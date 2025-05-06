A 15 legjobb építési projektmenedzsment szoftver 2025-ben (ingyenes és fizetős)

{ "@context": "http://schema. org", "@type": "FAQPage", "mainEntity": [ { "@type": "Question", "name": "What is Construction Project Management Software?", "acceptedAnswer": { "@type": "Answer", "text": "Construction project management is the process of planning, organizing, and controlling activities associated with a construction project. It includes scheduling resources, delegating tasks and monitoring progress to ensure the completion of projects within established deadlines and budgets. " } } ] }

As a construction project manager, one of the first steps you take is ensuring that your structure has a strong foundation. 👷

Similarly, when you’re building your construction business from the ground up, you need to ensure you have the right tools in place, such as the right construction project management software.

Whether you’re involved in the residential, commercial, or industrial construction industry, construction management tools help you manage project deadlines while staying within the project budget .

According to Finances Online’s Project Management Software Statistics, “8 out of 10 project managers believe that project portfolio management is becoming a critical factor in influencing business success. ”(Axelos, 2019)

But which construction software suits your needs best?

In this article, we’ll cover why you need construction project management software and review the fifteen best tools available today.

Time to build on some ideas! ⛏

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here’s our list of 15 top construction management software for teams, with their strengths and USPs. ClickUp (Best for comprehensive project management with unlimited users and tasks) (Best for comprehensive project management with unlimited users and tasks) OrangeScrum (Best for open-source scheduling and resource management) Asana (Best for visual project planning and task management) Clockify (Best for free time tracking and billable hours calculation) OpenDocMan (Best for document management and storage) Wrike (Best for work intelligence and risk identification) Fieldwire (Best for task assignment and real-time notifications) Methvin (Best for construction estimating and job costing) Fluix (Best for no-code workflow management and digitized documents) Zoho Projects (Best for cloud-based project management with time tracking) TeamGantt (Best for Gantt chart-based project management) Buildertrend (Best for resource management and client communication) PlanGrid (Best for field project and cost management) Procore (Best for integrated project tracking and collaboration) CoConstruct (Best for custom home builders and remodelers)

What is Construction Project Management Software?

Construction project management is the process of planning, organizing, and controlling activities associated with a construction project. It includes scheduling resources, delegating tasks and monitoring progress to ensure the completion of projects within established deadlines and budgets.

Construction project management also involves overseeing procurement, ensuring that necessary contractual agreements are in place, and managing contractor performance.

What to Look for in Free Construction Project Management Software?

A construction management software solution can greatly impact the efficiency and success of your projects. That’s why we’ve developed a comprehensive methodology to help you choose the best tool. Let’s take a closer look:

Key Features

The first aspect we consider is the features offered by the software. The right tool should have functionalities specifically designed to address the unique needs of construction projects. Here are some essential features we believe every robust construction project management software should have:

Task Management: This allows you to delegate tasks, monitor progress, and manage deadlines effectively.

Scheduling: The tool should aid in planning and scheduling tasks, resources, and milestones.

Document Management: A centralized place to manage crucial documents like blueprints, contracts, and permits is vital.

Budgeting and Cost Control: The software should assist you in tracking expenses and controlling costs.

Communication and Collaboration Tools: Efficient communication and collaboration among team members should be facilitated by the software.

Pricing

The cost of the software is a crucial factor. The pricing of construction project management software varies, depending on its features, the number of users, and the pricing model. We advise that you weigh the software’s cost against its value to ensure it fits within your budget without compromising on necessary features.

Reviews

Reviews can offer valuable insights into the software’s performance and reliability. We’ve gathered reviews from third-party review sites to give you a better idea of what real users think of the various construction project management software options available.

Integration Capabilities

The software should be able to integrate with other tools that you currently use, like accounting software, email, or CAD tools. This allows for a seamless flow of data and can significantly improve overall productivity.

Trial Periods & Free Plans

Lastly, we suggest checking if the software offers a trial period or free plan. This allows you to test the software in a real-world setting before making a commitment. It’s an excellent opportunity to assess whether the tool meets your needs and is user-friendly.

