A 21 legjobb monday.com alternatíva és versenytárs 2025-ben

When I started using Monday. com, it seemed like the perfect solution. It gave me clear visibility and helped me structure tasks.

However, as my projects grew in complexity, I noticed gaps. Customization wasn’t particularly easy; simple workflow adjustments required too many steps. It didn’t integrate with many tools, which led to disconnected data and manual updates.

What began as a useful tool soon became an additional overhead.

If you’ve experienced similar challenges, this comprehensive list of the 21 best Monday alternatives will help you choose the right project management solution for your team.

Monday. com Limitations

Monday. com is a well-known tool for managing projects and tasks, simplifying sales activities, automating workflows, and tracking contacts and leads. But like any tool, it has its downsides, and I’ve encountered a few myself.

Restricted dashboard customization: The interface is like a spreadsheet. Dashboards offer flexibility but may not always present information in the desired format. Linking charts to specific columns can be cumbersome

Limited filtering: The ‘My Tasks’ section doesn’t allow for advanced filtering, for example, seeing tasks assigned to specific team members. This makes it difficult for managers to track their team’s workload on the go

No locking/anchoring order: Monday. com boards are inherently dynamic, meaning items can be easily moved around. Currently, there’s no built-in feature to lock the order completely

Complex automation setup: Setting up recurring tasks in monday. com requires using automation, which is a multi-step process compared to other tools like ClickUp or Asana, where it takes a few clicks

No granularity in Gantt charts: Monday.com’s Gantt charts only allow scheduling by days, not specific times of day. This limitation can hinder detailed project management where time-specific tasks are crucial

Steep learning curve: The extensive knowledge base, despite being useful, can be difficult to find. Users may not stumble upon it organically, increasing the learning curve

Limited Gmail integration: You can’t use Gmail integration for mass email campaigns due to Gmail’s daily and API limits

No offline capabilities: The software doesn’t work offline

💡Pro Tip: To choose the right project management tool, consider project complexity and your team’s needs—collaboration, task tracking, etc. Focus on features like task management, integrations, and customizable workflows.

Monday. com Alternatives at a Glance

Project management software Use case Best for ClickUp All-in-one project management Freelancers, startups, small business businesses, large enterprises Asana Task management and project tracking Small teams and enterprises Airtable Database management Small teams Wrike Comprehensive project planning and advanced reporting Large organizations and teams Trello Visual task management Small teams, freelancers, and enterprises Basecamp Centralized communication and project management for remote teams Small teams Smartsheet Spreadsheet-like project management Teams familiar with spreadsheets Jira Agile project management for software development Software development teams Workfront Enterprise-level project management Medium and large organizations Zoho Projects Project planning, tracking, and collaboration Businesses already using Zoho products Microsoft Planner Task organization within the Microsoft 365 suite Large teams, small organizations nTask Meeting scheduling capabilities and time tracking Small to medium-sized teams Teamwork Client collaboration features Consultancies, agencies, or client-facing teams Nifty Project planning with timeline views Small teams needing visually appealing collaboration features Todoist Personal task management and prioritization features Individuals, freelancers, or small teams Hive Flexible project management and built-in chat features Small teams and large enterprises TeamGantt Gantt chart-based scheduling and resource allocation Teams needing a visual timeline ProofHub Project planning, collaboration, and time-tracking Small teams and freelancers Scoro Comprehensive business management Large companies needing detailed financial oversight Podio Customizable workspaces Teams needing tailored solutions MeisterTask Visual task management Creative teams

The 21 Best Monday. com Alternatives

From better integrations to more flexible plans, this list of the best alternatives to Monday. com brings you everything you need.

1. ClickUp (Best for comprehensive project management and collaboration)

The ClickUp Project Management Software is easily one of the most flexible tools I’ve come across. It simplifies workflows and keeps teams productive, no matter their size. Everything you need to plan, brainstorm, and collaborate is there in one place.

It’s set up to keep projects structured, with a clear hierarchy that breaks everything down into workspaces, folders, lists, tasks, and subtasks. This makes it easy to stay on top of things without losing track.

