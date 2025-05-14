A 10 legjobb dokumentumszerkesztő szoftver 2025-re

Although many novel forms of communication have appeared over the years, documents remain a tried and true method of sharing information and keeping team members up to date. Many document editors are on the market, nearly as many as the purposes they serve.

As long as customers use Word, PDF, and plain text to convey information, editing software will remain a highly saturated market. Sorting through products to find the one you need can be daunting. This guide aims to focus your choices!

What is Document Editing Software?

Document editors are a class of software that creates, modifies, and formats digital documents. They typically adjust the document’s appearance and save it to various file formats, such as Microsoft Word and PDF. They often allow collaboration and include tools for improving your writing, such as AI writing aids or a spell-checker.

What Should You Look for in Document Editing Software?

When evaluating document editing software, you need a solution that grows with your requirements. Here are some things to look for:

Collaboration features: Real-time collaboration allows multiple users to work on a document simultaneously. Features such as commenting, track changes, and version history provide more benefits

File compatibility: The software should be compatible with many file formats. Most importantly, it should work with the formats your business uses

Templates: A good editor has a repository of templates for common document types. These save time and maximize consistency

Cloud integration: Being able to access documents anywhere and ensuring all users have the up-to-date version makes remote work much easier

Offline access: You may not have constantly reliable internet. Good editing software allows offline access to your files

Integration with other tools: Modern businesses work best when all the tools in their tech stack communicate with one another

Mobile access: A mobile app or mobile-responsive interface makes it much easier to access documents when you’re on the go

10 Best Document Editing Software

We’ve assembled this list of the best document editing software and document collaboration tools currently on the market!

Manage Smarter with ClickUp Optimize your workflow with document editing software that integrates with your project management system

ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform with Docs—a powerful content creation and editing tool. To produce an effective project management package, you can use its document management tools to track and use documents long after you’ve published and shared them.

A primary focus of the ClickUp platform is collaboration. Projects and their tasks only go smoothly if people can work together effectively. ClickUp Docs keeps this focus. Using the platform’s document editing features, you’ll find a capable collaboration system that keeps everyone in perfect sync.

AI has changed content creation methods almost overnight. ClickUp AI brings this feature to your document editing process. With it, you’ll be able to write more clearly and better communicate with customers and team members.

ClickUp best features

Real-time collaboration tools

Integrated task and project management

A large selection of templates

Track changes and version history

The facility to restrict access to specific users

ClickUp limitations

Its rich set of features can create a learning curve for some users

Not all views are available in the mobile app—yet

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

2. Google Docs

Via Google Docs

Google revolutionized document editing with the introduction of Google Docs. It was the first platform to allow multiple people to edit the same document simultaneously. Google Docs is part of a larger cloud-based suite and joins Google Sheets and Google Slides to complete the typical office software toolset.

Its online nature made it one of the first platforms to facilitate the sharing of documents. Although it’s less feature-rich than the most advanced dedicated word processors, you’ll find many add-ons to extend its functionality. An offline mode is available on mobile devices.

Google Docs best features

Seamless collaboration in real-time

Built-in AI

Tight integration with other Google apps

Support of third-party add-ons

Google Docs limitations

Limited advanced formatting options

Performance can lag with large documents

Google Docs pricing

Free

Business Starter: $6/month per user

Business Standard: $12/month per user

Business Plus: $18/month per user

Enterprise: Contact sales for pricing

Google Docs ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (40k+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (27k+ reviews)

3. Microsoft Word

Via Microsoft Word

The industry veteran Microsoft Word is one of the most successful word-processing applications ever. It sets the standard for advanced features and document formatting.

Microsoft includes Word in its 365 range alongside Microsoft PowerPoint and Excel. Word integrates seamlessly with all of its Office suite co-products. There are many templates, allowing quick document creation, and the built-in research tools help the writing process go smoothly.

Unlike many other document editing apps, Word allows you to open and edit PDF files.

Microsoft Word best features

Advanced formatting capabilities

Real-time co-authoring tools

Seamless integration with other Microsoft apps

Facility to edit PDF documents

Extensive library of templates

Microsoft Word limitations

It can be resource-intensive on older computers

Some advanced features are initially difficult to grasp

Compatibility issues might arise with other editors

Microsoft Word pricing

Business Basic: $6/month per user

Business Standard: $12. 50/month per user

Business Premium: $22/month per user

Microsoft Word ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (4,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (13k+ reviews)

4. GatherContent

Via GatherContent

A comprehensive program focusing on content creation and collaboration, GatherContent has numerous features allowing users to work on the same documents in real time. The platform provides more than most document editors and includes a complete content management solution. You can easily create style guides and embed them in your documents to streamline editing and ensure content consistency.

GatherContent best features

The facility to organize, plan, and produce content in one platform

Project management tools for coordinating content creation

Availability of customizable templates

The ability to embed style guides directly in the editing environment.

Real-time cloud-based collaboration for content creation

GatherContent limitations

Difficulties for users new to content management systems

Potential limitations in integration with other platforms

GatherContent pricing

Start: $99/month

Scale: $299/month

Transform: $799/month

Enterprise: Contact sales for pricing

GatherContent ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (80 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (17 reviews)

5. Notion

Via Notion

Notion is a versatile and reasonably comprehensive tool for individuals and content teams. It allows you to create and edit documents featuring media files, text, and tables. Like many platforms, Notion has recently implemented AI capabilities so you can effectively convey your intended message.

