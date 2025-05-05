A 20 legjobb Trello alternatíva és versenytárs 2025-ben

When I first started managing projects, Trello was my go-to tool. It was simple to use and had almost no learning curve, and the drag-and-drop interface of its Kanban boards made organizing tasks effortless.
But as our team grew and projects became more complex, I started running into its downsides. Coordinating tasks with dependencies, managing tighter timelines, and juggling multiple deliverables and client accounts became challenging.
That’s when I realized we needed more capable, more robust task management software to keep up with the demands of larger, more intricate workflows.
Over the past few years, I’ve tested dozens of project management software, each promising to solve the gaps I had experienced with Trello. After trying them and weighing their pros and cons, my team and I have narrowed it down to the top 20 Trello alternatives that can seamlessly handle growing teams’ needs.
Let’s walk you through them.
Trello Limitations
If you’ve tried Trello, you know it doesn’t scale well. Features like time tracking, in-depth reporting, and analytics aren’t built in, so I had to rely on third-party integrations to get the functionality I needed for some of our more demanding projects.
Trello templates didn’t offer the level of customization I was looking for. Team communication felt restricted—I could only post comments on Trello cards.
I also struggled with the lack of native task dependencies and Gantt chart options, which would have made our monthly and quarterly planning much smoother.
While Trello’s add-ons or Power-Ups help bridge some gaps, they would be much more useful if they were part of Trello’s core features.
Most other tools on our list have such features, so you don’t have to look elsewhere to complete the basics.
Trello Alternatives at Glance
|Project management software
|Best for
|Standout feature(s)
|Pricing
|ClickUp
|Overall project management with customizable views
|Board View, Gantt Chart View, ClickUp Dependencies, ClickUp Automations, ClickUp Brain
|Free foreverUnlimited: $7/month per userBusiness: $12/month per userEnterprise: Contact for pricingClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month
|Asana
|Managing work updates
|Customizable inbox
|Individuals and small teams Personal: FreeStarter: $8. 5/month per user Advanced: $19. 21/month per user Businesses and enterprises Enterprise: Custom pricing Enterprise+: Custom pricing
|Monday. com
|Time management
|Tag and label data using AI
|Free Basic: $12/month per userStandard: $14/month per user Pro: $24/month per user Enterprise: Custom pricing
|Basecamp
|Intuitive task management
|Card Table, The Lineup, All-access
|Basecamp: $15/month per userBasecamp Pro Unlimited: $299/month (flat rate)
|Jira
|Managing project timelines
|Calendar view, summary view
|FreeStandard: $7. 53/month per user Premium: $13. 53/month per user Enterprise: Custom pricing
|Airtable
|Resource allocation
|Timeline view
|FreeTeam: $24/month per userBusiness: $54/month per userEnterprise Sales: Custom pricing
|Wrike
|Approval management
|Trends comparison using dashboards, voice commands
|FreeTeam: $10/month per user Business: $24. 80/month per userEnterprise: Custom pricingPinnacle: Custom pricing
|Microsoft Project
|Dynamic scheduling
|Dynamic scheduling, Power BI integration
|Project Online Essentials: $7/month per userProject Online Professional: $30/month per user Project Online Premium: $55/month per user Project Standard (Project Managers): $589. 99Project Professional (Project Managers): $1159. 99
|Microsoft Planner
|Daily planning and goal-setting
|Real-time dashboards, project planning templates
|Project Standard 2024: $679. 99
|Todoist
|Productivity tracking
|Todoist Karma, intuitive date recognition
|Beginner: $0Pro: $5/month per user Business: $8/month per user
|Teamwork. com
|Client support
|Shared inbox, automatic escalation of client requests
|Deliver: $13. 99/month per user (minimum three users)Grow: $25. 99/month per user (minimum five users) Scale: $69. 99/month per user (minimum five users)Enterprise: Custom pricing
