11 ingyenes probléma nyomon követési és napló sablon Excelben és ClickUpban

No matter what product or service you offer, there are going to be problems that pop up every day that you and your team need to deal with. Whether it’s an unhappy customer or a delivery that’s gone missing, you’ll need issue-tracking software and tools to handle these problems efficiently.

One of the best ways to manage your problems is with an issue-tracking template. Whether you need to keep tabs on customer feedback or identify and resolve bugs quickly, having a reliable system can make all the difference.

Fortunately, there are plenty of templates out there that can help you do just this. In this article, we’ll explore some of our favorite issue-tracking templates—from Customer Service Management to IT Security—so you can find the perfect tool for your team!

⏰ 60 Second Summary Here are the 11 free issue tracking & log templates to help teams track issues, plan fixes, and resolve problems faster ClickUp Issue Tracker Template – Best for tracking and resolving issues efficiently ClickUp Issue Log Template – Best for logging and monitoring issues systematically ClickUp Bug & Issue Tracking Template – Best for tracking and fixing software bugs ClickUp Bug Report Template – Best for structured bug reporting and faster resolution ClickUp Customer Service Management Issue Tracking Template – Best for managing and resolving customer concerns ClickUp Agency Client Health Tracker by Zenpilot – Best for monitoring client satisfaction and risks ClickUp IT Security Template – Best for tracking IT security vulnerabilities ClickUp Delivery Issue Log Template – Best for managing delivery and shipping issues ClickUp Feedback Form Template – Best for collecting and organizing user feedback ClickUp Help Desk Template – Best for centralized ticketing and support requests Template Lab Issue Tracking Excel Template – Best for spreadsheet-based issue tracking

Why is Issue Tracking Important?

An issue-tracking template is a tool that makes it simple for teams to catalog issues, plan mitigation strategies, and ultimately get problems resolved.

As with all projects, there will be issues from time to time. These can include features that don’t work as expected, bugs in software, or customer complaints.

The purpose of an issue-tracking template is to manage those project issues and track their progress until they are resolved. This way, your team can quickly and easily tackle issues as they pop up without the risk of things getting left unresolved for too long.

What Makes a Good Issue Tracker Template?

The best issue tracker templates all share some key attributes. To be an effective issue-tracking template, it should be:

Easy to understand : Great UI should allow people to find what they need at a glance.

Customizable : Multiple views make the template adaptable to fit your needs.

Smart : Allow for easy : Allow for easy data entry that seamlessly fits into your workflows.

Actionable: Include spaces for team members to learn what the issue is and what they need to do to resolve it.

11 Free Issue Tracking Templates in Excel & ClickUp

Companies face all kinds of issues every day. Here is a collection of 11 free templates that can help you handle the lion’s share of them.

1. ClickUp Issue Tracker Template

Get Free Template ClickUp Issue Tracker Template

Sometimes you really don’t need anything too fancy. ClickUp’s Issue Tracker Template is simple, easy to use, and perfect for nearly any team. This makes this template particularly good as a workhorse for several teams.

However, just because it’s a basic template doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have some tricks up its sleeve. For instance, the Issue Tracker Template has several unique views. With a click of a button, it can change from a Gantt chart to a list view to suit your preferences.

Plus, it comes with all the most relevant information columns you might need to track project management issues in real-time. This includes:

Task priority

Assigned personnel

Start date

Due date

Department

This template is also fully customizable. So, if you see something you need (or don’t need), it’s simple enough to make those changes.

If you’re new to issue tracking templates or just need something to handle your team’s product backlog, look no further—this is the perfect template choice for you!

2. ClickUp Issue Log Template

Get Free Template ClickUp Risk Level Issue Tracker Template

The ClickUp Risk Level Issue Tracker Template is an ideal solution for teams that need to prioritize their tasks and ensure that the most important items are addressed first.

This template gives teams a streamlined overview of the most critical tasks, allowing them to focus on those tasks first. The ability to quickly reformat the template into different views (i. e. , Gantt charts or list view) adds additional functionality that makes it even easier to manage risk.

