A 10 legjobb Procore alternatíva és versenytárs 2025-ben

Procore construction management software has been in business for nearly two decades. That’s a lot of time to transform an industry and gain status as one of the leading construction management software!

via Procure

Whether your company is in year one or year five, you need software to handle today’s projects while also planning for the future. There are Procore alternatives that could be a better fit for your project, budget, and workflow needs.

In this guide, we’ll highlight the top 10 Procure alternatives to maximize your services and client relationships!

What Should You Look for in Procore Alternatives?

Here’s what to look out for in Procore alternatives.

Multiple views

To ensure you have a 360-degree view of the project’s progress, your Procore alternative of choice should have multiple views. These three views are a good start: calendar, Gantt, and Kanban boards for construction project progress tracking.

Manage construction timelines on a Gantt view in ClickUp

Project management functionality

Any good construction management software will have detailed project management features. These features should include task management, time tracking, activity dashboards, cost estimation, and project progress reports.

Client portal or CRM

Construction management is easier when you don’t have to rely on 101 tools to get things done. That’s why your software needs to have CRM (Client Relationship Management) or client portal. Both will simplify communication and speed up submittals, RFIs, and specs sharing.

Select widgets to visualize any data type in a ClickUp Dashboard

Pre-built and custom templates

Managing construction projects is a complex process. With templates, you can set up repeatable work so your team can focus on the right tasks. From project dashboards to workflows, create as many construction templates for different teams and services.

The 10 Best Procore Alternatives

1. ClickUp

Build your ideal workflow blueprint and custom view in ClickUp

ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform to customize as a project and construction management software. With ClickUp, you can manage an entire project from pre-sales until the project handover to clients.

ClickUp is also more versatile to fit every kind of project thanks to its extensive list of features, a large community, and constant development of new features. Moreover, ClickUp features a free plan with every functionality you need to manage a construction project.

Collaborate on design concepts to build specifications in ClickUp Docs

ClickUp features

ClickUp pros

1,000+ integrations to connect with your favorite project management tools

Lots of construction management templates to quickly build schedules, workflows, and project dashboards

Connect workflows, dashboards, and workspaces with links and dependency relationships

A mobile app to manage projects on the go with offline functionality

Simple interface

ClickUp cons

Learning curve due to the number of available features and level of customizability

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever Plan

Unlimited Plan : $7 per month per member

Business Plan : $12 per month per member

Enterprise Plan: Contact Sales

ClickUp customer ratings

G2 : 4. 7/5 (4,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)

2. Buildertrend

via BuilderTrend

Buildertrend is a cloud-based construction management software for home builders, specialty contractors, and remodelers. Unlike Procore, which focuses more on the management side of things, Buildertrend focuses more on client and contractor management. However, it has the essential project management and collaboration tools to complete a construction project.

Buildertrend is more suited for small to mid-sized construction businesses, while Procore is more versatile to fit larger organizations.

Buildertrend features

Comprehensive financial management, including online payments, bids, bills, purchase orders , estimates, invoicing, and advanced financial reporting

Seamless communication aided by a client portal, messages, sub-accounts and documents, and photo sharing

Construction project management is made possible by construction schedules , change orders, time tracking, to-dos, daily logs, calendar management, etc.

Sales and pre-contract management aided by a CRM, built-in email marketing, appointment scheduling, and proposal creation and management

Buildertrend pros

A powerful CRM to follow up on leads and centralized client management

Automated takeoff and estimating solutions

Helpful customer support

Every essential product to run projects from start to finish

Buildertrend cons

Clunky interface on the Buildertrend mobile app

Often slow and glitchy

Somewhat traditional functionality of task management

Buildertrend pricing

Buildertrend has a flat-rate pricing model with three plans.

Essential : $99 per month

Advanced : $399 per month

Complete: $899 per month

Buildertrend customer ratings

G2 : 3. 8 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5 (1500 reviews)

3. Fieldwire

via Fieldwire

Fieldwire is one of the most popular Procore alternatives and describes itself as a “Jobsite management platform for construction teams. ” The goal of Fieldwire is to help construction industry teams align the field and office from any device. Both Procore and Fieldwire have lots of similarities. However, Fieldwire’s pricing model might be more favorable to smaller teams. In addition, most construction professionals find Fieldwire easier to set up and use rather than Procore.

