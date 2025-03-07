20 av de bästa alternativen och konkurrenterna till Smartsheet för projektledning 2025

Looking for the best Smartsheet alternatives?

While Smartsheet is a capable platform with basic project management features, it has some serious drawbacks. Smartsheet is known to be a little clunky when updating or generally managing projects that have a bit of complexity. Secondly, it is an expensive option for agile projects and resource tracking, which you can find in many Smartsheet alternatives.

If you’re not a fan of managing projects through spreadsheets, there are options available! That’s why we’re here—to showcase the best tools that not only help you organize projects but platforms that can do it using different views.

Here are the 20 best Smartsheet alternatives you have to consider (including detailed information on every tool’s main features, pros and cons, pricing, and customer ratings).

Why to Look for Smartsheet Alternatives?

Via Smartsheet

Smartsheet is essentially spreadsheet software . But it can be used for project management. And that’s a major drawback because there’s only so much you can do with this specific view.

Simply put, spreadsheets are impractical for modern project management where—let’s face it—we’re hyper-focused on productivity. If you’re looking for a wall-to-wall solution to help teams improve productivity, Smartsheet isn’t always your best option.

However, if you want to manage massive amounts of data (and dig through it all 😬) or rely on manual data entry to scale enterprise project portfolio management, then this might be your tool. But for most, it’s super inconvenient to work through cells and columns for everything, especially if project collaboration is essential to your organization.

Smartsheet lacks essential collaboration and reporting features to help teams thrive

Collaborative teams just perform better. In fact, survey data shows the No. 1 reason why employees and organizational leaders believe a project had failed was due to poor collaboration.

A comprehensive project management tool needs to be equipped with built-in chat and comment features to keep everyone in the loop. Smartsheet requires more email communication, which causes bottlenecks by having to hunt down information.

Example of planning a campaign in Smartsheet

At the same time, reporting features on project progression are equally as important. But with Smartsheet, you have to input everything manually when creating detailed Gantt charts.

While Smartsheet has a team reporting feature, it’s not very user-friendly. For effective project tracking, you need an easier view by using Velocity, Burnup, and Burndown charts, which you won’t find in Smartsheet.

Smartsheet doesn’t have the time tracking features to balance your resources

Every project manager needs a time tracking feature in their toolbox.

Why?

These project management tools allow teams to be more flexible so they can estimate productivity, implement effective resource management, measure billable time, or roll up time spent across multiple tasks and projects.

So what about Smartsheet?

Unfortunately, Smartsheet doesn’t come with advanced and automatic time tracking features. That means you have no way to determine the time you’ve spent on a particular task.

Smartsheet is one of the more expensive options—even for enterprise organizations

First off, Smartsheet doesn’t offer a Free plan.

The Pro plan starts at $9 per user per month (up to 10 users), while the Business plan is $32 per user per month (minimum of three users). That’s $96 per month for the cheapest Business plan. Smartsheet does offer an Enterprise plan with custom pricing too.

The bottom line, Smartsheet gets expensive without in-depth resource management, multiple project views, and time-tracking features. If you’re using Smartsheet AND another productivity tool in your organization, it might be time to reconsider your options.

The 20 Best Smartsheet Alternatives You Have to Try

Manage Tasks with ClickUp Enter project data and assign tasks simultaneously with ClickUp Table View

ClickUp is a comprehensive project management tool that includes powerful project management, reporting, tracking, and collaboration features, you’ll have everything you need.

Here’s why ClickUp is No. 1 in this list of Smartsheet alternatives and how its free version can do more than Smartsheet’s paid plans! ClickUp Views let you visualize your project workspace exactly how you like it.

Whether you want to see a List, Box, Gantt chart, Kanban board, or Calendar, ClickUp is customizable so all your different teams can work from a view that makes sense. Imagine having your sales team in the CRM, the content marketing crew in Kanban, IT in the list view, and your product team in the calendar view—all connected without ever leaving the platform!

