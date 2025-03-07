20 of the Best Smartsheet Alternatives & Competitors for Project Management 2025

Looking for the best Smartsheet alternatives?
While Smartsheet is a capable platform with basic project management features, it has some serious drawbacks. Smartsheet is known to be a little clunky when updating or generally managing projects that have a bit of complexity. Secondly, it is an expensive option for agile projects and resource tracking, which you can find in many Smartsheet alternatives.
If you’re not a fan of managing projects through spreadsheets, there are options available! That’s why we’re here—to showcase the best tools that not only help you organize projects but platforms that can do it using different views.
Here are the 20 best Smartsheet alternatives you have to consider (including detailed information on every tool’s main features, pros and cons, pricing, and customer ratings).
Why to Look for Smartsheet Alternatives?
Smartsheet is essentially spreadsheet software . But it can be used for project management. And that’s a major drawback because there’s only so much you can do with this specific view.
Simply put, spreadsheets are impractical for modern project management where—let’s face it—we’re hyper-focused on productivity. If you’re looking for a wall-to-wall solution to help teams improve productivity, Smartsheet isn’t always your best option.
However, if you want to manage massive amounts of data (and dig through it all 😬) or rely on manual data entry to scale enterprise project portfolio management, then this might be your tool. But for most, it’s super inconvenient to work through cells and columns for everything, especially if project collaboration is essential to your organization.
Smartsheet lacks essential collaboration and reporting features to help teams thrive
Collaborative teams just perform better. In fact, survey data shows the No. 1 reason why employees and organizational leaders believe a project had failed was due to poor collaboration.
A comprehensive project management tool needs to be equipped with built-in chat and comment features to keep everyone in the loop. Smartsheet requires more email communication, which causes bottlenecks by having to hunt down information.
At the same time, reporting features on project progression are equally as important. But with Smartsheet, you have to input everything manually when creating detailed Gantt charts.
While Smartsheet has a team reporting feature, it’s not very user-friendly. For effective project tracking, you need an easier view by using Velocity, Burnup, and Burndown charts, which you won’t find in Smartsheet.
Smartsheet doesn’t have the time tracking features to balance your resources
Every project manager needs a time tracking feature in their toolbox.
Why?
These project management tools allow teams to be more flexible so they can estimate productivity, implement effective resource management, measure billable time, or roll up time spent across multiple tasks and projects.
So what about Smartsheet?
Unfortunately, Smartsheet doesn’t come with advanced and automatic time tracking features. That means you have no way to determine the time you’ve spent on a particular task.
Smartsheet is one of the more expensive options—even for enterprise organizations
First off, Smartsheet doesn’t offer a Free plan.
The Pro plan starts at $9 per user per month (up to 10 users), while the Business plan is $32 per user per month (minimum of three users). That’s $96 per month for the cheapest Business plan. Smartsheet does offer an Enterprise plan with custom pricing too.
The bottom line, Smartsheet gets expensive without in-depth resource management, multiple project views, and time-tracking features. If you’re using Smartsheet AND another productivity tool in your organization, it might be time to reconsider your options.
The 20 Best Smartsheet Alternatives You Have to Try
1. ClickUp
ClickUp is a comprehensive project management tool that includes powerful project management, reporting, tracking, and collaboration features, you’ll have everything you need.
Here’s why ClickUp is No. 1 in this list of Smartsheet alternatives and how its free version can do more than Smartsheet’s paid plans! ClickUp Views let you visualize your project workspace exactly how you like it.
Whether you want to see a List, Box, Gantt chart, Kanban board, or Calendar, ClickUp is customizable so all your different teams can work from a view that makes sense. Imagine having your sales team in the CRM, the content marketing crew in Kanban, IT in the list view, and your product team in the calendar view—all connected without ever leaving the platform!
Every task in ClickUp has a built-in Comment section for project-relevant discussions. Whether you want to share a file or use Assigned Comments to tag any team member to a task, ClickUp is the ultimate collaborative solution.