|ActiveCollab
|Batch editing task details
|Bulk editing, default visibility for clients
|Plus: $11/month per 3 users Pro: $9/month per userPro+Get Paid: $14/month per user
|ProofHub
|Streamlining team discussions
|Discussions, private topics
|Essential: $50/month Ultimate Control: $99/month
|Taiga
|Visual project management
|Different zoom levels
|Free
|nTask
|Project management with budget tracking
|Financial Summaries
|Premium: $4/month per userBusiness: $12/month per user Enterprise: Custom pricing
|LiquidPlanner
|Deadline and risk management
|Smart Schedule Bars
|Essentials: $15/month per user (billed annually) Professional: $28/month per user (billed annually) Ultimate: $42/month per user (billed annually)
|Hive
|Time tracking
|Timesheet management, Hive Mail
|FreeStarter: $1. 5/month per userTeams: $5/month per userEnterprise: Custom pricing
|Pipedrive
|Analytics
|Smart Contact Data, customizable reports
|Essential: $14/month per userAdvanced: $29/month per userProfessional: $59/month per user Power: $69/month per userEnterprise: $99/month per user
|Zoho Projects
|Customizable templates
|Custom layouts and fields for projects and tasks, Zoho invoice integration
|FreePremium: $4/month per userEnterprise: $9/month per user
|Nuclino
|Collaboration
|Built-in collaborative canvas, quick search function
|FreeStarter: $8/month per userBusiness: $12/month per user
The 20 Best Trello Alternatives in 2025
1. ClickUp (Best for overall project management with customizable views)
As the everything app for work, ClickUp goes beyond task management and integrates knowledge management, document management, and AI into its powerful suite of features. We proudly drink our own champagne and use ClickUp to track projects, foster collaboration, and establish clear communication–all under one roof, all without paying the excessive toggle tax of attention-switching.
Unlike Trello, which is limited to Kanban boards, ClickUp offers multiple Custom Views to get visibility into our projects the way we want (more on that in a bit!).
Here’s a quick glimpse of how we use ClickUp to stay on top of massive projects:
Visualizing projects
ClickUp’s Kanban Boards (or Board View) offer a more customizable version of Trello’s Kanban boards. This feature makes it easier to manage projects that move through multiple phases, allows us to visualize work in progress, and lets us collaborate on tasks seamlessly.
With Board View, we can
- Update more than one task at once by multi-selecting cards and dragging them to a new column
- Highlight key items with color-coded labels, due dates, and priority tags
- Assign tasks, add comments, and attach files directly within cards
- Limit tasks per stage to ensure smooth delivery and prevent bottlenecks; adjust/remove limits when needed
- Create custom columns to match project stages (e. g. , In Progress, Pending Review, Done, and so on)
- Customize cards by changing sizes, stacking and rearranging fields, and adding checklists
💡Pro Tip: Running short on time? Speed up work with ready-to-use, customizable Kanban board templates!
While Kanban boards help with visual task management and tracking tasks through stages in Agile or iterative workflows, Gantt charts come in handy when we have to visualize tasks over a set timeline.
We often work on time-sensitive projects with multiple dependencies, so ClickUp’s Gantt Chart View is a lifesaver.
The convenient cascading views help us focus on what’s most important, and the quick sorting and filtering allow us to locate the exact information we’re looking for.
We can create tasks, add dependencies, and identify the Critical Path (the sequence of tasks that determines the project’s minimum duration—delays here will delay the whole project) and Slack Time (the amount of time a task can be delayed without affecting the project’s overall timeline).
Building customizable workflows
Our workflows need a high level of customization, which ClickUp Tasks helps us attain.
For example, we use Custom Task Statuses in ClickUp to monitor progress and align our team. In most cases, simple statuses like To Do, In Progress, and Complete are not enough to define our tasks, so Custom sSatuses prove useful.
