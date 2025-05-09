10 Best Google Sheets Alternatives & Competitors in 2025

Google Workspace, which includes Google Sheets, holds over 44% of the global market share for major office suite technologies. That’s a significant portion, but it still means more than half of users prefer other tools.

Google Sheets is a classic, no doubt. But honestly? There’s a whole world of tools that can seriously make your life easier.

Think about it: you need something with better visual charts. Or you may be tired of clunky collaboration. That’s where a Google Sheets alternative can help.

Who hasn’t accidentally deleted a crucial formula? Or spent hours trying to make a simple graph look decent? You deserve better intuitive tools that play nice with your team and make data fun.

Let’s review a few of the best options, discussing what they do well and who they’re perfect for. Let’s find your best fit.

Why Go for Google Sheet Alternatives

Here are some reasons why you should consider a Google Sheets alternative:

Limited formatting options: Google Sheets offers fewer text formatting features than dedicated word processors, making advanced formatting more challenging

Collaboration challenges: While Google Sheets supports collaboration, it may not be as seamless or functional as tools designed specifically for team-based work

Automation limitations: Extensive automation often requires additional scripts or third-party tools, making Google Sheets less convenient for automation-heavy workflows

Performance issues with large datasets: Google Sheets can slow down significantly when handling large datasets, whereas some alternatives are optimized for better performance

Integration constraints: Many alternatives provide better integration with other software and services, Many alternatives provide better integration with other software and services, improving workflow efficiency beyond what Google Sheets offers

Lack of advanced features: Some alternatives include AI-powered tools, custom functions, and enhanced data visualization features that Google Sheets does not provide

Google Sheets Alternatives at a Glance

Tools Best for Key features Pricing ClickUp All-in-one project and data management Custom dashboards, automation, and real-time collaboration Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises Microsoft Excel Advanced data analysis and large datasets Powerful formulas, pivot tables, and VBA automation Limited free plan available; Customization available for enterprises Airtable Database-style spreadsheets and collaboration Custom views, relational databases, and automation Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises Smartsheet Project and workflow automation Gantt charts, task tracking, and enterprise integrations Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises Zoho Sheet Cloud-based collaboration and business use AI-powered data insights, Zoho integration Free Coda Combining docs, spreadsheets, and apps Interactive tables, no-code automation Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises Quip Team collaboration and document integration Chat inside spreadsheets, Salesforce integration Only paid plans available LibreOffice Calc Free and open-source spreadsheet software Offline access, extensive formula support Free Numbers (Apple) Mac users and visual spreadsheets Beautiful templates, seamless Apple ecosystem Free Apache OpenOffice Calc Basic free spreadsheet needs Open-source, simple interface Only paid plans are available

The Best Google Sheets Alternatives to Use

Here are some of the tools that can serve as a useful Google Sheets alternative:

1. ClickUp (Best for all-in-one project and data management)

If you need a spreadsheet-style tool that does more than just store data, ClickUp is the perfect choice.

ClickUp is the everything app for work. It combines project management, documents, team communication, and a spreadsheet solution, allowing for task management and data organization.

Feed Excel data to ClickUp Brain, and it will quickly summarize the results for you

With ClickUp Brain, you can automate repetitive tasks, such as updating statuses, generating subtasks, and creating progress reports. This eliminates the manual effort often required in traditional spreadsheets like Google Sheets.

Using natural language processing, users can write automation instructions directly, simplifying workflow setup. ClickUp Brain provides instant updates and summaries based on task data, ensuring real-time project synchronization.

Customize spreadsheets easily with ClickUp Table View

ClickUp Table View provides a familiar spreadsheet-like interface, allowing you to visualize and manage data effectively. Unlike traditional spreadsheets, these tables are integrated within the broader project management ecosystem, enabling seamless connections between tasks and data fields.

You can filter, sort, and organize information visually to suit specific needs while maintaining real-time updates across the platform.

Get Free Template Collect essential data and visualize it in one place with the ClickUp Spreadsheet Template

The ClickUp Spreadsheet Template gives you a pre-built, customizable table to track tasks, budgets, workflows, or any project data, without the limitations of traditional spreadsheets. It’s designed to help you organize, automate, and collaborate in an organized workspace.

📮ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tools, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the Everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.

ClickUp best features

Automate repetitive tasks such as updating task statuses, triggering alerts based on Custom Field values, or starting time tracking when task conditions change

Visualize data, track project progress, and generate reports in real-time

Combine project management features with dashboards and reporting tools for comprehensive oversight

Generate charts, maps, and other visualizations directly from project data, pulling from both internal ClickUp fields and external formats like Google Docs or spreadsheets

Connect your spreadsheets to documents, keeping all your data, notes, and project details in one place

Connect ClickUp with other tools like Google Drive, Slack, and Zapier

Comment, tag teammates, and update data in real time for better teamwork

ClickUp limitations

There is a learning curve for first-time users

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

Here’s what Leon Prather II, CTS, Manager, Digital Product Operations at AVIXA, had to say:

We use one tool for tracking work now. That’s it. No more juggling two or three tools and Excel sheets.