Discover ClickUp Tasks Assign comments in tasks or subtasks to teammates in ClickUp so everyone stays informed

Every task in ClickUp has a built-in Comment section for project-relevant discussions. Whether you want to share a file or use Assigned Comments to tag any team member to a task, ClickUp is the ultimate collaborative solution.

And unlike Smartsheet, ClickUp’s built-in Time Tracking feature monitors your team’s work, tracks billable hours, or gathers collected time spent on projects. ClickUp also integrates perfectly with almost any third-party time tracking tool, like Time Doctor, Timely, and Everhour.

The ClickUp Spreadsheet Template helps you organize and manage data in a structured format with added collaboration and project management features.

Download This Template Simplify data entry with ClickUp’s Spreadsheet Template

Key features

100+ prebuilt workflow Automation templates: Automate repetitive tasks or customize and build your own Automate repetitive tasks or customize and build your own automated workflows

Drag and drop : Pull any team member profile from the sidebar to assign tasks or move tasks into another status

Mind Maps : Plan and organize new or existing tasks, ideas, or projects through a highly-visual outline

Task Checklists : Create checklists within tasks to give projects more details and accountability

ClickUp Docs : Easily create, assign, tag, and organize Docs into tasks and subtasks so everything stays in one place

Custom statuses: Not all teams work the same and customizable tags and statuses make it easy to tailor workflows to specific needs

Pros

Cons

Can’t export Dashboards

No white-labeling available

No tags available for Docs

ClickUp is constantly working to overcome such minor flaws. Learn more about ClickUp’s product roadmap here and get our list of the best ClickUp alternatives.

Pricing

ClickUp has a free forever plan along with four other pricing options to choose from:

Free Forever : Unlimited tasks and Free Forever members with 100MB of storage

Unlimited : $7 per user per month for unlimited dashboards, Gantt Charts, members, integrations, and storage

Business : $12 per user per month for unlimited teams, Mind Maps, : $12 per user per month for unlimited teams, Mind Maps, workflow management , time-tracking, and advanced Automations

Enterprise : Custom pricing available for white labeling, enterprise API, and advanced permissions

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per Workspace member per month

Customer ratings

G2: 4. 7/5 (1100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)

2. Basecamp

Via Basecamp

Basecamp is an agile project management tool and collaboration too l targeted toward small to medium-sized businesses. While Basecamp aims to be a single platform catering to all project needs, it does have some drawbacks though.

Key features

To-do lists help with managing tasks

Chat platform (Campfire and Pings) with group chat rooms for real-time communication

Team reports for detailed overviews of any task or team member

Hill charts help track project progress in real-time

Document management feature to keep your paperwork organized

Pros

Simple interface with a relaxed learning curve

Easy drag and drop functionality for file sharing

Handy universal search bar lets you access any information easily

Hourly auto backups keep your project files secure

Cons

Doesn’t have advanced features to organize tasks or project budgeting

No native time tracking features means you have to use third-party integrations

The Basecamp app isn’t that great with to-do lists

Project tracking features are only limited to Hill charts

Pricing

Flat $99 per month for unlimited users and unlimited projects with 500 GB of file storage.

Customer ratings

G2: 4. 1/5 (4400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (11900+ reviews)

Check out these Basecamp Alternatives!

3. Asana

Via Asana

Asana is a simple project management software solution that’s quite popular among project managers. With an easy-to-use UI and tons of integrations, Asana is a Smartsheet alternative that’s more suited to smaller, simpler projects.

Compare Asana Vs Smartsheet!

Key features

Kanban board for easy workflow management

File sharing and task comments for better team collaboration

Advanced task management features with subtasks and checklists

Powerful project overviews for better resource management

Pros

Allows real-time collaboration with your team members

Delegate tasks quickly with automatic notifications when any task approaches its due date

Dedicated functions designed for Agile teams , like backlog management and workflow automation

Suitable for managing multiple projects and large teams

Cons

No native time tracking features

Can’t assign a comment to a team member

The Free plan has limited functionality (lacks features like goals and custom fields)

Tasks can’t have multiple assignees

Pricing

The Asana platform gives you four options to choose from:

Basic Free

Premium : $10. 99 per user per month

Business: $24. 99 per user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Customer ratings

G2: 4. 3/5 (6600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8700+ reviews)

Check out these Asana alternatives !

