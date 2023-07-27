Get 10% Off ClickUp with Ramp.

Save time with ClickUp and money with Ramp by taking 10% off ClickUp's Unlimited or Business Plans when you purchase with a Ramp card. Click the button below to get started!

Offer valid for new ClickUp customers for first 12 months on annual plans only.

Get 10% Off ClickUp with Ramp.

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

Build the perfect workflow for every project.
Visualize & Plan

Build the perfect workflow for every project.

Track your entire project from start to finish with beautiful views that make project planning a breeze. Manage your resources on a List, Box, Gantt, Board, Calendar view or create your own workflow with any of ClickUps 10+ customizable views.
Move team ideas to action, faster.
Collaborate

Move team ideas to action, faster.

Collaborate and build total alignment on your project by adding comments to any task or document. Assign comments with action items, chat in real-time, share attachments, and never miss a beat with notifications that bring everything in one place.
Track progress

Stay on track to hit project goals.

See everything at a glance with Dashboards.
See everything at a glance with Dashboards.
Bring important project indicators into one place. Add visual widgets for team members, tasks, sprints, time tracking, statuses, docs, embeds, and more.
Plan smarter with time tracking insights.
Plan smarter with time tracking insights.
Track time with a global timer that works from desktop, mobile or Chrome. Set clear project expectations with time estimates and monitor time spent with detailed reports.

Align your team with any feature imaginable.

features

01. Mind Maps

Mind Maps
Plan out your projects, ideas, and tasks with Mind Maps for the ultimate visual outline.

02. Checklists

Checklists
Add simple to-do lists to outline each step in completing larger tasks. Nest items and sub-items, drag and drop them, assign checklists, and more.

03. Priorities

Priorities
Organize work by importance so your team knows which tasks are urgent and which ones have a flexible timeline.

04. Task Dependencies

Task Dependencies
Set a clear order of operations by marking tasks as "waiting on" or "blocking" others. Link similar tasks together to easily jump between related work.

05. Custom Statuses

Custom Statuses
Customize statuses so everyone knows which stage every part of your project is in. Use pre-made templates or save your own to get started right away.

06. Task Templates

Task Templates
Save templates for common tasks with details, assignees, dates, rich editing, checklists and more. You'll never have to recreate repetitive tasks again!

07. Home

Home
See all of your work in a single place, set reminders, and add important tasks to anyone's Inbox with LineUp.

08. Docs & Wikis

Docs & Wikis
Create docs, wikis, knowledge bases, and more. Bring them to life with rich text editing, leave comments, and collaborate with your team in real-time.

09. Goal Tracking

Goal Tracking
Measure your project goals by tying them to specific tasks, numbers, monetary values, and more. Set milestones to signify when an important stage in the project is complete.

10. Workload

Workload
Manage your team resources with a visual of everyone's work capacity based on hours, tasks, or points.
Templates

Start with ready-made templates or customize your own.

Project Management.
Getting Things Done.
Task Management.
Agile.
Marketing.
Remote Work.
integrations

Integrate your favorite project tools.

Chrome Toggl Harvest Clockify Timely Everhour Timeneye Timecamp PomoDoneApp CloudStorage Google Drive Dropbox OneDrive Box Github Gitlab Bitbucket Webhooks Api Figma Jira Integromat Zapier Google calendar task sync Calenadar syncing with outlook Outlook Calendly Slack Outlook Zoom Alexa Google Assistant Front Cloudapp Calendly Ring central Hubspot Google Forms Helpscout Evernote Intercom Zendesk Salesforce
Sync your team's most important apps to ClickUp in seconds.
reviews

Project managers fall in love with ClickUp.

Finally a project management tool that is easy to customize and use. The suite of features offered makes it easy to tailor ClickUp to your own requirements.
Matthew N.
Matthew N.
I've tried them all, both the well-known project management tools and the newer ones. ClickUp has the absolute best development team, listens to their community's voting platform and reveals new features every week.
Rudolf N.
Project Management is made easy with ClickUp. The project & task management setup is simple and intuitive with an exhaustive set of collaborative and reporting features that leaves no need unmet.
Wayne L. S.
Wayne L. S.

Let’s make the world more productive, together.

Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
