automations to streamline tasks
- You want seamless integrations with tools like Slack and Google Drive
3. Airtable (Best for database management)
Airtable is a cloud-based project management tool that helps teams organize, plan, and collaborate on projects. It combines the flexibility of a spreadsheet with the power of a database, making it easy to track progress, manage resources, and assign tasks.
I’ve used this Monday alternative with small teams, and it’s been great—especially since it’s free, simple to use, and packed with handy features.
Airtable best features
- Visualize workload management and utilization to unblock work and avoid burnout
- Define repeatable processes and status reports to create predictability in your workflow
- Enhance organizational collaboration by consolidating various types of information into one platform
- Navigate projects with ease with its intuitive user interface
Airtable limitations
- Customer support is a bit slow
- You can’t copy information from another app and paste it into an Asana record you’re editing because the app returns you to the starting screen after copying. This makes it difficult to transfer information seamlessly
- Airtable does not allow for the editing of multiple cells simultaneously or the selection of non-contiguous cells, which can slow down workflows significantly
Airtable pricing
- Free Plan: Up to 5 users per workspace
- Team: $24/month
- Business: $54/month
- Enterprise Scale: Custom pricing
Airtable ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)
When Airtable Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need structured database-style project management
- You want the flexibility of spreadsheet views with app-building capabilities
- You prefer linking records and managing relational data
- You want visual views like Kanban, gallery, and timeline
4. Wrike (Best for advanced reporting)
Wrike is a versatile project management and collaboration platform designed to boost team productivity and streamline workflows. Its flexibility makes it a solid choice, helping to eliminate manual tasks and maintain consistency across projects.
With real-time collaboration features like shared calendars, activity streams, and commenting options, everyone stays informed about project developments.
Wrike best features
- Track project performance with customizable dashboards and real-time analytics
- Assess project risks on many factors, such as budgets and deadlines, with the help of artificial intelligence
- Follow the progress with various views, such as Gantt charts and Kanban boards
Wrike limitations
- Limited pre-built templates to customize workflows
- Initial setup and user adoption is challenging
Wrike pricing
- Free plan for unlimited users
- Team: $10/month per user (billed annually)
- Business: $24. 80/month per user (billed annually)
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
- Pinnacle: Custom pricing
Wrike ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (3,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2,500+ reviews)
When Wrike Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need enterprise-grade reporting and analytics
- You want built-in resource and time management tools
- You prefer handling complex workflows and dependencies
- You want request forms and dynamic dashboards for intake
5. Trello (Best for visual task management)
Next up on our list of Monday alternatives is Trello. This popular project management and workflow automation tool uses a Kanban-style approach that visually organizes tasks. Each task is represented with a ‘Trello card’ that can include images, comments, attachments, and more.
You can create boards, lists, and cards to manage projects efficiently. Its user-friendly interface and flexibility contribute to its popularity amongst freelancers, small teams, and enterprises alike.
Trello best features
- Store all your information in cards to keep it organized. Assign members, add due dates, and leave comments on it
- Break big tasks into small ones with Trello’s checklists
- Integrate seamlessly with other applications such as Outlook, Salesforce, Jira, and Invision
- Automate your workflow with its in-built automation system; run commands and set automated rules for almost any action
- Access it on the go with its mobile-accessible features
Trello limitations
- The design is a bit dated and not very aesthetic
- Doesn’t integrate a forms system that others can fill to assign tasks
- No way to delete tickets once created
Trello pricing
- Free Plan: Up to 10 boards per workspace
- Standard: $5/month per user (billed annually)
- Premium: $10/month per user (billed annually)
- Enterprise: $17. 50/month per user (billed annually)
Trello ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (13,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,000+ reviews)
When Trello Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need a simple, visual Kanban board for task tracking
- You want an easy-to-use interface with minimal learning curve
- You prefer focusing on cards and lists without complexity
- You want to add functionality gradually via Power-Ups
📌Also Read: How to Improve Your Team Management Skills
6. Basecamp (Best for centralized communication)
Basecamp is a simple cloud-based project management tool. It helps teams coordinate efficiently, reduce meeting time, and communicate effectively. It enables you to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
I find Basecamp’s suite of features quite helpful. It has to-do lists to break down complex tasks and message boards to centralize announcements and updates.
