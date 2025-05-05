A 20 legjobb Trello alternatíva és versenytárs 2025-ben

When I first started managing projects, Trello was my go-to tool. It was simple to use and had almost no learning curve, and the drag-and-drop interface of its Kanban boards made organizing tasks effortless.

But as our team grew and projects became more complex, I started running into its downsides. Coordinating tasks with dependencies, managing tighter timelines, and juggling multiple deliverables and client accounts became challenging.

That’s when I realized we needed more capable, more robust task management software to keep up with the demands of larger, more intricate workflows.

Over the past few years, I’ve tested dozens of project management software, each promising to solve the gaps I had experienced with Trello. After trying them and weighing their pros and cons, my team and I have narrowed it down to the top 20 Trello alternatives that can seamlessly handle growing teams’ needs.

Let’s walk you through them.

Trello Limitations

If you’ve tried Trello, you know it doesn’t scale well. Features like time tracking, in-depth reporting, and analytics aren’t built in, so I had to rely on third-party integrations to get the functionality I needed for some of our more demanding projects.

Trello templates didn’t offer the level of customization I was looking for. Team communication felt restricted—I could only post comments on Trello cards.

I also struggled with the lack of native task dependencies and Gantt chart options, which would have made our monthly and quarterly planning much smoother.

While Trello’s add-ons or Power-Ups help bridge some gaps, they would be much more useful if they were part of Trello’s core features.

Most other tools on our list have such features, so you don’t have to look elsewhere to complete the basics.

Trello Alternatives at Glance

Project management software Best for Standout feature(s) Pricing ClickUp Overall project management with customizable views Board View, Gantt Chart View, ClickUp Dependencies, ClickUp Automations, ClickUp Brain Free foreverUnlimited: $7/month per userBusiness: $12/month per userEnterprise: Contact for pricingClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month Asana Managing work updates Customizable inbox Individuals and small teams Personal: FreeStarter: $8. 5/month per user Advanced: $19. 21/month per user Businesses and enterprises Enterprise: Custom pricing Enterprise+: Custom pricing Monday. com Time management Tag and label data using AI Free Basic: $12/month per userStandard: $14/month per user Pro: $24/month per user Enterprise: Custom pricing Basecamp Intuitive task management Card Table, The Lineup, All-access Basecamp: $15/month per userBasecamp Pro Unlimited: $299/month (flat rate) Jira Managing project timelines Calendar view, summary view FreeStandard: $7. 53/month per user Premium: $13. 53/month per user Enterprise: Custom pricing Airtable Resource allocation Timeline view FreeTeam: $24/month per userBusiness: $54/month per userEnterprise Sales: Custom pricing Wrike Approval management Trends comparison using dashboards, voice commands FreeTeam: $10/month per user Business: $24. 80/month per userEnterprise: Custom pricingPinnacle: Custom pricing Microsoft Project Dynamic scheduling Dynamic scheduling, Power BI integration Project Online Essentials: $7/month per userProject Online Professional: $30/month per user Project Online Premium: $55/month per user Project Standard (Project Managers): $589. 99Project Professional (Project Managers): $1159. 99 Microsoft Planner Daily planning and goal-setting Real-time dashboards, project planning templates Project Standard 2024: $679. 99 Todoist Productivity tracking Todoist Karma, intuitive date recognition Beginner: $0Pro: $5/month per user Business: $8/month per user Teamwork. com Client support Shared inbox, automatic escalation of client requests Deliver: $13. 99/month per user (minimum three users)Grow: $25. 99/month per user (minimum five users) Scale: $69. 99/month per user (minimum five users)Enterprise: Custom pricing ActiveCollab Batch editing task details Bulk editing, default visibility for clients Plus: $11/month per 3 users Pro: $9/month per userPro+Get Paid: $14/month per user ProofHub Streamlining team discussions Discussions, private topics Essential: $50/month Ultimate Control: $99/month Taiga Visual project management Different zoom levels Free nTask Project management with budget tracking Financial Summaries Premium: $4/month per userBusiness: $12/month per user Enterprise: Custom pricing LiquidPlanner Deadline and risk management Smart Schedule Bars Essentials: $15/month per user (billed annually) Professional: $28/month per user (billed annually) Ultimate: $42/month per user (billed annually) Hive Time tracking Timesheet management, Hive Mail FreeStarter: $1. 5/month per userTeams: $5/month per userEnterprise: Custom pricing Pipedrive Analytics Smart Contact Data, customizable reports Essential: $14/month per userAdvanced: $29/month per userProfessional: $59/month per user Power: $69/month per userEnterprise: $99/month per user Zoho Projects Customizable templates Custom layouts and fields for projects and tasks, Zoho invoice integration FreePremium: $4/month per userEnterprise: $9/month per user Nuclino Collaboration Built-in collaborative canvas, quick search function FreeStarter: $8/month per userBusiness: $12/month per user