Fieldwire features

Scheduling of crews and tasks

Real-time messaging to keep project managers and clients on board

Tell the project story and track tasks with photo and file attachments

Versioning and auto-hyperlinking of construction drawing on any device

Mobile app with offline editing capabilities

BIM viewer with 3D model metadata and multi-element measurements

Punch List app for accurate inspections, walkthroughs, and faster closeout

Fillable and digital forms for RFIs, daily reporting, timesheets, and inspection requests

Fieldwire pros

Kanban, calendar, and Gantt views to track project schedules

Notifications to updates on task status

Easy access to documents and drawings thanks to auto-hyperlinking

Annotation through notes, images, and videos attachments

Detailed reports for document management

Batch modification to save you time

A centralized platform connecting your entire Jobsite ecosystem

Fieldwire cons

Choppy drawing and handwritten notes tool

Lacks a text search function

You cannot copy tasks and their data into another project

Limited integrations

Fieldwire pricing

Basic : Free forever with a three-project limit

Pro : $29 per user per month

Business : $49 per user per month

Premier: $89 per user per month

Fieldwire customer ratings

G2 : 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (80+ reviews)

4. Oracle Primavera

via Oracle Primavera

Oracle Primavera has been around the longest than most Procore alternatives in this list. This construction management platform integrates project management, risk mitigation, resourcing, portfolio management, and scheduling. Compared to Procore, Oracle Primavera is more sophisticated for the construction industry thanks to its wide range of features.

Oracle Primavera features

Graphical representation of role and resource utilization

What-if analysis to explore scenarios

Secure multi-user schedule access

Schedule multiple projects simultaneously

Team member interfaces to help gather status updates

Information management

Field collaboration, reporting, and workforce scheduling

Accounting integrations

Oracle Primavera pros

A handy and potent resource planning feature

Comprehensive and sophisticated features for large-scale projects

Features predictive intelligence to identify and mitigate risks

An integrative CPM to connect the field and office seamlessly

Oracle Primavera cons

Difficult to use and requires extensive training and certification

Too expensive even for larger corporations

It may appear unaesthetic to some users since Oracle focuses more on the outcome than on aesthetics

Oracle Primavera pricing

Pricing is available only on request through Oracle Primavera.

Oracle Primavera customer ratings

G2 : 4. 4/5 (350+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

5. STACK

via STACK

STACK describes itself as an “All-in-one cloud-based takeoff and estimation for professional contractors. ” With STACK, you can manage spec, project documents, and takeoffs faster, create customized proposals and estimations, and collaborate with your entire team. Unlike Procore, which is balanced between planning and implementation, STACK focuses more on pre-construction planning and client management.

STACK features

Activity dashboard

Auto-count tool to plan materials and resource estimates

Integrates with images from Google Earth

Calendar to view upcoming projects by the due date

Search function to quickly find past projects

STACK pros

A full-fledged library of pre-built and custom material databases

Great customer support and training

Versatile and easy to use

A free plan with basic pre-construction process management

STACK cons

Limited UI customization

An expensive premium plan

STACK pricing

STACK offers a free plan and three other flat-rate premium plans.

Free : Two concurrent projects and 10 takeoffs per project

Start : $2,499 per year

Grow : $5,499 per year

Build: Customized pricing

STACK customer ratings

G2 : 3. 8/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1,200+ reviews)

6. RedTeam

via RedTeam

As a popular Procore competitor, RedTeam enables you to manage construction projects anywhere and anytime through its cloud platform. This project management software lets you plan everything from pre-construction to project delivery.

While Procore is designed for multiple people, including owners, general contractors, and subcontractors, RedTeam is designed specifically for general contractors. Also, RedTeam offers what-if analysis while Procore doesn’t. Finally, RedTeam’s customer support is quicker and more hands-on.

RedTeam features

Financial module for cost estimation

Integrated CRM

Billing and invoicing

Workflow management for easier project planning and management

Collaboration tab to share documents and request feedback

Project summaries for quicker access to project details

RedTeam pros

Systematic processes and functionality so nothing slips through the cracks

Features to ease management of every project phase

Construction document templates for quicker information requests, definitions, and updates

Comprehensive job costs reports are generated with a single click

Quick customer support

RedTeam cons

It can be cumbersome to customize and implement

Limited features on ReadTeam’s mobile app

RedTeam pricing

Pricing is available on request through RedTeam.

RedTeam customer ratings

G2 : 4. 5/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (190+ reviews)

7. Newforma

via Newforma

Newforma is a Procore alternative enabling engineers and architects to centralize project information and data. Because of its dedicated project information management (PIM) platform, Newforma supports better information management for construction industry professionals than Procore.

Newforma features

A single and unified view of all your project information

Easily track emails filed to a project

Automated construction administration workflows

Document versioning and flexible access permission controls

Seamless connection to the field allowing import of images, punch lists, etc.