15 Best Construction Project Management Software (Free & Paid)

1. ClickUp (Best for comprehensive project management with unlimited users and tasks)

Try ClickUp Use ClickUp to track construction projects and survey results effortlessly with real-time updates

ClickUp is the world’s highest-rated productivity and construction project management software used by highly-productive teams in both small and large companies.

Here’s why ClickUp is the best project management software for construction

ClickUp offers you unlimited users, unlimited tasks, and tons of other fantastic features for free!

And there are no limits to the project management features you can use with ClickUp.

ClickUp key features

ClickUp has all the features construction project managers would need to manage projects successfully.

Here’s a quick look at some of them:

Download This Template Synchronize team and contractor resources, track progress, and visualize projects with this ClickUp Construction Management Template

ClickUp pros

Powerful free version with support for unlimited users

Enterprise project management features including Automations, resource management, and Dashboards

Ensure your construction team completes tasks in the right order with Task Dependencies

Create and keep track of your construction company Goals

Visualize construction project workflows with ClickUp Mind Maps

Use Time Estimates to predict the time taken for each task

Create knowledge bases and collaborate with teammates in real-time using ClickUp Docs

Attach time to any task with our Global Time Tracker

Supports macOS, Windows, and Linux platforms

Keep strangers away from your project’s construction site (aka ClickUp) using Privacy, Permissions, and Guests

ClickUp limitations

No Table view on the mobile app (yet)

And feel free to explore all the exciting features that this free construction management software has in store for you!

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp Reviews

“I like the different ways I can visualize my project and related tasks. I can mind map my project, see it as a list, on a Kanban board, as a Gantt chart, or even in a table view. The app works with all the different ways I like to think and plan out my projects and tasks, giving me the freedom to plan in a way that works for me. ” – G2Crowd

“Life-changing tool. Brings back the much-needed perspective on high-priority tasks. Helps in keeping track of what we accomplished, spent more time during a given year. Cannot live without!” – Capterra Verified Review

ClickUp customer ratings

G2: 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)

2. OrangeScrum (Best for open-source scheduling and resource management)

Via Orangescrum

OrangeScrum is an open-source construction scheduling software that helps teams with resource allocation, time management, and collaboration.

But if you want to manage projects efficiently with the free plan, you’ll have to buy add-ons for essential features like document management, construction project templates, and more.

OrangeScrum key features

Dashboards that provide real-time insights on your team, projects, and resources

Time tracking features and timesheets

Resource management features for efficient resource allocation

Resource scheduling features

OrangeScrum pros

Custom task statuses for your project needs

Slack integration for quick communication when teams are on the job site

Create custom permissions for project owners, team members, and clients

OrangeScrum limitations

Gantt chart functionality is an add-on that costs $159

The free plan only offers default task statuses

Lacks integrations with Zoom , OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams

OrangeScrum pricing

This construction management software offers three pricing plans:

Community (free)

Cloud (user-based pricing)

Enterprise (contact for a custom quote)

OrangeScrum Reviews

“This software is really good, but the only thing I don’t like is that when I started using this tool it was difficult to understand some settings, it has so many options that it became difficult for me to understand what I had to do to continue with the next step of some task. ” – G2 Reviews

“The learning process takes a bit, there are configurations a bit complex, but nothing that cannot be solved in a few days of practice. ” – G2 Reviews

OrangeScrum customer ratings

G2: 4. 5/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (80+ reviews)

3. Asana (Best for visual project planning and task management)

Via Asana

Asana is a project management tool that helps construction teams see the bigger picture to tackle their tasks with ease.

But without a built-in mind maps feature, we’re not sure how “big” of a picture your team will get.

Compare Asana Vs ClickUp!

