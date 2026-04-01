Come utilizzare Claude per il project management (guida passo dopo passo)

If every chat with Claude starts with “here’s the background again…,” you’re paying a tax in time and quality.

Claude’s Projects feature gives you persistent context. You upload relevant files, pin decisions, and write custom instructions once, so every follow-up lives inside the same scoped workspace.

Moreover, the high context window allows Claude to process massive documents or multi-turn conversations without losing track.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to use Claude for project management in a practical way and share projects safely with multiple team members. The result is less rework and an AI partner that actually remembers what you’re building.

⭐ Featured Template The ClickUp Project Management Template offers an intuitive, streamlined approach to managing tasks, project timelines, and team collaboration. Each feature helps teams stay aligned, prioritize tasks efficiently, and monitor milestones with live updates. Get free template Manage every phase of your project with ClickUp’s Project Management Template

What Is Claude and Why Use It for Project Management

Claude is a family of advanced AI models and a chatbot developed by Anthropic, known for being helpful and honest. It excels at natural language tasks like writing, coding, summarizing, and reasoning. Claude emphasizes AI safety and ethical guidelines (Constitutional AI) to deliver reliable, trustworthy outputs for both individuals and businesses. With Projects, instead of one-off chats, you work inside scoped Claude projects with relevant documents and custom instructions, so planning, updates, and decisions stay in one place.

You can use it when you need speed and structure on complex tasks without adding another tool to babysit.

Key project-management capabilities of Claude

Projects feature for persistent context: Create self-contained workspaces that store briefs, project knowledge, and chat in a single project page. Add custom instructions per project so Claude answers in your team’s voice and keeps focus on the relevant project

Artifacts for living outputs: Generate docs, charts, or even front-end code snippets you can copy, edit, and download—perfect for specs, PRDs, or quick mockups

Native screenshots & file-first flows: Capture a tab, then upload relevant files (PDFs, CSVs, style guides) so Claude can extract action items, risks, and timelines from meeting transcripts and reports

Interactive dashboards & analysis: Turn dense PDFs/CSVs into visual summaries and lightweight dashboards for faster reviews and strategic decision making

Writing styles & content help: Apply saved styles to spin up updates, briefs, or social media posts that match brand tone

Deep execution hooks: Use Claude Code in VS Code or a lightweight command line tool to run reviews, refactors, or checks on specific tasks across engineering content streams

👀 Did You Know? Gartner predicts that by 2030, 80% of project management tasks will be handled by AI. The idea is not to replace humans, but to improve the overall efficiency by streamlining the various aspects of a project.

📖 Also Read: Best AI Tools for Project Management

What You’ll Need Before Using Claude for Your Projects

A little prep makes Claude AI prompts sharper and outputs more trustworthy.

Gather relevant documents (briefs, roadmaps, meeting notes) and upload relevant files you’ll reference often

Write short custom instructions per project, like goals, stakeholders, brand voice, and “out-of-scope” items that Claude should ignore

Decide permission levels and sharing rules so only the right people can share projects or edit artifacts

Curate data with privacy in mind; mark sensitive data and keep anything regulated in approved systems

Plan capacity like the value comes from Claude’s context window—stage large specs or transcripts so Claude can see the full picture

Pick a team plan if multiple team members will collaborate; align naming conventions and folder structure for consistency

With these basics in place, Claude works like an informed teammate from day one.

📖 Also Read: Project Tracking Essentials: The Road to Effective Management

How to Use Claude for Project Management (Step-by-Step)

Projects are available to every Claude user, including those on a Free plan. On a Free account, you can create up to five projects.

1) Create a project

Open Projects from the left rail (or go to claude.ai/projects

Click “+ New Project,” name it, and add a description

On a team plan, set permission levels: Private or shared with your org

Start a chat inside the project page to keep work self-contained

2) Add content to the project knowledge

To add content to your project knowledge base

Click on the “+” button to add content to the project

Upload relevant documents, text files, or code snippets

Claude will process this information and use it as context in your chats within the project

If you are using a paid Claude plan, when your project knowledge approaches the context window limit, Claude will automatically enable RAG mode to expand your project’s capacity

To add project instructions to your project knowledge base

Click on “Set project instructions”

Add instructions for how you’d like Claude to behave and respond, and click “Save instructions”

Claude will use these instructions for all the chats within the project

Note: Context isn’t shared across chats unless content or instructions are added to project knowledge.