Message forums and meeting minutes for easier collaboration

Newforma pros

Unlimited users in a single project account

Flexible and intuitive submittal and RFIs workflows

Super easy to organize information and set up permissions

User-friendly and modern UI

Extensive searchability functionality, including flattened documents and OCR

Newforma cons

Newforma sometimes lags

Limited markup tools

Difficult to set up and use mobile app

Updates and new features take time to be released

Newforma pricing

Pricing is only available on request through Newforma.

Newforma customer ratings

G2 : 4/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 3. 8/5 (5+ reviews)

8. Contractor Foreman

via Contractor Foreman

Compared to most Procore alternatives on this list, Contractor Foreman is an affordable construction management software. This platform also has a rich-featured client portal to simplify the collection of project details and client communication. Also, unlike Procore, Contractor Foreman is a better fit for smaller and mid-sized teams.

Contractor Foreman features

Gantt, calendar, and Timeline view to review project progress

Crew and task scheduling

Bid management

Subcontractor management

Timecards with GPS tracking

Document writer, editable forms and checklists for RFIs and task planning

Project cost tracking

Activity dashboard for a quick view of task status and updates

Flexible and customizable to fit the project

Contractor Foreman pros

Affordable pricing fit for smaller teams

Free private training ranging between two hours and eight hours depending on the plan

Consistent updates and feature developments

Contractor Foreman cons

Cumbersome mobile app

Basic reports

Integrations are problematic and difficult to set-up

Contractor Foreman pricing

Contractor Foreman has four flat-rate paid plans and each plan has a free trial.

Standard : $49 per month

Plus : $87 per month

Pro : $123 per month

Unlimited: $148 per month

Contractor Foreman customer ratings

G2 : 4. 6/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)

9. CoConstruct

via CoConstruct

CoConstruct is one of the most common Procore competitors. CoConstruct is built for building and home remodeling teams. This construction management software eases the management of clients, contractors, and projects. It also has one of the most comprehensive communication modules to enhance communication during construction project planning and implementation.

CoConstruct features

Jobsite activity tracking for construction companies

Subaccounts to improve efficiency and collaboration

Effortless proposals management

CRM to manage and track leads

Simplified timesheet management with GPS tracking

Financial solutions cutting across invoicing, quick online payments, payroll reports, and project budget estimations

Change order and expenses tracking

CoConstruct pros

Customizable pre-made templates

On-hands customer support

Centralized portal for all project elements

CoConstruct cons

It can be pretty overwhelming because of its extensive features

Often sluggish, especially with large amounts of data or multiple projects

Although UI is easy to use, it looks a bit outdated

CoConstruct pricing

CoConstruct offers three flat-rate paid plans:

Essential: $99 per month

Advanced: $399 per month

Complete: $899 per month

CoConstruct customer ratings

G2 : 4. 5/5 (15+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (800+ reviews)

10. Corecon

via Corecon

Corecon is a construction management tool built for engineers and construction firms. One handy feature of Corecon is the built-in Wizards that automate dashboards, workflows, and tasks to save time and present information faster. Compared to Procore, Corecore has more robust project management functionality.

Corecon features

Standard and custom dashboards for any project details

TeamLink Portal allows teams and external stakeholders to view and edit project records

Meeting minutes to keep everyone in the loop

Correspondence functionality to share submittals, RFIs, issues, and journals

Quality control checklists

Punchlists

Corecon pros

Houses multiple essential features such as RFIs, submittals, and task management in a single platform

Training and webinar series to get new users acquainted with the platform

Modern and user friendly

Integrates seamlessly with other software to extend the functionality

Corecon cons

Difficult to master for beginners

Limited mobile app functionality

Corecon pricing

Pricing is available upon request through Corecon.

Corecon customer ratings

G2 : 3. 9/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 3. 6/5 (15+ reviews)

Bonus: Construction Project Manager Interview

ClickUp: a Procore Alternative That Doesn’t Break the Bank

It’s no secret these Procore alternatives are impressive. They have essential construction management features, and most have been around for years. However, if you’re not breaking the bank with expensive premium plans, you’re settling for hard-to-use and complex UIs that take time to set up and customize.

This is where ClickUp comes into the picture.

With ClickUp, managing construction projects doesn’t have to be expensive or frustrating! In fact, ClickUp’s Free Forever Plan has most of what you need to manage and deliver superb construction projects.

ClickUp gives you a simple-to-use yet robust platform for construction teams to help manage projects from the first brick to the last. Your team, contractors, and clients will love how easy, modern, and intuitive ClickUp is.

Try ClickUp for free today to enjoy seamless, fast, and intuitive construction project management solutions!