ClickUp Dashboards

View project progress in the form of line, bar, and pie charts with ClickUp Dashboards

ClickUp Dashboards give you a clear visual overview of your projects, team performance, and key metrics.

You can customize each dashboard with different cards to display the data that matters most—like task progress, deadlines, and time estimates—keeping everything organized and easy to track.

ClickUp Docs

Connect your workflow to ClickUp Docs for seamless document sharing

ClickUp Docs is a handy document editor that helps teams create, edit, and share documents while linking them directly to tasks. This way, everyone can easily find project plans, meeting notes, or important information in one place.

Features like real-time updates and comments keep everyone on the same page, helping teams stay connected and organized throughout the project lifecycle.

ClickUp Goals and Tasks

Visualize your progress and track different parts of a project lifecycle with ClickUp Goals

When you compare Monday to ClickUp, you’ll find that ClickUp offers more granular views of your team’s tasks and automates recurring tasks in just a few clicks.

ClickUp Goals and Tasks are integral parts of ClickUp’s project management capabilities. ClickUp Goals help teams set clear objectives, breaking them down into smaller, measurable targets. You can track progress and link goals to tasks to keep everyone aligned and focused.

Add task milestones with ClickUp Tasks

ClickUp Tasks is where the work happens. Each task represents a step in the project, and you can organize them into lists or boards for better visibility. Tasks can be broken down into subtasks to plan and delegate work effectively.

With views like Gantt charts and calendars, you can easily manage timelines and workloads. Together, Goals and Tasks ensure teams stay organized, focused, and moving towards shared objectives.

ClickUp Brain and ClickUp Automations

Summarize your conversations quickly with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain is the platform’s AI-powered assistant that helps you create content, such as project plans or customer communications, based on your needs. You can use it to summarize task updates and comments for improved visibility and smoother communication across projects.

Automate recurring tasks to increase efficiency with ClickUp Automations

Speed up your projects with ClickUp Automations.

Put assignments, status updates, and notifications on autopilot so you don’t need to add them manually. By cutting down on manual work and minimizing mistakes, you can focus on the bigger picture instead of getting stuck in repetitive tasks.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp Chat: Turn messages into tasks, link conversations to tasks, docs, and chats, and save more than one day every week with Turn messages into tasks, link conversations to tasks, docs, and chats, and save more than one day every week with ClickUp Chat

Multiple task views: Visualize your project timelines in 15+ views, including Gantt Chart, Kanban Board, List View, and Table View

Real-time sync across devices: Log hours from any device and stay in sync, always. Set expected durations for tasks and analyze time spent on projects

ClickUp Integrations: Effortlessly sync tools like Zoom, Effortlessly sync tools like Zoom, Monday , and Google to transfer information between platforms with ClickUp Integrations

1000+ pre-built templates: Access hundreds of templates for various use cases to save time and ensure consistency across projects

ClickUp limitations

Customization options can be daunting at first

Takes time for the initial setup

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

ClickUp is the Swiss Army knife of project management systems. It has completely transformed how our team manages projects and tasks. The flexibility and customization options make it easy to adapt to any workflow, whether you’re managing simple to-do lists or complex projects with multiple dependencies. The user interface is intuitive, and the ability to integrate with other tools has significantly streamlined our processes. I love the detailed reporting features, which provide valuable insights into team performance. ClickUp’s continuous updates and new feature rollouts show they genuinely listen to user feedback. The recent AI update genuinely helps me to find things that need my attention. Would always recommend it.

I find ClickUp to be an incredibly beneficial project management tool. Its versatility, extensive features, seamless integrations, and customization options make it a standout choice. The live chat support is also a huge plus. I’m thoroughly impressed with this tool. It’s been incredibly helpful and I have nothing but positive things to say about it.

2. Asana (Best for project tracking)

Asana is a project management tool that helps you set company-wide goals, manage strategic plans, and get work done in a single platform.

It makes it easy for teams to plan, organize, and keep track of their work with features like time tracking, custom fields, reporting dashboards, and smart status updates.

One thing I enjoy about Asana is how well it integrates with other tools. You can connect it to over 300 apps, like Google Workspace, Microsoft tools, Zoom, and Vimeo.