4. Trello

Via Trello

Trello is a well-known Kanban-based management tool that can handle simple projects with its automation and integrations. Let’s see why this SaaS solution is one of the better Smartsheet competitors:

Key features

Interactive and customizable cards

Power-ups help add additional functionality to Trello boards

Checklists for better task organization

High-level views for better team collaboration

Color-coded labels help organize tasks easily

Pros

Smooth learning curve with friendly user-interface

Appoint tasks simply by dragging a name from the sidebar to a card

A ton of keyboard shortcuts for convenience

Mobile app for iOS and Android

Cons

Lack of native reporting features (you may have to purchase a power-up)

Not suitable for managing complex projects

Only offers the Kanban board view (a table view is in beta)

Pricing

The Trello platform has three options:

Free

Business : $9. 99 per user per month

Enterprise: $17. 50 per user per month

Customer ratings

G2: 4. 3/5 (10500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (16600+ reviews)

Check out these Trello Alternatives!

5. Jira

Via Jira

Jira is a bug tracking and project management software solution targeted toward Agile and Scrum teams. Unlike some other tools, you can even use its open-source version for added customizability.

Let’s take a look at why this tool makes the list of top Smartsheet competitors.

Key features

Powerful Agile views with Scrum and Kanban board

Custom workflow templates and automated workflow function

Roadmaps to build a structure for your projects

Powerful reporting tools like velocity chart and Gantt chart

Bug and issue tracking functionality

Pros

Advanced project management software for Agile and Scrum management

Allows third-party integration

Highly customizable dashboards

Powerful mobile app to always keep an eye on your projects

Can manage larger, complex enterprise projects

Cons

Hard to set up and configure

Steep learning curve due to a complex UI

Expensive paid plan

No team collaboration features for effective coordination

Pricing

Free : Up to 10 team members

Standard : $7 per user per month for 250GB storage and up to 5,000 users

Premium: $14 per user per month for unlimited storage and up to 5,000 users

Customer ratings

G2: 4. 2/5 (3600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8900+ reviews)

Check out these Jira alternatives !

6. Wrike

Via Wrike

Wrike is another powerful project management software and one of the top Smartsheet alternatives. Its enterprise-level features have made it a popular choice among project managers worldwide.

Here’s why it’s a good Smartsheet alternative:

Key features

Enterprise-level capabilities

Powerful analytics to report on projects

Real-time data collaboration

Unique three-pane dashboard

Pros

In-built time tracking

Tons of integrations with file sharing and social networking apps

Good customer support

Cons

The user interface is complicated with a steep learning curve

The mobile app lacks the functionality of the desktop version

Cannot assign comments to team members

Pricing

Wrike has three variants to choose from and offers a limited free trial for their Professional plan with no credit card required.

Free: Up to five members

Professional : $9. 80 per month per user for up to 15 members

Business app: $24. 80 per month per user for up to 200 members

Customer ratings

G2: 4. 2/5 (1000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (1500+ reviews)

Check out these Wrike Alternatives!

7. Workzone

Via Workzone

Workzone is a popular project management tool that’s been around since 2000. Its simple project management capabilities make it a great Smartsheet alternative.