Asana key features

Calendar view to manage your deadlines

Project permissions for teammates and clients

Custom fields for your project needs

Board view for Agile project management

Asana pros

Digital whiteboard for project planning

Add attachments to tasks, so teammates have easy access to resources

Proofing annotations to track feedback quickly

Asana limitations

No native time tracking feature

Can’t convert comments into tasks

No collaborative document editing capabilities

Asana pricing

This project management software offers four pricing plans:

Basic plan (Free)

Premium plan ($13. 49/month per member)

Business plan ($30. 49/month per member)

Enterprise plan (contact for a custom quote)

Asana Reviews

“We juggle many competing projects and deadlines, so it helps keep everything in one big picture, in a place we can talk about individual tasks as we go along. I prefer this workflow to Slack-like emphasis on chat/email, etc. Asana’s prospects for time planning are getting better, but are a bit obfuscated right now. ” — G2 Reviews

“If you are using Asana for very basic projects, there is not a whole lot to complain about. If you are using Asana for more complex situations, there can be a bit of a learning curve. For what I do, there are times when I need to copy or duplicate a section inside of a project. Currently, you can not do this inside of Asana and the section has to be duplicated manually. ”— Capterra Verified Reviews

Asana customer ratings

G2 : 4. 3/5 (7000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (9000+ reviews)

Read about these Asana alternatives !

4. Clockify (Best for free time tracking and billable hours calculation)

Via Clockify

Clockify is a popular free time tracking tool which can help construction crews keep track of their work hours on various projects.

It’s simple to use and full of handy features, but it could benefit from a built-in chat option.

Clockify key features

Track time via timer or input it manually in a timesheet

Automatically calculate billable hours based on your hourly rates and hours tracked

Generate detailed reports

Enable location tracking

Clockify pros

Unlimited number of users and projects for free

Integration with 80+ apps and available across all operating systems

Self-hosted version for maximum privacy and security

Clockify limitations

No built-in chat feature (but it integrates with the team chat app Pumble)

Mobile version not as robust as the web and desktop apps

Clockify pricing

This construction time tracking software has six pricing plans:

Free ($0 per seat/month)

Basic ($3. 99 per seat/month)

Standard ($5. 49 per seat/month)

Pro ($7. 99 per seat/month)

Enterprise ($11. 99 per seat/month)

Server (contact for price info)

Clockify Reviews

“Clockify has helped my team get our projects organized for quite some time. We enjoyed the free version for a little over a year before we started opting for the paid version since we want to take advantage of some of the paid features such as automation, API integration, templates, and other productivity features to further improve our operations. ” – Capterra Verified Review

“It’s easy to use and very intuitive. You can track different projects or clients easily. It allows you to use it as a team. ” – Capterra Verified Review

Clockify customer ratings

G2 : 4. 5/5 (110+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4000+ reviews)

Use RFQ templates with contractors and suppliers!

5. OpenDocMan (Best for document management and storage)

Via OpenDocMan

OpenDocMan is an open-source document management system that lets teams store their construction documents in a centralized space.

Unfortunately, apart from document storage, this tool doesn’t have any advanced project management features.

OpenDocMan key features

Track changes for document editing

User permissions

Assign departments or categories to files

Revision history

OpenDocMan pros

Available on Linux, Unix, macOS X, and Windows systems

Multi-language support, which makes it useful for working with international construction professionals

Email notifications in case teammates aren’t on the app

OpenDocMan limitations

Doesn’t support workflow management features

No mobile apps available

Limited free plan

OpenDocMan pricing

This document management software offers four pricing plans:

Community (free)

Enterprise (contact for a custom quote)

Cloud ($79/month)

On-premise (contact for a custom quote)

OpenDocMan Reviews

“The software seems to be very useful to me with great features starting from Document management to sharing etc. This has many inbuilt features and in integration points of view, this is integrated to many 3rd party application like MS which help the working and sharing easy. ” – Software Suggest

OpenDocMan customer ratings

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

6. Wrike (Best for work intelligence and risk identification)

Via Wrike

Wrike is a construction software solution that has a cool feature called work intelligence, which helps identify risks in your projects.

But here’s an obvious risk that it couldn’t spot: currently, Wrike doesn’t have a built-in chat feature!

