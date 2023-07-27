1 Rated Construction Management Software...

Manage your sales pipeline with customizable workflows. Save status templates to create a CRM to manage your projects, clients, contractors, and more.
Make custom fields for important data so you can quickly save and view details for any project.
Save and share attachments with your clients or your team. Invite guests and set granular viewing permissions to control who sees what.
Draft documents, databases, and wikis for any project. Edit in real-time with others, add formatting, and leave comments for your team.
Embed Google Sheets, Docs, and more into a custom view or database. You'll never lose track of your documents or bookmarks again.
Calculate estimates and purchase orders, quantities, and builder materials with calculations and custom formulas.
Set tasks to wait on or block other tasks so your team has a clear order of operations for each construction project.
Set high-level goals for any team or individual based on tasks or achievements. Create Milestones to represent important project breakthroughs.
Send custom forms for RFIs (request for information) and approvals to contractors and designers. Use submissions to assign tasks, send updates, and move responses through your workflow.
Track time for your entire team from anywhere with a global timer. Set estimates, add details, and generate reports to know exactly where time was allocated.