Asana best features

Get automatic updates about tasks in Asana’s in-built inbox. It lets you check what’s urgent, automatically pauses notifications during certain hours and days of weeks, and narrows your view with filters

Measure how much time you’re spending on a task to budget your time correctly

Visualize your work in different formats, such as lists, boards, calendars, and timelines

Automate repetitive tasks; the software assigns work, adjusts due dates, and notifies stakeholders on command

Asana limitations

Task assignment restriction—the platform doesn’t allow you to assign multiple tasks to the same user

Task templates don’t exist on the mobile application, and the user can create only one per project

Customer service is slow. There is no phone or chat support, and reviews have noted that email service takes 6 days to respond

Limited sorting and filtering options for project management tasks

Asana pricing

Free forever

Starter: $10. 99/month per user (billed annually)

Advanced: $24. 99/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (12,000+ reviews)

When Asana Might Be Better Fit Than monday. com

You need a clean and intuitive interface for project tracking

You want multiple visual tools like timeline and calendar views

You prefer simple automations to streamline tasks

You want seamless integrations with tools like Slack and Google Drive

3. Airtable (Best for database management)

Airtable is a cloud-based project management tool that helps teams organize, plan, and collaborate on projects. It combines the flexibility of a spreadsheet with the power of a database, making it easy to track progress, manage resources, and assign tasks.

I’ve used this Monday alternative with small teams, and it’s been great—especially since it’s free, simple to use, and packed with handy features.

Airtable best features

Visualize workload management and utilization to unblock work and avoid burnout

Define repeatable processes and status reports to create predictability in your workflow

Enhance organizational collaboration by consolidating various types of information into one platform

Navigate projects with ease with its intuitive user interface

Airtable limitations

Customer support is a bit slow

You can’t copy information from another app and paste it into an Asana record you’re editing because the app returns you to the starting screen after copying. This makes it difficult to transfer information seamlessly

Airtable does not allow for the editing of multiple cells simultaneously or the selection of non-contiguous cells, which can slow down workflows significantly

Airtable pricing

Free Plan: Up to 5 users per workspace

Team: $24/month

Business: $54/month

Enterprise Scale: Custom pricing

Airtable ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

When Airtable Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need structured database-style project management

You want the flexibility of spreadsheet views with app-building capabilities

You prefer linking records and managing relational data

You want visual views like Kanban, gallery, and timeline

4. Wrike (Best for advanced reporting)

Wrike is a versatile project management and collaboration platform designed to boost team productivity and streamline workflows. Its flexibility makes it a solid choice, helping to eliminate manual tasks and maintain consistency across projects.

With real-time collaboration features like shared calendars, activity streams, and commenting options, everyone stays informed about project developments.

Wrike best features

Track project performance with customizable dashboards and real-time analytics

Assess project risks on many factors, such as budgets and deadlines, with the help of artificial intelligence

Follow the progress with various views, such as Gantt charts and Kanban boards

Wrike limitations

Limited pre-built templates to customize workflows

Initial setup and user adoption is challenging

Wrike pricing

Free plan for unlimited users

Team: $10/month per user (billed annually)

Business: $24. 80/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Pinnacle: Custom pricing

Wrike ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (3,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2,500+ reviews)

When Wrike Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need enterprise-grade reporting and analytics

You want built-in resource and time management tools

You prefer handling complex workflows and dependencies

You want request forms and dynamic dashboards for intake

5. Trello (Best for visual task management)

Next up on our list of Monday alternatives is Trello. This popular project management and workflow automation tool uses a Kanban-style approach that visually organizes tasks. Each task is represented with a ‘Trello card’ that can include images, comments, attachments, and more.

You can create boards, lists, and cards to manage projects efficiently. Its user-friendly interface and flexibility contribute to its popularity amongst freelancers, small teams, and enterprises alike.