The Risk Level Issue Tracker also comes with all the essential columns you need, so it should take very little work for you to download this template and make it a key cog in how your team operates.

See how you can get your product glitches under control by downloading our Risk Level Issue Tracker Template today.

3. ClickUp Bug & Issue Tracking Template

Get Free Template ClickUp Bug & Issue Tracking Template

It’s just a fact no one likes bugs—least of all when they’re in your software. Luckily, with the ClickUp Bug & Issue Tracking Template, it’s easier than ever to exterminate any bugs that crop up in the development process.

This template does this by making the ability to report, track, and fix bugs as painless as possible for your team. Instead of relying on complicated spreadsheets or informal messages across Slack, this centralized template can be your team’s #1 way to get known bugs on your radar and squared away quickly.

With this template, you can use the power of organization and teamwork to reduce any glitches in your software. For instance, you can work across several departments to optimize your bug-zapping efforts. Customer service can report known bugs reported by users, product teams can gauge the risk level and create bug reports, and engineering teams can quickly go after the most important bugs right away.

Plus, this template allows for multiple views, so all your bug and issue tracking happens in one place. This template comes with the following views:

List view : See your open tasks and organize them by priority, Scrum points, and more.

Board view : Use a drag-and-drop : Use a drag-and-drop Kanban board to track where bug fixes are in your pipeline.

Workload view : See your team’s workloads so you can head off bottlenecks before they happen.

Form view : Find all of your : Find all of your bug report submissions in one place.

Timeline view: Plan out your team initiatives on a timeline so everyone knows exactly how and when you’ll get from Goal A to Goal B.

So if you want smooth-running software, pair this template with great bug-tracking software, and you’ll be bug-free in no time!

4. ClickUp Bug Report Template

Get Free Template ClickUp Bug Report Template

Oftentimes, bugs are found at the most inopportune times. When you’re doing something else, the last thing you want to do is create a detailed bug report for your team.

That’s why we created the ClickUp Bug Report Template.

The ClickUp Bug Reporting Template is an ideal solution for teams who need a simple and straightforward way to report, track, and prioritize bugs.

This bug report template includes detailed questions that allow you to quickly and accurately report the issue. This includes information such as:

Details of when the bug appeared

The platform it happened on

Features that are impacted

Steps to replicate

Plus, this template is fully customizable. So, if you have any additional information that needs to be tracked with each bug report, you can easily add it.

So make sure your product runs smoothly by adding our Bug Report Template today!​

Need more help with product management? Check out these 20 product management templates for even more product management goodness.

5. ClickUp Customer Service Management Issue Tracking Template

Get Free Template ClickUp Customer Service Management Issue Tracking Template

There are few things harder than good customer service. It takes time, patience, and resources to get customers a satisfactory resolution to whatever problems are plaguing them.

One way to give your customer support teams a leg up is with the right organization tools. The ClickUp Customer Service Management Issue Tracking Template can do just this.

Customer service reps can use this template to organize all of their clients, feedback, and priorities in one place. Additionally, they can track progress, customer satisfaction ratings, create tickets, and collaborate with other teams or departments on issues.

So don’t make an already hard job even harder. Start implementing the ClickUp Customer Service Management Issue Tracking Template, and give your customer support teams all the help they need to give the unforgettable service customers expect.

6. ClickUp Agency Client Health Tracker by Zenpilot

Get Free Template ClickUp Agency Client Health Tracker by Zenpilot

In agency world, staying on top of client issues is critical for maintaining strong relationships and driving customer satisfaction. That’s where the ClickUp Agency Client Health Tracker from Zenpilot Template comes in. This customizable template allows businesses to track the health of their customer relationships all in one convenient location, making it easy to manage client info and stay on top of any issues that arise.

With the ClickUp Agency Client Health Tracker, agencies can track important data points such as client satisfaction levels, touchpoints, and feedback. This information is critical for identifying potential issues before they become major problems, allowing businesses to take proactive action and keep their clients happy. With all this data stored in one place, it’s easy to identify patterns and trends, enabling businesses to optimize their services and improve overall client satisfaction.