The 20 Best Trello Alternatives in 2025

1. ClickUp (Best for overall project management with customizable views)

Get Started for Free Transform complex projects into actionable tasks with ClickUp’s Kanban Board

As the everything app for work, ClickUp goes beyond task management and integrates knowledge management, document management, and AI into its powerful suite of features. We proudly drink our own champagne and use ClickUp to track projects, foster collaboration, and establish clear communication–all under one roof, all without paying the excessive toggle tax of attention-switching.

Unlike Trello, which is limited to Kanban boards, ClickUp offers multiple Custom Views to get visibility into our projects the way we want (more on that in a bit!).

Here’s a quick glimpse of how we use ClickUp to stay on top of massive projects:

Visualizing projects

ClickUp’s Kanban Boards (or Board View) offer a more customizable version of Trello’s Kanban boards. This feature makes it easier to manage projects that move through multiple phases, allows us to visualize work in progress, and lets us collaborate on tasks seamlessly.

With Board View, we can

Update more than one task at once by multi-selecting cards and dragging them to a new column

Highlight key items with color-coded labels, due dates, and priority tags

Assign tasks, add comments, and attach files directly within cards

Limit tasks per stage to ensure smooth delivery and prevent bottlenecks; adjust/remove limits when needed

Create custom columns to match project stages (e. g. , In Progress, Pending Review, Done, and so on)

Customize cards by changing sizes, stacking and rearranging fields, and adding checklists

💡Pro Tip: Running short on time? Speed up work with ready-to-use, customizable Kanban board templates!

Visualize complex projects with ClickUp’s customizable Board View

While Kanban boards help with visual task management and tracking tasks through stages in Agile or iterative workflows, Gantt charts come in handy when we have to visualize tasks over a set timeline.

We often work on time-sensitive projects with multiple dependencies, so ClickUp’s Gantt Chart View is a lifesaver.

The convenient cascading views help us focus on what’s most important, and the quick sorting and filtering allow us to locate the exact information we’re looking for.

We can create tasks, add dependencies, and identify the Critical Path (the sequence of tasks that determines the project’s minimum duration—delays here will delay the whole project) and Slack Time (the amount of time a task can be delayed without affecting the project’s overall timeline).

Monitor project progress using ClickUp’s Gantt View and stay on top of deadlines

Building customizable workflows

Our workflows need a high level of customization, which ClickUp Tasks helps us attain.

For example, we use Custom Task Statuses in ClickUp to monitor progress and align our team. In most cases, simple statuses like To Do, In Progress, and Complete are not enough to define our tasks, so Custom sSatuses prove useful.

Let’s say we’re writing a blog post. The Custom Statuses for this task would be Brief Ready, Writing, First Draft, Editing, Second Draft, Revision, Approval, Published, and Closed.

Set Custom Task Statuses to fit your project’s needs in ClickUp

ClickUp also lets us tailor our tasks with custom data fields that align with our unique business requirements. We can choose from fields like Text, Website, Dropdown, Email, Tasks, Date, Checkbox, and more, and even make automatic calculations between numeric ClickUp Custom Fields (e. g. , for determining the cost of a new product).

Choose custom fields and personalize your projects and workflows

When the beginning of one task depends on the competition of another (e. g. , the editor can edit a blog post only after the first draft is ready), we can set task dependencies (Waiting On/Blocking) to establish a relationship between them.

It allows every team member to understand how different tasks impact each other, and identifying bottlenecks becomes easier.

Set project dependencies on ClickUp and prevent bottlenecks

Saving time with automations

We can’t afford to waste time when the task list is overloaded and the deadlines are approaching yet necessary. That’s why we use ClickUp Automations to automate the routine tasks in our schedule. With the mundane–yet necessary–jobs taken care of, we can focus on tasks that move the needle.