Trello best features

Store all your information in cards to keep it organized. Assign members, add due dates, and leave comments on it

Break big tasks into small ones with Trello’s checklists

Integrate seamlessly with other applications such as Outlook, Salesforce, Jira, and Invision

Automate your workflow with its in-built automation system; run commands and set automated rules for almost any action

Access it on the go with its mobile-accessible features

Trello limitations

The design is a bit dated and not very aesthetic

Doesn’t integrate a forms system that others can fill to assign tasks

No way to delete tickets once created

Trello pricing

Free Plan: Up to 10 boards per workspace

Standard: $5/month per user (billed annually)

Premium: $10/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: $17. 50/month per user (billed annually)

Trello ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (13,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,000+ reviews)

When Trello Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need a simple, visual Kanban board for task tracking

You want an easy-to-use interface with minimal learning curve

You prefer focusing on cards and lists without complexity

You want to add functionality gradually via Power-Ups

6. Basecamp (Best for centralized communication)

Basecamp is a simple cloud-based project management tool. It helps teams coordinate efficiently, reduce meeting time, and communicate effectively. It enables you to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

I find Basecamp’s suite of features quite helpful. It has to-do lists to break down complex tasks and message boards to centralize announcements and updates.

Basecamp best features

Integrate with multiple third-party applications like GitHub and Zoom with its ‘Doors’ feature to consolidate your workflow

Collaborate with clients to get direct feedback

Upload, organize, and share documents with its ‘Docs’ and ‘Files’ features

Communicate in real-time with its group chats and direct messaging chats

Basecamp limitations

Task management tools are more rigid and lack custom fields

Limited analytics capability; users have to rely on Hill Charts and calendars— which are subjective—to track progress

Basecamp pricing

Basic: $15/month per user

Pro Unlimited: $299/month for unlimited users (billed annually)

Basecamp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (14,000+ reviews)

When Basecamp Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need centralized communication tools in one platform

You want a fixed-price model for large teams

You prefer a calm, distraction-free project space

You want essential tools like message boards, schedules, and docs in one place

7. Smartsheet (Best for spreadsheet-like project management)

Seventh on my list, Smartsheet is a cloud-based platform designed for straightforward project management and collaboration. It allows teams to plan, track, automate, and report on their work.

It combines the familiarity of a spreadsheet interface with advanced project management features, making it a good fit for various industries and project types. I’ve used it to manage portfolios and resources, and I like its comprehensive overview.

Smartsheet best features

Work and collaborate with your team in real time to track project progress

Automate repetitive tasks and manual processes and standardize work

Create and track budgets based on time, currency, and expense time to avoid budget creep

Roll up key metrics and project data on dashboards or across multiple sheets in a single view; you can then generate, share, and publish these reports and analytics

Smartsheet limitations

Lacks some features found in Excel or Google Sheets, such as the ability to duplicate columns or insert data in more than 5 cells at a time

Comments on rows aren’t as smooth as other project management tools

The mobile app experiences frequent crashes, requiring users to uninstall and reinstall regularly

Smartsheet pricing

Free Plan: Up to 2 sheets per user

Pro: $9/month per user (billed annually)

Business: $19/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Advanced work management: Custom pricing

Smartsheet ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (17,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)

When Smartsheet Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need a spreadsheet-style layout for managing projects

You want advanced automation, dashboards, and reporting

You prefer using formulas and cell-based data in planning

You want scalable features for larger organizations

8. Jira (Best for software development projects)

Jira is Atlassian’s project management and issue-tracking software. It’s primarily designed for software development teams. However, multiple industries use it as a project management system.

It’s a flexible and customizable tool that supports agile methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban. This helps you plan sprints, manage backlogs, and visualize workflows through boards representing task status.

Jira best features

Customize your unique workflow with its drag-and-drop tools. You can set rules, triggers, and conditions to match processes

Use its pre-designed templates for easy alignment

Categorize your work by using different issue types, such as bugs, tasks, or subtasks. It also has custom fields, labels, filters

Get detailed insights in the form of burndown charts, velocity charts , and more with its built-in dashboards and reports

Jira limitations

It doesn’t include source code management out of the box

Limited traceability; tracking versions is difficult

Jira pricing

Free forever: For 10 users

Standard: $7. 53 per user/month

Premium: $13. 53 per user/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Jira ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (14,000+ reviews)

When Jira Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need robust tools for Agile software development

You want features like sprint planning, backlogs, and issue tracking

You prefer tight integration with developer tools like Bitbucket or GitHub

You want granular permissions and customizable workflows

9. Workfront (Best for resource allocation)

Adobe Workfront is a work management tool that helps teams plan, execute, and automate their work. It’s intuitive, flexible, and customizable, allowing you to manage everything your team does in one place.