And unlike Smartsheet, ClickUp’s built-in Time Tracking feature monitors your team’s work, tracks billable hours, or gathers collected time spent on projects. ClickUp also integrates perfectly with almost any third-party time tracking tool, like Time Doctor, Timely, and Everhour.
The ClickUp Spreadsheet Template helps you organize and manage data in a structured format with added collaboration and project management features.
Key features
- 100+ prebuilt workflow Automation templates: Automate repetitive tasks or customize and build your own automated workflows
- Drag and drop: Pull any team member profile from the sidebar to assign tasks or move tasks into another status
- Mind Maps: Plan and organize new or existing tasks, ideas, or projects through a highly-visual outline
- Task Checklists: Create checklists within tasks to give projects more details and accountability
- ClickUp Docs: Easily create, assign, tag, and organize Docs into tasks and subtasks so everything stays in one place
- Custom statuses: Not all teams work the same and customizable tags and statuses make it easy to tailor workflows to specific needs
Pros
- Powerful Free Forever Plan with tons of advanced features
- Great for Scrum, Kanban, and other Agile software development projects
- Visualize your team’s activity levels with detailed reports
- Highly user-friendly UI for fun and easy project management software
- Custom Permissions to keep project stakeholders in the loop
- Powerful Dashboards for better work management
- Easy to create a project plan or elaborate knowledge bases with ClickUp Docs
- Works with a ton of third-party integrations ( Microsoft Office 365, Zoom, Slack, and more)
- Dependencies help organize tasks in the right order
- Convenient task templates and Automation features prevent starting from scratch
Cons
- Can’t export Dashboards
- No white-labeling available
- No tags available for Docs
ClickUp is constantly working to overcome such minor flaws. Learn more about ClickUp’s product roadmap here and get our list of the best ClickUp alternatives.
Pricing
ClickUp has a free forever plan along with four other pricing options to choose from:
- Free Forever: Unlimited tasks and Free Forever members with 100MB of storage
- Unlimited: $7 per user per month for unlimited dashboards, Gantt Charts, members, integrations, and storage
- Business: $12 per user per month for unlimited teams, Mind Maps, workflow management, time-tracking, and advanced Automations
- Enterprise: Custom pricing available for white labeling, enterprise API, and advanced permissions
- ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per Workspace member per month
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 7/5 (1100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)
2. Basecamp
Basecamp is an agile project management tool and collaboration too l targeted toward small to medium-sized businesses. While Basecamp aims to be a single platform catering to all project needs, it does have some drawbacks though.
Key features
- To-do lists help with managing tasks
- Chat platform (Campfire and Pings) with group chat rooms for real-time communication
- Team reports for detailed overviews of any task or team member
- Hill charts help track project progress in real-time
- Document management feature to keep your paperwork organized
Pros
- Simple interface with a relaxed learning curve
- Easy drag and drop functionality for file sharing
- Handy universal search bar lets you access any information easily
- Hourly auto backups keep your project files secure
Cons
- Doesn’t have advanced features to organize tasks or project budgeting
- No native time tracking features means you have to use third-party integrations
- The Basecamp app isn’t that great with to-do lists
- Project tracking features are only limited to Hill charts
Pricing
Flat $99 per month for unlimited users and unlimited projects with 500 GB of file storage.
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 1/5 (4400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (11900+ reviews)
3. Asana
Asana is a simple project management software solution that’s quite popular among project managers. With an easy-to-use UI and tons of integrations, Asana is a Smartsheet alternative that’s more suited to smaller, simpler projects.
