Flexible, no-code project management for engineers.

How teams use ClickUp for
Agile project management
Bug Tracking
Receive bug submissions from anyone by embedding a ClickUp Form right into your app. Use customized statuses and tags to easily track and manage bugs.
Sprint Management
Create Sprints and track your team's performance in real time with customizable Sprint Widgets. Save time with Sprint Automations by automatically moving any unfinished tasks to your next Sprint.
Product Launches
Create re-usable checklists and add story points to each task to stay on track. Visualize team members' capacity and easily adjust workloads with drag-and-drop.
Build Agile Scrum Dashboards to get
a high-level view.
See how your team performs against a target line and compare against the projected in a burndown chart. Use a burnup chart to keep an eye on both your scope of work to be done and the work completed.
Use the color coding of cumulative flow charts to easily visualize bottlenecks by tracking where tasks are based on their current status.
Anticipate the completion rate of your tasks with weekly intervals and average velocity displayed on the graph. Choose to view in 1, 2, 3, 6, or 12 month periods.
Customize your Sprint Point system and analyze detailed burnup, burndown, and velocity reports from your Dashboard. ClickUp automatically estimates the amount of work and time remaining for each Sprint so your team never loses track of progress.
Interpret tons of languages with code block formatting, automatically colorized for
clarity. Popular languages interpreted include Javascript, Python, Ruby, CSS, Java, PHP, and HTML.
ClickUp has a native connection with GitHub
, GitLab
, and Bitbucket
to associate commits, branches, and pull requests with
ClickUp tasks. Track diff's, commits, merges, and pull requests - all within your task activity feeds.
Collaborate and edit in real-time, assign comments, and create and link tasks in Docs. Easily create roadmaps and outline processes for new members.
integrations
1,000+ integrations
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!