I’ve usually seen project managers from marketing, IT, and service sectors use the platform. It centralizes all project phases, helps break down silos, and enhances team communication.

Workfront best features

Get responsive planning that updates scenarios based on feedback with Workfront Scenario Planner

Set objectives and track progress to drive measurable business outcomes

Create custom workflows and automate tasks

Build briefs faster, accelerate project launches, streamline brand compliance, and maximize productivity with its natural language and AI-powered capabilities

Workfront limitations

Complex interface for new users

It’s slow, and users have observed that updates don’t usually improve the features

All notifications get diverted to the mail inbox, flooding it

Lacks flexibility; while labeling and similar tasks are flexible, the overall system isn’t intuitive

The mobile application doesn’t have full functionality

Workfront pricing

Custom pricing

Workfront ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (1,400+ reviews)

When Workfront Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need full-scale resource and capacity planning

You want strong portfolio management and reporting

You prefer managing approvals and digital assets in the same place

You want detailed workload visibility across departments

10. Zoho Projects (Best for affordable project management)

Zoho Projects is cloud-based and one of the most popular free project management software. It supports task scheduling, collaboration, and project tracking for teams of all sizes. With a variety of features aimed at boosting productivity, it’s a competitive option in the industry.

This Monday alternative helps you track budgets, automate tasks, and summarize content. Plus, its built-in issue tracker lets you address problems while keeping an eye on deadlines.

Zoho Projects best features

Submit and record bugs, monitor progress, and automate actions

Get an estimate of how long a task takes to progress through its various stages

Set budgets for projects based on costs and hours to stay within financial limits

Use other applications in the Zoho ecosystem, like Zoho CRM or Zoho Books, for a more cohesive workflow across different business systems

Zoho Projects limitations

Customer support options are limited to email and live chat during weekdays

Its scalability is constrained

Zoho Projects pricing

Free: 3 projects, 3 users

Starter: $4/month per user (billed annually)

Premium: $8/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: $12/month per user (billed annually)

Zoho Projects ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (600+ reviews)

When Zoho Projects Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need a budget-friendly tool with core project features

You want native time tracking, Gantt charts, and issue tracking

You prefer using a tool that integrates with the full Zoho suite

You want recurring tasks and detailed project automation

11. Microsoft Planner (Best for visualized workflows)

Microsoft Planner, part of the Microsoft 365 suite, is an intuitive task management platform that helps teams plan, assign tasks, and monitor progress. I’ve used it with my Office 365 subscription, and I was impressed by its Kanban board view and buckets feature.

It’s a good choice for managing projects without the complexity of more robust project management software.

Microsoft Planner best features

Employ its visual Kanban board layout to create tasks and organize them into ‘buckets. ’ This structure helps visualize workflows and track progress easily

Integrate with other applications in the Microsoft suite, such as Teams, Outlook, and OneNote

Get real-time updates on work with its delta sync capability; this feature gives you updates when the app is open

Add due dates, status, checklists, labels, and file attachments to task cards to populate them with specific information

Microsoft Planner limitations

Doesn’t notify you of an assigned or pending task

Features are too basic for statuses, notifications, and scheduling

Boards and tasks can’t be shared in a public view

Microsoft Planner pricing

Custom pricing

Microsoft Planner ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

When Microsoft Planner Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need seamless integration with Microsoft 365 apps

You want basic Kanban-style project tracking

You prefer a simple visual task board inside Teams or Outlook

You want an easy solution for internal team collaboration

12. nTask (Best for scheduling and time-tracking)

nTask is a comprehensive project management tool that assists teams in organizing work, tracking progress, and enhancing collaboration. Its features cater to different project management needs, making it suitable for both individuals and small-to-medium-sized teams.