Key features
- Kanban board for easy workflow management
- File sharing and task comments for better team collaboration
- Advanced task management features with subtasks and checklists
- Powerful project overviews for better resource management
Pros
- Allows real-time collaboration with your team members
- Delegate tasks quickly with automatic notifications when any task approaches its due date
- Dedicated functions designed for Agile teams, like backlog management and workflow automation
- Suitable for managing multiple projects and large teams
Cons
- No native time tracking features
- Can’t assign a comment to a team member
- The Free plan has limited functionality (lacks features like goals and custom fields)
- Tasks can’t have multiple assignees
Pricing
The Asana platform gives you four options to choose from:
- Basic Free
- Premium: $10. 99 per user per month
- Business: $24. 99 per user per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 3/5 (6600+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8700+ reviews)
4. Trello
Trello is a well-known Kanban-based management tool that can handle simple projects with its automation and integrations. Let’s see why this SaaS solution is one of the better Smartsheet competitors:
Key features
- Interactive and customizable cards
- Power-ups help add additional functionality to Trello boards
- Checklists for better task organization
- High-level views for better team collaboration
- Color-coded labels help organize tasks easily
Pros
- Smooth learning curve with friendly user-interface
- Appoint tasks simply by dragging a name from the sidebar to a card
- A ton of keyboard shortcuts for convenience
- Mobile app for iOS and Android
Cons
- Lack of native reporting features (you may have to purchase a power-up)
- Not suitable for managing complex projects
- Only offers the Kanban board view (a table view is in beta)
Pricing
The Trello platform has three options:
- Free
- Business: $9. 99 per user per month
- Enterprise: $17. 50 per user per month
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 3/5 (10500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (16600+ reviews)
5. Jira
Jira is a bug tracking and project management software solution targeted toward Agile and Scrum teams. Unlike some other tools, you can even use its open-source version for added customizability.
Let’s take a look at why this tool makes the list of top Smartsheet competitors.
Key features
- Powerful Agile views with Scrum and Kanban board
- Custom workflow templates and automated workflow function
- Roadmaps to build a structure for your projects
- Powerful reporting tools like velocity chart and Gantt chart
- Bug and issue tracking functionality
Pros
- Advanced project management software for Agile and Scrum management
- Allows third-party integration
- Highly customizable dashboards
- Powerful mobile app to always keep an eye on your projects
- Can manage larger, complex enterprise projects
Cons
- Hard to set up and configure
- Steep learning curve due to a complex UI
- Expensive paid plan
- No team collaboration features for effective coordination
Pricing
- Free: Up to 10 team members
- Standard: $7 per user per month for 250GB storage and up to 5,000 users
- Premium: $14 per user per month for unlimited storage and up to 5,000 users
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 2/5 (3600+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8900+ reviews)
6. Wrike
Wrike is another powerful project management software and one of the top Smartsheet alternatives. Its enterprise-level features have made it a popular choice among project managers worldwide.
Here’s why it’s a good Smartsheet alternative:
Key features
- Enterprise-level capabilities
- Powerful analytics to report on projects
- Real-time data collaboration
- Unique three-pane dashboard
Pros
- In-built time tracking
- Tons of integrations with file sharing and social networking apps
- Good customer support
Cons
- The user interface is complicated with a steep learning curve
- The mobile app lacks the functionality of the desktop version
- Cannot assign comments to team members
Pricing
Wrike has three variants to choose from and offers a limited free trial for their Professional plan with no credit card required.
- Free: Up to five members
- Professional: $9. 80 per month per user for up to 15 members
- Business app: $24. 80 per month per user for up to 200 members
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 2/5 (1000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 2/5 (1500+ reviews)
7. Workzone
Workzone is a popular project management tool that’s been around since 2000. Its simple project management capabilities make it a great Smartsheet alternative.