Basecamp best features
- Integrate with multiple third-party applications like GitHub and Zoom with its ‘Doors’ feature to consolidate your workflow
- Collaborate with clients to get direct feedback
- Upload, organize, and share documents with its ‘Docs’ and ‘Files’ features
- Communicate in real-time with its group chats and direct messaging chats
Basecamp limitations
- Task management tools are more rigid and lack custom fields
- Limited analytics capability; users have to rely on Hill Charts and calendars— which are subjective—to track progress
Basecamp pricing
- Basic: $15/month per user
- Pro Unlimited: $299/month for unlimited users (billed annually)
Basecamp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 1/5 (5,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (14,000+ reviews)
When Basecamp Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need centralized communication tools in one platform
- You want a fixed-price model for large teams
- You prefer a calm, distraction-free project space
- You want essential tools like message boards, schedules, and docs in one place
7. Smartsheet (Best for spreadsheet-like project management)
Seventh on my list, Smartsheet is a cloud-based platform designed for straightforward project management and collaboration. It allows teams to plan, track, automate, and report on their work.
It combines the familiarity of a spreadsheet interface with advanced project management features, making it a good fit for various industries and project types. I’ve used it to manage portfolios and resources, and I like its comprehensive overview.
Smartsheet best features
- Work and collaborate with your team in real time to track project progress
- Automate repetitive tasks and manual processes and standardize work
- Create and track budgets based on time, currency, and expense time to avoid budget creep
- Roll up key metrics and project data on dashboards or across multiple sheets in a single view; you can then generate, share, and publish these reports and analytics
Smartsheet limitations
- Lacks some features found in Excel or Google Sheets, such as the ability to duplicate columns or insert data in more than 5 cells at a time
- Comments on rows aren’t as smooth as other project management tools
- The mobile app experiences frequent crashes, requiring users to uninstall and reinstall regularly
Smartsheet pricing
- Free Plan: Up to 2 sheets per user
- Pro: $9/month per user (billed annually)
- Business: $19/month per user (billed annually)
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
- Advanced work management: Custom pricing
Smartsheet ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (17,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)
When Smartsheet Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need a spreadsheet-style layout for managing projects
- You want advanced automation, dashboards, and reporting
- You prefer using formulas and cell-based data in planning
- You want scalable features for larger organizations
8. Jira (Best for software development projects)
Jira is Atlassian’s project management and issue-tracking software. It’s primarily designed for software development teams. However, multiple industries use it as a project management system.
It’s a flexible and customizable tool that supports agile methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban. This helps you plan sprints, manage backlogs, and visualize workflows through boards representing task status.
Jira best features
- Customize your unique workflow with its drag-and-drop tools. You can set rules, triggers, and conditions to match processes
- Use its pre-designed templates for easy alignment
- Categorize your work by using different issue types, such as bugs, tasks, or subtasks. It also has custom fields, labels, filters
- Get detailed insights in the form of burndown charts, velocity charts, and more with its built-in dashboards and reports
Jira limitations
- It doesn’t include source code management out of the box
- Limited traceability; tracking versions is difficult
Jira pricing
- Free forever: For 10 users
- Standard: $7. 53 per user/month
- Premium: $13. 53 per user/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Jira ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (5,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (14,000+ reviews)
When Jira Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need robust tools for Agile software development
- You want features like sprint planning, backlogs, and issue tracking
- You prefer tight integration with developer tools like Bitbucket or GitHub
- You want granular permissions and customizable workflows
9. Workfront (Best for resource allocation)
Adobe Workfront is a work management tool that helps teams plan, execute, and automate their work. It’s intuitive, flexible, and customizable, allowing you to manage everything your team does in one place.
I’ve usually seen project managers from marketing, IT, and service sectors use the platform. It centralizes all project phases, helps break down silos, and enhances team communication.