Key features

Simple process management capabilities

User-friendly UI

Good collaboration features

Powerful reporting

Pros

Simple learning curve for new users

Software with tons of customizability

Good customer support

Cons

Mobile apps for iOS and Android need work

Limited project views

Can’t assign comments

This app has no free version

Pricing

Workzone offers you a 14-day free trial with no credit card needed and has three different account types:

Team plan : $24 per month per user for 100GB of storage

Professional plan : $34 per month per user for 150GB of storage

Enterprise plan: $43 per month per user for 200GB of storage

Customer ratings

G2: 4. 3/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (120+ reviews)

8. Microsoft Projects

Via Microsoft

Microsoft Project, or better known as MS Project, is a spreadsheet platform and one of the market’s oldest and most robust project management tools. You can use MS Project to manage simple projects, but it’s better for complex projects or larger enterprises.

However, one of MS Project’s major drawbacks is the steep learning curve. This tool will not be an ideal fit if you’re looking for a project management tool that lets you hit the ground running.

Key features

Time-tracking through a timesheet submission feature

Resource management

High-level and easy-to-generate custom reports fit for complex projects

Advanced project budgeting

Shared team calendars

Pros

Centralized home screen view to easily access your projects, create new ones or view critical project information

Supports multiple project management methodologies(agile, waterfall, or hybrid) and workflows (Scrum, Kanban, and even custom workflows)

Allows detailed task descriptions

Ms Project integrates seamlessly with other tools in Microsoft 365

Cons

Steep learning curve since the tool is devised for advanced project managers

Does not support popular integrations such as Zapier or SalesForce

Lacks interactive dashboards

Expensive and often confusing pricing models

Pricing

Microsoft Project offers two pricing features. There’s the cloud-based pricing model and the on-premise pricing model.

Cloud-based solution

Project Plan 1 : $10 per user per month

Project Plan 3 : $30 per user per month

Project Plan 5: $55 per user per month

On-premise solution

Project Standard 2021 : One-time payment of $679. 99

Project Professional 2021 : One-time payment of $1,129. 99

Project Server: Custom pricing available on request

Customer ratings

G2 : 4. 0/5 (1,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (1,300+ reviews)

Check out these Microsoft Projects Alternatives!

9. Google Sheets

Example of a Google Sheets schedule template

One of the more simple Smartsheet alternatives is Google Sheets. It’s a free spreadsheet tool by Google with various uses such as data management and even project management. Google Sheets was built with the same concept as Excel, but it’s simpler and has a cleaner interface.

While it is free, Google Sheets has many drawbacks as a project management tool. It might not be a good fit if you’re looking for a robust tool to handle modern project management.

Key features

Real-time team collaboration in Google Drive by handling up to 100 users in a doc at a time

Project templates such as project plans, time trackers, and project timelines

Gantt charts to track project progress

Advanced data analysis through pivot tables, conditional formatting, and data validation

Pros

Free 15 GB per user

Easy and straightforward to use

Detailed user guides to help you if you’re stuck

Cloud-based software, which ensures projects are easily accessible at all times

Free to use

Cons

Google Sheets doesn’t support attachments such as photos

By default, Google Sheets is not a project management tool

Google Sheets doesn’t allow you to assign tasks natively from the app

Building project dashboards on Google Sheets means jumping through various hoops and making manual updates

Lacks support for long-form documentation

Lacks native time tracking

Pricing

Free : Limited storage space

Google Workspace Package: $12 per user per month with 1TB of storage space per user

Customer ratings

G2 : 4. 7/5 (39,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (12,000+ reviews)

Check out these Google Sheets Alternatives!

10. Podio

Via Podio

At its core, Podio is a low-code tool to help businesses customize work and communication. How exactly does Podio fit as a project management tool? Well, Podio lets you align all your project data, conversations, and workflows into a central hub for collaboration.

Key features

Central Admin portal to help you control roles and set access permissions

In-built communication tools that support file-sharing

Customized workflows to manage projects your way as per your team’s needs

Personal dashboards to design work your way

Allows task assignments through comments

Connected CRM for more intuitiveness in managing client-facing projects

Pros

Unlimited collaboration for easy scaling

An easy-to-use mobile application to manage projects on the go

Integrates with popular apps such as Google Drive, DropBox, FreshBooks, and more

Cons

Basic reporting features

Podio is painstaking to set up and customize for your organization

The UI can feel complex and outdated

Lacks a robust template library which makes set-up more difficult

Pricing

Podio has both paid and free plans. However, the free plan only offers the bare minimum for project management tasks.

