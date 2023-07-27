Flexible, no-code project management for engineers.

How teams use ClickUp for
Agile project management

Bug Tracking
Receive bug submissions from anyone by embedding a ClickUp Form right into your app. Use customized statuses and tags to easily track and manage bugs.
Sprint Management
Create Sprints and track your team's performance in real time with customizable Sprint Widgets. Save time with Sprint Automations by automatically moving any unfinished tasks to your next Sprint.
Product Launches
Create re-usable checklists and add story points to each task to stay on track. Visualize team members' capacity and easily adjust workloads with drag-and-drop.

Build Agile Scrum Dashboards to get
a high-level view.

Burndown & Burnup

Stay on Target with Burndown & Burnup

Stay on target with Burndown & Burnup

See how your team performs against a target line and compare against the projected in a burndown chart. Use a burnup chart to keep an eye on both your scope of work to be done and the work completed.
Cumulative Flow

Monitor How Statuses Progress with Cumulative Flow

Monitor how statuses progress with Cumulative Flow

Use the color coding of cumulative flow charts to easily visualize bottlenecks by tracking where tasks are based on their current status.
Velocity

See how fast you're moving with Velocity Charts

See how fast you're moving with Velocity Charts

Anticipate the completion rate of your tasks with weekly intervals and average velocity displayed on the graph. Choose to view in 1, 2, 3, 6, or 12 month periods.
Tools for the engineers

Collaborate on code
Sprint Points

Sprint Points

Customize your Sprint Point system and analyze detailed burnup, burndown, and velocity reports from your Dashboard. ClickUp automatically estimates the amount of work and time remaining for each Sprint so your team never loses track of progress.
Syntax highlighting

Syntax highlighting

Interpret tons of languages with code block formatting, automatically colorized for clarity. Popular languages interpreted include Javascript, Python, Ruby, CSS, Java, PHP, and HTML.
Git integrations

Git integrations

ClickUp has a native connection with GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket to associate commits, branches, and pull requests with ClickUp tasks. Track diff's, commits, merges, and pull requests - all within your task activity feeds.
Powerful Docs

Powerful Docs

Collaborate and edit in real-time, assign comments, and create and link tasks in Docs. Easily create roadmaps and outline processes for new members.
Webflow uses ClickUp for its productive, powerful, No Code feature set, out-of-the-box organizational visibility, ease-of-use for non-engineers, and forward-thinking approach to project management that treats tasks like building blocks. It has drastically improved Webflow's operational visibility across Engineering, Product, and Design.
Webflow
