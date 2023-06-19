Agency Client Health Tracker from ZenPilot

Stay ahead of client needs and drive customer satisfaction with this free, customizable template from ZenPilot and ClickUp. Track the health of your customer relationships, account details, and more—all in one place.

How It Helps

One source of truth for all your accounts.

Storing account info across multiple tools can lead to a lot of wasted time and unhappy clients. Save time and effectively organize your client data in one place to understand their needs and identify issues before they arise.

Greater visibility.

Monitor account health at a glance to understand which customers are in good shape and which need more attention.

Increased efficiency.

Avoid context switching between apps and streamline handoffs between team members.

Actionable insights.

Easily surface key intel and convert them into tasks to help get ahead of potential client issues.

"We are more efficient than ever and have streamlined our communication so it's organized and on task, vs having a huge Slack channel or Slack mess."
Josh CrouchFounder, Relentless Digital

Who It's For

Tailor-made for agencies of all sizes.

Whether you’re running a new marketing agency or managing projects at an established firm, you can easily scale and adapt the Agency Client Health Tracker template to fit your organization's unique needs.

What's Included

Everything you need to keep clients happy.

Get a crystal-clear view on where your client relationships stand by tracking everything from services rendered and client objectives to NPS scores and beyond.

  • Video tutorial

  • 8 pre-configured views

  • 14 Custom Fields

  • Built-in activity tracker

  • Easy customization capabilities

About Us

A partnership in productivity.

ClickUp

ClickUp is the centralized work hub built for the way today’s teams want to work. By  bringing everyone together with context, clear priorities, and visibility with ClickUp—your team can boost collaboration and productivity while saving time to focus on the work that matters most.

ZenPilot

ZenPilot helps agencies double their productivity, build healthy teams, and boost profits by streamlining their operations in ClickUp. As ClickUp’s largest and highest-rated implementation partner; they’ve helped over 2,700 agencies deliver better client services without all the chaos.

IMPLEMENTATION

Get on the fast track to ClickUp success.

ZenPilot has helped 2,700+ agencies boost productivity and collaboration with the right ClickUp implementation. See how you can join them.

Testimonials

What our users say.

Whitney Parker MitchellBeacon Digital Marketing

"Hiring ZenPilot to help us implement ClickUp was easily the best investment we made in our agency’s growth. In the year since implementing ClickUp, our business has doubled, and our project management systems and structure have been able to adapt and scale with us."

Chris DuboisLean Labs

"Since following ZenPilot's strategy and best practices, our team is saving hours per team member every week. Communication has improved across the team and we're able to give our clients better visibility in their campaigns. Margins have increased because of the efficiency as well."

Zeb EvansClickUp

"Since becoming our first partner in 2018, ZenPilot has stood out as the go-to solution for agencies who want to get the most out of ClickUp. Their commitment to truly solving for the customer and providing the best customer experience is perfectly aligned with our mission."

Lauren MakielskiHawke Media

"We use ClickUp wall-to-wall, from our Services Team to Client Success to Executives. As a large marketing agency, ClickUp gives us the work visibility we need and is instrumental in how we more efficiently deliver on client projects."

Chaya FishmanBrand Right Marketing

“Everything is set up in such a streamlined way, so we’ve eliminated having people having to shout over to another person on the other side of the office ‘It’s time for you to choose out images, or pick out the icons, or does the form work?’—Everything is super seamless now.”

FAQs

Will the tracker positively impact my high-level agency metrics?

Yes! With your team spending less time tracking down client info, your capacity and utilization rate will increase.

Plus, healthier client relationships improve customer retention and increase testimonial opportunities, which can result in more leads in your pipeline and higher sales conversion rate.

Finally, identifying and proactively addressing client issues with the tracker can help decrease your churn rate while increasing client LTV.

Will I have to input my own data?

Yes. ClickUp makes data integration a breeze by enabling you to multi-select clients for account leads, duplicate similar entries, and more.

How do I get my team to use the tracker?

The tracker template comes with step-by-step instructions for the entire set up and onboarding process—plus access to bonus resources and best practices from the ZenPilot team on how to take your Agency Client Health Tracker to the next level.

I'm on the Free Forever Plan. Can I still use the tracker?

Roughly 90% of this tracker's features can be leveraged on the Free Forever Plan. You'll need to upgrade your workspace to unlock:

  • Forms powered by Conditional Logic

  • Unlimited Custom Fields

  • Calculation fields

Will the tracker work with my existing ClickUp Workspace?

Yes, the tracker will integrate into your existing workspace as a new Space.

Can I modify the tracker?

Yes, you can easily customize, simplify, or expand the tracker. One example: adding or removing Custom Fields to better tailor it to your needs.