ClickUp Automations empower us to:

Automatically populate Custom Fields with task summaries, project updates, data analysis, customer sentiment, and more based on triggers or conditions

Streamline communication with ClickUp’s email automations –e. g. , responding to customer feedback or keeping partners and vendors informed with automatic project updates

Automatically assign assignees and watchers to new tasks created in any Space, Folder, or List

Access 100+ ready-to-use templates from ClickUp’s automation library to from ClickUp’s automation library to automate repetitive tasks like posting comments, changing statuses, moving lists, etc.

Set up automations on ClickUp and run routine tasks on auto-pilot

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

Has a slight learning curve

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

ClickUp is a more robust and effective tool for project and task management than Trello because of its effective use and customizability of ‘statuses. ’ The UI/UX is far more intuitive and easy to use. There are a greater number of features and a lower or comparable price point.

ClickUp is a more robust and effective tool for project and task management than Trello because of its effective use and customizability of ‘statuses. ’ The UI/UX is far more intuitive and easy to use. There are a greater number of features and a lower or comparable price point.

ClickUp offers a more complete solution. For Trello, it is simple task management with drag-and-drop and labeling. ClickUp can handle that just fine with a more convenient web app interface.

ClickUp offers a more complete solution. For Trello, it is simple task management with drag-and-drop and labeling. ClickUp can handle that just fine with a more convenient web app interface.

via Asana

A constant flow of notifications and the few options to control them granularly can make Trello overwhelming.

In comparison, Asana’s highly customizable inbox allowed me to better manage work-related notifications, keeping distractions at bay. I could sort and filter my messages and prioritize what’s most important.

The simple project management tool also allowed me to set default notifications for projects, such as for new messages, status updates, or when I got assigned new task(s).

Asana best features

Create a custom homepage with drag-and-drop widgets and stay on top of important projects/tasks

Get an overview of ongoing and upcoming tasks with Gantt view

Create, apply, and update processes across projects in one place with Bundles

Asana limitations

Difficult to manage complex projects with multiple stakeholders involved

Asana pricing

Individuals and small teams

Personal : Free

Starter : $8. 5/month per user

Advanced: $19. 21/month per user

Businesses and enterprises

Enterprise : Custom pricing

Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (13,000+ reviews)

3. Monday. com (Best for time management)

Monday. com helped me manage my time and workload better. I could assign task owners, prioritize each item, and set due dates, ensuring everything stayed on track. Tracking the exact time spent on each project and task clarified where my (and my teammates’) efforts were going.

The platform’s data analysis tools were especially helpful. I could break down time by project, client, and task, which allowed me to spot trends and adjust my schedule where needed.

Monday. com best features

Visualize tasks, team updates, and project progress at a glance with the battery widget

Tag and label data by type, urgency, or sentiment using AI

Get AI-recommended action items based on meeting summaries

Monday. com limitations

Limited financial management capabilities

Monday. com pricing

Free

Basic : $12/month per user

Standard : $14/month per user

Pro : $24/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Monday. com ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (12,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5,000+ reviews)

4. Basecamp (Best for intuitive task management)

via Basecamp

To accommodate the more granular user needs that Trello missed out on, Basecamp has introduced the Card Table. It’s their unique take on Kanban boards.

The experience of using the drag-and-drop feature felt the same as using any other tool. Two features stood out for me: first, I could choose whether I wanted/didn’t want notifications on the task progress of a particular card, which saved me from many distractions.

Second, I found the ‘Not Now’ section to be a thoughtful addition. If a task that’s not a priority came up in my triage section, I could easily move it to the ‘Not Now’ section (as opposed to permanently deleting it).

Basecamp best features

Get a bird’s-eye view of projects in action with The Lineup

Use All-access to allow anyone in your Basecamp account to see and join projects

Create quick reports on project-related activities (such as a specific team member’s activities/assignments, to-dos added/completed, upcoming important dates, etc. )

Basecamp limitations

Difficult to manage large projects with complex dependencies

Basecamp pricing

Basecamp : $15/month per user

Basecamp Pro Unlimited: $299/month (flat rate)

(Source: Capterra)

Basecamp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 1/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (14,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Basecamp?

I’ve used Basecamp to manage development projects, marketing programs, product management, company calendars, and basic HR/company policy documentation for several years. I’ve always found it to be reliable and easy to use.