Let’s say we’re writing a blog post. The Custom Statuses for this task would be Brief Ready, Writing, First Draft, Editing, Second Draft, Revision, Approval, Published, and Closed.
ClickUp also lets us tailor our tasks with custom data fields that align with our unique business requirements. We can choose from fields like Text, Website, Dropdown, Email, Tasks, Date, Checkbox, and more, and even make automatic calculations between numeric ClickUp Custom Fields (e. g. , for determining the cost of a new product).
When the beginning of one task depends on the competition of another (e. g. , the editor can edit a blog post only after the first draft is ready), we can set task dependencies (Waiting On/Blocking) to establish a relationship between them.
It allows every team member to understand how different tasks impact each other, and identifying bottlenecks becomes easier.
Saving time with automations
We can’t afford to waste time when the task list is overloaded and the deadlines are approaching yet necessary. That’s why we use ClickUp Automations to automate the routine tasks in our schedule. With the mundane–yet necessary–jobs taken care of, we can focus on tasks that move the needle.
ClickUp Automations empower us to:
- Automatically populate Custom Fields with task summaries, project updates, data analysis, customer sentiment, and more based on triggers or conditions
- Streamline communication with ClickUp’s email automations–e. g. , responding to customer feedback or keeping partners and vendors informed with automatic project updates
- Automatically assign assignees and watchers to new tasks created in any Space, Folder, or List
- Access 100+ ready-to-use templates from ClickUp’s automation library to automate repetitive tasks like posting comments, changing statuses, moving lists, etc.
ClickUp best features
- Communicate in real time through ClickUp Chat or go async by adding comments on tasks or tagging specific team members
- Schedule and reschedule tasks, visualize timelines, and get event reminders with ClickUp’s Calendar View
- Simplify messy workflows with ClickUp Mind Maps and visualize how different tasks/ideas are connected
- Connect time-tracking apps like Harvest, Toggl, Clockify, and more to ClickUp and sync time tracked directly within ClickUp
- Ask quick questions about tasks, docs, and people within your workspace, automate progress updates and daily standups, craft high-quality, contextual content, and more with ClickUp Brain (ClickUp’s AI assistant)
- Set measurable objectives with ClickUp Goals, break them down into targets, track progress regularly, and keep teams productive
ClickUp limitations
- Has a slight learning curve
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?
ClickUp is a more robust and effective tool for project and task management than Trello because of its effective use and customizability of ‘statuses. ’ The UI/UX is far more intuitive and easy to use. There are a greater number of features and a lower or comparable price point.
ClickUp is a more robust and effective tool for project and task management than Trello because of its effective use and customizability of ‘statuses. ’ The UI/UX is far more intuitive and easy to use. There are a greater number of features and a lower or comparable price point.
ClickUp offers a more complete solution. For Trello, it is simple task management with drag-and-drop and labeling. ClickUp can handle that just fine with a more convenient web app interface.
ClickUp offers a more complete solution. For Trello, it is simple task management with drag-and-drop and labeling. ClickUp can handle that just fine with a more convenient web app interface.
2. Asana (Best for managing work updates)
A constant flow of notifications and the few options to control them granularly can make Trello overwhelming.
In comparison, Asana’s highly customizable inbox allowed me to better manage work-related notifications, keeping distractions at bay. I could sort and filter my messages and prioritize what’s most important.
The simple project management tool also allowed me to set default notifications for projects, such as for new messages, status updates, or when I got assigned new task(s).
Asana best features
- Create a custom homepage with drag-and-drop widgets and stay on top of important projects/tasks
- Get an overview of ongoing and upcoming tasks with Gantt view
- Create, apply, and update processes across projects in one place with Bundles
Asana limitations
- Difficult to manage complex projects with multiple stakeholders involved
Asana pricing
Individuals and small teams
- Personal: Free
- Starter: $8. 5/month per user
- Advanced: $19. 21/month per user
Businesses and enterprises
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
- Enterprise+: Custom pricing
Asana ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (10,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (13,000+ reviews)
3. Monday. com (Best for time management)
Monday. com helped me manage my time and workload better. I could assign task owners, prioritize each item, and set due dates, ensuring everything stayed on track. Tracking the exact time spent on each project and task clarified where my (and my teammates’) efforts were going.