📖 Also Read: Project Management Dashboard Examples & Templates

3) Share projects

To share a project

Open the project, then click “Share project”

Add people by name or email (paste a list for bulk add)

Set permission levels per person: Can use: View project contents, knowledge, and instructions, and chat in the project, but can’t edit settings or knowledge Can edit: Update project instructions/knowledge, manage members, and actively contribute

Can use: View project contents, knowledge, and instructions, and chat in the project, but can’t edit settings or knowledge

Can edit: Update project instructions/knowledge, manage members, and actively contribute

Click “Share”

Can use: View project contents, knowledge, and instructions, and chat in the project, but can’t edit settings or knowledge

Can edit: Update project instructions/knowledge, manage members, and actively contribute

Manage access

Change permissions: Open the share menu and switch a member’s role

See who has access: The share menu lists all members and their current permissions

Remove someone: Project creator selects the member’s role → Remove access

Find projects shared with you

Go to the ‘Shared with me’ tab on your Projects page

You’ll also get an email notification when someone shares a project with you

4) Star projects for quick access

From Projects or inside a project, click the three dots or the star icon

Starred items surface in the left panel for one-click access

📖 Also Read: Claude AI Review: What You Need to Know

5) Move chats into projects

In any chat, open the dropdown next to the title → “Add to project,” then pick a destination

From chat history, select multiple items and bulk-move them to the right project

6) Move chats to manage Claude’s memory

Claude maintains separate memory summaries per project and a global summary for the rest. If a conversation doesn’t belong, remove it from the project so it’s excluded from that project’s memory while remaining in your overall chat history.

Note: Memory is available across Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans on the web, Desktop, and Mobile.

🎥 Get started quickly with these Claude prompts 👇

📮ClickUp Insight: While 34% of users operate with complete confidence in AI systems, a slightly larger group (38%) maintains a “trust but verify” approach. A standalone tool that is unfamiliar with your work context often carries a higher risk of generating inaccurate or unsatisfactory responses.

Example Use Cases for Claude in Project Management

Let’s say you have a new project idea, whether it’s a software, a marketing campaign, or a community event. Before developing a project plan or assigning tasks, it’s essential to flesh out the idea first. Here, Claude can serve as your brainstorming partner.

1) Brainstorm a new initiative with guided questioning

Before you draft a plan, turn Claude into an expert collaborator. Start a new project and kick off a structured brainstorm that clarifies goals, risks, and your target audience.

Try this prompt (tweak to fit your domain):

“Hey Claude, I’m exploring [project in one–two sentences]. Act as a senior project manager and strategist. Ask focused questions one at a time to define scope, stakeholders, constraints, and success criteria. After each answer, add concise suggestions I should consider. ”

This conversational flow helps you surface blind spots and align on scope before committing to work.

🧠 Fun Fact: Structured prompts improve AI accuracy from 0% to 90% on complex reasoning tasks, according to research on prompt engineering techniques.

2) Turn the brainstorm into a crisp outline

Once you’ve aligned on goals, ask Claude to convert insights into a clean scaffold you can share.

Prompt to use:

“Based on our discussion, draft a detailed outline with: summary, objectives, audience, deliverables, and a high-level timeline. Make it scannable and action-oriented. ”

In minutes, you’ll have a structured backbone for planning, ideal for team collaboration, stakeholder review, or publishing as a kickoff blog post or brief.

📖 Also Read: Best Claude AI Alternatives

3) Generate a Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) inside Projects

Create a record in Claude’s projects feature—name it “[Project Name] – Planning”—and upload relevant files (briefs, market research, specs, meeting transcripts, even code snippets).

Add custom instructions like: “You are an expert PM. Outputs must be clear, concise, and actionable. ”

Prompt to build the WBS:

“Using our outline and project files, produce a Work Breakdown Structure: phases → tasks. Include short task descriptions and group by phase. Flag cross-functional or complex tasks. ”

Because the project holds a persistent context, Claude can refine the WBS as more inputs arrive.

