A 11 legjobb dokumentum-együttműködési szoftver csapatok számára 2025-ben

You’re on a deadline, and your team is scrambling to finalize a document. Someone edits the wrong version, and another person leaves feedback on an outdated draft. Now, you’re stuck fixing a mess that shouldn’t exist.

This nightmare is too real if you work within a large team.

Messy collaboration slows teams down, leads to costly mistakes, and makes simple tasks tedious. A good document collaboration tool makes creating, editing, and managing files easier. But with so many options out there, finding the right one can be a challenge.

To save you time, we’ve rounded up the best document collaboration tools for teams to work together smoothly.

The Best Document Collaboration Software at a Glance

Here are the top tools to create, edit, and refine documents together with your team:

What Should You Look for in Document Collaboration Software?

No one likes to work in silos. Disconnected systems slow teams down. Ineffective collaboration results in 60% of people’s time wasted on finding the relevant context and deliverables. The right document collaboration software can streamline workflows, improve version control, and boost productivity.

Here’s what to consider when choosing the best tool for seamless, real-time collaboration across multiple users and projects.

Real-time collaboration: Choose software that supports live and collaborative document editing with team members, even when they’re offline

Version control: Ensure everyone can access previous versions, track changes completely, and seamlessly restore documents when needed

Task management integration: Select a tool that lets you convert discussions into action. The ability to assign tasks, leave comments, and monitor progress effortlessly from your docs can shave hours off your workload every month

Security features: Prioritize robust access controls, data encryption, and comprehensive protection measures to safeguard sensitive and confidential data

Ease of use: Look for an intuitive UI, customizable templates, and easy accessibility so the tool isn’t painful to use

Integration with other tools: Ensure compatibility with your project management platforms, communication channels, and third-party apps for smoother collaboration

The Best Document Collaboration Software

Now that we understand document collaboration software and key selection factors, here are some of the best options available today:

1. ClickUp (Best for project-integrated documentation and workflow management)

Start collaborating in ClickUp Docs Create content, collaborate, and organize ideas seamlessly with ClickUp Docs in real time

As teams grow, managing documents, approvals, and workflows becomes more complex. A document collaboration tool should do more than store files—it should simplify teamwork, keep content organized, and eliminate version control chaos. That’s everything that a tool like ClickUp does.

ClickUp is the everything app for work that combines project management, knowledge management, and chat—all powered by AI that helps you work faster and smarter. It infuses the power of AI into document creation, workflow automation, and real-time team collaboration within one platform.

Thanks to ClickUp Docs, teams can draft documents, edit them simultaneously with others, and leave actionable feedback without handling multiple versions of the same document or searching through scattered comments. Your documents are neatly categorized with folders, tags, and permission controls, ensuring the right people have access at the right time.

Generate fresh content or edit existing content using ClickUp Brain within ClickUp Docs

But why stop just there? ClickUp takes document collaboration further with its built-in AI engine, ClickUp Brain. It connects your notes, tasks, and conversations, giving you a structured and efficient way to create and manage documents.

Plus, it automatically generates summaries for long, complex documents and pulls key insights from your wikis in seconds. Teams can draft detailed reports and edit generated content with an AI writing assistant that adapts to their needs.

With the ability to adapt the content to your brand style guide, every document stays consistent with your company’s voice and tone!

Need progress reports on your team’s tasks? ClickUp Brain generates daily and weekly updates, helping teams track projects and identify bottlenecks. It transforms how teams handle documentation.

Automate your weekly standups with ClickUp Brain

Still manually tracking approvals, updates, and deadlines? ClickUp Automations can handle it for you, triggering tasks based on document updates, setting up automated approvals, and keeping projects moving with AI-powered insights.

Save time on managing documents, streamline approvals effortlessly, and keep your team aligned with ClickUp Automations

No more manually checking updates. Set up an automation to notify you when changes are made, keeping your team aligned. The platform’s your playground while automating document workflows with ClickUp’s 100+ automations.

With ClickUp’s Connected Search, you can locate any document, task, or resource in seconds. Use a simple command to instantly pull up what you need, reducing the time spent searching through files.

Search across platforms, files, and apps with ClickUp Connected Search

Want to get started with project documentation quickly? Tap into ClickUp’s rich library of customizable templates. Choose from multiple tailor-made documents for your use case, including process documentation and wiki templates. Ensure consistency across all your reports, SOPs, and knowledge bases—skip the setup and focus on the execution.