The platform’s data analysis tools were especially helpful. I could break down time by project, client, and task, which allowed me to spot trends and adjust my schedule where needed.
Monday. com best features
- Visualize tasks, team updates, and project progress at a glance with the battery widget
- Tag and label data by type, urgency, or sentiment using AI
- Get AI-recommended action items based on meeting summaries
Monday. com limitations
- Limited financial management capabilities
Monday. com pricing
- Free
- Basic: $12/month per user
- Standard: $14/month per user
- Pro: $24/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Monday. com ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (12,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5,000+ reviews)
4. Basecamp (Best for intuitive task management)
To accommodate the more granular user needs that Trello missed out on, Basecamp has introduced the Card Table. It’s their unique take on Kanban boards.
The experience of using the drag-and-drop feature felt the same as using any other tool. Two features stood out for me: first, I could choose whether I wanted/didn’t want notifications on the task progress of a particular card, which saved me from many distractions.
Second, I found the ‘Not Now’ section to be a thoughtful addition. If a task that’s not a priority came up in my triage section, I could easily move it to the ‘Not Now’ section (as opposed to permanently deleting it).
Basecamp best features
- Get a bird’s-eye view of projects in action with The Lineup
- Use All-access to allow anyone in your Basecamp account to see and join projects
- Create quick reports on project-related activities (such as a specific team member’s activities/assignments, to-dos added/completed, upcoming important dates, etc. )
Basecamp limitations
- Difficult to manage large projects with complex dependencies
Basecamp pricing
- Basecamp: $15/month per user
- Basecamp Pro Unlimited: $299/month (flat rate)
(Source: Capterra)
Basecamp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 1/5 (5,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (14,000+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Basecamp?
I’ve used Basecamp to manage development projects, marketing programs, product management, company calendars, and basic HR/company policy documentation for several years. I’ve always found it to be reliable and easy to use.
I’ve used Basecamp to manage development projects, marketing programs, product management, company calendars, and basic HR/company policy documentation for several years. I’ve always found it to be reliable and easy to use.
5. Jira (Best for managing project timelines)
I get it. Jira can be complex and painful to use but it definitely has some helpful features, especially for software development projects. My favorite bits about Jira are the calendar and timeline views.
When I used the calendar view, it was easy to see my work spread out over time, which helped me and my team stay on track to meet every deadline together. (Though it’s not as flexible as ClickUp’s Calendar View!)
With the timeline view, I could see how each piece of work fit into the bigger picture. I could also better manage project timelines, track duration, and handle dependencies across projects.
Jira best features
- Track the status of team members’ tasks at each stage of the workflow with project boards
- See the order in which work needs to get done to prevent potential bottlenecks from turning into major roadblocks
- Track organizational goals (and how far you’ve progressed) in the summary view
Jira limitations
- Has a steeper learning curve compared to other project management software
Jira pricing
- Free
- Standard: $7. 53/month per user
- Premium: $13. 53/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Jira ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (5,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (14,000+ reviews)
6. Airtable (Best for resource allocation)
While using Airtable’s project management features, I loved how easily allocating and managing resources across projects and teams was.
I could seamlessly track weekly working hours for individual employees or the entire team, holidays/time off, average task completion times, and more. Estimating project completion times and allocating resources accordingly became a smoother process.
The most fun feature for us, though, was Airtable Cobuilder. We could instantly create hyper-tailored apps and connect our most critical data to our workflows.