2. Microsoft Excel (Best for advanced data analysis and large datasets)

via Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Excel is the original spreadsheet application—powerful, reliable, and packed with features. It has been the go-to tool for decades, whether crunching numbers, creating reports, or managing complex data. Naturally, it is a popular Google Sheets alternative.

Microsoft Excel best features

Perform complex calculations with powerful formulas and functions

Create dynamic charts, graphs, and pivot tables for easy data validation

Automate repetitive tasks using macros and VBA scripting

Integrate easily with Microsoft 365, Power BI, and other business tools

Analyze data with built-in tools like Goal Seek, Solver, and Power Query

Microsoft Excel limitations

Increased error risk due to manual data entry and complex formulas

Overwhelms beginners with its extensive features and steep learning curve

Microsoft Excel pricing

Basic: $6/user per month

Standalone Pricing (one-time purchase cost): $179. 99

Business Basic: $7. 20/user per month

Business Standard: $1. 5/user per month

Business Premium: $26. 40/user per month

Microsoft 365 Apps for Businesses: $8. 25/user per month (billed annually)

Microsoft Excel ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (19,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Excel?

Here’s what a G2 user said:

I do like the fact that it is widely used by many others within our industry making it accessible and translatable across many different users. Additionally the various mathematical and logic functions are also great to have and help automate work for myself and others to input.

👀 Did You Know? The Wor Flags fan group of Newcastle United Football Club utilized Excel to design massive St. James’ Park stadium displays. Creating a seat map in Excel, they meticulously planned and executed intricate visual arrangements, enhancing the match-day experience for thousands of fans.

3. Airtable (Best for database-style spreadsheets and collaboration)

via Airtable

Airtable is a spreadsheet database hybrid tool that combines the features of a spreadsheet and a relational database to improve data management.

This Google Sheets alternative provides a relational database platform with a spreadsheet interface. Whether tracking marketing campaigns, planning events, or building a content calendar, Airtable keeps everything structured and accessible.

Airtable best features

Collaborate in real-time with team members through shared views, comments, and notifications

View data your way using grid, calendar, Kanban, gallery, or timeline views

Integrate easily with apps like Slack, Google Drive, and Zapier

Airtable limitations

The free plan has some limits on records and storage

Airtable pricing

Free

Team: $24/month

Business: $54/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Airtable ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (2900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2100+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Airtable?

Here’s what a G2 user said:

Pairing airtable to Zapier has been a game changer for us. I don’t know if there’s a cheaper alternative but the implementation on both of them seems to work great, and that’s money well spent versus banging my head against a keyboard on something so don’t know works or may not work properly.

4. Smartsheet (Best for project and workflow automation)

via Smartsheet

Have you ever wished your spreadsheet could manage your projects instead of staring back at you with endless rows and columns? Smartsheet takes everything you love about spreadsheets and adds in project management, automation, and collaboration tools.

Smartsheet best features

Manage projects easily with task assignments, dependencies, and deadlines

Collaborate in real time with shared sheets, comments, and notifications

Automate workflows with rule-based triggers to organize approvals and updates

Integrate easily with the Microsoft Office suite, Google Workspace, Slack, and more

Smartsheet limitations

Interfacing is somewhat rigid compared to flexible alternatives

Smartsheet pricing

Free

Pro: $12/month

Business: $24/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Advanced Work Management: Custom pricing

Smartsheet ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (19,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,400+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Smartsheet?

A Capterra review reads:

Smartsheet makes it possible to plan, track, automate, execute and report on work in real-time. I like that Smartsheet has robust backed integration capability which help connect with a wide range of external apps such as Okta, Tableau, Google Calendar etc.

5. Zoho Sheet (Best for cloud-based collaboration and business use)

via Zoho Sheet

Zoho Sheet can be a good alternative to Google Sheets. It’s a free, cloud-based spreadsheet tool offering automation and AI-driven data analysis.

One thing that stands out is its focus on collaboration. It offers over 350 functions and an AI assistant called Zia.

Zoho Sheet best features

Edit and collaborate in real-time with team members, just like Google Sheets

Provide multiple formatting options and conditional formatting, ensuring data validation

Integrate smoothly with other Zoho apps, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365

Zoho Sheet limitations

Hard to handle large datasets

Zoho Sheet pricing

Free

Zoho Sheet ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (60+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zoho Sheet?

A G2 review reads:

It is one of the easiest tools to bulk update zoho crm. I had to update multiple fields and multiple records and since I had that data already in my excel sheet, it was easy to paste it in zoho sheets at once. So user friendly from that perspective.

👀 Did You Know? Subscribing to Zoho One gives you access to 50+ business apps —not just Zoho Sheet! It is like having an entire business suite in one subscription.