Wrike key features

Detailed time-tracking

Excellent documentation and resource tracking to help you locate what you need

Customizable dashboards

@mentions to boost collaboration

Wrike pros

Intuitive interface

Powerful integration with cloud storage apps such as Dropbox, Box, and Google Drive

The free plan includes up to 5 users and 2GB of storage

Wrike limitations

Doesn’t have a note-taking tool that you can access alongside your work

Can’t convert comments into tasks

Limited features for project tracking

Wrike pricing

This project management software has four pricing plans:

Free plan

Professional ( $9. 80/month per member)

Business ($24. 80/month per member)

Enterprise (contact for a custom quote)

Wrike Reviews

“Wrike is unique with respect to other similar applications because it is not just a project management tool. It also functions as a work management tool, which is slightly different. ” — G2Crowd

“With its rock-solid performance at work, I couldn’t notice demerits with the app. However, it’s quite expensive when it comes to pricing. But the features we are getting up with the app purchase is at the top, and can’t deny that it’s way better than other competitive project management tools. ” – Capterra Verified Review

Wrike customer ratings

G2: 4. 2/5 (1,300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (1,600+ reviews)

Check out our guide for Wrike project management and learn about the top Wrike alternatives.

7. Fieldwire (Best for task assignment and real-time notifications)

Via FieldWire

Fieldwire is a good construction project management tool for architects, contractors, and designers.

But if you’re on the free plan, you get a maximum of three projects only.

Just three?!

Fieldwire key features

Assign tasks to team members

Real-time push notifications

Create custom forms

Markups and annotations

Fieldwire pros

Supports Kanban boards , Gantt charts, and calendar view

Progress tracking and task statuses

View your drawings on iOS and Android devices

Fieldwire limitations

Can only assign one user as the assignee; subsequent users are labeled as watchers

The free plan is limited to a maximum of five users, and you don’t get custom statuses

Lacks integrations with Slack, Microsoft Outlook, and Google Calendar

Fieldwire pricing

This construction management software offers four pricing plans:

Basic (free)

Pro ($44/month per member)

Business ($64/month per member)

Premier ($104/month per member)

Fieldwire Reviews

“I highly recommend this software especially for any project documentation tracking purposes. Still room for improvement but I choose Fieldwire over its Autodesk competitor. ” – Capterra Verified Review

“Fieldwire is my go-to software for quickly looking up pages, or photos, or making plan notes, but it lacks basic quality of life features of other software. ” – Capterra Verified Review

Fieldwire customer ratings

G2: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (80+ reviews)

8. Methvin (Best for construction estimating and job costing)

Via Methvin

Methvin is a project management and construction estimating software that helps teams get ready for take-off. 🚀

However, the free plan for this estimating software is limited to one user.

Not on this software solution, that’s for sure.

Methvin key features

Store your documents and drawings in this construction management tool

A client portal where a general contractor and subcontractor can submit information

Daily email notifications about market developments

Job costing calculations

Methvin pros

Advanced estimating options like estimating with subschedules and variables

Invite others to join you on a construction project by sharing a link

Access to reporting tools to measure project progress and resource allocation

Methvin limitations

The free plan is limited to one user

No comments or @mentions

No mobile apps available

Methvin pricing

This construction project management software has three pricing plans:

Single user (free)

Business ($27/month per member

Enterprise ($165/month per member)

Methvin Reviews

“Software works online only, but overall it is good to go. ” – Capterra Verified Review

“Easy to take off drawings, create pricing with any imperial and metric system. Also, all info is stored in the cloud so can be accessed from any location anytime. ” – Capterra Verified Review

Methvin customer ratings

G2: 4. 4/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (10+ reviews)

9. Fluix Best for no-code workflow management and digitized documents)

Via Fluix

Fluix is a no-code construction management platform that helps users jumpstart workflow management.

Without enterprise software features , your project management plans could be limited.