Workfront best features
- Get responsive planning that updates scenarios based on feedback with Workfront Scenario Planner
- Set objectives and track progress to drive measurable business outcomes
- Create custom workflows and automate tasks
- Build briefs faster, accelerate project launches, streamline brand compliance, and maximize productivity with its natural language and AI-powered capabilities
Workfront limitations
- Complex interface for new users
- It’s slow, and users have observed that updates don’t usually improve the features
- All notifications get diverted to the mail inbox, flooding it
- Lacks flexibility; while labeling and similar tasks are flexible, the overall system isn’t intuitive
- The mobile application doesn’t have full functionality
Workfront pricing
- Custom pricing
Workfront ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 1/5 (900+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (1,400+ reviews)
When Workfront Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need full-scale resource and capacity planning
- You want strong portfolio management and reporting
- You prefer managing approvals and digital assets in the same place
- You want detailed workload visibility across departments
10. Zoho Projects (Best for affordable project management)
Zoho Projects is cloud-based and one of the most popular free project management software. It supports task scheduling, collaboration, and project tracking for teams of all sizes. With a variety of features aimed at boosting productivity, it’s a competitive option in the industry.
This Monday alternative helps you track budgets, automate tasks, and summarize content. Plus, its built-in issue tracker lets you address problems while keeping an eye on deadlines.
Zoho Projects best features
- Submit and record bugs, monitor progress, and automate actions
- Get an estimate of how long a task takes to progress through its various stages
- Set budgets for projects based on costs and hours to stay within financial limits
- Use other applications in the Zoho ecosystem, like Zoho CRM or Zoho Books, for a more cohesive workflow across different business systems
Zoho Projects limitations
- Customer support options are limited to email and live chat during weekdays
- Its scalability is constrained
Zoho Projects pricing
- Free: 3 projects, 3 users
- Starter: $4/month per user (billed annually)
- Premium: $8/month per user (billed annually)
- Enterprise: $12/month per user (billed annually)
Zoho Projects ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (600+ reviews)
When Zoho Projects Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need a budget-friendly tool with core project features
- You want native time tracking, Gantt charts, and issue tracking
- You prefer using a tool that integrates with the full Zoho suite
- You want recurring tasks and detailed project automation
11. Microsoft Planner (Best for visualized workflows)
Microsoft Planner, part of the Microsoft 365 suite, is an intuitive task management platform that helps teams plan, assign tasks, and monitor progress. I’ve used it with my Office 365 subscription, and I was impressed by its Kanban board view and buckets feature.
It’s a good choice for managing projects without the complexity of more robust project management software.
Microsoft Planner best features
- Employ its visual Kanban board layout to create tasks and organize them into ‘buckets. ’ This structure helps visualize workflows and track progress easily
- Integrate with other applications in the Microsoft suite, such as Teams, Outlook, and OneNote
- Get real-time updates on work with its delta sync capability; this feature gives you updates when the app is open
- Add due dates, status, checklists, labels, and file attachments to task cards to populate them with specific information
Microsoft Planner limitations
- Doesn’t notify you of an assigned or pending task
- Features are too basic for statuses, notifications, and scheduling
- Boards and tasks can’t be shared in a public view
Microsoft Planner pricing
- Custom pricing
Microsoft Planner ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)
When Microsoft Planner Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need seamless integration with Microsoft 365 apps
- You want basic Kanban-style project tracking
- You prefer a simple visual task board inside Teams or Outlook
- You want an easy solution for internal team collaboration
👀Bonus Read: 20 Free Project Management Templates
12. nTask (Best for scheduling and time-tracking)
nTask is a comprehensive project management tool that assists teams in organizing work, tracking progress, and enhancing collaboration. Its features cater to different project management needs, making it suitable for both individuals and small-to-medium-sized teams.