I’ve used Basecamp to manage development projects, marketing programs, product management, company calendars, and basic HR/company policy documentation for several years. I’ve always found it to be reliable and easy to use.

5. Jira (Best for managing project timelines)

via Jira

I get it. Jira can be complex and painful to use but it definitely has some helpful features, especially for software development projects. My favorite bits about Jira are the calendar and timeline views.

When I used the calendar view, it was easy to see my work spread out over time, which helped me and my team stay on track to meet every deadline together. (Though it’s not as flexible as ClickUp’s Calendar View!)

With the timeline view, I could see how each piece of work fit into the bigger picture. I could also better manage project timelines, track duration, and handle dependencies across projects.

Jira best features

Track the status of team members’ tasks at each stage of the workflow with project boards

See the order in which work needs to get done to prevent potential bottlenecks from turning into major roadblocks

Track organizational goals (and how far you’ve progressed) in the summary view

Jira limitations

Has a steeper learning curve compared to other project management software

Jira pricing

Free

Standard : $7. 53/month per user

Premium : $13. 53/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Jira ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (14,000+ reviews)

6. Airtable (Best for resource allocation)

via Airtable

While using Airtable’s project management features, I loved how easily allocating and managing resources across projects and teams was.

I could seamlessly track weekly working hours for individual employees or the entire team, holidays/time off, average task completion times, and more. Estimating project completion times and allocating resources accordingly became a smoother process.

The most fun feature for us, though, was Airtable Cobuilder. We could instantly create hyper-tailored apps and connect our most critical data to our workflows.

Airtable best features

Manage projects easily with the gallery task management view

Simplify task management with Airtable’s comprehensive templates

Control who can view, comment on or edit a database/table

Airtable limitations

Requires sound understanding of spreadsheets and databases

Airtable pricing

Free

Team : $24/month per user

Business : $54/month per user

Enterprise Sales: Custom pricing

Airtable ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (2,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Airtable?

Airtable allows me to build digital tools on my own. Year by year, or rather month by month, more and more advanced features are available. Thanks to Airtable, Digital Transformation in my organization is fast and fun. Our activities aim to improve work efficiency and satisfy users and participants of digitalized processes.

Airtable allows me to build digital tools on my own. Year by year, or rather month by month, more and more advanced features are available. Thanks to Airtable, Digital Transformation in my organization is fast and fun. Our activities aim to improve work efficiency and satisfy users and participants of digitalized processes.

7. Wrike (Best for approval management)

via Wrike

Wrike solved a critical issue in our day-to-day operations—managing (and fast-tracking) approvals.

When a document requires approval from a certain team member and the approval process gets delayed or lost in other tasks, it pushes back deadlines.

To address these situations, we tested Wriketest. The project management tool helped us keep approvers in the loop throughout. All we did was select what needed approval, set the due date, share in-context information, and attach files for sign-off. Approvals got prioritized automatically based on due dates—no more delays!

Wrike best features

Proof multiple file formats, such as images, documents, web pages, and videos

Compare trends by month, quarter, or year using dashboards

Issue voice commands to the tool from your smartphone and delegate tasks to AI

Wrike limitations

Difficult to navigate the right information at the right time

Wrike pricing

Free

Team : $10/month per user

Business : $24. 80/month per user

Enterprise : Custom pricing

Pinnacle: Custom pricing

Wrike ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (3,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2000+ reviews)

Also Read: 25 Best Free Project Management Software Tools

8. Microsoft Project (Best for dynamic scheduling)

via Microsoft Project

Ideal for Microsoft ecosystem users, Microsoft Project is a more powerful alternative to Trello, especially if you’re managing large projects.

I particularly liked its dynamic scheduling feature. It allowed me to get an accurate estimate of a project’s length based on specific criteria such as effort required, project duration, and assigned team members.

This tool also made deciphering complex data a breeze, thanks to Power BI (Microsoft’s interactive data visualization tool).