Fluix key features

Advanced automated workflows and tasks

Digitized documents and forms

eSignature software to capture electronic signatures instantly from your iPhone or iPad

Offline access

Fluix pros

Small learning curve and easy set up

Workflows designed for iPads

Cloud storage and integration features

Fluix limitations

Workflows designed for Apple iPads can be limiting (check out these construction project management software for Macs

Lack of support for collaboration such as documents sharing

Android support is only at the beta release stage

Fluix pricing

This project management software offers three pricing plans:

Note: Fluix is a paid tool but they do offer a 12-day free trial!

Starter ($20/month per user)

Core ($30/month per member)

Advanced ($50/month per member))

Fluix Review

“It’s been a great experience and the customer service is excellent. ” – Capterra Verified Review

“We have been considering digitalizing our operational processes for quite some time, and Fluix made this move to being paperless more robust and efficient. We have also improved our communication between the office and the field team. ” – Capterra Verified Review

Fluix customer ratings

G2 : 4. 8/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (30+ reviews)

10. Zoho Projects (Best for cloud-based project management with time tracking)

Via Zoho Projects

Zoho Projects is a cloud-based project management software that is designed to help small and midsize construction companies.

Zoho Projects’ free plan has limited storage and features. Is it worth the upgrade to their paid plans?

Zoho Projects features

Numerous integrations and add-ons

Mobile app for iOS and Android users

Time management and invoicing capabilities

Zoho Projects pros

Great value in paid plans

Easy to use

Time-tracking capabilities

Zoho Projects limitations

Free plan does not included templates

Free plan offers limited storage

Complicated resources management view

Zoho Projects pricing

This project management software offers three pricing plans:

Free ($0/month per user)

Premium ($5/month per member)

Enterprise ($10/month per member)

Zoho Project Reviews

“We’re very happy with the power of the solution and feel that it will support our growth. Getting the system configured and learning how to use it properly was a steeper curve than we anticipated. ” – Capterra Verified Review

“In general, my experience with Zoho has been positive. I’m happy to use it and my team likes all the different solutions Zoho has for our business. ” – Capterra Verified Review

Zoho Projects customer ratings

G2 : 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)

Check out these Zoho alternatives!

11. TeamGantt (Best for Gantt chart-based project management)

Via TeamGantt

TeamGantt is a construction project management tool that helps users manage construction projects.

But, TeamGantt’s free plan is extremely limited. If you want to manage more than one project at once you will have to upgrade to a paid plan.

TeamGantt features

Reorder tasks and adjust timelines easily with TeamGantt’s drag and drop feature

View every project on a one pager

Portfolio view and reports

Calendar and list views

TeamGantt pros

Phone, email, and live chat assistance

Dedicated mobile app

Easy collaboration

TeamGantt limitations

Can be costly if you have a larger team

No project budget feature

Limited features on the free plan

TeamGantt pricing

This project management software offers three pricing plans:

Free ($0/month per user)

Standard ($19. 90/month per member)

Advanced ($24. 45/month per member)

TeamGantt Reviews

“TeamGantt was great while we had it! We ended up moving to something else with better reporting for our growing team, but TeamGantt’s combination of project management/assignment and resource tracking was great while we were a smaller team. ” – Capterra Verified Review

“I found the software to be quite useful. It definitely served my purposes and, aside from the minor user interface challenges, i had a positive overall experience with it and would definitely recommend its use to other project managers. ” – Capterra Verified Review

TeamGantt customer ratings

G2 : 4. 8/5 (700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

12. Buildertrend (Best for resource management and client communication)

Via Buildertrend

Buildertrend is a cloud-based construction project management software built to help construction professionals manage resources and complete projects on time. Homebuilders, specialty and commercial contractors, and remodelers can also use this tool to help them with the sales process, project planning, financial tracking, and client communication.