Its intuitive, user-friendly interface has a modern design, making it a great Monday alternative for beginners and professionals alike. It also offers several viewing options to visualize tasks and projects, such as lists, grids, Gantt charts, and Kanban board views.
nTask best features
- Identify and document the risks in a project with its risk assessment features. It offers a custom risk matrix, search and filters, and custom categorization, too
- Use its built-in time and task-tracking abilities to log hours spent on tasks
- Manage project budgets effectively with its tools for financial summaries and budget tracking
- Manage issues by setting severity levels and linking them to related projects or tasks. This ensures that essential problems are prioritized
nTask limitations
- Interface updates are too frequent; this is difficult for users who are just starting to get used to the software
- Less storage in the free version
nTask pricing
- Free forever
- Premium: $3/month per user (billed annually)
- Business: $8/month per user (billed annually)
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
nTask ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)
When nTask Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need built-in time tracking, risk, and issue management
- You want an affordable tool with meeting agendas and checklists
- You prefer using Gantt charts and task dependencies
- You want essential features in a lightweight package
13. Teamwork (Best for client collaboration)
Teamwork. com is a centralized, cloud-based project management platform designed for collaboration and organization within teams, particularly those in client services. It offers helpful features such as customizable permissions and integrated time-tracking.
This tool is a great choice for agencies, consultancies, and other professional services looking for a comprehensive project management solution.
Teamwork best features
- Reduce onboarding time on the software due to its user-friendly interface and simple language
- Tailor your workflow with project views such as lists, charts, and boards. You can also create templates for recurring projects to save time and ensure consistency
- Create teams and subteams with specific permissions to manage client interactions and maintain privacy
- Track milestones within projects. It also has reporting tools that give insights into project health, resource utilization, and financial metrics
- Add unlimited free client users to collaborate on projects without added subscription costs
Teamwork limitations
- The invoicing system is too basic
- Too many places for comments, which causes users to lose them
- Setting up and inviting new users for collaboration is confusing at times
Teamwork pricing
- Free Plan: Up to 5 users per account
- Deliver: $10. 99/month per user (billed annually)
- Grow: $19. 99/month per user (billed annually)
- Scale: $54. 99/month per user (billed annually)
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Teamwork ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (1,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (800+ reviews)
When Teamwork Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need client-facing features like billing and time logs
- You want granular control over user roles and access
- You prefer templates and tools tailored to agencies and service teams
- You want to manage tasks, chat, files, and timelines in one app
14. Nifty (Best for integration with third-party applications)
Nifty is an all-in-one project management and team collaboration software that enhances productivity across many industries. It offers multiple views, such as Gantt charts, timelines, swimlanes, and Kanban boards, to manage complex projects.
You can also customize development workflows and manage bugs and issues. The software caters to many requirements, such as agile development, legal case management, and product teams.
Nifty best features
- Import and embed data from third-party applications and websites like Asana, Basecamp, ClickUp, Jira, Trello, and Wrike to centralize project data
- Automate status reporting and visualize project timelines with its ‘Milestone’ feature. You can set bulk milestone dependencies and automate recurring deadlines
- Organize multiple projects into portfolios based on criteria such as client delivery to operations
- Communicate with your team anytime using its built-in voice and video call features to
Nifty limitations
- Notifications are hard to find
- Too many menus and clicks for simple functions
- Customer and technical service is reported to be slow
- Lacks advanced features such as resource allocation and cost tracking
Nifty pricing
- Free Plan: Unlimited members and 2 workspaces
- Starter: $39/month/10 team members (billed annually)
- Pro: $79/month/ 20 team members (billed annually)
- Business: $124/month/ 50 team members (billed annually)
- Unlimited: $399/month/ unlimited team members (billed annually)
Nifty ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)
When Nifty Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need built-in chat, docs, and goals in your project hub
- You want seamless integrations with Google Drive, Slack, and more
- You prefer a unified workspace with fewer tabs
- You want a simple yet powerful all-in-one collaboration tool
15. Todoist (Best for personal productivity)
Todoist is a popular task management tool that helps users keep their personal and professional tasks organized. I have used it to manage my hobbies and stay on track with my habit-building.
This Monday alternative has gained popularity for its intuitive user interface and robust features. It’s available on various platforms, such as the web, mobile, and desktop, so you can access your work from anywhere.
