Construction project management templates are one of the most important tools for any construction team. Planning your construction projects with a ready-made template is essential for streamlining your process, from pre-sales and concept all the way to construction and final delivery.

The best construction management templates make your job as a construction manager easier by helping you:

Plan and visualize everything from sales to project lifecycles

everything from sales to project lifecycles Align team and contractor resources for smooth collaboration to get the job done

for smooth collaboration to get the job done Track progress and goals to ensure you hit deliver on time and within budget

ClickUp's construction template is designed to help you achieve all of the above and more—all in one place!

ClickUp Construction Schedule Template

ClickUp's Construction Management Template helps you manage all of your construction operations in one place with pre-built views, Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, Docs, and more.

This template includes four highly visual views that can be customized for any need, from organizing construction workflows on a List and Board to drag-and-drop planning on Calendar and Timeline.

Calendar view: Manage construction timelines on a flexible calendar

Manage construction timelines on a flexible calendar List view: Organize your construction process, resources, and budget on a List

Organize your construction process, resources, and budget on a List Board view: Visualize your construction workflows on a drag-and-drop Kanban board

Visualize your construction workflows on a drag-and-drop Kanban board Timeline view: Schedule project dates across a horizontal timeline

The perfect construction schedule template gives your team the ability to plan on a Calendar or List view (like traditional use cases) while also giving you additional views for different use cases, such as managing workflows on a Board view or visualizing delivery phases on a Timeline.

Each view also has pre-built Custom Fields, which allow your team to add important details (such as progress percentage bars, confidence levels, and project notes) in addition to Custom Statuses, which help everyone understand where each content item stands at a glance.

This construction project template also comes with pre-built Docs with real-time editing and rich formatting to help your team organize and collaborate on documentation for each project, from design concepts to build specifications.

