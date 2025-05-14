A 10 legjobb ügyfélportál-szoftver az ügyfélkezeléshez 2025-ben

Give your customers an exceptional experience, and cut back on the amount of time your team needs to spend on fielding questions and answering support tickets, with a client portal.

A client portal works as a one-stop shop for your customers. In your custom-built portal, they can engage with your business, access knowledge bases and help centers, message your team, and interact with your product ecosystem. When you operate a streamlined client portal, you provide a way for everyone to communicate more effectively. ✨

While you could build a portal from the ground up, these best-rated client portal software platforms jumpstart the process and empower you to create a client portal in just hours, not weeks or months.

What Should You Look for in Client Portal Software?

When reviewing the best client portal software, there are several key features you should consider:

Security : Robust security measures should be a top priority when selecting client portal software, especially if your client portal will be hosting confidential documents and customer information

Ease of use: The client portal must be intuitive and user-friendly for both you and your clients

Customizability and branding : You’ll want to customize the portal to match your branding

Communication and collaboration tools : Your client portal software should facilitate easy communication with clients

Mobile accessibility : More and more clients use smartphones and tablets are their primary computing device, and your portal should work on a diverse array of devices

Reporting and analytics : The ability to track KPIs and generate reports from them will help you measure the success of your initiatives

Integration capabilities : The client portal won’t be the only software in your tech stack, so it should integrate nicely with your other tools

Scalability and flexibility : Consider the scalability and flexibility of the client portal software, like whether it can accommodate your growing client base and evolving needs

Support and training: Client portal software platforms can have a steep learning curve. Without proper support and training materials, that curve can become a roadblock

The 10 Best Client Portal Software Solutions to Use

To help narrow down your options, we’ve assembled a list of the best client portal software for you. There’s an option here to fit every business’ needs, whether you’re seeking a barebones way to share files or you want the ability to create in-depth knowledge base articles and manage support tickets across your support team.

Try ClickUp’s CRM Keep track of stock, order statuses, vendors, and more with ClickUp’s CRM system

ClickUp is an all-in-one project management solution that punches above its weight. Its extensive set of features allows it to go well beyond project management. For instance, ClickUp’s CRM features can turn it into a capable customer portal solution. And the ClickUp Client Success Template will give your support staff a comprehensive look at all communications with your clients.

Download This Template Monitor your client’s progress and performance on the ClickUp Client Success Template

Meanwhile, the collaboration features, document-sharing capabilities, and highly flexible customization of ClickUp allow you to create client collaboration workflows that rival the best customer portals. It’s a customer success software where you choose the bells and whistles you need.

Once you learn how to work with clients in ClickUp, you’ll be amazed at just how much a project management platform can achieve.

ClickUp best features

Customizable task views and workflows

Collaboration features like comments, mentions, and real-time editing

Integration with third-party apps and tools

Goal tracking and progress monitoring

Time tracking and reporting capabilities

Client portal templates

ClickUp limitations

Can pose a bit of a learning curve for new users

Not all views are available in the mobile app yet

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Available on all paid plans for $7/Workspace member/month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

2. Zendesk

Via Zendesk

Zendesk is a client portal with a focus on communication channels and customer service software. It has a knowledge base where clients can access self-service resources and a ticketing system to handle support requests. The dashboard provides project transparency, ensuring clients stay updated.

Zendesk’s collaboration features improve customer interactions, while its document management software enables centralized file sharing. The secure client portal software prioritizes data security, safeguarding sensitive data. With mobile apps, clients can access the information they need from anywhere. Multiple languages are supported for all of this functionality.

Zendesk is used by some of the largest brands, securing its spot as one of the best client portal software options available.

Zendesk best features

Multi-channel support for seamless customer interactions

Ticket management and automation

Knowledge base creation and self-service options

Customizable reporting and analytics

Integration with various CRM and communication tools

Zendesk limitations

Complex setup and configuration

Higher pricing tiers for advanced features

Zendesk pricing

Suite Team : $55/month per user

Suite Growth : $89/month per user

Suite Professional: $115/month per user

Suite Enterprise: Contact sales for pricing

IA Avanzada (Advanced AI) Add-on: US$ 50 (Available for Suite Professional or higher plans)

Zendesk ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

3. Accelo

Via Accelo

Accelo is a client management tool with a client portal that’s designed to enhance customer satisfaction. The project dashboard in Accelo lets businesses streamline operations, achieving process efficiencies.