Key features
- Simple process management capabilities
- User-friendly UI
- Good collaboration features
- Powerful reporting
Pros
- Simple learning curve for new users
- Software with tons of customizability
- Good customer support
Cons
- Mobile apps for iOS and Android need work
- Limited project views
- Can’t assign comments
- This app has no free version
Pricing
Workzone offers you a 14-day free trial with no credit card needed and has three different account types:
- Team plan: $24 per month per user for 100GB of storage
- Professional plan: $34 per month per user for 150GB of storage
- Enterprise plan: $43 per month per user for 200GB of storage
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 3/5 (30+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (120+ reviews)
8. Microsoft Projects
Microsoft Project, or better known as MS Project, is a spreadsheet platform and one of the market’s oldest and most robust project management tools. You can use MS Project to manage simple projects, but it’s better for complex projects or larger enterprises.
However, one of MS Project’s major drawbacks is the steep learning curve. This tool will not be an ideal fit if you’re looking for a project management tool that lets you hit the ground running.
Key features
- Time-tracking through a timesheet submission feature
- Resource management
- High-level and easy-to-generate custom reports fit for complex projects
- Advanced project budgeting
- Shared team calendars
Pros
- Centralized home screen view to easily access your projects, create new ones or view critical project information
- Supports multiple project management methodologies(agile, waterfall, or hybrid) and workflows (Scrum, Kanban, and even custom workflows)
- Allows detailed task descriptions
- Ms Project integrates seamlessly with other tools in Microsoft 365
Cons
- Steep learning curve since the tool is devised for advanced project managers
- Does not support popular integrations such as Zapier or SalesForce
- Lacks interactive dashboards
- Expensive and often confusing pricing models
Pricing
Microsoft Project offers two pricing features. There’s the cloud-based pricing model and the on-premise pricing model.
Cloud-based solution
- Project Plan 1: $10 per user per month
- Project Plan 3: $30 per user per month
- Project Plan 5: $55 per user per month
On-premise solution
- Project Standard 2021: One-time payment of $679. 99
- Project Professional 2021: One-time payment of $1,129. 99
- Project Server: Custom pricing available on request
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 0/5 (1,500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (1,300+ reviews)
9. Google Sheets
One of the more simple Smartsheet alternatives is Google Sheets. It’s a free spreadsheet tool by Google with various uses such as data management and even project management. Google Sheets was built with the same concept as Excel, but it’s simpler and has a cleaner interface.
While it is free, Google Sheets has many drawbacks as a project management tool. It might not be a good fit if you’re looking for a robust tool to handle modern project management.
Key features
- Real-time team collaboration in Google Drive by handling up to 100 users in a doc at a time
- Project templates such as project plans, time trackers, and project timelines
- Gantt charts to track project progress
- Advanced data analysis through pivot tables, conditional formatting, and data validation
Pros
- Free 15 GB per user
- Easy and straightforward to use
- Detailed user guides to help you if you’re stuck
- Cloud-based software, which ensures projects are easily accessible at all times
- Free to use
Cons
- Google Sheets doesn’t support attachments such as photos
- By default, Google Sheets is not a project management tool
- Google Sheets doesn’t allow you to assign tasks natively from the app
- Building project dashboards on Google Sheets means jumping through various hoops and making manual updates
- Lacks support for long-form documentation
- Lacks native time tracking
Pricing
- Free: Limited storage space
- Google Workspace Package: $12 per user per month with 1TB of storage space per user
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 7/5 (39,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (12,000+ reviews)
10. Podio
At its core, Podio is a low-code tool to help businesses customize work and communication. How exactly does Podio fit as a project management tool? Well, Podio lets you align all your project data, conversations, and workflows into a central hub for collaboration.
Key features
- Central Admin portal to help you control roles and set access permissions
- In-built communication tools that support file-sharing
- Customized workflows to manage projects your way as per your team’s needs
- Personal dashboards to design work your way
- Allows task assignments through comments
- Connected CRM for more intuitiveness in managing client-facing projects
Pros
- Unlimited collaboration for easy scaling
- An easy-to-use mobile application to manage projects on the go
- Integrates with popular apps such as Google Drive, DropBox, FreshBooks, and more
Cons
- Basic reporting features
- Podio is painstaking to set up and customize for your organization
- The UI can feel complex and outdated
- Lacks a robust template library which makes set-up more difficult
Pricing
Podio has both paid and free plans. However, the free plan only offers the bare minimum for project management tasks.
