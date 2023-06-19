How It Helps
One source of truth for all your accounts.
Storing account info across multiple tools can lead to a lot of wasted time and unhappy clients. Save time and effectively organize your client data in one place to understand their needs and identify issues before they arise.
Greater visibility.
Monitor account health at a glance to understand which customers are in good shape and which need more attention.
Increased efficiency.
Avoid context switching between apps and streamline handoffs between team members.
Actionable insights.
Easily surface key intel and convert them into tasks to help get ahead of potential client issues.