Buildertrend key features

Time and expense tracking

Advanced reporting

Customer portal

Project and milestone tracking

Buildertrend pros

A centralized hub for clients; gives them access to their projects

Create and update schedules anytime, anywhere

Automation to expedite and ensure accurate estimates every time

Drag-and-drop functionality

Buildertrend limitations

UI can become glitchy and clunky

Plans are costly

Buildertrend pricing

Essential ($99/month; $399 after two months)

Advanced ($399/month; $699 after two months)

Complete ($899/month; $1,299 after two months)

Buildertrend reviews

“I enjoy a lot of the cross-platform functionalities of Buildertrend. As someone who spends most of the day in the field, I like the ability to quickly access and add data or files as necessary when I’m on the go. I enjoy being able to access a timeline of the daily logs for jobs, and the ability to scroll through these helps me stay appraised of the job details throughout the process. ” — G2 Verified Review

Buildertrend customer ratings

G2 : 4/5 (56+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1572+ reviews)

13. PlanGrid (Best for field project and cost management)

Via PlanGrid

PlanGrid is a construction productivity software and all-in-one field project and cost management tool for builders. Users can instantly share plans, markups, photos, reports, and more with everyone involved in the construction project.

PlanGrid key features

3D models and sheets

Customized tags for photos

File management

Quality management in one place

PlanGrid pros

Access data online and offline

Simplified submittals; access approved submittals immediately from the app

PlanGrid limitations

Steep learning curve for others

PlanGrid pricing

Nailgun ($39/month/user; billed annually)

Dozer ($59/month/user; billed annually)

Crane ($119/month/user; billed annually)

PlanGrid reviews

Software Advice : 4. 28/5 (1,896+ reviews)

Trust Radius: 7. 8/10 (145+ reviews)

PlanGrid customer ratings

“It’s a good platform to use for a project and can be used throughout the life-cycle of the project. You can add users internally and externally quite easily and access all documentation with a few clicks. ” — Software Advice Verified Review

14. Procore (Best for integrated project tracking and collaboration)

Via Procore

Procore is an online construction software that simplifies work from bidding to project closeure.

Manage construction projects, resources, designs, estimates, bids, and budgets across projects on one integrated platform.

Procore key features

Project tracking

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Technology

Mobile access

Field collaboration

Procore pros

Integrated platform

Available and accessible on mobile

Real-time insight into the financial health of projects and portfolio

Procore limitations

Tool fieldsets could use more flexibility

Steep learning curve for others

Procore pricing

Visit their pricing page to get a custom quote

Procore reviews

“Procore gives the ability to have access to the latest drawings, specifications and submittals at any time, which is excellent for collaboration in the field for both designers and contractors alike. All project information is very well organized and easily accessible to all users, and the permissions tool is great for customizing what team members have access to. ” — G2 Verified Review

Procore customer ratings

G2 : 4. 5/5 (1,173+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,518+ reviews)

Check out these Procore alternatives!

15. CoConstruct (Best for custom home builders and remodelers)

Via CoConstruct

CoConstruct is a highly-rated construction management software for custom home builders and remodelers. Easily manage all aspects of a project, clients, and contractors—all from one central app.

CoConstruct key features

Reporting and analytics

Project and client tracking

Billing and invoicing

Customizable templates

CoConstruct pros

Easy-to-use functionality for purchase order processing

Accurate estimating; easy to build and send out customized estimates

Send notifications and updates on job site activities and progress

Approvals via electronic signatures and online payments

CoConstruct limitations

The mobile app could be improved

Steep learning curve for others

CoConstruct pricing

Essential : $99/month; $399 after two months

Advanced : $399/month; $699 after two months

Complete: $899/month; $1,299 after two months

CoConstruct reviews

“As a very hands-on Field Contractor, I have trouble finding enough time to write bids and estimates. The templates and spreadsheet-style estimating really streamlines the process and can ultimately give you your life back. ” — Capterra Verified Review

customer ratings

Software Advice : 4. 5/5 (842+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (842+ reviews)

Related: Construction Interview Questions

Start Managing Construction Projects With ClickUp

Your construction projects need to meet deadlines, stay within budget, and match construction industry standards.

And while construction software can help you reduce your labor, it’s no use getting a tool that will further complicate your project.

That’s why you need ClickUp.

From setting Goals for your project team to managing your project’s finances, ClickUp is the best construction management software available today.

Get ClickUp for free today to achieve all your construction goals, even the crazy ones!