- Free
- Basic: $7. 20 per month
- Plus: $11. 20 per month
- Premium: $19. 20 per month
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 2/5 (400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)
11. Assembla
Unlike other Smartsheet alternatives on this list, Assembla is purely a project management system for software development teams. This software development platform allows you to host on Assembla or your own servers. Since it’s dedicated purely to software development management, Assembla works incredibly well for Agile and Scrum teams.
Key features
- Plan projects with multiple views and methodologies such as Scrum, Gantt, Kanban, Waterfall, and SAFe
- Delegate tasks to team members through mentions or comments
- Git, SVN, and Perforce projects integrations
- Automatic task updates
- Card walls and Task Boards for easy Project visualizations
Pros
- iOS app to manage projects on the go
- Multiple project views for easier project tracking
- Seamless collaboration with in-built communication
- Issue tracking made seamless with rockets and ticket filtering
Cons
- Lacks robust management and quantitative reports
- Quite expensive compared to other tools
- Difficult to configure
- An outdated and hard-to-navigate interface
Pricing
Assembla does not have a free plan but offers users a free 14-day trial.
- Starter: $12 per user per month
- Enterprise Cloud: $19 per user per month
- Enterprise Self-Hosted: $16 per user per month
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 2/5 (80+ reviews)
12. Teamwork
Teamwork is an easy-to-use Smartsheet alternative for a project management system. This client management app is modern, intuitive, and has the right balance between simplicity and functionality.
Key features
- Dashboards, board, and calendar views for easy project tracking and visualization
- Resource scheduling and budgeting functionality
- Burndown reporting
- Project tags and custom fields
- Task and project templates
- Billing and invoicing for easier client management
Pros
- Integrates with all the important tools you need, such as Google Drive, Chrome, Slack, and more
- Unlimited clients to support your business growth
- Custom branding on your reports and dashboards
Cons
- Pretty expensive for the features it offers
- Doesn’t support in-app audio calling and messaging
- The mobile app is not as intuitive, and it’s quite glitchy
Pricing
Teamwork offers a free plan and several paid plans.
- Free Forever
- Deliver: $9. 99 per user per month
- Grow: $17. 99 per user per month
- Scale: Custom pricing available on request
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 4/5 (1000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (700+ reviews)
13. Intervals
If you’re a small team looking for a time tracking and task management tool, Intervals might be the tool. Intervals is on our list of Smartsheet alternatives because it gives you crucial insights into how long you take to perform project tasks and make decisions based on this.
Key features
- Time-tracking to ascertain billable hours
- Task management from a centralized and collaborative portal
- Detailed and flexible reports to understand your tasks and project progress
- Auditable task histories
- Work request queues to enable task assignments and real-time task updates
- Templates for project workflows
- Task prioritization functionality and task status
Pros
- Quick estimation of project budgets
- Comprehensive time-tracking and task management features
- Multiple export file formats
- Fantastic customer support
Cons
- Lacks a mobile app
- Unfriendly interface compared to today’s standards
- Basic role level permission
Pricing
Intervals’ pricing model is flexible, with a lot of packages to choose from. Here’s the breakdown:
- Lite: $29 per month for 3 active projects, 3 users, and 5GB
- Basic: $49 per month for 10 active projects, unlimited users, and 10GB
- Not-so-basic: $69 per month for 15 basic projects, unlimited users, and 25GB
- Professional: $99 per month for 30 active projects, unlimited users, and 50GB
- Premium: $159 per month for 50 active projects, unlimited users, and 100GB
- Top Shelf: $219 per month for 100 active projects, and unlimited users and storage
- Unlimited: $299 per month for unlimited projects, users, and storage
Customer ratings
- G2: 3. 9/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (70 reviews)
14. Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet management tool that, with customizations, can function as a project management tool. However, since its default purpose is not project management, Microsoft Excel isn’t the most versatile of the Smartsheet alternatives out here. That said, MS Excel has some handy features to help you manage projects.