ClickUp best features

Create and customize Docs with nested pages, rich formatting, media embeds, and templates to build wikis, roadmaps, and internal knowledge bases effortlessly

Convert text from your ClickUp Docs into ClickUp Tasks and track progress easily

Link Docs to workflows for seamless project updates

Enable the Page Focus Mode in ClickUp Docs to eliminate distractions as you write

ClickUp limitations

First-time users may experience a slight learning curve

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,400+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about ClickUp

A TrustRadius review says:

This is the special advantage of ClickUp: offering most of the tools needed for organizing the projects in one place. It doesn’t only allow the managing and assignment but also offers other tools in the same environment such as Documents, where one can take notes and make reports, and integration with calendar and e-mails, all in one place. No need to use external programs or different apps for every function.

This is the special advantage of ClickUp: offering most of the tools needed for organizing the projects in one place. It doesn’t only allow the managing and assignment but also offers other tools in the same environment such as Documents, where one can take notes and make reports, and integration with calendar and e-mails, all in one place. No need to use external programs or different apps for every function.

2. Google Docs (Best for real-time document collaboration)

via Google Docs

For many, the journey to better document management usually begins with Google Docs. Whether you’re co-editing content with your team or adding last-minute changes before sending the doc over, it keeps everyone on the same page (literally).

Docs’ Pageless mode ditches annoying page breaks for an uninterrupted flow, while smart chips let you tag people, link files, and even add events to your docs.

And if you’re stuck, Gemini’s AI assistance can help organize your thoughts, tweak wording, or summarize key points.

Google Docs best features

Generate professional, structured documents with Gemini’s AI assistance

Insert formatted emails, meeting notes, and review trackers using smart canvas tools

Organize complex projects with document tabs for grouping related content

Google Docs limitations

Requires internet access for key features like real-time collaboration, AI-powered Gemini assistance, and smart chips

Google Docs pricing

Free Forever

Google Workspace Business Starter : $8. 40/month per user

Google Workspace Business Standard : $16. 80/month per user

Google Workspace Business Plus : $26. 40/month per user

Google Workspace Enterprise: Custom pricing

Google Docs ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (28,000+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Google Docs

A Capterra review says:

I often use Google Docs more these days as it allows you to share your files with multiple people at the same time, allowing a greater amount of people to simultaneously work on the file, which in turn, facilitates team efforts and increases our productivity exponentially.

I often use Google Docs more these days as it allows you to share your files with multiple people at the same time, allowing a greater amount of people to simultaneously work on the file, which in turn, facilitates team efforts and increases our productivity exponentially.

💡 Pro Tip: Type ‘@’ in Google Docs to instantly insert formatted emails, calendar invites, review trackers, meeting notes, and more. No manual formatting is needed!

3. Notion (Best for all-in-one workspace and note-taking)

via Notion

Need a flexible workspace for managing your documents? Notion’s block-based setup gives you better control over your content, letting you mix and match the placement for text, images, databases, and embeds like a digital Lego set.

Every element in a Notion doc is a movable block, so you can rearrange, restructure, and refine your content without breaking a sweat. Everything stays adjustable, whether you’re building a knowledge hub, tracking projects, or brainstorming ideas.

With Notion, you can also interlink pages, transforming disconnected notes into a dynamic system that grows with your workflow.

Notion best features

Create structured documents, wikis, and project pages in one platform

Collaborate with teammates using shared workspaces, real-time editing, and comments

Automate workflows with AI-driven tools to reduce manual tasks

Integrate with Google Drive, Slack, and Trello for better connectivity

Notion limitations

The platform can be complex for beginners

Mobile app experience is limited

Notion pricing

Free

Plus: $12/month per user

Business: $18/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (6,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,400+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Notion

A Reddit user shares:

I find Notion to be best when used as a wiki / info management system for storing long-term structured information – specifically for the Architect note taking archetype. Example use-cases being daily/weekly reviews, life wiki (hobbies, goals etc. ), project planning/overview (not task management) and so on.

I find Notion to be best when used as a wiki / info management system for storing long-term structured information – specifically for the Architect note taking archetype. Example use-cases being daily/weekly reviews, life wiki (hobbies, goals etc. ), project planning/overview (not task management) and so on.

4. Dropbox Paper (Best for creative teams and media-rich collaboration)

via Dropbox

Dropbox Paper is like when a digital whiteboard meets a notebook—designed for teams that want to create, review, and organize ideas in one place. It keeps everything—text, media, and files—tidy and accessible, with real-time collaboration so no one’s left out of the loop.