Microsoft Project’s best features

Integrate the tool with Microsoft Teams for easy collaboration

Plan tasks using Gantt charts and Kanban boards

Get the tool licensed as a desktop application (ideal for those who may not want a cloud solution)

Microsoft Project limitations

Difficult to work with for Mac users

Microsoft Project pricing

Project Online Essentials : $7/month per user

Project Online Professional : $30/month per user

Project Online Premium : $55/month per user

Project Standard (Project Managers) : $589. 99

Project Professional (Project Managers): $1159. 99

Microsoft Project ratings and reviews

G2 : 4/5 (1,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (1,900+ reviews)

9. Microsoft Planner (Best for daily planning and goal setting)

via Microsoft Planner

Designed to help teams with day-to-day task planning, Microsoft Planner drew me in with its neat interface and three clear views—My Day, My Tasks, and My Plans. With all my to-dos in one place, it became easier to understand what I should focus on now and what could wait.

The tool’s integrated AI chatbot, the Microsoft 365 Co-Pilot, helped me plan for my goals (at the organizational, team, or project levels) and created buckets and tasks based on my objectives.

Microsoft Planner best features

Allocate resources based on real-time knowledge using dashboards

Collaborate with team members on the planning process

Get customizable project planning templates for marketing, sales, development, IT, HR teams, and more

Microsoft Planner limitations

No Gantt charts

Microsoft Planner pricing

Subscription plans

Planner Plan 1: $10/month per user (billed annually)

Planner and Project Plan 3 : $30/month per user (billed annually)

Planner and Project Plan 5: $55/month per user (billed annually)

One-time purchase

Project Standard 2024: $679. 99

Microsoft Planner ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

10. Todoist (Best for productivity tracking)

via Todo ist

When a team member tried Todoist to keep up with their personal goals, I couldn’t help but feel curious. And then I did try it out, but for my work goals.

What I love the most is how the tool gamifies work and promotes productivity: Every time I complete a task, I get rewarded with Todoist Karma (points). I could also visualize productivity by week or month, and looking at my progress pushed me further to tick the remaining tasks off my list.

Todoist best features

Set recurring due dates with Todoist’s intuitive date recognition

Share tasks with others

Sync your to-do list across desktop, Android, iOS, wearables, and browser extensions

Todoist limitations

Difficult to structure subtasks

Todoist pricing

Beginner : $0

Pro : $5/month per user

Business: $8/month per user

Todoist ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,600+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Todoist?

Todoist’s simplicity, combined with its powerful attributes is an outstanding feature. The user interface is tidy and user-friendly, which makes it easy to create, organize, and prioritize tasks. The capability to create projects, set due dates, and categorize jobs with labels helps us handle both personal and professional tasks effortlessly. The cross-platform synchronization is smooth, permitting us to gain access to our tasks through various devices, making certain we never skip a beat.

Todoist’s simplicity, combined with its powerful attributes is an outstanding feature. The user interface is tidy and user-friendly, which makes it easy to create, organize, and prioritize tasks. The capability to create projects, set due dates, and categorize jobs with labels helps us handle both personal and professional tasks effortlessly. The cross-platform synchronization is smooth, permitting us to gain access to our tasks through various devices, making certain we never skip a beat.

11. Teamwork. com (Best for client support)

This project collaboration tool also simplifies client communication. The shared inbox helped our customer support team get visibility into all client emails, and custom views allowed specific team members to investigate specific issues.

I could also set automations to sort, prioritize, and escalate client requests automatically, saving a ton of manual work.

Teamwork best features

Get a personalized client portal for clients to submit and track requests

Set goals/checkpoints within projects and establish clear expectations

Create custom budgets for each project and get notified when expenses reach a threshold

Teamwork limitations

The free plan offers only a few basic task collaboration features

Teamwork pricing

Deliver : $13. 99/month per user (minimum three users)

Grow : $25. 99/month per user (minimum five users)

Scale : $69. 99/month per user (minimum five users)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Teamwork ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (1,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (800+ reviews)

12. ActiveCollab (Best for batch editing task details)

via ActiveCollab

What differentiates good project management software tools from great ones are the little touches that make the user experience more intuitive. On ActiveCollab, I could select multiple tasks and edit their properties at once—no more wasting time on repetitive work.

The app also made it easy to get back on track with my tasks after a long holiday. It showed me my list of assignments (visible only to me) so I could better organize my day. Thanks to this feature, I could ensure no task got left behind.