Key features
- Visual timeline chart for easy project schedule management and review
- Conditional formatting which comes in handy for project budgeting and scheduling
- Extensive data storage with built-in data-backup functionality
Pros
- Easy way to store lots of data without running out of space
- Advanced data analysis and reporting with the option to view data analysis results via charts
- Lots of free templates to get you started
Cons
- Lacks a built-in automatic task tracker
- Collaboration requires a third-party tool
- MS Excel doesn’t support instant communication
- Lacks adequate support for individual to-do lists, and if you manage to create one, you end up with a clumpy and congested spreadsheet
Pricing
Like Microsoft Project, MS Excel is part of the Microsoft Workspace package. However, unlike MS Project, you can purchase MS Excel as a standalone product.
- Standalone Microsoft Excel: $159. 99 per PC or Mac
- Microsoft Excel as part of Microsoft 365: $6. 99/month per user
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (17,000+ reviews)
15. Workfront
Workfront is an online system to manage work across your organization. Furthermore, of the Smartsheet alternatives, this database platform ensures executives receive real-time communication about projects, resources, and people.
Key features
- Real-time notifications and custom smart forms to facilitate seamless collaboration
- Decisioning dashboards to plan, implement and review projects and tasks
- Resource management functionality to ensure projects are completed on time and within budgets
- Process automation to save time and scale faster
- Streamlined approval workflows to uphold company standards
- Automatic versioning and comment tracking
Pros
- Real-time reports to keep everyone updated across the board
- Advanced role and permission levels for large enterprises
- Super customizable to fit organizations of all forms
- Awesome proofing tools for robust projects and advanced workflows
Cons
- Long-winded process of learning to use the software effectively
- Not as intuitive, resulting in a lot of repetitive steps and process
- The mobile app can be clunky and slow
Pricing
All of Workfront’s pricing plans are custom with different features and add-ons.
- Enterprise:Premium API and integrations, enhanced security, and advanced support
- Business: Premium integrations, enhanced analytics, and unlimited reviewers
- Pro: Resource management, demand management, content review, and approval
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 1/5 (800+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)
16. Celoxis
Celoxis combines modern agile trends, customization functionality, and workflow automation so its project management features remain flexible. This Spreadsheets alternative is detail-oriented with powerful dashboards and reporting capabilities to fit teams of any kind.
Key features
- Project request tracking through custom fields
- Automatic project scheduling and project dependencies declarations
- Project tracking through critical path analysis, RAG health indicators, and EVAs
- Project accounting with custom financial KPIs, profit and margin tracking, and revenue forecasting
- Portfolio review and management
- Dynamic dashboards and reports
Pros
- Allows ‘switching off’ of features you don’t need
- Multiple shared dashboards to streamline project management
- You can schedule report delivery through emails
- Customizable layouts and widgets
Cons
- Clunky configurations
- Slow customer service and support
- Lacks in-app push notifications
Pricing
With Celoxis, you can opt for the on-premise package or the annual cloud package.
- Cloud: $22. 50 per user per month
- On-Premise: $450 billed once with unlimited users and free support for one year
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 3/5 (60+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)
17. Zoho Projects
One of the more popular Smartsheet alternatives is Zoho Projects. This tool has cloud-based project management features and is a part of Zoho Suite. The online tool combines task management, collaboration, and project workflow automation to create a potent project management software.
Key features
- Cloud document management
- Gantt charts and kanban boards to track dependencies and review project progress
- Multiplatform support for seamless use across devices
- Timesheets to track project team’s project hours
- Email alerts to keep team members in the loop
- Pages to document all your project information
Pros
- Seamless integrations with third-party apps
- In-built chat for easy communication and quick project updates
- Team Forums with the option to arrange discussions into folders
Cons
- Cumbersome integration with other Zoho tools
- Overwhelming and complicated user interface
- Lacks dedicated customer support
Pricing
Zoho has one of the most straightforward pricing models on this list.