Airtable best features
- Manage projects easily with the gallery task management view
- Simplify task management with Airtable’s comprehensive templates
- Control who can view, comment on or edit a database/table
Airtable limitations
- Requires sound understanding of spreadsheets and databases
Airtable pricing
- Free
- Team: $24/month per user
- Business: $54/month per user
- Enterprise Sales: Custom pricing
Airtable ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (2,500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Airtable?
Airtable allows me to build digital tools on my own. Year by year, or rather month by month, more and more advanced features are available. Thanks to Airtable, Digital Transformation in my organization is fast and fun. Our activities aim to improve work efficiency and satisfy users and participants of digitalized processes.
Airtable allows me to build digital tools on my own. Year by year, or rather month by month, more and more advanced features are available. Thanks to Airtable, Digital Transformation in my organization is fast and fun. Our activities aim to improve work efficiency and satisfy users and participants of digitalized processes.
7. Wrike (Best for approval management)
Wrike solved a critical issue in our day-to-day operations—managing (and fast-tracking) approvals.
When a document requires approval from a certain team member and the approval process gets delayed or lost in other tasks, it pushes back deadlines.
To address these situations, we tested Wriketest. The project management tool helped us keep approvers in the loop throughout. All we did was select what needed approval, set the due date, share in-context information, and attach files for sign-off. Approvals got prioritized automatically based on due dates—no more delays!
Wrike best features
- Proof multiple file formats, such as images, documents, web pages, and videos
- Compare trends by month, quarter, or year using dashboards
- Issue voice commands to the tool from your smartphone and delegate tasks to AI
Wrike limitations
- Difficult to navigate the right information at the right time
Wrike pricing
- Free
- Team: $10/month per user
- Business: $24. 80/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
- Pinnacle: Custom pricing
Wrike ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (3,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2000+ reviews)
8. Microsoft Project (Best for dynamic scheduling)
Ideal for Microsoft ecosystem users, Microsoft Project is a more powerful alternative to Trello, especially if you’re managing large projects.
I particularly liked its dynamic scheduling feature. It allowed me to get an accurate estimate of a project’s length based on specific criteria such as effort required, project duration, and assigned team members.
This tool also made deciphering complex data a breeze, thanks to Power BI (Microsoft’s interactive data visualization tool).
Microsoft Project’s best features
- Integrate the tool with Microsoft Teams for easy collaboration
- Plan tasks using Gantt charts and Kanban boards
- Get the tool licensed as a desktop application (ideal for those who may not want a cloud solution)
Microsoft Project limitations
- Difficult to work with for Mac users
Microsoft Project pricing
- Project Online Essentials: $7/month per user
- Project Online Professional: $30/month per user
- Project Online Premium: $55/month per user
- Project Standard (Project Managers): $589. 99
- Project Professional (Project Managers): $1159. 99
Microsoft Project ratings and reviews
- G2: 4/5 (1,600+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (1,900+ reviews)
9. Microsoft Planner (Best for daily planning and goal setting)
Designed to help teams with day-to-day task planning, Microsoft Planner drew me in with its neat interface and three clear views—My Day, My Tasks, and My Plans. With all my to-dos in one place, it became easier to understand what I should focus on now and what could wait.
The tool’s integrated AI chatbot, the Microsoft 365 Co-Pilot, helped me plan for my goals (at the organizational, team, or project levels) and created buckets and tasks based on my objectives.
Microsoft Planner best features
- Allocate resources based on real-time knowledge using dashboards
- Collaborate with team members on the planning process
- Get customizable project planning templates for marketing, sales, development, IT, HR teams, and more
Microsoft Planner limitations
- No Gantt charts
Microsoft Planner pricing
Subscription plans
- Planner Plan 1: $10/month per user (billed annually)
- Planner and Project Plan 3: $30/month per user (billed annually)
- Planner and Project Plan 5: $55/month per user (billed annually)
One-time purchase
- Project Standard 2024: $679. 99
Microsoft Planner ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)
10. Todoist (Best for productivity tracking)
When a team member tried Todoist to keep up with their personal goals, I couldn’t help but feel curious. And then I did try it out, but for my work goals.