ActiveCollab best features

Star important projects and access them quickly

Add all relevant team members to a task as subscribers so they get notified of the progress in real time

Set default visibility for clients—let them see only what’s necessary and hide the rest

ActiveCollab limitations

The new interface is slow

ActiveCollab pricing

Plus : $11/month per 3 users

Pro : $9/month per user

Pro+Get Paid: $14/month per user

ActiveCollab ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (1,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (800+ reviews)

13. ProofHub (Best for streamlining team discussions)

via ProofHub

I loved ProofHub’s Discussions feature. It kept all our conversations related to a specific topic in one place, making it easier to catch up on conversations without scrolling through hundreds of unrelated messages. (I wish it also had the AI CatchUps of ClickUp Chat to summarize those discussions quickly!)

I could also set the privacy levels for different discussions. For confidential conversations, I could create private topics to which only those invited could view and contribute.

ProofHub best features

Add tasks to ProofHub via email (without logging into your ProofHub account)

Keep track of task history—who made changes to a task and when

Get started with projects quickly using the templates

ProofHub limitations

Notifications can feel overwhelming

ProofHub pricing

Essential : $50/month

Ultimate Control: $99/month

ProofHub ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ProofHub?

I use ProofHub because it keeps things simple and easy for me. It brings all I need to manage the work of my remote team in one place: projects, documents, team communication, and tools.

I use ProofHub because it keeps things simple and easy for me. It brings all I need to manage the work of my remote team in one place: projects, documents, team communication, and tools.

14. Taiga (Best for visual project management)

via Taiga

This open-source free Trello alternative impressed me with its visual project management features. It’s great for larger teams to maintain a unified vision.

At the same time, Taiga also allows different zoom levels (for personal Kanban boards). I could choose from compact, default, detailed, and expanded views. They helped me focus on specific tasks without being overwhelmed by a long list.

Taiga best features

Create multiple Kanban swimlanes and distribute work across categories (such as sub-teams, project modules, and different priorities)

Customize notifications with options like Receive All, Only Involved, and No Notifications

Use the tool in 20 different languages

Taiga limitations

Lacks detailed reporting feature

Taiga pricing

Free

Taiga ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (80+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Taiga?

Taiga has a simple interface with a combination of solid project management features. It supports Kanban, Scrum, and hybrid workflows, thus allowing teams to tailor their project management experience. Additionally, it has a task board, and sprint planning tools that makes it easy to track progress, and the team members can communicate easily.

Taiga has a simple interface with a combination of solid project management features. It supports Kanban, Scrum, and hybrid workflows, thus allowing teams to tailor their project management experience. Additionally, it has a task board, and sprint planning tools that makes it easy to track progress, and the team members can communicate easily.

15. nTask (Best for project management with budget tracking)

via nTask

Budget overruns are a common issue for project managers, and this Trello alternative offers a way out. You can use nTask to create Financial Summaries for each project.

I set an automated email alert to notify me if the actual project cost exceeded a certain percentage (based on my preference) of the estimated cost.

nTask best features

Track the time spent on tasks/subtasks with the tool’s automatic task time tracker

Customize your Kanban board’s background and card settings, edit columns, and keep it aligned with your branding

Set complex dependencies (such as Start to Start, Finish to Start, Start to Finish, or Finish to Finish)

nTask limitations

High load time

nTask pricing

Premium : $4/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

nTask ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)

16. LiquidPlanner (Best for deadline and risk management)

We often have to work with strict deadlines, so accurately forecasting project start and completion dates is essential.

LiquidPlanner helped us with this. The tool ran simulations on our entire project portfolio, taking into account which tasks are priorities and how much work our team members can do.

Based on this simulation, we could confidently forecast scheduled dates with little risk of deviating from them.

LiquidPlanner best features

Get precise information on where your resources are allocated

Set granular permissions for different users

Know how late a task might be with Smart Schedule Bars

LiquidPlanner limitations

It’s tedious to set task dependencies

LiquidPlanner pricing

Essentials : $15/month per user (billed annually)

Professional : $28/month per user (billed annually)

Ultimate: $42/month per user (billed annually)

LiquidPlanner ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (600+ reviews)

17. Hive (Best for time tracking)

via Hive

Trello lacks time-tracking features, which is an essential part of our workflow.

So, while trying out different Trello alternatives, I wanted to find a tool to simplify time tracking, timesheet management, and hourly billing. Hive turned out to be a reliable option.

It gave me the option to track my working hours automatically or manually. I could compare actual working hours against the estimated time. It helped me understand my productivity levels and make better estimates for future tasks.