Free

Basic : $7. 20 per month

Plus: $11. 20 per month

Premium: $19. 20 per month

Customer ratings

G2 : 4. 2/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

11. Assembla

Via Assembla

Unlike other Smartsheet alternatives on this list, Assembla is purely a project management system for software development teams. This software development platform allows you to host on Assembla or your own servers. Since it’s dedicated purely to software development management, Assembla works incredibly well for Agile and Scrum teams.

Key features

Plan projects with multiple views and methodologies such as Scrum, Gantt, Kanban, Waterfall, and SAFe

Delegate tasks to team members through mentions or comments

Git, SVN, and Perforce projects integrations

Automatic task updates

Card walls and Task Boards for easy Project visualizations

Pros

iOS app to manage projects on the go

Multiple project views for easier project tracking

Seamless collaboration with in-built communication

Issue tracking made seamless with rockets and ticket filtering

Cons

Lacks robust management and quantitative reports

Quite expensive compared to other tools

Difficult to configure

An outdated and hard-to-navigate interface

Pricing

Assembla does not have a free plan but offers users a free 14-day trial.

Starter : $12 per user per month

Enterprise Cloud : $19 per user per month

Enterprise Self-Hosted: $16 per user per month

Customer ratings

G2 : 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (80+ reviews)

12. Teamwork

Via Teamwork

Teamwork is an easy-to-use Smartsheet alternative for a project management system. This client management app is modern, intuitive, and has the right balance between simplicity and functionality.

Key features

Dashboards, board, and calendar views for easy project tracking and visualization

Resource scheduling and budgeting functionality

Burndown reporting

Project tags and custom fields

Task and project templates

Billing and invoicing for easier client management

Pros

Integrates with all the important tools you need, such as Google Drive, Chrome, Slack, and more

Unlimited clients to support your business growth

Custom branding on your reports and dashboards

Cons

Pretty expensive for the features it offers

Doesn’t support in-app audio calling and messaging

The mobile app is not as intuitive, and it’s quite glitchy

Pricing

Teamwork offers a free plan and several paid plans.

Free Forever

Deliver : $9. 99 per user per month

Grow : $17. 99 per user per month

Scale: Custom pricing available on request

Customer ratings

G2 : 4. 4/5 (1000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (700+ reviews)

13. Intervals

Via Intervals

If you’re a small team looking for a time tracking and task management tool, Intervals might be the tool. Intervals is on our list of Smartsheet alternatives because it gives you crucial insights into how long you take to perform project tasks and make decisions based on this.

Key features

Time-tracking to ascertain billable hours

Task management from a centralized and collaborative portal

Detailed and flexible reports to understand your tasks and project progress

Auditable task histories

Work request queues to enable task assignments and real-time task updates

Templates for project workflows

Task prioritization functionality and task status

Pros

Quick estimation of project budgets

Comprehensive time-tracking and task management features

Multiple export file formats

Fantastic customer support

Cons

Lacks a mobile app

Unfriendly interface compared to today’s standards

Basic role level permission

Pricing

Intervals’ pricing model is flexible, with a lot of packages to choose from. Here’s the breakdown:

Lite : $29 per month for 3 active projects, 3 users, and 5GB

Basic : $49 per month for 10 active projects, unlimited users, and 10GB

Not-so-basic : $69 per month for 15 basic projects, unlimited users, and 25GB

Professional : $99 per month for 30 active projects, unlimited users, and 50GB

Premium : $159 per month for 50 active projects, unlimited users, and 100GB

Top Shelf : $219 per month for 100 active projects, and unlimited users and storage

Unlimited: $299 per month for unlimited projects, users, and storage

Customer ratings

G2 : 3. 9/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (70 reviews)

14. Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel project management template

Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet management tool that, with customizations, can function as a project management tool. However, since its default purpose is not project management, Microsoft Excel isn’t the most versatile of the Smartsheet alternatives out here. That said, MS Excel has some handy features to help you manage projects.