Its intuitive, user-friendly interface has a modern design, making it a great Monday alternative for beginners and professionals alike. It also offers several viewing options to visualize tasks and projects, such as lists, grids, Gantt charts, and Kanban board views.

nTask best features

Identify and document the risks in a project with its risk assessment features. It offers a custom risk matrix, search and filters, and custom categorization, too

Use its built-in time and task-tracking abilities to log hours spent on tasks

Manage project budgets effectively with its tools for financial summaries and budget tracking

Manage issues by setting severity levels and linking them to related projects or tasks. This ensures that essential problems are prioritized

nTask limitations

Interface updates are too frequent; this is difficult for users who are just starting to get used to the software

Less storage in the free version

nTask pricing

Free forever

Premium: $3/month per user (billed annually)

Business: $8/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

nTask ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)

When nTask Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need built-in time tracking, risk, and issue management

You want an affordable tool with meeting agendas and checklists

You prefer using Gantt charts and task dependencies

You want essential features in a lightweight package

13. Teamwork (Best for client collaboration)

Teamwork. com is a centralized, cloud-based project management platform designed for collaboration and organization within teams, particularly those in client services. It offers helpful features such as customizable permissions and integrated time-tracking.

This tool is a great choice for agencies, consultancies, and other professional services looking for a comprehensive project management solution.

Teamwork best features

Reduce onboarding time on the software due to its user-friendly interface and simple language

Tailor your workflow with project views such as lists, charts, and boards. You can also create templates for recurring projects to save time and ensure consistency

Create teams and subteams with specific permissions to manage client interactions and maintain privacy

Track milestones within projects. It also has reporting tools that give insights into project health, resource utilization, and financial metrics

Add unlimited free client users to collaborate on projects without added subscription costs

Teamwork limitations

The invoicing system is too basic

Too many places for comments, which causes users to lose them

Setting up and inviting new users for collaboration is confusing at times

Teamwork pricing

Free Plan: Up to 5 users per account

Deliver: $10. 99/month per user (billed annually)

Grow: $19. 99/month per user (billed annually)

Scale: $54. 99/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Teamwork ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (800+ reviews)

When Teamwork Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need client-facing features like billing and time logs

You want granular control over user roles and access

You prefer templates and tools tailored to agencies and service teams

You want to manage tasks, chat, files, and timelines in one app

14. Nifty (Best for integration with third-party applications)

Nifty is an all-in-one project management and team collaboration software that enhances productivity across many industries. It offers multiple views, such as Gantt charts, timelines, swimlanes, and Kanban boards, to manage complex projects.

You can also customize development workflows and manage bugs and issues. The software caters to many requirements, such as agile development, legal case management, and product teams.

Nifty best features

Import and embed data from third-party applications and websites like Asana, Basecamp, ClickUp, Jira, Trello, and Wrike to centralize project data

Automate status reporting and visualize project timelines with its ‘Milestone’ feature. You can set bulk milestone dependencies and automate recurring deadlines

Organize multiple projects into portfolios based on criteria such as client delivery to operations

Communicate with your team anytime using its built-in voice and video call features to

Nifty limitations

Notifications are hard to find

Too many menus and clicks for simple functions

Customer and technical service is reported to be slow

Lacks advanced features such as resource allocation and cost tracking

Nifty pricing

Free Plan: Unlimited members and 2 workspaces

Starter: $39/month/10 team members (billed annually)

Pro: $79/month/ 20 team members (billed annually)

Business: $124/month/ 50 team members (billed annually)

Unlimited: $399/month/ unlimited team members (billed annually)

Nifty ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)

When Nifty Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need built-in chat, docs, and goals in your project hub

You want seamless integrations with Google Drive, Slack, and more

You prefer a unified workspace with fewer tabs

You want a simple yet powerful all-in-one collaboration tool

15. Todoist (Best for personal productivity)

Todoist is a popular task management tool that helps users keep their personal and professional tasks organized. I have used it to manage my hobbies and stay on track with my habit-building.

This Monday alternative has gained popularity for its intuitive user interface and robust features. It’s available on various platforms, such as the web, mobile, and desktop, so you can access your work from anywhere.