The platform’s collaboration tools allow teams and clients to work together effortlessly. Accelo’s product offers secure client portals where businesses can upload files and manage customer data. This includes a knowledge base to provide self-service access to your clients.

A ticket system lets your customer service team handle support requests that can’t be answered by the knowledge base articles.

Accelo’s customizable client portal ensures a unique client experience and internal user experience alike. Task management features are easily accessed from the dashboard to keep everyone on track.

Accelo best features

Project management and tracking capabilities

Time tracking and billing integration

Client communication and collaboration tools

Sales and CRM features tailored for service-based businesses

Automation for repetitive tasks

Accelo limitations

The user interface could be more intuitive

Some users may need time to adapt to its comprehensive feature set

Accelo pricing

Plus (Per module) : $30/user/month

Premium (Per module) : $49/user/month

Bundle (All modules): $99/user/month

Accelo ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (150+ reviews)

4. Copilot

Via Copilot

Copilot offers a dedicated client portal with visual collaboration software. It has project management system integration to further improve client management. Its user-friendly dashboard is easy to understand for employees and clients alike.

The secure environment of the portal prioritizes data security, so the sensitive data communicated between you and your clients stays between you and your clients. Copilot’s document management features allow for efficient file sharing and file requests.

In addition to integrating with project management software, Copilot connects to many other business software products for enhanced productivity. With mobile apps, productivity continues even on the go.

Copilot best features

Secure file sharing and storage

Document version control and tracking

Role-based access controls

Client portal customization options

Task and project management tools

Copilot limitations

Interface design might be outdated for some users

Lack of integrations compared to some other solutions

Copilot pricing

Starter : $29/month per user

Professional : $69/month per user

Advanced : $119/month per user

Supersonic: $1,500/month (20 users included)

Copilot ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (19 reviews)

5. Clinked

Via Clinked

Clinked offers a client portal with collaboration tools for improving customer relationships. These features allow teams and clients to work together in real time. The dashboard provides a clear view of ongoing tasks to keep everyone on the same page.

Clinked’s client portal software is designed for efficient document management and file sharing. The customer portal is secure, and the knowledge base management tools offer self-service options to your clients. With support portal features, clients can easily submit support requests when the knowledge base isn’t enough.

Tje online portal can be integrated into your own website, allowing you to project a professional image while providing a secure digital gateway for all interactions with it.

Clinked best features

Secure client collaboration with document sharing

Discussion forums and real-time chat

White labeling for branding customization

Task management and progress tracking

Mobile app for on-the-go access

Clinked limitations

Limited third-party integrations

The interface may feel dated for some users

Clinked pricing

Lite : $119/month

Standard : $299/month

Premium : $599/month

Enterprise: Contact sales for pricing

Clinked ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (42 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (50+ reviews)

6. OneHub

Via OneHub

OneHub provides a client portal that stands out for its customer portal software and collaboration tools. The platform ensures project transparency with its comprehensive dashboard.

The collaboration tools allow for interactive discussions and feedback. The client portals provide secure file storage and file sharing.

The customizable client portal lets you tailor the portal to your branding and create a more cohesive client experience. With task management tools, internal teams can stay on the same page and work efficiently.

OneHub best features

Advanced security features like role-based permissions and watermarking

Virtual data rooms for secure document sharing

User-friendly interface for easy navigation

Custom branding options for a professional look

Detailed access and activity tracking

OneHub limitations

Advanced features might lead to a steeper learning curve.

Some users find the pricing higher compared to similar solutions.