Key features

Visual timeline chart for easy project schedule management and review

Conditional formatting which comes in handy for project budgeting and scheduling

Extensive data storage with built-in data-backup functionality

Pros

Easy way to store lots of data without running out of space

Advanced data analysis and reporting with the option to view data analysis results via charts

Lots of free templates to get you started

Cons

Lacks a built-in automatic task tracker

Collaboration requires a third-party tool

MS Excel doesn’t support instant communication

Lacks adequate support for individual to-do lists, and if you manage to create one, you end up with a clumpy and congested spreadsheet

Pricing

Like Microsoft Project, MS Excel is part of the Microsoft Workspace package. However, unlike MS Project, you can purchase MS Excel as a standalone product.

Standalone Microsoft Excel : $159. 99 per PC or Mac

Microsoft Excel as part of Microsoft 365: $6. 99/month per user

Customer ratings

G2 : 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (17,000+ reviews)

Check out these Microsoft Excel Alternatives!

15. Workfront

Via Wo rkfront

Workfront is an online system to manage work across your organization. Furthermore, of the Smartsheet alternatives, this database platform ensures executives receive real-time communication about projects, resources, and people.

Key features

Real-time notifications and custom smart forms to facilitate seamless collaboration

Decisioning dashboards to plan, implement and review projects and tasks

Resource management functionality to ensure projects are completed on time and within budgets

Process automation to save time and scale faster

Streamlined approval workflows to uphold company standards

Automatic versioning and comment tracking

Pros

Real-time reports to keep everyone updated across the board

Advanced role and permission levels for large enterprises

Super customizable to fit organizations of all forms

Awesome proofing tools for robust projects and advanced workflows

Cons

Long-winded process of learning to use the software effectively

Not as intuitive, resulting in a lot of repetitive steps and process

The mobile app can be clunky and slow

Pricing

All of Workfront’s pricing plans are custom with different features and add-ons.

Enterprise :Premium API and integrations, enhanced security, and advanced support

Business : Premium integrations, enhanced analytics, and unlimited reviewers

Pro: Resource management, demand management, content review, and approval

Customer ratings

G2: 4. 1/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Check out these Workfront alternatives!

16. Celoxis

Via Celoxis

Celoxis combines modern agile trends, customization functionality, and workflow automation so its project management features remain flexible. This Spreadsheets alternative is detail-oriented with powerful dashboards and reporting capabilities to fit teams of any kind.

Key features

Project request tracking through custom fields

Automatic project scheduling and project dependencies declarations

Project tracking through critical path analysis, RAG health indicators, and EVAs

Project accounting with custom financial KPIs, profit and margin tracking, and revenue forecasting

Portfolio review and management

Dynamic dashboards and reports

Pros

Allows ‘switching off’ of features you don’t need

Multiple shared dashboards to streamline project management

You can schedule report delivery through emails

Customizable layouts and widgets

Cons

Clunky configurations

Slow customer service and support

Lacks in-app push notifications

Pricing

With Celoxis, you can opt for the on-premise package or the annual cloud package.

Cloud : $22. 50 per user per month

On-Premise: $450 billed once with unlimited users and free support for one year

Customer ratings

G2 : 4. 3/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

17. Zoho Projects

Via Zoho Projects

One of the more popular Smartsheet alternatives is Zoho Projects. This tool has cloud-based project management features and is a part of Zoho Suite. The online tool combines task management, collaboration, and project workflow automation to create a potent project management software.