Todoist best features
- Type in due dates or recurring tasks in a conversational way to create and track tasks easily. It can understand natural language for task input
- Organize tasks by priority by dragging them to your preferred location in the projects’ list
- Track user productivity with the ‘Karma’ gamification feature that assigns points for completed activities, encouraging task completion
Todoist limitations
- Generated summaries’ quality varies and requires manual intervention, making it a slower process
- Lacks the native ability to differentiate between due date and period of performance
Todoist pricing
- Free Plan: Manage up to 5 active projects
- Pro: $4/month per user (billed annually)
- Business: $6/month per user (billed annually)
Todoist ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (700+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)
When Todoist Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need a productivity tool focused on personal task management
- You want quick-add tasks using natural language
- You prefer minimalist design and easy cross-device syncing
- You want recurring tasks and smart prioritization without bloat
16. Hive (Best for flexible project views)
Hive is a project management and collaboration platform that helps teams work more efficiently and achieve their goals. It integrates functionalities like task management, communication, and resource allocation in a single interface. It can be used for projects of all sizes.
The best thing about this Monday. com alternative is its template library. It lets you integrate templates into existing workspaces in seconds and customize them based on previous projects.
Hive best features
- Visualize your data in many views, such as Kanban boards, Gantt charts, calendar views, and table layouts
- Engage in private chats or group discussions within the application
- Create unlimited tasks and projects, assign them to team members, and set deadlines
- Allocate resources to team members based on availability and workload
Hive limitations
- The mobile version needs improvements
- Set-up is complicated at the start, especially for a fast-paced workplace
- Limited viewing options
Hive pricing
- Free Plan: Up to 10 workspace members
- Starter: $5/month per user
- Teams: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Hive ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)
When Hive Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need multiple flexible views like Gantt, Kanban, and calendar
- You want native messaging, notes, time tracking, and automations
- You prefer AI-powered suggestions for productivity
- You want deep integrations and in-app team communication
17. TeamGantt (Best for easy gantt charts)
TeamGantt is a project management software that primarily visualizes project timelines in the form of Gantt charts. It provides a clear overview of tasks, dependencies, and timelines, making it convenient for teams in many industries.
Its simple drag-drop feature for Gantt charts makes it easy to create and modify tasks with minimal effort.
TeamGantt best features
- View all your projects on a single screen with its portfolio view. You can easily switch between projects and track overall progress
- Get valuable insights on your teams’ workload and availability for balanced resource allocation
- Comment on tasks, share files, and communicate with your team directly through the platform
TeamGantt limitations
- There are restrictions to the number of projects for which a Gantt chart can be made without a subscription
- Limited dashboard color-coding and background options
TeamGantt pricing
- Basic: $9. 99/month per user (billed annually)
- Pro: $19. 99/month per user (billed annually)
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
TeamGantt ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 8/5 (800+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)
When TeamGantt Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need simple, drag-and-drop Gantt charts
- You want to visualize task dependencies and workloads
- You prefer a user-friendly scheduling tool
- You want an easy Gantt-focused alternative for planning
18. ProofHub (Best for centralized workflow)
ProofHub is an excellent project management software and collaboration tool that centralizes workflows for teams of various sizes. It’s a streamlined platform for planning, organizing, and executing projects effectively. Remote teams can especially benefit from the application.
Its core project management features include robust time-tracking to monitor time spent on tasks. This lets you generate detailed reports with details like time spent, project progress, and task completion for performance evaluation.
ProofHub best features
- Track tasks with boards, table view, and workflow features
- Set dependencies, pinpoint roadblocks, and stay ahead of deadlines with its customizable Gantt chart, Board view, Table view, and Calendar view
- Review and proof files with markup tools
- Make customizable forms for your teams or clients to request work, support queries, and raise tickets
ProofHub limitations
- It doesn’t show the resource allocation percentage
- Co-editing and sharing capabilities are a bit slow
- Training modules are too basic and difficult to get through
ProofHub pricing
- Essential: $45/month (billed annually)
- Unlimited: $89/month (billed annually)
ProofHub ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)
When ProofHub Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need a flat-rate pricing model without per-user fees
- You want built-in chat, notes, time tracking, and file sharing
- You prefer a simple interface for centralizing work
- You want to manage tasks and discussions in one place
19. Scoro (Best for business and financial management)
Scoro is a comprehensive work management solution primarily designed for agencies and consultancies. It integrates many functionalities, such as project management tools, time tracking, invoicing, and financial reporting, into one platform.