Todoist best features

Type in due dates or recurring tasks in a conversational way to create and track tasks easily. It can understand natural language for task input

Organize tasks by priority by dragging them to your preferred location in the projects’ list

Track user productivity with the ‘Karma’ gamification feature that assigns points for completed activities, encouraging task completion

Todoist limitations

Generated summaries’ quality varies and requires manual intervention, making it a slower process

Lacks the native ability to differentiate between due date and period of performance

Todoist pricing

Free Plan: Manage up to 5 active projects

Pro: $4/month per user (billed annually)

Business: $6/month per user (billed annually)

Todoist ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)

When Todoist Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need a productivity tool focused on personal task management

You want quick-add tasks using natural language

You prefer minimalist design and easy cross-device syncing

You want recurring tasks and smart prioritization without bloat

16. Hive (Best for flexible project views)

Hive is a project management and collaboration platform that helps teams work more efficiently and achieve their goals. It integrates functionalities like task management, communication, and resource allocation in a single interface. It can be used for projects of all sizes.

The best thing about this Monday. com alternative is its template library. It lets you integrate templates into existing workspaces in seconds and customize them based on previous projects.

Hive best features

Visualize your data in many views, such as Kanban boards, Gantt charts, calendar views, and table layouts

Engage in private chats or group discussions within the application

Create unlimited tasks and projects, assign them to team members, and set deadlines

Allocate resources to team members based on availability and workload

Hive limitations

The mobile version needs improvements

Set-up is complicated at the start, especially for a fast-paced workplace

Limited viewing options

Hive pricing

Free Plan: Up to 10 workspace members

Starter: $5/month per user

Teams: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Hive ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

When Hive Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need multiple flexible views like Gantt, Kanban, and calendar

You want native messaging, notes, time tracking, and automations

You prefer AI-powered suggestions for productivity

You want deep integrations and in-app team communication

17. TeamGantt (Best for easy gantt charts)

TeamGantt is a project management software that primarily visualizes project timelines in the form of Gantt charts. It provides a clear overview of tasks, dependencies, and timelines, making it convenient for teams in many industries.

Its simple drag-drop feature for Gantt charts makes it easy to create and modify tasks with minimal effort.

TeamGantt best features

View all your projects on a single screen with its portfolio view. You can easily switch between projects and track overall progress

Get valuable insights on your teams’ workload and availability for balanced resource allocation

Comment on tasks, share files, and communicate with your team directly through the platform

TeamGantt limitations

There are restrictions to the number of projects for which a Gantt chart can be made without a subscription

Limited dashboard color-coding and background options

TeamGantt pricing

Basic: $9. 99/month per user (billed annually)

Pro: $19. 99/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

TeamGantt ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

When TeamGantt Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need simple, drag-and-drop Gantt charts

You want to visualize task dependencies and workloads

You prefer a user-friendly scheduling tool

You want an easy Gantt-focused alternative for planning

18. ProofHub (Best for centralized workflow)

ProofHub is an excellent project management software and collaboration tool that centralizes workflows for teams of various sizes. It’s a streamlined platform for planning, organizing, and executing projects effectively. Remote teams can especially benefit from the application.

Its core project management features include robust time-tracking to monitor time spent on tasks. This lets you generate detailed reports with details like time spent, project progress, and task completion for performance evaluation.

ProofHub best features

Track tasks with boards, table view, and workflow features

Set dependencies, pinpoint roadblocks, and stay ahead of deadlines with its customizable Gantt chart, Board view, Table view, and Calendar view

Review and proof files with markup tools

Make customizable forms for your teams or clients to request work, support queries, and raise tickets

ProofHub limitations

It doesn’t show the resource allocation percentage

Co-editing and sharing capabilities are a bit slow

Training modules are too basic and difficult to get through

ProofHub pricing

Essential: $45/month (billed annually)

Unlimited: $89/month (billed annually)

ProofHub ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

When ProofHub Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need a flat-rate pricing model without per-user fees

You want built-in chat, notes, time tracking, and file sharing

You prefer a simple interface for centralizing work

You want to manage tasks and discussions in one place

19. Scoro (Best for business and financial management)

Scoro is a comprehensive work management solution primarily designed for agencies and consultancies. It integrates many functionalities, such as project management tools, time tracking, invoicing, and financial reporting, into one platform.