Key features

Cloud document management

Gantt charts and kanban boards to track dependencies and review project progress

Multiplatform support for seamless use across devices

Timesheets to track project team’s project hours

Email alerts to keep team members in the loop

Pages to document all your project information

Pros

Seamless integrations with third-party apps

In-built chat for easy communication and quick project updates

Team Forums with the option to arrange discussions into folders

Cons

Cumbersome integration with other Zoho tools

Overwhelming and complicated user interface

Lacks dedicated customer support

Pricing

Zoho has one of the most straightforward pricing models on this list.

Free

Premium : $5 per user per month

Enterprise: $10 per user per month

Customer ratings

G2 : 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

18. Scoro

Via Scoro

Scoro is a work management software that avails crucial project data to help your team scale faster. This work management tool also automates billing and resource utilization. More importantly, of the Smartsheet alternatives in this list, Scoro features an inbuilt CRM to ease billing and revenue forecasting.

Key features

A collaborative platform for projects of all kinds

Drag and drop planner, Kanban task boards to plan tasks

A real-time Gantt chart to track dependencies, tasks, and progress

Automation of routine tasks with automatic notifications and deadline reminders

In-built CRM

Pros

Lots of customization options to fit your organization’s needs

High-level reports with a single click

Cons

Recurring tasks are not integrated into the overall workflow, which can cause task clashing during execution

Planner feature requires manual tracking to prevent missing a time entry deadline

Pricing

Essential :$26 per user per month

Standard : $37 per user per month

Pro : $63 per user per month

Ultimate: Custom pricing

Customer ratings

G2 : 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (170+ reviews)

19. nTask

Via nTask

Also making our list of the best Smartsheet alternatives is nTask. Of the best project management tools, nTask focuses on task and issue-monitoring for a wide variety of teams. This tool is not only lightweight, but it offers robust features to track tasks in real-time.

Features

Drag and drop Kanban boards for easy task prioritization

Pre-built templates to get you started

Project and task linkages to create automated workflows

Issue tracking and issue status assignment

Meeting management

Risk management with the help of a risk matrix and mitigation updates

Native time tracking

Pros

Bulk team invites to save time

Dedicated workspaces for a cleaner UI

Task comments to enhance real-time collaboration

Automatic timer to keep track of team member’s contribution

Cons

Buggy task sorting options

Limited and basic features in the free version

Limited integrations

Pricing

Basic : Free for 100MB storage and up to 5 team members

Premium : $3 per month per user for 5GB storage

Business : $8 per month per user for 10GB storage

Enterprise: Custom pricing for 100GB storage

Ratings and Reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (90+ reviews)

20. Airtable

Via Airtable

Primarily, Airtable is a spreadsheet and database management software. But, with a few customizations, you can convert the platform into a project management tool. One upside of Airtable is how versatile it is. It’s more of a blank canvas that can fit any team, project, use, and organization with well-structured modifications.

Key features

Custom views including spreadsheet, kanban, gallery, and calendar views

Pre-made templates for quick set-up

Document storage starting at 2GB per user

Pros

Multiple calendar customization options

Pretty versatile for various projects and uses

Airtable databases allow complex data manipulation, analysis, and storage

Easy collaboration and customization of project boards

Easy import of Excel data

Cons

Automation stops working when you reach limits

Inability to add comments on specific cells

Lacks automatic updates of tasks

Incomprehensive permission levels

Stripped-down functionalities in the mobile app

Pricing

Free : Unlimited bases and up to 5 creators or editors

Plus : $10 per user per month

Pro : $20 per user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Customer ratings

G2 : 4. 6/5 (1,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,300+ reviews)

Check out these Airtable Alternatives!

Try ClickUp! The Best Smartsheet Alternative

While Smartsheet could help you, it’s hardly the best solution to rely on for its project management features.

Why settle for a spreadsheet when you have a project management tool designed to give you options and the customization to fit all your teams?

In steps ClickUp. Not only does ClickUp offer all these features that the other tools have, but it brings more to the table with Task Priorities, Resource Management, Dependencies, and much more.

The best part is most of the ClickUp features mentioned here are 100% FREE and super-fun to use!

So sign up with ClickUp today and take your productivity to the next level!