📖 Also Read: How to Use Claude AI for Programming Assistance

4) Produce a schedule and Gantt-ready CSV (with dependencies)

With a WBS in place, let Claude map the schedule.

Prompt to execute:

“Estimate durations (days) for each task, identify dependencies, and draft a timeline table with start and end dates. ”

💡 Pro Tip: Struggling to keep your projects on track? ClickUp’s Project Schedule Template can help you plan, visualize, and stay in control of every project schedule.

Next, generate a file you can drop into any Gantt chart tool:

CSV prompt:

“Format the schedule as CSV with columns: Task Name, Start Date, End Date, Dependencies. ”

Paste the output into your tool of choice to visualize the plan immediately. You can also ask Claude to tailor the CSV to your PM platform’s import format or to adjust dates as priorities change iteratively.

🎯Bonus: For larger projects, repeat this flow per workstream. Store each stream in its own Claude project for self-contained workspaces, then share projects with permission levels to keep execution focused while leadership can regularly review progress.

💡 Pro Tip: ClickUp Super Agents are your always-on project teammates, ready to transform the context and decisions you generate with Claude into real, trackable progress: Automate follow-ups and routine tasks : After reviewing Claude’s recommendations or wrapping up a project meeting, use ClickUp AI Super Agents to automatically create tasks, assign owners, or update statuses based on triggers. For example, if a new risk is identified in a Claude summary, an agent can assign it to the right team member and set a due date automatically

Keep your workspace in sync : ClickUp AI Super Agents can monitor your project’s pulse, sending daily or weekly status reports, highlighting blockers, or even answering team questions about project status—right inside ClickUp Tasks, ClickUp Docs, or ClickUp Chat

Customize Agents for your workflow : Whether you need an agent to triage bugs, draft release notes, or answer FAQs about your project, you can tailor their triggers, instructions, and knowledge sources. Give your agents access to relevant Docs, tasks, or even external sources, so they act with full context

Seamless integration with Claude and other AI models: Use : Use ClickUp’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) to connect Claude directly to your workspace. This lets you orchestrate workflows, answer questions, and automate actions—bridging the gap between AI insights and real project delivery

Best Practices and Tips for Lean Teams

Running light on headcount? You can still set up Claude like a reliable teammate to move faster without sacrificing quality.

Give clear roles and custom instructions: Tell Claude who to be (“act as a PMO lead”) and what “good” looks like. Share acceptance criteria, tone, and constraints so outputs match your project knowledge and style guides

Prompt in loops, not monologues : Treat plans and drafts as V1s. Ask for two alternatives, compare trade-offs, then refine. This back-and-forth accelerates team collaboration and reduces rework

Reset context when you switch tracks: In Claude Code, use the /clear command (your “mini reset”) before jumping to a new task. It keeps the persistent context focused on the current objective and avoids bleed-throughs from earlier threads

Keep a CLAUDE. md file: Add a README-style CLAUDE. md with commands, style rules, and test steps. Claude will auto-reference it—great for specific projects that need consistent decisions, code snippets, and human review checkpoints

Use Claude to automate repetitive tasks: Tasks like drafting lists, converting notes to action items, summarizing meetings, and creating CSVs for schedules. Save judgment calls for humans; let the model handle conversion, formatting, and command-line tool scaffolds

💡 Pro Tip: ClickUp Brain MAX helps you keep all the context you generate with Claude in one place and actually usable in day-to-day delivery. While you’re reviewing Claude’s suggestions or sitting in a standup, speak your updates in Talk to Text in Brain MAX. It turns them into structured notes or task updates directly inside the right ClickUp List, Doc, or task Install the ClickUp Brain MAX Chrome extension to keep this project brain beside Claude wherever you work

Limitations and Challenges When Using Claude

There’s an ongoing Reddit thread about Claude’s message caps, even for Pro users.

A recent comment sums up the frustration:

Crazy how this is STILL an issue. Why am I paying $20 a month for this?”

Crazy how this is STILL an issue. Why am I paying $20 a month for this?”