This Monday alternative allows you to streamline agency operations, enhance collaboration, and maintain visibility across all projects. It’s a great way to keep your project lifecycle on one platform.
Scoro best features
- Create project quotes directly within the platform and convert them into invoices with just a few clicks.
- Generate automated invoices and manage budgets across projects
- Reserve your team members’ time ahead of projects with its ‘Bookings’ features to avoid overutilization and ensure accurate resource allocation
- Customize your workflow to specific business needs.
- Analyze productivity and profitability with 50+ report templates
- Collaborate with your team with its file-sharing and real-time messaging features
Scoro limitations
- It lags sometimes, particularly when opening a project with a lot of details
- Gantt chart features are time-consuming, especially when you’re dealing with multiple currencies and varying expenditures
- Reports need to be more customizable
Scoro pricing
- Essential: $26/month per user (billed annually)
- Standard: $37/month per user (billed annually)
- Pro: $63/month per user (billed annually)
- Ultimate: Custom pricing
Scoro ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)
When Scoro Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need business management features like billing and invoicing
- You want CRM, quoting, and financial tracking alongside projects
- You prefer detailed budget and profitability reports
- You want full control over both project and business operations
20. Podio (Best for customizable workspaces)
Podio is Citrix’s project management tool that allows customization, collaboration, and integration. It streamlines workflows, enhances communication, and manages projects efficiently. It’s a great tool for creating custom applications and tailoring them to specific business needs without technical skills.
The Podio App Market offers hundreds of pre-built applications that you can integrate into your workflow. These apps cover varied functions such as CRM, project portfolio management, and task management.
Podio best features
- Consolidate all project-related communications, files, and tasks into one platform to reduce reliance on email threads
- Automate repetitive tasks such as notifications and task assignments
- Get insights on project progress and performance metrics with its advanced reporting capabilities and customizable dashboards
- Access projects on the go with its mobile application
Podio limitations
- Lacks some features such as time-tracking; it also could enable easier copy-pasting
- Requires more integration with external systems
- Needs more design options
- Mobile application is weak and doesn’t have full functionality as compared to the desktop version
Podio pricing
- Free
- Plus: $14/month per user
- Premium: $24/month per user
Podio ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (300+ reviews)
When Podio Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need highly customizable apps and workspaces
- You want to build workflows unique to your business model
- You prefer granular control over data and permissions
- You want integration with Citrix tools and other enterprise platforms
21. MeisterTask (Best for Agile project management)
MeisterTask is a versatile project management software and collaboration tool that facilitates workflow management and team communication. It started as a Kanban-style board and evolved into a comprehensive platform for integrating many management features.
This Monday alternative prioritizes data security and complies with major data protection regulations, ensuring that your data is safe.
MeisterTask best features
- Modify project boards to fit your specific workflow with unlimited sections and tasks
- Enhance team collaboration with comments, notifications, and shared project boards
- Integrate with other productivity tools, such as MindMeister for mind mapping. You can turn your brainstorming sessions directly into tasks
- Set work-in-progress limits to manage the number of tasks in progress with each section to enhance focus
MeisterTask limitations
- Limited reporting and analytics tools; you can’t access them offline
- Doesn’t have a workflow calendar for an overview of team productivity
- Limited customization options for task boards and templates
- Lacks an overview timeline for all team members and their work
MeisterTask pricing
- Free forever
- Pro: $9/month per user
- Business: $16/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
MeisterTask ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,000+ reviews)
When MeisterTask Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com
- You need an Agile-friendly tool with visual boards
- You want built-in task automation and integrations
- You prefer a sleek, intuitive interface with fast onboarding
- You want close integration with MindMeister for ideation
ClickUp—The Best Monday. com Alternative for Project Management
If you’re looking to upgrade your workflow and explore alternatives to Monday. com, there’s no shortage of great tools to choose from.
But if we’re being honest, ClickUp consistently stands out. Its versatility, ease of use, and powerful customization make it a top pick for teams that want to streamline tasks and keep everything under one roof.
Whether you’re managing projects, collaborating with your team, or just trying to stay organized, ClickUp has everything you need to stay ahead.
So, why wait? Sign up for ClickUp today and transform the way you work!