What I love the most is how the tool gamifies work and promotes productivity: Every time I complete a task, I get rewarded with Todoist Karma (points). I could also visualize productivity by week or month, and looking at my progress pushed me further to tick the remaining tasks off my list.
Todoist best features
- Set recurring due dates with Todoist’s intuitive date recognition
- Share tasks with others
- Sync your to-do list across desktop, Android, iOS, wearables, and browser extensions
Todoist limitations
- Difficult to structure subtasks
Todoist pricing
- Beginner: $0
- Pro: $5/month per user
- Business: $8/month per user
Todoist ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (700+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,600+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Todoist?
Todoist’s simplicity, combined with its powerful attributes is an outstanding feature. The user interface is tidy and user-friendly, which makes it easy to create, organize, and prioritize tasks. The capability to create projects, set due dates, and categorize jobs with labels helps us handle both personal and professional tasks effortlessly. The cross-platform synchronization is smooth, permitting us to gain access to our tasks through various devices, making certain we never skip a beat.
Todoist’s simplicity, combined with its powerful attributes is an outstanding feature. The user interface is tidy and user-friendly, which makes it easy to create, organize, and prioritize tasks. The capability to create projects, set due dates, and categorize jobs with labels helps us handle both personal and professional tasks effortlessly. The cross-platform synchronization is smooth, permitting us to gain access to our tasks through various devices, making certain we never skip a beat.
11. Teamwork. com (Best for client support)
This project collaboration tool also simplifies client communication. The shared inbox helped our customer support team get visibility into all client emails, and custom views allowed specific team members to investigate specific issues.
I could also set automations to sort, prioritize, and escalate client requests automatically, saving a ton of manual work.
Teamwork best features
- Get a personalized client portal for clients to submit and track requests
- Set goals/checkpoints within projects and establish clear expectations
- Create custom budgets for each project and get notified when expenses reach a threshold
Teamwork limitations
- The free plan offers only a few basic task collaboration features
Teamwork pricing
- Deliver: $13. 99/month per user (minimum three users)
- Grow: $25. 99/month per user (minimum five users)
- Scale: $69. 99/month per user (minimum five users)
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Teamwork ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (1,100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (800+ reviews)
12. ActiveCollab (Best for batch editing task details)
What differentiates good project management software tools from great ones are the little touches that make the user experience more intuitive. On ActiveCollab, I could select multiple tasks and edit their properties at once—no more wasting time on repetitive work.
The app also made it easy to get back on track with my tasks after a long holiday. It showed me my list of assignments (visible only to me) so I could better organize my day. Thanks to this feature, I could ensure no task got left behind.
ActiveCollab best features
- Star important projects and access them quickly
- Add all relevant team members to a task as subscribers so they get notified of the progress in real time
- Set default visibility for clients—let them see only what’s necessary and hide the rest
ActiveCollab limitations
- The new interface is slow
ActiveCollab pricing
- Plus: $11/month per 3 users
- Pro: $9/month per user
- Pro+Get Paid: $14/month per user
ActiveCollab ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (1,100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (800+ reviews)
13. ProofHub (Best for streamlining team discussions)
I loved ProofHub’s Discussions feature. It kept all our conversations related to a specific topic in one place, making it easier to catch up on conversations without scrolling through hundreds of unrelated messages. (I wish it also had the AI CatchUps of ClickUp Chat to summarize those discussions quickly!)
I could also set the privacy levels for different discussions. For confidential conversations, I could create private topics to which only those invited could view and contribute.
ProofHub best features
- Add tasks to ProofHub via email (without logging into your ProofHub account)
- Keep track of task history—who made changes to a task and when
- Get started with projects quickly using the templates
ProofHub limitations
- Notifications can feel overwhelming
ProofHub pricing
- Essential: $50/month
- Ultimate Control: $99/month
ProofHub ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about ProofHub?
