De 13 bästa alternativen till Microsoft Excel 2025

When crunching numbers for your projects, Microsoft Excel is a familiar go-to tool. But its licensing costs can stack up, especially for growing teams.

As someone who’s navigated the maze of subscription fees and functionality trade-offs, I understand the need for budget-friendly yet powerful Excel alternatives.

What if you could get tools that offer similar—or even better—features at a fraction of the price?

That’s what led me to explore the top Excel alternatives. I was looking for tools that don’t just replicate Excel’s functionality but bring unique advantages. Think real-time collaboration, advanced project management integrations, and seamless cloud access—all while being kinder to your pocket.

👀Did You Know? Excel was first released in 1982 as Multiplan, a popular CP/M (Control Program for Microcomputers) program.

⏰60-Second Summary Explore the 13 Excel alternatives that deliver efficiency, collaboration, and value in one software: ClickUp (Best for managing projects, tracking tasks, automating workflows, and team collaboration) Google Sheets (Best for real-time collaboration and cloud-based flexibility) Zoho Sheet (Best for those using Zoho CRM) Airtable (Best for combining spreadsheets with relational database capabilities) Smartsheet (Best for small project management projects) LibreOffice Calc (Best open-source alternative that can work with multiple OS) WPS Office Spreadsheets (Best mobile-friendly Excel alternative) Apple Numbers (Best for Mac users) Gnumeric (Best for lightweight, precise data processing) Quip (Best for teams and projects collaborating in a Salesforce environment) Apache OpenOffice Calc (Best for open-source developers customizing macros and codes) Hancom Office Cell (Best spreadsheet with PDF integration) Tableau (Best for data visualization)

What Should You Look for in Excel Alternative?

When choosing an alternative to Excel, consider the use case you want to solve. Your choices will change depending on whether you prioritize data analysis, pivot tables, or enhanced project management features.

A few standout elements to consider in the right Excel alternative include:

Features: Has features like charts, graphs, built-in formulas, pivot tables, and conditional formatting that help in Has features like charts, graphs, built-in formulas, pivot tables, and conditional formatting that help in reporting, like in Excel

Collaboration: Allows users to work together on a spreadsheet in real time

Cost: Has a free or paid subscription suitable for your budget

Data processing: Has data analysis and processing tools to reduce manual calculations and effort

Visualization : Helps to visualize data using graphs, charts, and other forms

Automation: Has process automation features like macros or something better to eliminate repetitive tasks

Web app or mobile app: Follows a mobile-first approach and has a web app for enhanced accessibility

File formats: Is compatible with file formats used by Excel (just in case you need to come back to it)

Data security: Has solid encryption and complies with security standards

Focusing on these features will help you find an Excel alternative that meets and exceeds your project management and data handling expectations.

The 13 Best Microsoft Excel Alternatives

When exploring Excel alternatives, I sought tools that combined advanced data analysis with project-focused features. Each of the 13 tools on this list offers a unique edge, from real-time collaboration to powerful visualizations and customization options.

1. ClickUp (Best for managing projects, tracking tasks, automating workflows, and team collaboration)

After looking for an all-in-one platform that blends project management, data management, and data analysis, I found ClickUp to be the top Excel alternative. It’s perfect for high-performing teams that want to refine their processes and improve overall productivity.

Table View and Formula Fields for advanced spreadsheets

The ClickUp Table View mirrors Excel’s familiar grid format but with added flexibility and computation power.

Start Using ClickUp Enhance Excel’s familiar spreadsheets with powerful task management and calculation functionalities using ClickUp’s Table View

It allows you to organize tasks as rows in spreadsheet format and automate complex calculations in your columns (or Custom Fields) with ClickUp Formula Fields.

Track the performance of your revenue streams using ClickUp’s Formula Fields

If you’re used to Excel’s formulas, this feature will feel familiar, but it goes a step further. With ClickUp, formulas are tied to your tasks and projects, offering real-time calculations on project timelines, budgets, or task dependencies. This functionality eliminates the need for manual updates and ensures that your spreadsheet data stays dynamic and up to date.

AI and automations to handle busy work

ClickUp even lets you go beyond simple data calculations by providing advanced Formula Fields Automations. You can automate routine workflows and calculations based on formula-driven triggers and conditions.