Plus, it’s backed by Dropbox’s cloud storage, which means your work is accessible on the go. Whether you’re brainstorming ideas, planning sprints, or drafting social media content, it provides a flexible space for collaboration without cluttering multiple tools.

Dropbox Paper best features

Embed and interact with Figma, SoundCloud, Pinterest, and other media formats without leaving the document

Instantly convert any document into a full-screen presentation with auto-formatting

Tag teammates inline to assign specific tasks directly within a document

Dropbox Paper limitations

No dedicated folder structure for organizing documents; everything stays in a single feed

Lacks advanced task management features

Dropbox Paper pricing

Dropbox Paper is included for free with every Dropbox account. Here are Dropbox’s pricing plans:

Basic: Free

Plus (for personal use): $11. 99/month

Professional: $19. 99/month (one user)

Standard: $18/month per user

Advanced: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Dropbox Paper ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 1/5 (4,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (240+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Dropbox Paper

A G2 review quotes:

Dropbox Paper’s real-time collaborative editing and integration with other tools make it a efficient platform. It’s easy to implement with Slack and other services. We have been using it for all of our PRDs and for making tech docs.

Dropbox Paper’s real-time collaborative editing and integration with other tools make it a efficient platform. It’s easy to implement with Slack and other services. We have been using it for all of our PRDs and for making tech docs.

5. Confluence (Best for enterprise knowledge management)

via Confluence

Want a workspace where project notes, meeting summaries, and documents aren’t scattered? While we personally recommend ClickUp, for some teams, Confluence may be the answer.

It organizes everything with a nested page system, keeping information structured and easy to find. Confluence’s offering, Blueprints, offers templates for tasks like meeting notes and retrospectives, reducing repetitive work.

With real-time editing, commenting, and integrations, teams can collaborate without losing track of updates. It’s a central place for capturing ideas, documenting work, and keeping projects on course.

Confluence best features

Organize knowledge with nested page structures and dedicated spaces

Collaborate using inline comments, page reactions, and task assignments

Link documents with sprints, tickets, and reports through Jira integration

Automate workflows with rules that trigger updates and notifications

Customize documentation with macros, dynamic tables, and charts

Confluence limitations

May feel overwhelming for small teams or simple documentation needs

Advanced features require a paid plan

Confluence pricing

Basic: Free

Standard: Up to $6. 40/user per month

Premium: Up to $12. 30/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Confluence ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 1/5 (3,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,500+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Confluence?

A Capterra user shares:

I have been using Confluence for 5+ years now and I find it useful in documentation and collaboration.

I have been using Confluence for 5+ years now and I find it useful in documentation and collaboration.

6. Microsoft OneDrive and Word (Best for Microsoft ecosystem users)

via Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive and Word work together as a powerful document collaboration suite by combining cloud storage with real-time editing and version control.

Documents are stored in OneDrive, so they can be accessed from anywhere on any device. You can share Word docs with specific people or generate a link with view/edit access. OneDrive tracks changes, allowing you to view and restore previous versions of a document.

Work on a document from Word on the web, desktop, or mobile—everything stays in sync. Microsoft OneDrive also integrates with Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Microsoft OneDrive and Word best features

Edit Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files in real time

Protect sensitive files with Personal Vault’s two-step verification

Scan and digitize documents on mobile

Sync files across devices and access them offline

Microsoft OneDrive and Word limitations

Requires a Microsoft 365 subscription for full features

File sharing outside of the Microsoft ecosystem is cumbersome

Microsoft OneDrive and Word pricing

OneDrive for business : $5/month per user, billed annually

Microsoft 365 Business Basic : $6/month per user, billed annually

Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $12. 60/month per user, billed annually

Microsoft OneDrive and Word ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (9,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (12,000+ reviews)

7. Evernote (Best for personal organization and note-taking)

via Evernote

Looking for a tool that streamlines note-taking and project organization? Evernote does more than just store your notes—it helps you structure ideas, collaborate, and stay on top of tasks.

Evernote’s note-linking feature lets you connect related notes, building a personal knowledge hub. With handwriting recognition, the tool extracts text from scribbled notes and images, making even scanned documents searchable.

Evernote best features

Clip and save entire web pages with embedded links and images

Organize notes with nested notebooks, tags, and smart search

Collaborate by sharing notes and assigning tasks within notebooks

Annotate PDFs and images directly within your notes

Evernote limitations

The free plan has limited features and device sync

Evernote pricing

Free forever

Personal: $14. 99/month

Professional: $17. 99/month

Evernote ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,200+ reviews)

8. Slack (Best for communication-focused document collaboration)

via Slack

Keeping your team aligned can be tricky—Slack aims to make it easier. A team collaboration hub designed for fast, organized communication, the tool boasts dedicated channels for streamlining conversations by project, department, or topic.