OneHub pricing

Standard : $15/month

Advanced : $25/month

Data Room : $375/month

Unlimited: $575/month

OneHub ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (45 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (33+ reviews)

7. Moxo

Via Moxo

Moxo is a leading client portal software designed to enhance client relationships and business operations. With a focus on process efficiencies, Moxo offers a client portal that lets businesses easily manage customer data and handle customer requests. It does this through extensive support for automated workflows.

Because of its integrated task management tools, internal users can effectively keep track of their work and collaborate with one another. Customer service teams can easily track customer inquiries and monitor the response process.

The platform also offers a support portal that enables businesses to provide top-notch service. By hooking it to your own domain integration, you can offer customers access through your business website, providing them with a professional client portal experience.

Moxo best features

Client communication hub with document sharing

Automated appointment scheduling

Secure messaging for quick interactions

Integration with calendar apps

Task lists and reminders for productivity

Moxo limitations

Limited in terms of comprehensive project management

Some users might prefer more customization options

Moxo pricing

Starter : $100 USD/month

Business : $480 USD/month

Advanced: Contact sales for pricing

Moxo ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (16 reviews)

8. MyDocSafe

Via MyDocSafe

MyDocSafe is a client portal software that prioritizes security and efficiency. The platform provides a client portal that’s easily tailored to your needs. With excellent client onboarding being one of its key features, your customers will find it easy to use as well.

The customer portal software provides clients with secure access to all necessary documents and data. Although it isn’t a full-blown helpdesk solution like some of the other options, your customer service teams can still benefit from a centralized document repository to respond to customer queries more efficiently.

MyDocSafe best features

Electronic signature functionality

Secure document storage and sharing

Audit trails for compliance

Workflow automation for document processing

Integration with accounting and CRM software

MyDocSafe limitations

The user interface could be more modern

Some users may need time to understand advanced features

MyDocSafe pricing

Starter : $20/month

Small : $75/month

Medium : $180/month

Business : $533/month

Large : $2,499/month

Enterprise: Contact sales for pricing

MyDocSafe ratings and reviews

G2 : 3. 9/5 (15 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 0/5 (24 reviews)

9. SuiteDash

Via SuiteDash

SuiteDash is an all-in-one business management platform designed to streamline operations and enhance collaboration. It provides businesses with a range of tools to accomplish this, from a client portal and project management features to invoicing and email marketing.

The customizable dashboard allows you to tailor the platform to the specific needs of your business, putting the essential features you need at the forefront of your experience. It’s easy for support teams to manage tasks and keep track of customer queries with the included task management features.

SuiteDash best features

Client portal with project management tools

Invoicing and payment processing integration

Client communication and document sharing

Customizable client-facing dashboards

Integration with third-party apps

SuiteDash limitations

Limited third-party integrations compared to other platforms

Some users might desire more advanced reporting features

SuiteDash pricing

Start : $19/month

Thrive : $49/month

Pinnacle: $99/month

SuiteDash ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (500+ reviews)

10. SupportBee

Via SupportBee

SupportBee is a user-friendly help desk solution that provides your business with a ticketing system for customer support, making it quite an extensive solution for customer portals.

No matter your business size, SupportBee can help you address customer inquiries promptly and efficiently. The intuitive interface allows teams can manage support tickets, share files, and collaborate on responses with only a little training.

SupportBee best features

Ticket management for customer support

Email collaboration and tracking

Knowledge base creation and self-service options

Integration with other customer support tools

Customizable workflows for different teams

SupportBee limitations

Might not be as suitable for complex project management needs

Some users find the interface less intuitive

SupportBee pricing

Startup : $13/month per user

Enterprise: $17/month per user

SupportBee ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 1/5 (4 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (27 reviews)

Get Started with a Client Portal Solution Today

Gone are the days when client portals were mere repositories for documents. With the right client portal, you can revolutionize how you engage with your clients.

You’ll streamline communications and collaborate more effectively regardless of how large or small your business is. ClickUp transcends traditional project management, transforming into a robust client portal solution tailored to the specific needs of your business.

It empowers you to not only manage projects efficiently but also elevate client interactions. With a robust library of templates, you can custom-make your perfect client portal.

Check out our client portal software today with the Free Forever Plan! ?