📝Key Insight: Usage limits reflect Anthropic’s changing token budgets. The same plan can yield less output week-to-week. This is because quotas are framed as “hours” of Sonnet or Opus versions, not tokens. Since the Sonnet 4. 5 release, many report hitting limits sooner —even without heavier use.

If you’re evaluating Claude for project management, keep these limits in view:

Usage limits feel opaque and spike unexpectedly: One user reported a single chat with one prompt consuming One user reported a single chat with one prompt consuming 94% of their 5-hour limit . Teams relying on Claude Code for day-to-day work may hit walls faster than expected. This is especially a problem on a team plan with multiple contributors

Limited nuance in complex scenarios: When discussions require layered reasoning, subtle cues, or cross-document synthesis, Claude can slip into generic answers. That weakens decisions that depend on deep, persistent context from specs, research, or multi-stakeholder threads

Inconsistent performance in niche domains: For highly specialized topics (advanced legal, scientific, or historical analysis), answers can be uneven. Without carefully curated, relevant documents and strong custom instructions, you may see gaps that require human review and domain experts to close

📖 Also Read: How to Use Claude AI for Efficient and Accurate Coding

Why ClickUp Is a Better Alternative to Claude for Project Management

If you’ve hit Claude’s usage caps mid-sprint, what do you do next? You still need to ship, so you bounce between AI tools. Work sprawl occurs when you end up using one app for drafting, another for code, and a third for notes. The problem is that none of them will share context or history. Work scatters across tabs, and repetitive tasks result in AI sprawl as well. Claude is excellent for reasoning, but opaque limits and uneven depth in niche topics make it hard to run an end-to-end project management workflow.

ClickUp solves this challenge by being a converged AI workspace that brings projects, docs, whiteboards, chat, goals, and dashboards together. You centralize project knowledge, plans, updates, and decisions so multiple team members can execute without hunting across tools.

ClickUp’s Project Management platform transforms how teams plan, document, and execute projects.

📽️ Watch a video: Hoping for AI to resolve project management, but not getting the results you hoped for? Introducing ClickUp AI for project management.

Simplify and accelerate tasks with AI

ClickUp Brain is your always-on teammate inside ClickUp. It lives across tasks, ClickUp Docs, and comments, and helps keep project knowledge consistent.

Brain connects your project management, knowledge management, and collaboration across your workspace and integrated third-party tools. You can get contextual responses without the toggle tax and experience a 2–3x increase in work efficiency. Use it to:

Summarize meeting notes or long comment threads into next steps

Draft project briefs, reports, SOPs, and documentation you can ship fast

Propose subtasks and task descriptions from a brief description

Create and send project updates to stakeholders

@mention Brain to get contextual answers right where you work inside ClickUp

Record and transcribe meetings with ease

Get meeting recordings, transcripts, and action items in your inbox with ClickUp’s AI Notetaker

ClickUp AI Notetaker joins your Zoom, Meet, or Teams calls and turns them into searchable transcripts with action-oriented summaries.

It automatically captures meeting details—name, date, and attendees—so you always have full context. You also get recordings (video for meetings up to an hour, audio for longer ones) to revisit or share key moments.

Structured notes give you clarity, with a quick overview, key takeaways, and a checklist of next steps. You can assign tasks, highlight decisions, and share insights in one click, while expandable transcripts make it easy to search or dive deeper.

After the meeting, just ask ClickUp AI to pull insights, clarify action items, or generate summaries. It supports nearly 100 languages and can be customized to match your preferred note style.

Tracking project progress with AI Cards in ClickUp Dashboards

Save hours of manual reporting with ClickUp’s ClickUp Dashboards that track real-time project metrics, team workload, and progress across multiple projects—all in one place, so you always have a live pulse on what matters.

Use filters and widgets to zero in on specific teams, priorities, or statuses, so you can instantly surface blockers or overdue work without digging through tasks. Export or share live views and dashboards with stakeholders so everyone works from the same, up-to-date information without version-control headaches.

In addition, ClickUp’s customizable Views, like the ClickUp Gantt Chart View, or the Timeline view, let you visualize dependencies, milestones, and deadlines to spot schedule risks and adjust timelines proactively.