By incorporating the ClickUp Agency Client Health Tracker into your agency’s issue tracking process, you’ll be able to streamline your workflows and stay on top of any client issues that arise.

7. ClickUp IT Security Template

Get Free Template ClickUp IT Security Template

One of the biggest issues facing any digital product is IT security. With more and more information being stored in the cloud, companies and customers alike need to be sure that any and all security measures are being implemented.

However, keeping up with this major problem is especially difficult for smaller companies. To help ensure the safety of your data, we’ve created the ClickUp IT Security Template.

This template comes preformatted with the most up-to-date security benchmarks recommended by The Center for Internet Security (CIS). Using this template, your IT team can make sure that all of the necessary precautions are in place to keep your data safe.

Plus, with the handy board view, you can see what security initiatives are in place, in progress, or still not started. This way, you can plan out a realistic roadmap of how to keep your product locked down and secure.

8. ClickUp Delivery Issue Log Template

Get Free Template ClickUp Delivery Issue Log Template

The ClickUp Delivery Issue Log Template is an invaluable tool for teams needing to track their delivery issues.

With this template, you can monitor and manage any delays or discrepancies in the shipping process. This includes tracking the current status of each order, logging any problems that arise in transit, and providing detailed information on any delays.

This will help you handle any supply chain issues and give you a single issue log to draw data from when examining how good your business is at delivering products. You can then use this data to look for speed and reliability optimizations to create an even better service.

9. ClickUp Feedback Form Template

Get Free Template ClickUp Feedback Form Template

Great products are built from even better feedback. Because, let’s be honest, nothing is perfect to begin with.

So if you want to make sure your product is as good as it can be, you need an easy way to collect, store, and analyze customer feedback in a single, convenient place.

Well, look no further than the ClickUp Feedback Form Template.

This template is a phenomenal way for teams to collect and manage customer feedback. It will allow you to efficiently gather customer feedback and make it easier for you to respond in a timely manner and make improvements based on the information provided.

10. ClickUp Help Desk Template

Get Free Template ClickUp Help Desk Template

Nothing makes a customer saltier than having to wait for a solution. If even just a couple of days pass while their ticket sits waiting to get actioned, a minor inconvenience can become a full-blown loss of business.

To avoid this outcome, you need a help desk prepared to take in and resolve tickets ASAP.

The ClickUp Help Desk Template is an ideal choice to help you do just that. With this template, you can organize, prioritize, and manage issues before they turn into big problems. That should help you win brownie points with your customers and help you hit your customer success OKRs.

Plus, with the ability to assign tasks to various project team members quickly and efficiently, your customers will get their solutions in a timely manner. So what could be a big negative in the eyes of your customers can be an opportunity for you to prove that when something goes wrong, you’ll have their backs.

11. Template Lab Issue Tracking Excel Template

Via Template Lab

Excel may not look overly modern, but there’s no denying the power of this system. Excel has been the most important way to track issues for decades, and for good reason.

If you and your team are comfortable with the Excel system and want an Issue Tracking Template that will integrate with it, then this template is the one for you.

Like most Excel templates, this particular template is fairly basic. It comes with spots for you to add in:

An issue statement

ID number

The name of the owner

The eventual resolution

The date resolved

Plus, it’s easy enough to add or remove columns as needed.

So if you’re already in the Excel ecosystem, you owe it to yourself to try this simple template.

Solve Issue Tracking with Issue Tracking Templates!

The right issue-tracking template can make all the difference when it comes to keeping track of your product issues.

Whether you’re a small team or a large enterprise, there’s an issue-tracking solution out there that can fit your needs and help you keep on top of any potential problems quickly and easily.

One way to get the most out of your templates is to create and use them in ClickUp. ClickUp comes with thousands of premade templates that all work in our ecosystem. This means you can easily import and export data, automate processes, and link issue tracking into your workflows.

So don’t let tackling issues slow down your product development. Get started with ClickUp today and create a flawless experience for your customers.