6. Coda (Best for combining docs, spreadsheets, and apps)

via Coda

It’s not quite a spreadsheet, and it’s not just a document editor. Coda is a hybrid, and that’s what makes it unique. It’s a dynamic all-in-one workspace that combines tables, text, and workflow automation.

Coda is a Google Sheets alternative that offers spreadsheet functions to unify workflows with other document management applications.

Coda best features

Create flexible tables that work like databases, making data management effortless

Customize views with interactive charts, filters, and formulas

Integrate easily with tools like Slack, Google Calendar, and Zapier

Coda limitations

This alternative has a learning curve for new users

Coda pricing

Free

Pro: $12/user per month

Team: $36/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Coda ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (460+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Coda?

Here’s what a Capterra user said:

Coda truly impressed me with its versatility and array of features. With the capacity to take on both simple and complicated tasks, such as compiling lists, coding, and more, it gave me the perfect platform for managing and executing all of my projects. Furthermore, its neat and organized approach made it especially convenient to switch between different tabs without any difficulty.

🧠Fun Fact: 1900 was not a leap year. Although divisible by 4, it is also divisible by 100 but not 400, which makes it an exception to the leap year rule. This can lead to miscalculations in spreadsheets as date functions may incorrectly treat 1900 as a leap year unless the formula accounts for this exception.

7. Quip (Best for team collaboration and document integration)

via Quip

You might have heard of it, especially if your team is big on collaboration. Designed by Salesforce, Quip is a collaborative workspace that combines spreadsheets, documents, and team communication.

Teams can create and share documents and work through task checklists together, communicating with comments and mentions within the files.

Quip best features

Chat right inside your docs and sheets to keep discussions in context

Embed spreadsheets inside documents for dynamic reporting

Integrate easily with Salesforce for smooth workflow automation

Quip limitations

Lacks advanced spreadsheet features like complex formulas and data analysis tools

Quip pricing

Starter: $12/user per month

Plus: $25/user per month (Billed annually)

Advanced: $100/user per month (Billed annually)

Quip ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (1100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

8. LibreOffice Calc (Best free and open-source spreadsheet software)

via LibreOffice Calc

LibreOffice Calc is a native Open Document Format application that provides a robust set of spreadsheet features for free. It is an open-source spreadsheet application that can run natively on multiple platforms.

Are you looking for a powerful alternative to Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel without the subscription fees? Calc is worth a look.

LibreOffice Calc best features

Use advanced formulas and functions for complete complex calculations

Create dynamic charts and pivot tables to analyze data effectively

Open and edit Excel files without compatibility issues

Extend functionality with add-ons from the LibreOffice community

Work offline without relying on cloud storage or internet access

LibreOffice Calc limitations

LibreOffice Calc lacks cloud collaboration

LibreOffice Calc pricing

Free

LibreOffice Calc ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2200+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: In LibreOffice Calc, you can use the ‘Detective’ tool (Tools → Detective → Trace Dependents/Precedents) to trace formula relationships in your spreadsheet visually. This helps you troubleshoot errors and understand complex data flows faster!

9. Numbers (Apple) (Best for Mac users and visual spreadsheets)

If you’re an Apple user, why not use a spreadsheet made just for macOS and iOS? Numbers is Apple’s answer to Excel and Google Sheets, offering a sleek, user-friendly interface with powerful spreadsheet features designed specifically for Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Numbers (Apple) best features

Create polished spreadsheets effortlessly using customizable templates

Use interactive charts and smart categories for easy data visualization

Sync across Apple devices with iCloud for real-time collaboration

Open and export Excel files without compatibility issues

Numbers (Apple) limitations

Collaboration is limited outside the Apple ecosystem

Numbers (Apple) pricing

Free

Numbers (Apple) ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (2500+ reviews)

10. Apache OpenOffice Calc (Best for basic free spreadsheet needs)

via Apache OpenOffice Calc

Are you looking for a free, no-frills Google Sheets alternative? Apache OpenOffice Calc is a solid choice! Part of the OpenOffice suite, Calc is free, open-source spreadsheet software that works offline and supports many file formats, including Excel.

Apache OpenOffice Calc best features

Use formulas and advanced functions for data analysis

Create charts, pivot tables, and data filters to visualize information

Extend functionality with third-party extensions from the OpenOffice community

Apache OpenOffice Calc limitations

Apache lacks real-time collaboration

Apache OpenOffice Calc pricing

Free

Apache OpenOffice Calc ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (50+ reviews)

Reimagine Data Analysis With ClickUp

Spreadsheets have come a long way from just rows and columns! Today’s tools don’t just store data—they bring it to life with conditional formatting, powerful filters, and stunning visualizations that make insights pop.

Whether collaborating in real time with your team or creating dynamic charts and graphs, modern spreadsheet tools make data management smarter, faster, and more interactive than ever.

However, ClickUp, with its workflow automation, integrations, AI capabilities, and customizable templates, provides an all-in-one solution that you can access within a single workspace. So why settle for ordinary when you can make your data more efficient?

Sign up for ClickUp today and experience a smarter way to work!