If you enable automation in your workspace, you can ask ClickUp Brain, your best alternative to Excel AI tools, to write you an advanced formula. You can use other Formula Fields as variables in your advanced Formulas!

As someone who explored ClickUp Brain extensively, I can confidently say it’s an amazing AI tool for anyone managing complex data. Apart from creating advanced formulas by integrating AI with ClickUp’s advanced Formula Fields, it effortlessly offers personalized, context-aware solutions (check task dependencies or deadlines, calculate performance metrics, etc. ) to improve the workflows.

Track task completion time automatically with ClickUp’s Advanced Formula Field

For example, I’ve set up automation to flag overdue tasks based on calculated due dates or reassign tasks once specific project metrics are met. It’s a time-saver and a significant upgrade from manually managing spreadsheets.

Templates to fast-track routine operations

The ClickUp Editable Spreadsheet Template is a powerful tool my finance team uses to store, organize, and analyze data (even the most complex financial statements). From budget tracking to project planning, it helps my team manage all information in one convenient place.

Download This Template Track and approve your spending with the ClickUp Editable Spreadsheet Template

What I appreciate most about this template are the automated data imports. They save a significant amount of time and reduce the risk of errors. Creating custom formulas allows quick number crunching, while intuitive visuals help track progress on projects and investments.

The template also includes Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, and Custom Views, allowing me to manage financial records effectively. For instance, I can categorize my entries with attributes like Gross Sales and Administrative Expenses and switch between views such as Financial Statements and Approval Process.

ClickUp best features

Handle complex data and calculations using the Table View with advanced formulas

Refine workflows with custom automation sequences triggered by formulas

Gain better insights into your work with customizable ClickUp Dashboards and data visualization

Enjoy project management, document management, spreadsheets, analytics, and built-in chat capabilities in one tool

ClickUp limitations

The steep learning curve for new users due to its vast feature set

The high level of customization can be overwhelming for beginners

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

I need a blog to write everything I like about ClickUp. They have EVERYTHING: Tasks (in list view, table view, board view, calendar view, map view, etc), Docs, Dashboards, automations… You can share public links to tasks or docs. The tasks have an activity tab, so you can see all the history about that task. It’s so flexible and professional. With ClickUp we have the control of everything.

🧠Fun Fact: Some of the suggested names for Excel were Mr.Spreadsheet and Master Plan.

2. Google Sheets (Best for real-time collaboration and cloud-based flexibility)

via Google Sheets

I have long used Google Sheets as a free alternative to Excel for personal use. Its cloud-based functionality means I can use the spreadsheet software anywhere without worrying about version control or missing updates. It smoothly integrates with Google Workspace, which makes it easy to pair with tools like Google Docs and Gmail.

Google Sheets best features

Use several free and paid add-ons for project management and data analysis

Generate charts and insights automatically from your data using the Explore tool

Allow role-based access to the spreadsheet documents to ensure better team coordination

Structure, format, and organize data automatically into intuitive tables using the “Help Me Organize” feature

💡Pro Tip: Create a miniature chart in a cell with the Sparkline command. For example, SPARKLINE(A2:E2,{“charttype”,”bar”;”max”,40}) creates a bar chart.

Google Sheets limitations

When you want to handle large datasets or perform complex calculations, Google Sheets may not offer the depth of Excel’s capabilities

Great for basic charts, but doesn’t offer the extensive data visualization options available in more advanced tools like Excel or ClickUp

Google Sheets pricing

Free : Included with a free Google account

Google Workspace Business Starter : $6/user per month (billed annually)

Google Workspace Business Standard : $12/user per month (billed annually)

Google Workspace Business Plus : $18/user per month (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Google Sheets ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (42,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (16,000+ reviews)

👀Did You Know? Excel 3. 0 was the first software to introduce a toolbar in 1990.

3. Zoho Sheet (Best for those using Zoho CRM)

via Zoho Sheets

If you’re a Zoho user looking to enhance collaboration and automate workflows, Zoho Sheet is a natural platform extension perfect for everyday team needs. And if you already use tools like Zoho CRM or Zoho Forms, this spreadsheet software is for you. For example, I’ve used it to pull data directly from Zoho CRM into a live spreadsheet, creating dynamic reports without manual updates.