I use ProofHub because it keeps things simple and easy for me. It brings all I need to manage the work of my remote team in one place: projects, documents, team communication, and tools.
I use ProofHub because it keeps things simple and easy for me. It brings all I need to manage the work of my remote team in one place: projects, documents, team communication, and tools.
14. Taiga (Best for visual project management)
This open-source free Trello alternative impressed me with its visual project management features. It’s great for larger teams to maintain a unified vision.
At the same time, Taiga also allows different zoom levels (for personal Kanban boards). I could choose from compact, default, detailed, and expanded views. They helped me focus on specific tasks without being overwhelmed by a long list.
Taiga best features
- Create multiple Kanban swimlanes and distribute work across categories (such as sub-teams, project modules, and different priorities)
- Customize notifications with options like Receive All, Only Involved, and No Notifications
- Use the tool in 20 different languages
Taiga limitations
- Lacks detailed reporting feature
Taiga pricing
- Free
Taiga ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (70+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (80+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Taiga?
Taiga has a simple interface with a combination of solid project management features. It supports Kanban, Scrum, and hybrid workflows, thus allowing teams to tailor their project management experience. Additionally, it has a task board, and sprint planning tools that makes it easy to track progress, and the team members can communicate easily.
Taiga has a simple interface with a combination of solid project management features. It supports Kanban, Scrum, and hybrid workflows, thus allowing teams to tailor their project management experience. Additionally, it has a task board, and sprint planning tools that makes it easy to track progress, and the team members can communicate easily.
15. nTask (Best for project management with budget tracking)
Budget overruns are a common issue for project managers, and this Trello alternative offers a way out. You can use nTask to create Financial Summaries for each project.
I set an automated email alert to notify me if the actual project cost exceeded a certain percentage (based on my preference) of the estimated cost.
nTask best features
- Track the time spent on tasks/subtasks with the tool’s automatic task time tracker
- Customize your Kanban board’s background and card settings, edit columns, and keep it aligned with your branding
- Set complex dependencies (such as Start to Start, Finish to Start, Start to Finish, or Finish to Finish)
nTask limitations
- High load time
nTask pricing
- Premium: $4/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
nTask ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)
16. LiquidPlanner (Best for deadline and risk management)
We often have to work with strict deadlines, so accurately forecasting project start and completion dates is essential.
LiquidPlanner helped us with this. The tool ran simulations on our entire project portfolio, taking into account which tasks are priorities and how much work our team members can do.
Based on this simulation, we could confidently forecast scheduled dates with little risk of deviating from them.
LiquidPlanner best features
- Get precise information on where your resources are allocated
- Set granular permissions for different users
- Know how late a task might be with Smart Schedule Bars
LiquidPlanner limitations
- It’s tedious to set task dependencies
LiquidPlanner pricing
- Essentials: $15/month per user (billed annually)
- Professional: $28/month per user (billed annually)
- Ultimate: $42/month per user (billed annually)
LiquidPlanner ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (600+ reviews)
17. Hive (Best for time tracking)
Trello lacks time-tracking features, which is an essential part of our workflow.
So, while trying out different Trello alternatives, I wanted to find a tool to simplify time tracking, timesheet management, and hourly billing. Hive turned out to be a reliable option.
It gave me the option to track my working hours automatically or manually. I could compare actual working hours against the estimated time. It helped me understand my productivity levels and make better estimates for future tasks.
I also used the tool to track my team’s working hours and allocate resources better based on their current workload and availability.
Hive best features
- Bring Gmail and Outlook inboxes to Hive Mail and manage emails better
- Personalize your Hive workspace with the company logo
- Customize action statuses—assign colors and add urgency levels to tasks
Hive limitations
- Has a learning curve
Hive pricing
- Free
- Starter: $1. 5/month per user
- Teams: $5/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Hive ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)
18. Pipedrive (Best for analytics)
Trello is designed for managing projects but lacks the capabilities of a customer relationship management (CRM) tool, such as reporting, sales automations, or email integrations.