Slack supports document collaboration by allowing users to share files directly in channels or DMs, where teammates can discuss and provide feedback in context. It integrates with tools like Google Drive, OneDrive, and Notion, enabling users to preview, comment on, and update documents without leaving Slack.

Threaded conversations and emoji reactions make it easy to track feedback and decisions related to specific documents.

Slack best features

Manage multiple workspaces with Enterprise Grid

Find messages, files, and links with advanced search

Automate reminders, approvals, and updates with custom workflows

Centralize team communication with threads, mentions, and direct messages

Slack limitations

Not ideal for long-form document collaboration

The free version has a limited message history

Slack pricing

Free Forever

Pro: $8. 75/month per user

Business Plus: $15/month per user

Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing

Slack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (34,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (23,000+ reviews)

9. Zoho Writer (Best for cloud-based document creation)

via Zoho Writer

Great ideas need room to grow, and Zoho Writer provides that. This cloud-based word processor offers a clean interface while supporting real-time collaboration.

Teams can edit documents together, leave comments, and track version history without clutter. It integrates with other Zoho apps, making it useful for those already using the Zoho suite.

With offline editing, document templates, and customizable permissions, Zoho Writer balances simplicity with functionality, giving teams the collaboration tools they need to work together efficiently.

Zoho Writer best features

Check grammar and tone with the AI assistant Zia’s automated suggestions

Summarize, rewrite, and adjust text with built-in editing tools

Convert documents into fillable forms with automated data collection

Pull live CRM data into docs for real-time updates and accuracy

Restrict edits to specific sections while keeping others open

Zoho Writer limitations

Heavily optimized for the Zoho ecosystem; limited external integrations

Advanced automation features require time to set up and get familiar with

Zoho Writer pricing

Starter : $2. 50/month for up to 3 users, billed annually

Team : $4. 50/month for up to 3 users, billed annually

Business: $9/month for up to 3 users, billed annually

Zoho Writer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Zoho Writer

A Reddit user praises the Zoho Suite over Google Workspace:

I’ve used Zoho Writer, which has fillable document templates, and signable templates baked into it, there’s a smooth integration with Zoho Sign (which works perfectly) and also DocuSign or Adobe Sign.

I’ve used Zoho Writer, which has fillable document templates, and signable templates baked into it, there’s a smooth integration with Zoho Sign (which works perfectly) and also DocuSign or Adobe Sign.

10. Coda (Best for combining documents with powerful databases)

via Coda

Coda merges a document, spreadsheet, and database into one software. It’s a flexible workspace where teams can write, track tasks, and manage data without juggling multiple tools. From simple docs to buttons, formulas, and interactive tables on your page, Coda handles it all.

Coda best features

Combine text, tables, and databases to create interactive docs

Automate tasks with buttons, formulas, and integrations

Sync live trackers to replace static spreadsheets

Generate content, summarize insights, and analyze data with AI

Start projects using templates for product, marketing, and HR

Coda limitations

A steeper learning curve compared to basic doc editors

Advanced AI and automation features are only available on paid plans

Coda pricing

Basic : Free

Pro : $12/user per month

Team : $36/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Coda ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (460+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

11. Slite (Best for remote team documentation)

via Slite

A knowledge base should simplify your workflows, not complicate the way you manage information. Slite helps teams document, find, and share information without adding to the clutter. Built for remote and hybrid work, it provides a structured yet flexible space to keep everything organized.

Team members can easily create, edit, and search documents, ensuring important knowledge is always accessible. With collaborative tools and intuitive navigation, Slite makes staying aligned simple.

Slite best features

Retrieve instant answers from team documentation with the Ask feature

Organize and access decision logs within Discussions

Identify undocumented gaps and prompt teams to address them with AI

Slite limitations

Limited offline functionality, requiring constant internet access

Focused on structured documentation; less ideal for freeform note-taking

Slite pricing

Standard : $10/user per month

Premium : $15/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Slite ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (260 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (40+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Slite

A Capterra user says:

It’s a good tool for teams to create a knowledge base, as well as a one place to keep all notes & planning docs.

It’s a good tool for teams to create a knowledge base, as well as a one place to keep all notes & planning docs.