That said, Zoho Sheet is best for those managing straightforward datasets within the Zoho suite. While it excels at simplifying operations and keeping everything connected, it can’t handle highly complex datasets or advanced analytics with as much ease.

Zoho Sheet best features

Make cell and range-level interactive comments

Identify duplicates, empty cells, and inconsistencies with automated data cleaning

Get insights by Zia, the analytics assistant powered by artificial intelligence

Use advanced data analysis tools like pivot tables and conditional formatting

Zoho Sheet limitations

While Zoho works well within its ecosystem, integrations with external apps aren’t as smooth as other tools

Overwhelming for beginners unfamiliar with custom functions

Zoho Sheet pricing

Free

Standard: $3/user per month

Professional: $6/user per month

Zoho Sheet ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (50+ reviews)

4. Airtable (Best for combining spreadsheets with relational database capabilities)

via Airtable

If you need something beyond traditional spreadsheets, Airtable is an incredible choice as a Microsoft Excel alternative. What sets Airtable apart is its ability to combine spreadsheet functionality with the power of a relational database, making it far more versatile than typical spreadsheet software.

It’s beneficial for teams that want to organize everything from marketing campaigns to project management spreadsheets, all in one place, and build custom workflows or apps on top of these databases

Airtable best features

Switch between views like grids, Kanban boards, and calendars, which makes it easy to manage tasks and projects

Smoothen your workflow by automating repetitive tasks like sending reminders or updating fields

Use pre-built database templates to set up specific use cases like project management, content calendars, or product roadmaps

Collaborate in real time with your team by sharing a workspace and setting permissions to control who can edit or view data

Airtable limitations

Lacks advanced number-crunching or formulas

While the free version is great for small teams, Airtable’s cost can quickly increase if you need more advanced spreadsheet features or additional users

Airtable pricing

Free : For individuals or small teams with essential features

Team : $24/user per month

Business : $54/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Airtable ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

5. Smartsheet (Best for small project management projects)

via Smartsheet

For managing large, complex projects or working with big teams, Smartsheet is a fantastic Microsoft Excel alternative. With Smartsheet, you can create customized views and task dependencies for project management that Excel couldn’t handle as intuitively.

Smartsheet best features

Incorporate Gantt charts , task dependencies, and project timelines directly into your workflow

Allow for real-time updates, comments, and attachments for centralized communication

Set up custom workflows to automate repetitive tasks , like sending approvals or status updates

Track team availability, workloads, and project progress, ensuring efficient allocation across tasks and projects

Smartsheet limitations

It can take some time for new users to grasp its advanced project management features fully

The cost can quickly rise if you need access to the more advanced features, making it more expensive than some of the simpler tools

Smartsheet pricing

Pro : $12/user per month (1-10 members, unlimited viewers)

Business : $24/user per month (3+ members, unlimited guests and viewers)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Smartsheet ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (17,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)

6. LibreOffice Calc (Best open-source alternative that can work with multiple OS)

via LibreOffice Calc

I’ve tested LibreOffice Calc for projects that didn’t need cloud features or collaboration tools, and it holds up well for most offline data management tasks. It comes packed with features similar to Excel but without the cost, making it a suitable solution for those who want a fully offline spreadsheet software without limitations.

LibreOffice Calc can work across operating systems (Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, and FreeBSD), unlike some other offline spreadsheet software providers.

LibreOffice Calc best features

Handle complex calculations and data analysis with advanced functions, pivot tables, and charts

Incorporate PDF documents directly into spreadsheets, enabling seamless integration of visual or textual data for enhanced workflows

Use a wide range of extensions to automate tasks, including Pandas for LibreOffice, OooDev GUI Automation, Python Numpy Extension

Create complex workflows like task-specific custom toolbars, macros, and event triggers

LibreOffice Calc limitations

Calc is great for individual use. But the lack of real-time collaboration features makes it less ideal for team-based projects, unlike ClickUp and Google Sheets

Although Calc can open and save Excel files, there can be occasional compatibility issues when working with more complex Excel formats

LibreOffice Calc pricing

Free Forever

LibreOffice Calc ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2,000+ reviews)

7. WPS Office Spreadsheets (Best mobile-friendly Excel alternative)

via WPS Office Spreadsheets

WPS Office Spreadsheets is a highly adaptable and mobile-friendly alternative to Excel, perfect for users like me who value flexibility and innovative features. One of its highlights is the Smart Toolbox, which simplifies complex tasks with over 60 mini-tools, from text extraction to batch format conversion.