As an alternative, I tried Pipedrive, a CRM that doubles as a project management solution. I loved the detailed analytics. Customizable reports helped me track team performance–how many leads my team has generated, achieved, and converted over a specific period.
Pipedrive best features
- Get a visual history of all calls, emails, and activities with any contact/deal, and review past conversations before following up
- Set up email distribution groups to send messages to up to 100 contacts at a time
- Source information about prospects and pre-qualify leads with Smart Contact Data
Pipedrive limitations
- Prices may be too high for small businesses
Pipedrive pricing
- Essential: $14/month per user
- Advanced: $29/month per user
- Professional: $59/month per user
- Power: $69/month per user
- Enterprise: $99/month per user
Pipedrive ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (2,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Pipedrive?
I like how easy it is to view your pipeline as a whole in different views. Grid view makes it easy to see all deals with the deal amount and what stage it is in. Forecasting view is great for seeing when you are anticipating closing and what your pipeline looks like for the future. Really love the ease of moving from one stage to another as well.
I like how easy it is to view your pipeline as a whole in different views. Grid view makes it easy to see all deals with the deal amount and what stage it is in. Forecasting view is great for seeing when you are anticipating closing and what your pipeline looks like for the future. Really love the ease of moving from one stage to another as well.
19. Zoho Projects (Best for customizable templates)
When I had similar projects that followed the same set of tasks, Zoho Projects helped me create custom templates–a great way to save time and keep everything consistent!
Instead of rebuilding project schedules from scratch each time, I set up a common template for these projects. I could convert an existing project into a template or select from Zoho’s industry-specific templates.
For instance, the Digital Marketing template and Event Planner were my most used ones.
Zoho Projects best features
- Create custom layouts and fields for projects, tasks, and issues
- Log billable and non-billable hours with the timesheet module
- Generate invoices based on timesheet (thanks to the native integration with Zoho Invoice)
Zoho Projects limitations
- The user interface feels congested
Zoho Projects pricing
- Free
- Premium: $4/month per user
- Enterprise: $9/month per user
Zoho Projects ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (600+ reviews)
20. Nuclino (Best for collaboration)
The first thing that stood out about Nuclino was its speed—there was virtually no loading time, even when my dashboard was replete with tasks.
Within Nuclino’s workspace, each item/task serves as a collaborative document. I could add notes, embed files, assign tasks to team members, add flowcharts, and ensure we always stay on top of context.
Nuclino best features
- Bring ideas to life with the tool’s built-in collaborative canvas
- Manage workflows better with List, Board, Table, and Graph view
- Locate/retrieve information quickly with the search function and flexible filters
Nuclino limitations
- The search feature isn’t intuitive enough
Nuclino pricing
- Free
- Starter: $8/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
Nuclino ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (90+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Nuclino?
This app helps a lot to consolidate all the collaboration work to bring all the people your work together. I like the intuitive way I can share ideas, and manage tasks. I also note this software is easy to use and the interface has a very clean look.
This app helps a lot to consolidate all the collaboration work to bring all the people your work together. I like the intuitive way I can share ideas, and manage tasks. I also note this software is easy to use and the interface has a very clean look.
Manage Complex Projects Easily Using ClickUp
The top 20 Trello alternatives discussed in this article go beyond basic project management. They excel in specific areas: Some excel at budgeting, some offer excellent resource allocation features, some offer stunning visual work management, and others help you stay productive across unlimited projects.
However, if you’re looking for a comprehensive tool that unifies all these features while being highly customizable, ClickUp is the right choice.
ClickUp is designed to handle complex workflows. It promotes seamless collaboration, offers flexible views to manage projects your way, and enables automation to streamline recurring tasks or delegate them to AI.
Want to choose project management tools that adapt to and grow with your needs?