Notion best features

Consolidation of all your work and knowledge in one place

Integrated AI tools

Versatile project management capabilities

A large knowledge-supplying community

Notion limitations

Potentially overwhelming interface

Limited offline capabilities

Notion pricing

Free

Plus: $8/month per user

Business: $15/month per user

Enterprise: Contact us for pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (4,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,850+ reviews)

6. Bit. ai

Bit. ai’s creators have designed their platform as an end-to-end knowledge management and document collaboration tool.

Its features focus on allowing team members to work with other users to create and edit content. While it lacks some of the advanced features of other document editors, it handles the basics well. You can customize documents with digital content from various sources and file formats. The intuitive interface is user-friendly and flexible, accommodating many workflows.

Bit. ai best features

Tools for enriching your documents with images, videos, social content, cloud files, and more

Facility to track who edited a document and when

Flexible, collaborative workspaces

Extensive integrations with other products

Bit. ai limitations

Limited formatting tools

Dependency on an internet connection for document access

No dedicated mobile app

Bit. ai pricing

Free

Pro: $8/month per user

Business: $15/month per user

Enterprise: Contact sales for pricing

Bit. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (21 reviews)

Capterra: 5/5 (8 reviews)

7. Evernote

Via Evernote

Primarily a note-taking app, Evernote allows you to create documents that sync across multiple devices on all major operating systems. The documents can be text, images, audio, or PDF files.

Evernote combines notes, tasks, and schedules to create a basic but effective task management solution. A unique feature is the ability to clip and annotate information from web pages, turning Evernote into an essential tool for organizing information quickly. It can also capture and edit handwritten notes.

Evernote best features

Automatically syncs across devices

Enhances notes with text, images, and other media

Includes integrated task management functionality

Has robust search capabilities

Saves and annotates web pages

Evernote limitations

Limited formatting capabilities in comparison to some other apps

The free version is more restrictive than some competitors

Some users feel the interface isn’t intuitive

Evernote pricing

Free

Personal: $14. 99/month

Professional: $17. 99/month

Teams: $24. 99/month per user

Evernote ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,000+ reviews)

8. Dropbox Paper

Via Dropbox Paper

This product is a free document editing tool for any user with a Dropbox account. You can create new documents straight from the Dropbox app. The company even offers a content library to help you begin.

Paper takes full advantage of Dropbox’s version control, allowing you to revert to previous versions of documents. This integration also allows the product to sync effortlessly with any desktop or mobile device. You can even use Dropbox’s security features to protect documents from unauthorized viewers.

Dropbox Paper best features

Real-time collaboration features

Task management features in the document editor

Support for embedding rich media

Mobile support

Automatic presentation creation from documents

Dropbox Paper limitations

It has limited formatting options in comparison to dedicated word processors

It isn’t as feature-rich as dedicated document management systems

Dropbox Paper pricing

Free

Plus: $9. 99/month

Professional: $16. 58/month

Teams Standard: $15/month per user

Teams Advanced: $24/month per user

Enterprise: Contact sales for pricing

Dropbox Paper ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (4,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

9. WPS Writer

Via WPS Writer

This document editor is part of the WPS Office package. It can open Microsoft Word documents and other formats, but PDFs deserve a callout. WPS Office has an entire application focusing on PDF editing, so it may be one of the best tools for editing PDF files on the market.

As a full-fledged office suite, WPS Writer has many advanced documenting and editing features that some platforms lack. This makes it a capable Microsoft Word alternative.

WPS Writer best features

Part of a complete office suite

Cross-platform availability

Selection of free professional templates

Tools for real-time collaboration

Integrated tools for a PDF editor

WPS Writer limitations

The free version is restrictive

Compatibility issues have arisen with advanced Microsoft Office features

The user interface is less intuitive than other office apps

WPS Writer pricing

Free

WPS Pro: $35/year

WPS Business: Contact sales for pricing

WPS Writer ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1,300+ reviews)

10. Atlassian Confluence

Via Atlassian Confluence

Confluence is Atlassian’s web-based wiki. Its document editing features enable businesses to create a single source of truth within their organization.

Confluence’s version control system allows you to revert to different versions of your documents. The software can also integrate with other Atlassian products and project management tools to increase your documents’ effectiveness.

Atlassian Confluence best features

A focus on remote collaboration

Advanced organizational tools to keep track of content

Integration with popular project management tools

Provision of a unified source of information

Atlassian Confluence limitations

Its operations take time to master

The interface can be confusing

It requires internet connectivity to access documents

Atlassian Confluence pricing

Free

Standard: $5. 75/month per user

Premium: $11/month per user

Enterprise: Contact sales for pricing

Atlassian Confluence ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (3,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)

Get the Best Document Editor

We’ve seen a long list of document editors. The best one for you depends on your document editing needs. Although few feature PDF editing, some are highly advanced word processors, while others gear toward basic note-taking. For an all-around performer and powerful project and task management solution, give ClickUp a try. It has all the tools you need for document editing and much more.