💡 Pro Tip: Bring ClickUp AI’s power outside the platform into a dedicated AI desktop experience using ClickUp Brain MAX. It unifies search, multiple AI models, and live project directory context across your engineering stack. Unified search across tools : Instantly pull requirements from Docs and decisions from task comments with Brain’s : Instantly pull requirements from Docs and decisions from task comments with Brain’s Enterprise Search

Context-aware answers grounded in real work : Ask things like ‘What decisions affect this project?’ and get answers from ClickUp (plus connected apps like Google Drive and Slack) based on history, project guidelines, and team discussions

Multi-model flexibility for engineering work : Use Claude for deep reasoning, ChatGPT for clarity and structure, or Gemini for research without leaving your workflow

From insight to action, instantly: Turn summaries, risks, and open questions directly into tasks, comments, or follow-ups

Automate repetitive tasks for maximum efficiency

Create custom automations with ClickUp Automations

Create no-code automations in natural language with ClickUp Automations. Status changes, assignments, or due-date rules can be automated, so routine work runs itself while your team focuses on bigger problems.

Combine multiple actions (assign, update priority, add comments) into a single automation to streamline complex workflows. You can apply automations at the Space, Folder, or List level to standardize processes or tailor them for specific teams.

🧠 Fun Fact: ClickUp Brain supports multiple AI models—including Claude—so you can prompt the AI to create visual assets or conceptual diagrams without leaving your workspace.

Build a blueprint with ClickUp’s High-Level Project Plan Template

Get fee template Smoothly build big project outlines with ClickUp’s High-Level Project Plan Template

Big projects don’t have to feel big and messy. ClickUp’s High-Level Project Plan Template gives you a clean starting point so a project manager can map the work, align the team, and move fast—without rebuilding structure every time.

Here’s what it helps you do:

Build a clear, high-level overview so anyone can see scope, milestones, and ownership at a glance

Turn the plan into actionable tasks with phases, deadlines, and lightweight checkpoints to track progress

Set goals and expectations up front, so decisions and handoffs stay smooth across functions

Whether it’s a scrappy kickoff or a complex rollout, this template keeps your project management tidy and your project data organized on one project page. Load it, tailor a few fields, and you’re ready to manage the plan.

Here’s what the Account Director at Pontica Solutions, Dayana Mileva, says about ClickUp:

“I was looking for a project management platform, and I found the best. Right away, it felt like ClickUp could solve all of our problems and create out-of-the-box solutions to benefit us in ways that I hadn’t even imagined. ”

“I was looking for a project management platform, and I found the best. Right away, it felt like ClickUp could solve all of our problems and create out-of-the-box solutions to benefit us in ways that I hadn’t even imagined. ”

ClickUp Fits the Way You Manage Every Phase of a Project

Claude is powerful, especially with a large context window, but you’ll still need a home for execution. You have to assign owners, track progress, organize project knowledge, and keep decisions visible.

That’s where ClickUp shines. It gives your team one place to plan, run, and review work with clear permission levels and updates tied to tasks.

If you want less tool-hopping and more momentum, make ClickUp the hub and use Claude where it helps. Spin up your next team plan, centralize relevant documents, and move. Try ClickUp for free.

Frequently Asked Questions

Claude can support project management, but it shouldn’t replace a human PM. Treat it as a smart assistant that summarizes updates, drafts plans, and automates repetitive tasks, while you still own priorities, trade-offs, and stakeholder alignment.

Claude is as accurate as the inputs you give it. Feed it strong project knowledge—goals, constraints, and relevant documents—and it can draft plans. But you need to review assumptions, check dependencies, and confirm feasibility with your team.

Claude can outline timelines, identify milestones, and flag obvious dependencies, especially when you describe the relevant project in detail. However, it doesn’t run schedules itself—you’ll still rely on your project management tool for tracking and resource changes.

Use Claude for thinking and drafting, then let your PM platform handle execution. For example, brainstorm risks or requirements as Claude projects, then turn approved outputs into tasks, owners, and dates in your tool, linking any relevant documents.

It can be safe if you treat it like any other system handling work. Avoid pasting sensitive data unless your plan allows it, restrict access, and pair Claude with secure tools that automate repetitive tasks inside your project management stack