- Free
- Premium: $5 per user per month
- Enterprise: $10 per user per month
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)
18. Scoro
Scoro is a work management software that avails crucial project data to help your team scale faster. This work management tool also automates billing and resource utilization. More importantly, of the Smartsheet alternatives in this list, Scoro features an inbuilt CRM to ease billing and revenue forecasting.
Key features
- A collaborative platform for projects of all kinds
- Drag and drop planner, Kanban task boards to plan tasks
- A real-time Gantt chart to track dependencies, tasks, and progress
- Automation of routine tasks with automatic notifications and deadline reminders
- In-built CRM
Pros
- Lots of customization options to fit your organization’s needs
- High-level reports with a single click
Cons
- Recurring tasks are not integrated into the overall workflow, which can cause task clashing during execution
- Planner feature requires manual tracking to prevent missing a time entry deadline
Pricing
- Essential:$26 per user per month
- Standard: $37 per user per month
- Pro: $63 per user per month
- Ultimate: Custom pricing
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (170+ reviews)
19. nTask
Also making our list of the best Smartsheet alternatives is nTask. Of the best project management tools, nTask focuses on task and issue-monitoring for a wide variety of teams. This tool is not only lightweight, but it offers robust features to track tasks in real-time.
Features
- Drag and drop Kanban boards for easy task prioritization
- Pre-built templates to get you started
- Project and task linkages to create automated workflows
- Issue tracking and issue status assignment
- Meeting management
- Risk management with the help of a risk matrix and mitigation updates
- Native time tracking
Pros
- Bulk team invites to save time
- Dedicated workspaces for a cleaner UI
- Task comments to enhance real-time collaboration
- Automatic timer to keep track of team member’s contribution
Cons
- Buggy task sorting options
- Limited and basic features in the free version
- Limited integrations
Pricing
- Basic: Free for 100MB storage and up to 5 team members
- Premium: $3 per month per user for 5GB storage
- Business: $8 per month per user for 10GB storage
- Enterprise: Custom pricing for 100GB storage
Ratings and Reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (10+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 2/5 (90+ reviews)
20. Airtable
Primarily, Airtable is a spreadsheet and database management software. But, with a few customizations, you can convert the platform into a project management tool. One upside of Airtable is how versatile it is. It’s more of a blank canvas that can fit any team, project, use, and organization with well-structured modifications.
Key features
- Custom views including spreadsheet, kanban, gallery, and calendar views
- Pre-made templates for quick set-up
- Document storage starting at 2GB per user
Pros
- Multiple calendar customization options
- Pretty versatile for various projects and uses
- Airtable databases allow complex data manipulation, analysis, and storage
- Easy collaboration and customization of project boards
- Easy import of Excel data
Cons
- Automation stops working when you reach limits
- Inability to add comments on specific cells
- Lacks automatic updates of tasks
- Incomprehensive permission levels
- Stripped-down functionalities in the mobile app
Pricing
- Free: Unlimited bases and up to 5 creators or editors
- Plus: $10 per user per month
- Pro: $20 per user per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Customer ratings
- G2: 4. 6/5 (1,400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,300+ reviews)
Try ClickUp! The Best Smartsheet Alternative
While Smartsheet could help you, it’s hardly the best solution to rely on for its project management features.
Why settle for a spreadsheet when you have a project management tool designed to give you options and the customization to fit all your teams?
In steps ClickUp. Not only does ClickUp offer all these features that the other tools have, but it brings more to the table with Task Priorities, Resource Management, Dependencies, and much more.
The best part is most of the ClickUp features mentioned here are 100% FREE and super-fun to use!
So sign up with ClickUp today and take your productivity to the next level!