I also found the Picture-to-Text OCR feature valuable for extracting information from images directly into spreadsheets, saving time on manual data entry. The Smart Split Columns function makes it the perfect Google Sheets alternative. It can intelligently handle data separation with customizable splitting methods—ideal for organizing messy datasets.

WPS Office Spreadsheets best features

Run it smoothly on smartphones and tablets

Manage Excel files without any formatting issues, which makes it useful when collaborating with teams who are still using Excel

Get started without building spreadsheets from scratch using the library of templates

Secure your data with advanced encryption options (AES-128 or similar, based on configuration) for better access control and protection

WPS Office Spreadsheets limitations

Its free cloud storage option is limited

The free version comes with ads, which can be distracting

WPS Office Spreadsheets pricing

Free version available

Premium : $29. 99/year for ad-free use and additional features

Business: Custom pricing

WPS Office Spreadsheets ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1,000+ reviews)

8. Apple Numbers (Best for Mac users)

via Apple Numbers

When reflecting on Apple Numbers, I see its distinct edge in its harmonious blend of design and functionality. Unlike Excel, which prioritizes advanced computation, Numbers stands out for its sleek, visually-driven approach.

Its interactive canvas helped me in data organization, such as arranging multiple tables, charts, and media within a single sheet to create presentations that are as visually compelling as they are functional. For me, this flexibility turned spreadsheets into dynamic storytelling tools rather than static grids. ​

Apple Numbers best features

Use customizable templates to start the project without building a spreadsheet from scratch

Collaborate in real time across all Apple devices to work on your spreadsheets

Create charts from data instantly and intuitively

Add robust text processing capabilities with integration of RegEx functions for efficient data manipulation

Apple Numbers limitations

While Apple Numbers can handle standard calculations, it has limited features to handle complex data analysis or massive datasets

Formatting issues when sharing spreadsheets with users on non-Apple platforms

Apple Numbers pricing

Free Forever for iOS

Apple Numbers ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

9. Gnumeric (Best for lightweight, precise data processing)

via Gnumeric

Gnumeric is an open-source spreadsheet program for professionals prioritizing speed and accuracy over a wide array of features. Its lightweight design made it incredibly fast when handling complex calculations and large datasets without the lag often associated with heavier tools like Excel.

Gnumeric excels in supporting highly efficient algorithms, mathematical functions, and statistical analysis for computations, especially in fields like finance and engineering, where precision is crucial.

Gnumeric best features

Perform calculations with high precision, reducing the likelihood of errors in critical data analysis

Perform advanced statistical analyses, create complex formulas, and manipulate data with a rich set of built-in functions

Import and export in a variety of file formats, including Excel, OpenOffice, and statistical formats (. dta), for smooth data sharing across platforms

Gnumeric limitations

Lacks some advanced collaboration features that are standard in Microsoft Excel, making it less ideal for team environments

Its Linux-centric (UNIX-based operating system) design may limit accessibility for those on other operating systems

Gnumeric pricing

Only the free version is available

10. Quip (Best for teams and projects collaborating in a Salesforce environment)

via Quip

If your team depends on Salesforce to manage customer data and drive sales processes, Quip is like an extension of your CRM.

You can use it to embed live Salesforce data into spreadsheets and collaborative documents, allowing your team to update sales forecasts and customer details in real time—all without switching tools.

The built-in chat and comments feature lets teams discuss updates directly within documents, keeping everything centralized. Whether you’re closing deals or tracking customer success metrics, Quip’s tight integration with Salesforce simplifies the entire process.

Quip best features

Chat directly within the document to make decisions without leaving the workspace.

