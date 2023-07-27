1 Rated Construction Management Software...

01. Streamline Sales

Manage your sales pipeline with customizable workflows. Save status templates to create a CRM to manage your projects, clients, contractors, and more.

02. Record Details

Make custom fields for important data so you can quickly save and view details for any project.

03. Work With Clients

Save and share attachments with your clients or your team. Invite guests and set granular viewing permissions to control who sees what.

04. Draft Documents

Draft documents, databases, and wikis for any project. Edit in real-time with others, add formatting, and leave comments for your team.

05. Embed Files

Embed Google Sheets, Docs, and more into a custom view or database. You'll never lose track of your documents or bookmarks again.

06. Create Estimates

Calculate estimates and purchase orders, quantities, and builder materials with calculations and custom formulas.

07. Set SOPs

Set tasks to wait on or block other tasks so your team has a clear order of operations for each construction project.

08. Monitor Goals

Set high-level goals for any team or individual based on tasks or achievements. Create Milestones to represent important project breakthroughs.

09. Manage Contractors

Send custom forms for RFIs (request for information) and approvals to contractors and designers. Use submissions to assign tasks, send updates, and move responses through your workflow.

10. Track Time