I also used the tool to track my team’s working hours and allocate resources better based on their current workload and availability.

Hive best features

Bring Gmail and Outlook inboxes to Hive Mail and manage emails better

Personalize your Hive workspace with the company logo

Customize action statuses—assign colors and add urgency levels to tasks

Hive limitations

Has a learning curve

Hive pricing

Free

Starter : $1. 5/month per user

Teams : $5/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Hive ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

18. Pipedrive (Best for analytics)

via Pipedrive

Trello is designed for managing projects but lacks the capabilities of a customer relationship management (CRM) tool, such as reporting, sales automations, or email integrations.

As an alternative, I tried Pipedrive, a CRM that doubles as a project management solution. I loved the detailed analytics. Customizable reports helped me track team performance–how many leads my team has generated, achieved, and converted over a specific period.

Pipedrive best features

Get a visual history of all calls, emails, and activities with any contact/deal, and review past conversations before following up

Set up email distribution groups to send messages to up to 100 contacts at a time

Source information about prospects and pre-qualify leads with Smart Contact Data

Pipedrive limitations

Prices may be too high for small businesses

Pipedrive pricing

Essential : $14/month per user

Advanced : $29/month per user

Professional : $59/month per user

Power : $69/month per user

Enterprise: $99/month per user

Pipedrive ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Pipedrive?

I like how easy it is to view your pipeline as a whole in different views. Grid view makes it easy to see all deals with the deal amount and what stage it is in. Forecasting view is great for seeing when you are anticipating closing and what your pipeline looks like for the future. Really love the ease of moving from one stage to another as well.

I like how easy it is to view your pipeline as a whole in different views. Grid view makes it easy to see all deals with the deal amount and what stage it is in. Forecasting view is great for seeing when you are anticipating closing and what your pipeline looks like for the future. Really love the ease of moving from one stage to another as well.

19. Zoho Projects (Best for customizable templates)

via Zoho Projects

When I had similar projects that followed the same set of tasks, Zoho Projects helped me create custom templates–a great way to save time and keep everything consistent!

Instead of rebuilding project schedules from scratch each time, I set up a common template for these projects. I could convert an existing project into a template or select from Zoho’s industry-specific templates.

For instance, the Digital Marketing template and Event Planner were my most used ones.

Zoho Projects best features

Create custom layouts and fields for projects, tasks, and issues

Log billable and non-billable hours with the timesheet module

Generate invoices based on timesheet (thanks to the native integration with Zoho Invoice)

Zoho Projects limitations

The user interface feels congested

Zoho Projects pricing

Free

Premium : $4/month per user

Enterprise: $9/month per user

Zoho Projects ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (600+ reviews)

20. Nuclino (Best for collaboration)

via Nuclino

The first thing that stood out about Nuclino was its speed—there was virtually no loading time, even when my dashboard was replete with tasks.

Within Nuclino’s workspace, each item/task serves as a collaborative document. I could add notes, embed files, assign tasks to team members, add flowcharts, and ensure we always stay on top of context.

Nuclino best features

Bring ideas to life with the tool’s built-in collaborative canvas

Manage workflows better with List, Board, Table, and Graph view

Locate/retrieve information quickly with the search function and flexible filters

Nuclino limitations

The search feature isn’t intuitive enough

Nuclino pricing

Free

Starter : $8/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Nuclino ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (90+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Nuclino?

This app helps a lot to consolidate all the collaboration work to bring all the people your work together. I like the intuitive way I can share ideas, and manage tasks. I also note this software is easy to use and the interface has a very clean look.

This app helps a lot to consolidate all the collaboration work to bring all the people your work together. I like the intuitive way I can share ideas, and manage tasks. I also note this software is easy to use and the interface has a very clean look.

Manage Complex Projects Easily Using ClickUp

The top 20 Trello alternatives discussed in this article go beyond basic project management. They excel in specific areas: Some excel at budgeting, some offer excellent resource allocation features, some offer stunning visual work management, and others help you stay productive across unlimited projects.

However, if you’re looking for a comprehensive tool that unifies all these features while being highly customizable, ClickUp is the right choice.

ClickUp is designed to handle complex workflows. It promotes seamless collaboration, offers flexible views to manage projects your way, and enables automation to streamline recurring tasks or delegate them to AI.

Want to choose project management tools that adapt to and grow with your needs?

Get started with ClickUp today!