This Monday alternative allows you to streamline agency operations, enhance collaboration, and maintain visibility across all projects. It’s a great way to keep your project lifecycle on one platform.

Scoro best features

Create project quotes directly within the platform and convert them into invoices with just a few clicks.

Generate automated invoices and manage budgets across projects

Reserve your team members’ time ahead of projects with its ‘Bookings’ features to avoid overutilization and ensure accurate resource allocation

Customize your workflow to specific business needs.

Analyze productivity and profitability with 50+ report templates

Collaborate with your team with its file-sharing and real-time messaging features

Scoro limitations

It lags sometimes, particularly when opening a project with a lot of details

Gantt chart features are time-consuming, especially when you’re dealing with multiple currencies and varying expenditures

Reports need to be more customizable

Scoro pricing

Essential: $26/month per user (billed annually)

Standard: $37/month per user (billed annually)

Pro: $63/month per user (billed annually)

Ultimate: Custom pricing

Scoro ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

When Scoro Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need business management features like billing and invoicing

You want CRM, quoting, and financial tracking alongside projects

You prefer detailed budget and profitability reports

You want full control over both project and business operations

20. Podio (Best for customizable workspaces)

Podio is Citrix’s project management tool that allows customization, collaboration, and integration. It streamlines workflows, enhances communication, and manages projects efficiently. It’s a great tool for creating custom applications and tailoring them to specific business needs without technical skills.

The Podio App Market offers hundreds of pre-built applications that you can integrate into your workflow. These apps cover varied functions such as CRM, project portfolio management, and task management.

Podio best features

Consolidate all project-related communications, files, and tasks into one platform to reduce reliance on email threads

Automate repetitive tasks such as notifications and task assignments

Get insights on project progress and performance metrics with its advanced reporting capabilities and customizable dashboards

Access projects on the go with its mobile application

Podio limitations

Lacks some features such as time-tracking; it also could enable easier copy-pasting

Requires more integration with external systems

Needs more design options

Mobile application is weak and doesn’t have full functionality as compared to the desktop version

Podio pricing

Free

Plus: $14/month per user

Premium: $24/month per user

Podio ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (300+ reviews)

When Podio Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need highly customizable apps and workspaces

You want to build workflows unique to your business model

You prefer granular control over data and permissions

You want integration with Citrix tools and other enterprise platforms

21. MeisterTask (Best for Agile project management)

MeisterTask is a versatile project management software and collaboration tool that facilitates workflow management and team communication. It started as a Kanban-style board and evolved into a comprehensive platform for integrating many management features.

This Monday alternative prioritizes data security and complies with major data protection regulations, ensuring that your data is safe.

MeisterTask best features

Modify project boards to fit your specific workflow with unlimited sections and tasks

Enhance team collaboration with comments, notifications, and shared project boards

Integrate with other productivity tools, such as MindMeister for mind mapping. You can turn your brainstorming sessions directly into tasks

Set work-in-progress limits to manage the number of tasks in progress with each section to enhance focus

MeisterTask limitations

Limited reporting and analytics tools; you can’t access them offline

Doesn’t have a workflow calendar for an overview of team productivity

Limited customization options for task boards and templates

Lacks an overview timeline for all team members and their work

MeisterTask pricing

Free forever

Pro: $9/month per user

Business: $16/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

MeisterTask ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,000+ reviews)

When MeisterTask Might Be a Better Fit Than monday. com

You need an Agile-friendly tool with visual boards

You want built-in task automation and integrations

You prefer a sleek, intuitive interface with fast onboarding

You want close integration with MindMeister for ideation

ClickUp—The Best Monday. com Alternative for Project Management

If you’re looking to upgrade your workflow and explore alternatives to Monday. com, there’s no shortage of great tools to choose from.

But if we’re being honest, ClickUp consistently stands out. Its versatility, ease of use, and powerful customization make it a top pick for teams that want to streamline tasks and keep everything under one roof.

Whether you’re managing projects, collaborating with your team, or just trying to stay organized, ClickUp has everything you need to stay ahead.

So, why wait? Sign up for ClickUp today and transform the way you work!