Work smoothly across devices to access and edit your spreadsheets from anywhere

Attach files to the spreadsheet for applicant tracking or a roadmap document for product development

Quip limitations

Lacks some advanced spreadsheet functionalities like complex formulas and pivot tables, which may be a drawback for users who need more in-depth data analysis

The ability to import/export files in diverse formats (such as CSV, SQL databases, etc. ) is more limited in Quip

Quip pricing

Starter : $10/month per user (billed annually)

Plus : $25/month per user (billed annually)

Advanced: $100/month per user (billed annually)

Quip ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

11. Apache OpenOffice Calc (Best for open-source developers customizing macros and codes)

via Apache OpenOffice Calc

Apache OpenOffice Calc is a fully open-source spreadsheet tool that provides you with a robust set of customizable features for data analysis, chart creation, and calculations, all without the cost of proprietary software.

What makes this free Excel alternative unique is its strong community-driven product development. The community keeps the tool free and provides highly customizable options like features, macros, and codes for users who need spreadsheet functionality without being locked into a commercial product with irrelevant features.

Apache OpenOffice Calc best features

Customize and extend its functionality according to your needs with the help of its developer community

Handle numerous file formats, including Microsoft Excel and CSV, ensuring smooth collaboration across different platforms

Work with large datasets and gain insights without performance lag

Use advanced data analysis tools like “Scenarios” and “Goal Seek” to test various data outcomes based on different inputs or scenarios

Apache OpenOffice Calc limitations

The user interface can feel outdated compared to modern alternatives like ClickUp or Airtable

It also lacks some of the real-time collaboration features that are now standard in many spreadsheet apps

Apache OpenOffice Calc pricing

Free

Apache OpenOffice Calc ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (400+ reviews)

12. Hancom Office Cell (Best spreadsheet with PDF integration)

via Hancom Office Cell

Hancom Office Cell is transformative and uniquely able to directly edit and convert PDFs without additional software. This is something that truly sets it apart from other spreadsheet tools.

This is good software for those who need to access financial reports and other documents on the go, whether on mobile or desktop.

Hancom Office Cell best features

Manage spreadsheets easily across devices with its responsive design

Edit and convert spreadsheets to PDFs directly within the workflow

Get customizable pivot tables for organizing and analyzing data quickly and freely

Create spreadsheets and edit complex mathematical models directly within it

Hancom Office Cell limitations

Hancom Cell’s collaboration features aren’t as robust as those offered by other tools

Hancom Office Cell pricing

Free

🧠 Fun Fact: In Excel, 1900 is still a leap year even though it wasn’t. This is because Excel wanted to be compatible with Lotus 123 (once Excel was an alternative to this spreadsheet software)

13. Tableau (Best for data visualization)

via Tableau

Tableau’s ability to easily work with diverse data sources, from SQL databases to cloud platforms, lets you create visualizations far superior to Excel dashboards. With advanced analytics and storytelling features, the drag-and-drop intuitive interface can turn raw data into compelling narratives.

It’s one of the best Excel alternatives to elevate data presentations to a professional level.

Tableau best features

Integrate custom calculations into your visuals without modifying the original dataset

Update visualizations based on live data changes, ensuring your dashboards always reflect the latest information

Combine datasets from different platforms directly within Tableau, bypassing the need for preprocessing in external tools

Create responsive dashboards that adapt seamlessly to mobile devices

Tableau limitations

Tableau’s pricing can be prohibitive for smaller groups of multiple users or startups

While basic functionalities are user-friendly, mastering Tableau’s more advanced features requires a more significant time investment

Tableau pricing

Creator: $70. 00/user per month

Explorer: $42. 00/user per month

Viewer: $15. 00/user per month

Tableau ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,000+ reviews)

ClickUp: The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Alternative!

There you have it. The ultimate list of paid and free Excel alternatives that do more than just handle rows and columns of data.

While all of them have specific strengths, in my experience, ClickUp is one of the few powerhouses for managing data, workflows, and team collaboration under one roof. Unlike standalone spreadsheet software, ClickUp merges advanced formula fields, customizable dashboards, spreadsheet templates, and automation with task management, Gantt charts, and real-time updates.

Its ability to unify data visualization tools with actionable project management tools makes it a transformative choice for most use cases.

Don’t settle for the limitations of Microsoft Excel. Sign up for all the benefits of ClickUp today.